Press Release: Novartis set to achieve 100% renewable electricity in its European operations

-- Five virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs) with three developers

expected to add more than 275 megawatts of clean power to the electrical

grid

-- Projects expected to address Novartis greenhouse gas emissions across its

European operations, equivalent to removing approximately 113 000

passenger vehicles from the road annually1

-- Agreements mark a major milestone on the Novartis environmental

sustainability journey to be carbon neutral across its operations by 2025

and across its supply chain by 2030

Basel, November 19, 2020 -- Novartis today announced the signature of

five virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs), which are expected to

collectively add more than 275 megawatts of clean power to the

electrical grid. This move makes Novartis the first pharmaceutical

company set to achieve 100% renewable electricity in its European

operations through VPPAs.

"At Novartis, environmental sustainability is aligned with our purpose

to reimagine medicine to improve and extend people's lives," said Montse

Montaner, Chief Sustainability Officer at Novartis. "Energy efficiency

and renewable energy solutions are the cornerstones of our strategy for

reducing emissions. These agreements mark a major milestone on the

Novartis environmental sustainability journey to be carbon neutral

across its operations by 2025 and across its value chain by 2030."

Under the agreements, wind and solar electricity will be generated from

six renewable energy projects being developed by three different

providers -- Acciona, EDP Renewables and Enel Green Power. All projects

will be located in Spain. The projects are expected to be online by 2023

and aim to address the company's carbon footprint across its European

operations over a period of 10 years from the start of operations. This

is equivalent to removing approximately 113 000 passenger vehicles from

the road each year(1). These European agreements follow the VPPA

recently implemented with the Santa Rita East windfarm in Texas, US,

which currently addresses 100% of the electricity used in our operations

in the US and Canada.

"Novartis has demonstrated tremendous and ongoing sustainability

leadership in the pharmaceutical industry," said John Powers, Vice

President of Global Renewables and Cleantech at Schneider Electric.

"Executing five deals allows Novartis to diversify risk across

technology, location, counterparty and deal structure making for a

balanced portfolio of Spanish renewable energy. We want to congratulate

Novartis on this sustainability milestone and shaping a clean energy

future."

Schneider Electric, a global specialist in energy management, acted as

advisor in the project. Global law firm Baker McKenzie advised Novartis

on all legal aspects relating to the VPPAs.

Environmental sustainability at Novartis

At Novartis, we aim to drive sustainability through our own operations,

as well as those of our suppliers, and we have set ambitious targets to

minimize our impacts on climate, waste and water. We are committed to

using resources efficiently and reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions,

which affect the climate. Our ambition is to make the company both

energy and climate resilient. We aim to become carbon neutral in our own

operations (Scope 1 and 2) by 2025, and to achieve carbon neutrality

across our supply chain (Scope 1, 2 and 3) by 2030. As a stepping stone

to achieve our ambition, we have an approved Science Based Target

https://sciencebasedtargets.org/ which commits us to a 35% reduction in

absolute emissions across our value chain without using carbon offsets.

For more information:

https://www.novartis.com/our-company/corporate-responsibility/environmental-sustainability

About Novartis

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.

As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and

digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of

great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently

rank among the world's top companies investing in research and

development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally

and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest

treatments. About 110,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at

Novartis around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com.

