Press Release: Novartis to acquire Xiidra(R), expanding front-of-eye portfolio and strengthening leadership in eye care

Novartis International AG / Novartis to acquire Xiidra(R), expanding
front-of-eye portfolio and strengthening leadership in eye care.
-- Xiidra (lifitegrast ophthalmic solution) 5% fits strategically within
industry-leading USD 4.6 billion Novartis ophthalmic pharmaceutical
portfolio, laying groundwork for front-of-the-eye pipeline products
currently in development[1]
-- Xiidra is the first and only prescription treatment approved for both
signs and symptoms of dry eye disease with a mechanism of action that
targets inflammation[2]
-- Xiidra achieved USD 0.4 billion of revenue in 2018 and is well positioned
for blockbuster potential; closing expected in second half of 2019,
subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including
regulatory approvals
-- Deal terms include a USD 3.4 billion upfront payment with potential
milestone payments of up to USD 1.9 billion
Basel, May 9, 2019 - Novartis announced today that it has entered into
an agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to acquire the
assets associated with Xiidra(R) (lifitegrast ophthalmic solution) 5%
worldwide. Xiidra is the first and only prescription treatment approved
to treat both signs and symptoms of dry eye by inhibiting inflammation
caused by the disease[2]. The transaction would bolster the Novartis
front-of-the-eye portfolio and ophthalmic leadership. Closing of the
transaction is expected in second half of 2019, subject to customary
closing conditions including regulatory approvals. On closing, Novartis
plans a smooth transition of operations and integration of Xiidra into
its pharmaceuticals portfolio.
Dry eye is a common inflammatory disease that, left untreated, can
become extremely painful and lead to permanent damage to the cornea and
vision[3]. This damage manifests in the form of signs that can be
objectively measured by eye care professionals through various clinical
tests (such as corneal staining), and symptoms (such as pain and
discomfort). Xiidra, with its anti-inflammatory mechanism of action, is
the first dry eye treatment approved to treat both the signs of eye
damage and the physical symptoms experienced by patients. Additional
benefits of Xiidra, exhibited in phase III studies, include a timely
onset of action and well-tolerated safety profile.
"Xiidra, with its unique dual benefits, is an example of the type of
innovative advances we invest in for the benefit of patients," said Paul
Hudson, CEO Novartis Pharmaceuticals. "We look forward to leveraging our
well-established commercial infrastructure to bring this medicine to
more patients."
In addition to powering Novartis' ability to serve more patients
suffering from eye disease, the additional commercial experience
established with Xiidra is expected to better position the company for
front-of-the-eye pipeline products currently in development.
Deal terms include a USD 3.4 billion upfront payment with potential
milestone payments of up to USD 1.9 billion. As part of the agreement,
Novartis will be taking on approximately 400 employees associated with
the product.
About dry eye disease
Dry eye disease is a multifactorial disease of the tears and ocular
surface[3]. In the US, it is estimated that more than 34 million people
are impacted by the disease[3]. It is diagnosed by an eye care
professional based on patient-reported symptoms such as eye dryness,
overall eye discomfort, stinging, burning, a gritty feeling or
fluctuating blurry vision, as well as signs of damage to the eye's
surface, which include redness and corneal damage that can be
objectively evaluated by an eye care professional through various
tests[4]. Dry eye disease can interrupt daily activities such as reading,
driving, working, using technology and spending time outside in bright
light and cold or windy conditions[3]. Aging and gender (more prevalent
in females) are recognized as traditional risk factors of dry eye
disease while modern risk factors include prolonged digital/computer
screen time, contact lens wear and cataract or refractive surgery[4],
[5]. Dry eye may be progressive and is one of the most common reasons
people visit eye care professionals[6].
About Xiidra
Xiidra is a prescription eye drop solution designed to treat the signs
and symptoms of dry eye disease[2]. It is dosed twice per day,
approximately 12 hours apart, in each eye[2]. Xiidra is approved to
treat signs and symptoms of dry eye disease in multiple markets
including the US, Canada and Australia. It is under regulatory review in
a number of additional markets.
Approximately 1000 patients were treated with Xiidra in four
vehicle-controlled 12-week trials[2]. Each of the four studies assessed
the effect of Xiidra on both the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease
at baseline, week two, six and 12[2].
In three of the four studies, a larger reduction in the eye dryness
score (EDS) was observed with Xiidra at six and 12 weeks[2]. In two of
the four studies, an improvement in EDS was seen with Xiidra at two
weeks[2]. At week 12, a larger reduction in inferior corneal staining
score (ICSS) favoring Xiidra was observed in three of the four
studies[2]. The most common adverse reactions reported in 5 to 25
percent of patients were instillation site irritation, altered taste
sensation (dysgeusia) and reduced visual acuity[2].
About Novartis in ophthalmology
Novartis is reimagining the treatment and prevention of visual
impairment and blindness. By working to push the boundaries of medicine
and technology, we aim to develop life-changing gene therapies,
next-generation pharmaceuticals, and transformative technologies for
diseases and conditions spanning every area of eye disease, including
front and back of the eye.
About Novartis
Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.
As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and
digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of
great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently
rank among the world's top companies investing in research and
development. Novartis products reach more than 750 million people
