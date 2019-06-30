Basel, August 6, 2019 -- Today the FDA released a statement addressing
data integrity issues with the Biologics License Application (BLA) for
Zolgensma(R) (onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi). First and foremost, we are
fully confident in the safety, quality and efficacy of Zolgensma. The
FDA supports the continued marketing and use of Zolgensma for patients
with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) less than 2 years of age. We maintain
that the totality of the evidence demonstrating the product's
effectiveness and its safety profile continue to provide compelling
evidence supporting an overall favorable benefit-risk profile. We remain
steadfast that this important treatment remain available to pediatric
patients with SMA less than 2 years of age.
On June 28(th), AveXis voluntarily self-disclosed to the FDA and
subsequently to other health authorities that some data previously
submitted to the agency as part of our BLA package was inaccurate.
Avexis had become aware of allegations of data manipulation in a
specific animal testing procedure used in the development of the
product. The assays in question were used for initial product testing
and are not currently used for commercial product release. An
investigation was immediately initiated to rapidly understand any
implications and address the situation. Once we had interim conclusions
from our investigations, we shared our findings with the FDA. As noted
by the FDA, the data in question were a small portion of our overall
submission and are limited to an older process no longer in use.
At no time during the investigation did the findings indicate issues
with product safety, efficacy or quality. We remain fully capable of
releasing high-quality, fully compliant Zolgensma to patients in need.
We have and will continue to work in close cooperation with the FDA to
appropriately update our submission and address any quality gaps
identified. We are committed to ensuring the highest levels of
transparency and integrity with health agencies, as well as with the
patients and providers we serve. We do not expect this to impact the
timing of our ongoing Zolgensma regulatory filings and development
programs. AveXis is committed to taking appropriate action to prevent
future incidents across its portfolio of development programs.
About Zolgensma(R) (onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi)
Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi) is a proprietary gene therapy
approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of
pediatric patients less than 2years of age with spinal muscular atrophy
(SMA) with bi-allelic mutations in the survival motor neuron 1 (SMN1)
gene. Zolgensma is designed to address the genetic root cause of SMA by
providing a functional copy of the human SMN gene to halt disease
progression through sustained SMN protein expression with a single,
one-time intravenous (IV) infusion. Zolgensma represents the first
approved therapeutic in a proprietary platform to treat rare, monogenic
diseases using gene therapy. The therapy is also anticipated to receive
approval in Japan and the European Union later this year.
About Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)
SMA is a severe neuromuscular disease characterized by the loss of motor
neurons leading to progressive muscle weakness and paralysis. SMA is
caused by a genetic defect in the SMN1 gene that codes SMN, a protein
necessary for survival of motor neurons.(8,9) The incidence of SMA is
approximately 1 in 10,000 live births and it is the leading genetic
cause of infant mortality.(9,10) The most severe form of SMA is Type 1,
a lethal genetic disorder characterized by rapid motor neuron loss and
associated muscle deterioration, resulting in mortality or the need for
permanent ventilation support by 24 months of age for more than 90
percent of patients if left untreated.(11)
Indication
Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi) is an adeno-associated virus
vector-based gene therapy indicated for the treatment of pediatric
patient less than 2 years of age with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) with
bi-allelic mutations in the survival motor neuron 1 (SMN1) gene.
Limitation of Use:
The safety and effectiveness of repeat administration of Zolgensma have
not been evaluated.
The use of Zolgensma in patients with advanced SMA (e.g., complete
paralysis of limbs, permanent ventilator-dependence) has not been
evaluated.
Important Safety Information
Acute Serious Liver Injury
Acute serious liver injury and elevated aminotransferases can occur with
Zolgensma. Patients with pre-existing liver impairment may be at higher
risk. Prior to infusion, assess liver function of all patients by
clinical examination and laboratory testing (e.g., hepatic
aminotransferases [aspartate aminotransferase and alanine
aminotransferase], total bilirubin and prothrombin time). Administer
systemic corticosteroid to all patients before and after Zolgensma
infusion. Continue to monitor liver function for at least 3 months after
infusion.
Thrombocytopenia
Transient decreases in platelet counts, some of which met the criteria
for thrombocytopenia, were observed at different time points after
Zolgensma infusion. Monitor platelet counts before Zolgensma infusion
and on a regular basis afterwards.
Elevated Troponin-I
Transient increases in cardiac troponin-I levels (up to 0.176 mcg/L)
were observed following Zolgensma infusion in clinical trials. The
clinical importance of these findings is not known. However, cardiac
toxicity was observed in animal studies. Monitor troponin-I before
Zolgensma infusion and on a regular basis for at least 3 months
afterwards.
Adverse Reactions
The most commonly observed adverse reactions (incidence >=5%) were
elevated aminotransferases and vomiting.
Please read full Prescribing Information:
https://www.avexis.com/content/pdf/prescribing_information.pdf for
Zolgensma, including Boxed Warning for Acute Serious Liver Injury.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words
such as "stands behind," "confident," "supports," "supporting," "remain
steadfast," "will," "committed," "expect," "ongoing," "anticipated,"
"later this year," "potential," "expectations," or similar terms, or by
express or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals,
new indications or labeling for Zolgensma, or regarding potential future
revenues from Zolgensma. You should not place undue reliance on these
statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current
beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to
significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or
more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying
assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from
those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no
guarantee that Zolgensma will be submitted or approved for sale or for
any additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any
particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that Zolgensma will be
commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations
regarding Zolgensma could be affected by, among other things, the
uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical
trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data;
regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global
trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor
and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements
for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain
proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing
preferences of physicians and patients; general political and economic
conditions; safety, quality, data integrity or manufacturing issues;
potential or actual data security and data privacy breaches, or
disruptions of our information technology systems, and other risks and
factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the
US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the
information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake
any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in
this press release as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise.
