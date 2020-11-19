  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ BörsenTag Berlin ONLINE - Treffen Sie 30 Finanz-Experten am 28. November. Jetzt kostenfrei registrieren +++-w-
19.11.2020 22:29

Press Release: Novartis secures exclusive rights -2-

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15  Amazon-Gutschein bis 30.11. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.

As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and

digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of

great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently

rank among the world's top companies investing in research and

development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally

and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest

treatments. About 110,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at

Novartis around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com.

Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at

https://twitter.com/novartisnews https://twitter.com/novartisnews

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit

https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations@novartis.com

References

1. Tzotzos SJ, Fischer B, Fischer H, Zeitlinger M. Incidence of ARDS and

outcomes in hospitalized patients with COVID-19: a global literature

survey. Crit Care. 2020;24(1):516.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7441837/

2. Matthay MA, Zemans RL. The acute respiratory distress syndrome:

pathogenesis and treatment. Annu Rev Pathol. 2011;6:147-163.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3108259/

3. MSCs in COVID-19 ARDS. ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT04371393.

https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04371393

4. Mesoblast Ltd. 83% Survival in COVID-19 Patients with Moderate/Severe

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Treated in New York with Mesoblast's

cell therapy Remestemcel-L.; 2020

https://investorsmedia.mesoblast.com/static-files/337e723a-340d-493e-a4a1-0971d2c71460

5. National Health Service - National Institute for Health Research.

Remestemcel-L (Prochymal) for steroid refractory acute graft versus host

disease -- second line.; 2015

http://www.io.nihr.ac.uk/wp-content/uploads/migrated/Remestemcel-L-July2015.pdf

6. Fitzsimmons REB et al. Mesenchymal Stromal/Stem Cells in Regenerative

Medicine and Tissue Engineering. Stem Cells Int. 2018;2018:8031718.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6120267/

7. Gotts JE, Matthay MA. Mesenchymal stem cells and acute lung injury. Crit

Care Clin. 2011;27(3):719-733.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3134785/

8. Horwitz EM, Andreef M, Frassoni F. Mesenchymal stromal cells. Curr Opin

Hematol. 2006;13(6):419-425.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3365862/

9. Thompson M et al. Cell therapy with intravascular administration of

mesenchymal stromal cells continues to appear safe: An updated systematic

review and meta-analysis. EClinicalMedicine. 2020;19,

https://www.thelancet.com/journals/eclinm/article/PIIS2589-5370(19)30258-

5/fulltext

10. Diamond M, Peniston Feliciano HL, Sanghavi D, et al. Acute Respiratory

Distress Syndrome. StatPearls Publishing.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK436002/

11. Cepkova M, Matthay MA. Pharmacotherapy of acute lung injury and the acute

respiratory distress syndrome. J Intensive Care Med. 2006;21(3):119-143.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2765330/

# # #

Novartis Media Relations

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Peter Zuest Phil McNamara

Novartis External Communications Global Head, Respiratory Communications

+41 79 899 98 12 (mobile) +41 79 510 87 56 (mobile)

peter.zuest@novartis.com philip mailto:philip.mcnamara@novartis.com

Novartis US External Communications.mcnamara@novartis.com

+1 646 438 43 35

eric.althoff@novartis.com

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

Central North America

Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Sloan Simpson +1 862 778 5052

Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425

Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 19, 2020 16:30 ET (21:30 GMT)

Nachrichten zu Novartis AG

  • Relevant
    4
  • Alle
    7
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Vermögenswirksame Leistungen mit ETFs, kostenlose Altersvorsorge vom Chef (Anzeige)
11.11.20
Aktien Schweiz fester - Alcon nach Zahlen gesucht (Dow Jones)
11.11.20
Novartis-Aktie: Mit stockendem Umsatz (Redaktion Finanzen Verlag)
11.11.20
Alcon steigert sich und gewinnt Marktanteile (Handelszeitung)
09.11.20
Dividenden-Perle Novartis: Niedrigere Medikamentenpreis in den USA erwartet - aber ? (Der Aktionär)
09.11.20
Konzernverantwortung: Novartis-Präsident fürchtet Flut von Klagen (Handelszeitung)
06.11.20
Dividenden-Perle Novartis verfehlt Ziele bei Corona Studie - was nun? (Der Aktionär)
06.11.20
Novartis-Aktie leichter: Novartis erreicht in Corona-Studie Ziele nicht (dpa-afx)
06.11.20
Novartis erleidet Fehlschlag in klinischer Covid-Studie (Dow Jones)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Novartis News
RSS Feed
Novartis zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Novartis AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
10.11.2020Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.11.2020Novartis buyUBS AG
28.10.2020Novartis NeutralCredit Suisse Group
27.10.2020Novartis buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
27.10.2020Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.11.2020Novartis buyUBS AG
27.10.2020Novartis buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
27.10.2020Novartis buyJefferies & Company Inc.
21.10.2020Novartis overweightMorgan Stanley
14.10.2020Novartis buyUBS AG
28.10.2020Novartis NeutralCredit Suisse Group
21.08.2020Novartis NeutralUBS AG
28.07.2020Novartis neutralMorgan Stanley
22.07.2020Novartis HoldHSBC
22.07.2020Novartis NeutralCredit Suisse Group
10.11.2020Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.10.2020Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.10.2020Novartis UnderweightBarclays Capital
09.10.2020Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.09.2020Novartis UnderweightBarclays Capital

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Novartis AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Novartis News

27.10.20Novartis erhöht Gewinnprognose und bestätigt Umsatzziel - Novartis-Aktie unbeeindruckt
06.11.20Novartis-Aktie leichter: Novartis erreicht in Corona-Studie Ziele nicht
28.10.20Novartis setzt auf COVID-Arzneikandidat von Molecular Partners - Novartis-Aktie in Rot
11.11.20Novartis-Aktie: Mit stockendem Umsatz
31.10.20Analysten sehen bei Novartis-Aktie Potenzial
28.10.20Dividenden-Perle Novartis gibt Gas im Kampf gegen Corona und sorgt für Kurssprung - neuer Deal
27.10.20Ausblick: Novartis verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
09.11.20Dividenden-Perle Novartis: Niedrigere Medikamentenpreis in den USA erwartet - aber …
06.11.20Press Release: Novartis provides update on CAN-COVID trial in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 pneumonia and cytokine release syndrome (CRS)
30.10.20Dividenden-Perle Novartis: Grünes Licht aus Japan
Weitere Novartis News
Werbung

Trading-News

Was bedeutet Bidens Wahlsieg für die Börse? - Podcast mit Dr. Martin Kolrep von Invesco
Können die Impfstoff-Hoffnungen den DAX auf neue Allzeithochs treiben?
Brilliance-Großaktionär droht Insolvenz - BMW-Aktie startet dennoch durch
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Druck wächst
Vontobel: Video: Moderna sticht Biontech aus - Die Aktie auch?
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

va-Q-tec: Aufstieg durch Kühlboxen
Die große Value-Chance: Wie Sie jetzt richtig anlegen
Zinsen - der kleine Unterschied
Anlagethema mit Zukunft: KI, übernehmen Sie!
Webinar: Wie Sie renditestark und trotzdem sicher anlegen - Allvest powered by Allianz
Exporo AG kauft Büroimmobilien für knapp 10 Millionen Euro
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Novartis-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Novartis Peer Group News

22:07 UhrROUNDUP: Merkel rechnet mit Corona-Impfstoff vielleicht schon im Dezember
21:34 UhrGilead (GILD) Reports Positive Top-Line Data on HIV Candidate
20:54 UhrNews24.com | WATCH | AstraZeneca Covid shot shows promise in elderly
20:33 UhrWhat Lies Ahead for Pfizer ETFs After Another Round of Upbeat Vaccine Data
18:45 UhrFTSE wipes out this week’s vaccine gains as AstraZeneca fails to capture imaginations
17:45 UhrAstraZenecas COVID-19-Impfstoff zeigt in Studie Immunantwort - AstraZeneca-Aktie dreht ins Minus
16:36 UhrSanofi bekommt in EU grünes Licht für Grippeimpfstoff Supemtek - Aktie dennoch tiefer
16:21 UhrImpfstoff-Hoffnung wichtiger als Biden-Sieg: Goldman Sachs hebt S&P 500-Ziel an
16:02 UhrAstraZeneca releases positive Phase 2 COVID-19 vaccine data. says Phase 3 data available by Christmas
15:55 UhrPhase-II-Studie: AstraZeneca-Impfstoff mit vielversprechenden Daten

News von

Amazon, Paypal, Klarna  so vermeiden Sie die Wucherzins-Falle
Angebote am Black Friday - so finden Sie echte Schnäppchen
Die nächste Tesla-Chance  So investieren Sie in den neuen Reichmacher-Trend
So finden Sie den richtigen TV-Stick für Ihren Fernseher
Sogar im weiter entfernten Umland steigt die Nachfrage

News von

Wasserstoff Newsblog: Nel Asa mit neuem Großprojekt in Spanien
Newsticker Corona: US-Behörde rät von Reisen an Thanksgiving ab
Corona-Impfstoff von BioNTech vor Zulassungsantrag
Hier stimmt was nicht: Braucht Bayer wieder Geld?
Newsticker Corona: Le Maire - Online-Shops sollen auf Black Friday verzichten

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt schwächer -- US-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- Ex-Wirecard-Chef befragt -- thyssenkrupp erwartet auch 2020/21 Milliardenverlust -- KION, Coca-Cola, BioNTech und QIAGEN im Fokus

Ex-Wirecard-Chef Braun spricht von veruntreuten Unternehmensgeldern. NVIDIA mit Umsatzsprung dank Rechenzentren und Grafikkarten. Apple zu weiterer Zahlung in Streit um iPhone-Akkus bereit. Macy's schreibt weiter rote Zahlen. Airbus und Deutschland unterbreiten Schweiz Eurofighter-Angebot. AstraZenecas COVID-19-Impfstoff zeigt in Studie Immunantwort. MTU erwartet erst ab 2024 überproportionales Wachstum.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Drittes Quartal 2020: Was sich in Carl Icahns Portfolio getan hat
Depot-Details
3. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Änderungen im Portfolio
3. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die 15 Top-Verdiener unter den Gamern
Das sind die 15 millionenschweren Top-Verdiener in der Gamingbranche
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Senken Sie, dass sich Donald Trump doch noch zu einer friedlichen Amtsübergabe an Joe Biden entschließt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen