Press Release: Novartis to acquire Xiidra(R), expanding front-of-eye portfolio and strengthening leadership in eye care

Novartis International AG / Novartis to acquire Xiidra(R), expanding

front-of-eye portfolio and strengthening leadership in eye care.

-- Xiidra (lifitegrast ophthalmic solution) 5% fits strategically within

industry-leading USD 4.6 billion Novartis ophthalmic pharmaceutical

portfolio, laying groundwork for front-of-the-eye pipeline products

currently in development[1]

-- Xiidra is the first and only prescription treatment approved for both

signs and symptoms of dry eye disease with a mechanism of action that

targets inflammation[2]

-- Xiidra achieved USD 0.4 billion of revenue in 2018 and is well positioned

for blockbuster potential; closing expected in second half of 2019,

subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including

regulatory approvals

-- Deal terms include a USD 3.4 billion upfront payment with potential

milestone payments of up to USD 1.9 billion

Basel, May 9, 2019 - Novartis announced today that it has entered into

an agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to acquire the

assets associated with Xiidra(R) (lifitegrast ophthalmic solution) 5%

worldwide. Xiidra is the first and only prescription treatment approved

to treat both signs and symptoms of dry eye by inhibiting inflammation

caused by the disease[2]. The transaction would bolster the Novartis

front-of-the-eye portfolio and ophthalmic leadership. Closing of the

transaction is expected in second half of 2019, subject to customary

closing conditions including regulatory approvals. On closing, Novartis

plans a smooth transition of operations and integration of Xiidra into

its pharmaceuticals portfolio.

Dry eye is a common inflammatory disease that, left untreated, can

become extremely painful and lead to permanent damage to the cornea and

vision[3]. This damage manifests in the form of signs that can be

objectively measured by eye care professionals through various clinical

tests (such as corneal staining), and symptoms (such as pain and

discomfort). Xiidra, with its anti-inflammatory mechanism of action, is

the first dry eye treatment approved to treat both the signs of eye

damage and the physical symptoms experienced by patients. Additional

benefits of Xiidra, exhibited in phase III studies, include a timely

onset of action and well-tolerated safety profile.

"Xiidra, with its unique dual benefits, is an example of the type of

innovative advances we invest in for the benefit of patients," said Paul

Hudson, CEO Novartis Pharmaceuticals. "We look forward to leveraging our

well-established commercial infrastructure to bring this medicine to

more patients."

In addition to powering Novartis' ability to serve more patients

suffering from eye disease, the additional commercial experience

established with Xiidra is expected to better position the company for

front-of-the-eye pipeline products currently in development.

Deal terms include a USD 3.4 billion upfront payment with potential

milestone payments of up to USD 1.9 billion. As part of the agreement,

Novartis will be taking on approximately 400 employees associated with

the product.

About dry eye disease

Dry eye disease is a multifactorial disease of the tears and ocular

surface[3]. In the US, it is estimated that more than 34 million people

are impacted by the disease[3]. It is diagnosed by an eye care

professional based on patient-reported symptoms such as eye dryness,

overall eye discomfort, stinging, burning, a gritty feeling or

fluctuating blurry vision, as well as signs of damage to the eye's

surface, which include redness and corneal damage that can be

objectively evaluated by an eye care professional through various

tests[4]. Dry eye disease can interrupt daily activities such as reading,

driving, working, using technology and spending time outside in bright

light and cold or windy conditions[3]. Aging and gender (more prevalent

in females) are recognized as traditional risk factors of dry eye

disease while modern risk factors include prolonged digital/computer

screen time, contact lens wear and cataract or refractive surgery[4],

[5]. Dry eye may be progressive and is one of the most common reasons

people visit eye care professionals[6].

About Xiidra

Xiidra is a prescription eye drop solution designed to treat the signs

and symptoms of dry eye disease[2]. It is dosed twice per day,

approximately 12 hours apart, in each eye[2]. Xiidra is approved to

treat signs and symptoms of dry eye disease in multiple markets

including the US, Canada and Australia. It is under regulatory review in

a number of additional markets.

Approximately 1000 patients were treated with Xiidra in four

vehicle-controlled 12-week trials[2]. Each of the four studies assessed

the effect of Xiidra on both the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease

at baseline, week two, six and 12[2].

In three of the four studies, a larger reduction in the eye dryness

score (EDS) was observed with Xiidra at six and 12 weeks[2]. In two of

the four studies, an improvement in EDS was seen with Xiidra at two

weeks[2]. At week 12, a larger reduction in inferior corneal staining

score (ICSS) favoring Xiidra was observed in three of the four

studies[2]. The most common adverse reactions reported in 5 to 25

percent of patients were instillation site irritation, altered taste

sensation (dysgeusia) and reduced visual acuity[2].

About Novartis in ophthalmology

Novartis is reimagining the treatment and prevention of visual

impairment and blindness. By working to push the boundaries of medicine

and technology, we aim to develop life-changing gene therapies,

next-generation pharmaceuticals, and transformative technologies for

diseases and conditions spanning every area of eye disease, including

front and back of the eye.

About Novartis

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.

As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and

digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of

great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently

rank among the world's top companies investing in research and

development. Novartis products reach more than 750 million people

