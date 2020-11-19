Press Release: Novartis set to achieve 100% renewable electricity in its European operations

  • Suche
-- Five virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs) with three developers

expected to add more than 275 megawatts of clean power to the electrical

grid

-- Projects expected to address Novartis greenhouse gas emissions across its

European operations, equivalent to removing approximately 113 000

passenger vehicles from the road annually1

-- Agreements mark a major milestone on the Novartis environmental

sustainability journey to be carbon neutral across its operations by 2025

and across its supply chain by 2030

Basel, November 19, 2020 -- Novartis today announced the signature of

five virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs), which are expected to

collectively add more than 275 megawatts of clean power to the

electrical grid. This move makes Novartis the first pharmaceutical

company set to achieve 100% renewable electricity in its European

operations through VPPAs.

"At Novartis, environmental sustainability is aligned with our purpose

to reimagine medicine to improve and extend people's lives," said Montse

Montaner, Chief Sustainability Officer at Novartis. "Energy efficiency

and renewable energy solutions are the cornerstones of our strategy for

reducing emissions. These agreements mark a major milestone on the

Novartis environmental sustainability journey to be carbon neutral

across its operations by 2025 and across its value chain by 2030."

Under the agreements, wind and solar electricity will be generated from

six renewable energy projects being developed by three different

providers -- Acciona, EDP Renewables and Enel Green Power. All projects

will be located in Spain. The projects are expected to be online by 2023

and aim to address the company's carbon footprint across its European

operations over a period of 10 years from the start of operations. This

is equivalent to removing approximately 113 000 passenger vehicles from

the road each year(1). These European agreements follow the VPPA

recently implemented with the Santa Rita East windfarm in Texas, US,

which currently addresses 100% of the electricity used in our operations

in the US and Canada.

"Novartis has demonstrated tremendous and ongoing sustainability

leadership in the pharmaceutical industry," said John Powers, Vice

President of Global Renewables and Cleantech at Schneider Electric.

"Executing five deals allows Novartis to diversify risk across

technology, location, counterparty and deal structure making for a

balanced portfolio of Spanish renewable energy. We want to congratulate

Novartis on this sustainability milestone and shaping a clean energy

future."

Schneider Electric, a global specialist in energy management, acted as

advisor in the project. Global law firm Baker McKenzie advised Novartis

on all legal aspects relating to the VPPAs.

Environmental sustainability at Novartis

At Novartis, we aim to drive sustainability through our own operations,

as well as those of our suppliers, and we have set ambitious targets to

minimize our impacts on climate, waste and water. We are committed to

using resources efficiently and reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions,

which affect the climate. Our ambition is to make the company both

energy and climate resilient. We aim to become carbon neutral in our own

operations (Scope 1 and 2) by 2025, and to achieve carbon neutrality

across our supply chain (Scope 1, 2 and 3) by 2030. As a stepping stone

to achieve our ambition, we have an approved Science Based Target

https://sciencebasedtargets.org/ which commits us to a 35% reduction in

absolute emissions across our value chain without using carbon offsets.

For more information:

https://www.novartis.com/our-company/corporate-responsibility/environmental-sustainability

https://www.novartis.com/our-company/corporate-responsibility/environmental-sustainability

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words

such as "can," "will," "may," "could," "would," "expected," "committed,"

"to achieve," "to address," "aim," "to diversify," "to improve," or

similar terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding the

virtual power purchase agreements to address Novartis greenhouse

emissions across its European operations; or regarding the Novartis

environmental sustainability journey to be carbon neutral across its

operations by 2025 and across its supply chain by 2030 described in this

press release. You should not place undue reliance on these statements.

Such forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and

expectations regarding future events, and are subject to significant

known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these

risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions

prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth

in the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that

activities and efforts related to the virtual power purchase agreements,

or the goals of the virtual power purchase agreements, will be achieved

or succeed in the expected timeframe, or at all. In particular, our

expectations regarding the virtual power purchase agreements could be

affected by, among other things, uncertainties related to the renewable

energy projects related to the virtual power purchase agreements;

regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global

trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor

and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements

for increased pricing transparency; general political, economic and

business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate

pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or

manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy

breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and

other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F

on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is

providing the information in this press release as of this date and does

not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements

contained in this press release as a result of new information, future

events or otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.

As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and

digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of

great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently

rank among the world's top companies investing in research and

development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally

and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest

treatments. About 110,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at

Novartis around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com.

Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at

https://twitter.com/novartisnews https://twitter.com/novartisnews

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit

https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library

https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations@novartis.com

References

1. https://www.epa.gov/energy/greenhouse-gas-equivalencies-calculator

# # #

Novartis Media Relations

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Antonio Ligi Katerina Kontzalis

Novartis Global Health & CR

Novartis External Communications Communications

+41 61 324 1374 (direct) +41 79 797 8393 (mobile)

antonio.ligi@novartis.com katerina.kontzalis@novartis.com

Eric Althoff

Novartis US External Communications

+1 646 438 4335

eric.althoff@novartis.com

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

Central North America

Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Sloan Simpson +1 862 778 5052

Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425

Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 19, 2020 01:15 ET (06:15 GMT)

