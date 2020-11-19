Press Release: Novartis set to achieve 100% renewable electricity in its European operations

-- Five virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs) with three developers
expected to add more than 275 megawatts of clean power to the electrical
grid
-- Projects expected to address Novartis greenhouse gas emissions across its
European operations, equivalent to removing approximately 113 000
passenger vehicles from the road annually1
-- Agreements mark a major milestone on the Novartis environmental
sustainability journey to be carbon neutral across its operations by 2025
and across its supply chain by 2030
Basel, November 19, 2020 -- Novartis today announced the signature of
five virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs), which are expected to
collectively add more than 275 megawatts of clean power to the
electrical grid. This move makes Novartis the first pharmaceutical
company set to achieve 100% renewable electricity in its European
operations through VPPAs.
"At Novartis, environmental sustainability is aligned with our purpose
to reimagine medicine to improve and extend people's lives," said Montse
Montaner, Chief Sustainability Officer at Novartis. "Energy efficiency
and renewable energy solutions are the cornerstones of our strategy for
reducing emissions. These agreements mark a major milestone on the
Novartis environmental sustainability journey to be carbon neutral
across its operations by 2025 and across its value chain by 2030."
Under the agreements, wind and solar electricity will be generated from
six renewable energy projects being developed by three different
providers -- Acciona, EDP Renewables and Enel Green Power. All projects
will be located in Spain. The projects are expected to be online by 2023
and aim to address the company's carbon footprint across its European
operations over a period of 10 years from the start of operations. This
is equivalent to removing approximately 113 000 passenger vehicles from
the road each year(1). These European agreements follow the VPPA
recently implemented with the Santa Rita East windfarm in Texas, US,
which currently addresses 100% of the electricity used in our operations
in the US and Canada.
"Novartis has demonstrated tremendous and ongoing sustainability
leadership in the pharmaceutical industry," said John Powers, Vice
President of Global Renewables and Cleantech at Schneider Electric.
"Executing five deals allows Novartis to diversify risk across
technology, location, counterparty and deal structure making for a
balanced portfolio of Spanish renewable energy. We want to congratulate
Novartis on this sustainability milestone and shaping a clean energy
future."
Schneider Electric, a global specialist in energy management, acted as
advisor in the project. Global law firm Baker McKenzie advised Novartis
on all legal aspects relating to the VPPAs.
Environmental sustainability at Novartis
At Novartis, we aim to drive sustainability through our own operations,
as well as those of our suppliers, and we have set ambitious targets to
minimize our impacts on climate, waste and water. We are committed to
using resources efficiently and reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions,
which affect the climate. Our ambition is to make the company both
energy and climate resilient. We aim to become carbon neutral in our own
operations (Scope 1 and 2) by 2025, and to achieve carbon neutrality
across our supply chain (Scope 1, 2 and 3) by 2030. As a stepping stone
to achieve our ambition, we have an approved Science Based Target
https://sciencebasedtargets.org/ which commits us to a 35% reduction in
absolute emissions across our value chain without using carbon offsets.
For more information:
https://www.novartis.com/our-company/corporate-responsibility/environmental-sustainability
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words
such as "can," "will," "may," "could," "would," "expected," "committed,"
"to achieve," "to address," "aim," "to diversify," "to improve," or
similar terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding the
virtual power purchase agreements to address Novartis greenhouse
emissions across its European operations; or regarding the Novartis
environmental sustainability journey to be carbon neutral across its
operations by 2025 and across its supply chain by 2030 described in this
press release. You should not place undue reliance on these statements.
Such forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and
expectations regarding future events, and are subject to significant
known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these
risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions
prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth
in the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that
activities and efforts related to the virtual power purchase agreements,
or the goals of the virtual power purchase agreements, will be achieved
or succeed in the expected timeframe, or at all. In particular, our
expectations regarding the virtual power purchase agreements could be
affected by, among other things, uncertainties related to the renewable
energy projects related to the virtual power purchase agreements;
regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global
trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor
and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements
for increased pricing transparency; general political, economic and
business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate
pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or
manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy
breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and
other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F
on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is
providing the information in this press release as of this date and does
not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements
contained in this press release as a result of new information, future
events or otherwise.
About Novartis
Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.
As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and
digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of
great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently
rank among the world's top companies investing in research and
development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally
and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest
treatments. About 110,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at
Novartis around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com.
References
1. https://www.epa.gov/energy/greenhouse-gas-equivalencies-calculator
