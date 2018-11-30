finanzen.net
09.05.2019 00:19
Bewerten
(0)

Press Release: Novartis to acquire Xiidra(R), expanding front-of-eye portfolio and strengthening leadership in eye care

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Novartis International AG / Novartis to acquire Xiidra(R), expanding

front-of-eye portfolio and strengthening leadership in eye care.

Processed and transmitted by West Corporation. The issuer is solely

responsible for the content of this announcement.

-- Xiidra (lifitegrast ophthalmic solution) 5% fits strategically within

industry-leading USD 4.6 billion Novartis ophthalmic pharmaceutical

portfolio, laying groundwork for front-of-the-eye pipeline products

currently in development[1]

-- Xiidra is the first and only prescription treatment approved for both

signs and symptoms of dry eye disease with a mechanism of action that

targets inflammation[2]

-- Xiidra achieved USD 0.4 billion of revenue in 2018 and is well positioned

for blockbuster potential; closing expected in second half of 2019,

subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including

regulatory approvals

-- Deal terms include a USD 3.4 billion upfront payment with potential

milestone payments of up to USD 1.9 billion

Basel, May 9, 2019 - Novartis announced today that it has entered into

an agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to acquire the

assets associated with Xiidra(R) (lifitegrast ophthalmic solution) 5%

worldwide. Xiidra is the first and only prescription treatment approved

to treat both signs and symptoms of dry eye by inhibiting inflammation

caused by the disease[2]. The transaction would bolster the Novartis

front-of-the-eye portfolio and ophthalmic leadership. Closing of the

transaction is expected in second half of 2019, subject to customary

closing conditions including regulatory approvals. On closing, Novartis

plans a smooth transition of operations and integration of Xiidra into

its pharmaceuticals portfolio.

Dry eye is a common inflammatory disease that, left untreated, can

become extremely painful and lead to permanent damage to the cornea and

vision[3]. This damage manifests in the form of signs that can be

objectively measured by eye care professionals through various clinical

tests (such as corneal staining), and symptoms (such as pain and

discomfort). Xiidra, with its anti-inflammatory mechanism of action, is

the first dry eye treatment approved to treat both the signs of eye

damage and the physical symptoms experienced by patients. Additional

benefits of Xiidra, exhibited in phase III studies, include a timely

onset of action and well-tolerated safety profile.

"Xiidra, with its unique dual benefits, is an example of the type of

innovative advances we invest in for the benefit of patients," said Paul

Hudson, CEO Novartis Pharmaceuticals. "We look forward to leveraging our

well-established commercial infrastructure to bring this medicine to

more patients."

In addition to powering Novartis' ability to serve more patients

suffering from eye disease, the additional commercial experience

established with Xiidra is expected to better position the company for

front-of-the-eye pipeline products currently in development.

Deal terms include a USD 3.4 billion upfront payment with potential

milestone payments of up to USD 1.9 billion. As part of the agreement,

Novartis will be taking on approximately 400 employees associated with

the product.

About dry eye disease

Dry eye disease is a multifactorial disease of the tears and ocular

surface[3]. In the US, it is estimated that more than 34 million people

are impacted by the disease[3]. It is diagnosed by an eye care

professional based on patient-reported symptoms such as eye dryness,

overall eye discomfort, stinging, burning, a gritty feeling or

fluctuating blurry vision, as well as signs of damage to the eye's

surface, which include redness and corneal damage that can be

objectively evaluated by an eye care professional through various

tests[4]. Dry eye disease can interrupt daily activities such as reading,

driving, working, using technology and spending time outside in bright

light and cold or windy conditions[3]. Aging and gender (more prevalent

in females) are recognized as traditional risk factors of dry eye

disease while modern risk factors include prolonged digital/computer

screen time, contact lens wear and cataract or refractive surgery[4],

[5]. Dry eye may be progressive and is one of the most common reasons

people visit eye care professionals[6].

About Xiidra

Xiidra is a prescription eye drop solution designed to treat the signs

and symptoms of dry eye disease[2]. It is dosed twice per day,

approximately 12 hours apart, in each eye[2]. Xiidra is approved to

treat signs and symptoms of dry eye disease in multiple markets

including the US, Canada and Australia. It is under regulatory review in

a number of additional markets.

Approximately 1000 patients were treated with Xiidra in four

vehicle-controlled 12-week trials[2]. Each of the four studies assessed

the effect of Xiidra on both the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease

at baseline, week two, six and 12[2].

In three of the four studies, a larger reduction in the eye dryness

score (EDS) was observed with Xiidra at six and 12 weeks[2]. In two of

the four studies, an improvement in EDS was seen with Xiidra at two

weeks[2]. At week 12, a larger reduction in inferior corneal staining

score (ICSS) favoring Xiidra was observed in three of the four

studies[2]. The most common adverse reactions reported in 5 to 25

percent of patients were instillation site irritation, altered taste

sensation (dysgeusia) and reduced visual acuity[2].

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words

such as "to acquire," "expanding," "strengthening," "strategically,"

"laying groundwork," "pipeline," "in development," "well positioned,"

"potential," "expected," "subject to," "closing conditions," "would,"

"plans," "look forward to," "position," "aim," or similar terms, or by

express or implied discussions regarding potential completion of the

announced acquisition of Xiidra, regarding potential future milestone

payments, or regarding potential future revenues from Xiidra or the

other products in the Novartis ophthalmic pharmaceutical portfolio and

pipeline. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such

forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs and

expectations of management regarding future events, and are subject to

significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or

more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying

assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from

those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no

guarantee that the proposed acquisition of Xiidra will be completed in

the expected form or within the expected time frame or at all. Nor can

there be any guarantee that Novartis will be required to make any

milestone payments for Xiidra in the future. Neither can there be any

guarantee that Novartis will be able to realize any of the potential

strategic benefits, synergies or opportunities as a result of the

acquisition. Nor can there be any guarantee that Xiidra or other

products in the Novartis ophthalmic pharmaceuticals portfolio and

pipeline will be commercially successful in the future. In particular,

management's expectations regarding these products could be affected by,

among other things, unexpected regulatory actions or delays or

government regulation generally, including an unexpected failure to

obtain necessary government approvals for the acquisition of Xiidra, or

unexpected delays in obtaining such approvals; the potential that any

other closing conditions for acquisition of Xiidra might not be met; the

potential that the strategic benefits, synergies or opportunities

expected from the acquisition of Xiidra, including the potential impact

of the acquisition of Xiidra on the success of potential future products,

may not be realized or may take longer to realize than expected; the

uncertainties inherent in the research and development of new healthcare

products, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of

existing clinical data; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary

intellectual property protection; safety, quality or manufacturing

issues; global trends toward health care cost containment, including

government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement

pressures; the particular prescribing preferences of physicians and

patients; uncertainties regarding actual or potential legal proceedings,

including, among others, potential legal proceedings with respect to the

proposed acquisition; and other risks and factors referred to in

Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and

Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press

release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update

any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a

result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Novartis in ophthalmology

Novartis is reimagining the treatment and prevention of visual

impairment and blindness. By working to push the boundaries of medicine

and technology, we aim to develop life-changing gene therapies,

next-generation pharmaceuticals, and transformative technologies for

diseases and conditions spanning every area of eye disease, including

front and back of the eye.

About Novartis

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.

As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and

digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of

great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently

rank among the world's top companies investing in research and

development. Novartis products reach more than 750 million people

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 08, 2019 18:20 ET (22:20 GMT)

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Novartis AG

  • Relevant
    3
  • Alle
    4
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
03.05.19
Alcon will weitere Übernahmen tätigen und Jobs schaffen (Handelszeitung)
25.04.19
ANALYSE-FLASH: HSBC hebt Ziel für Novartis auf 83 Franken - 'Hold' (dpa-afx)
24.04.19
Aktien Schweiz gut behauptet - CS und Novartis nach Zahlen gesucht (Dow Jones)
24.04.19
Solider Jahresauftakt: Novartis steckt die Ziele höher (N-TV)
24.04.19
Pharmariese Novartis hebt Gewinnprognose an - Aktie gewinnt (Reuters)
24.04.19
Pharmakonzern: Neue Medikamente geben Novartis Schwung (Handelsblatt)
24.04.19
ROUNDUP: Novartis erhöht nach gutem Jahresauftakt Prognose - Aktie gefragt (dpa-afx)
24.04.19
Novartis-Aktie: Neue Medikamente geben Pharmariese Schwung (Börse Online)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Novartis News
RSS Feed
Novartis zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Novartis AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
07.05.2019Novartis HoldDeutsche Bank AG
06.05.2019Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
25.04.2019Novartis NeutralCredit Suisse Group
25.04.2019Novartis HoldDeutsche Bank AG
25.04.2019Novartis HoldHSBC
25.04.2019Novartis buyJefferies & Company Inc.
24.04.2019Novartis Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
17.04.2019Novartis buyJefferies & Company Inc.
16.04.2019Novartis buyKepler Cheuvreux
12.04.2019Novartis Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.05.2019Novartis HoldDeutsche Bank AG
25.04.2019Novartis NeutralCredit Suisse Group
25.04.2019Novartis HoldDeutsche Bank AG
25.04.2019Novartis HoldHSBC
24.04.2019Novartis NeutralUBS AG
06.05.2019Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
25.04.2019Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
24.04.2019Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.04.2019Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.04.2019Novartis UnderweightBarclays Capital

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Novartis AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Novartis News

10.04.19Aktien von Alcon und Novartis fallen - Analyst: Alcon-Aussichten im Kurs
09.04.19Novartis sieht sich nach Alcon-Aspaltung gut aufgestellt
09.04.19Alcon bei Börsengang 27 Milliarden Dollar wert
16.04.19Novartis: Mit verbesserter Rezeptur
24.04.19Pharmariese Novartis hebt Gewinnprognose an - Aktie gewinnt
10.04.19Novartis nach dem Alcon-Börsengang: Darum können sich die Altaktionäre die Hände reiben
16.04.19Novartis beantragt US-Zulassung für Mittel gegen Makuladegeneration
22.04.19Ausblick: Novartis informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
10.04.19Aktien Schweiz von Novartis ins Minus gedrückt
09.04.19AKTIEN IM FOKUS 3: Trennung Alcons von Novartis kommt bei Anlegern gut an
Weitere Novartis News
Anzeige

Inside

DZ BANK - Brent: Verschärfung im Handelskonflikt sorgt für kräftige Abschläge!
Mensch oder Maschine?
GBP/CHF: Pfund steht weiter unter Druck
BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie - Wie Gewinne sichern? | BNP Paribas
Delivery Hero und Zalando liefern Wachstum und Kursfantasie
HSBC: Technische Analyse zum Shanghai Composite: Shanghai Composite und adidas im Chart-Check
UBS: EuroStoxx 50  Die langersehnte Korrektur ist da
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - Euro Stoxx 50 an erster Unterstützung angekommen
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Novartis-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Novartis Peer Group News

08.05.19Aktien Schweiz stabilisieren sich im Handelskonflikt
08.05.19Gilead strikes deal with biotech Goldfinch Bio to tackle kidney diseases
08.05.19Pfizer verstärkt sich mit Biotech-Zukauf bei seltenen Krankheiten
08.05.19Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Pinterest. US Steel. Mylan & more
08.05.19AstraZeneca PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding
08.05.19Pfizer Acquires Clinical-Stage Biotech Therachon
08.05.19Klagewelle in den USA: Urteil im dritten Glyphosat-Prozess steht bevor - Druck auf Bayer-Führung steigt
08.05.19Dürre macht Pflanzenschutz- und Düngeindustrie zu schaffen
08.05.19Deutsche-Bank-Führung droht Schlappe auf Hauptversammlung
08.05.19AstraZeneca PLC : Director Declaration

News von

Hinter der Mieten-Sensation verbirgt sich eigentlich ein Dilemma
Mieten sinken erstmals seit 2005
Selbst hartgesottene Investoren kehren der Türkei jetzt den Rücken
Diese 50-Euro-Idee bringt Ihrem Kind mit 18 ein kleines Vermögen
Union erteilt weiteren Steuersenkungen eine klare Absage

News von

Wirecard-Aktie: Prognose angehoben - so viel Potenzial hat der Kurs wirklich
Wirecard-Aktie: Zahlungsabwickler prüft Aktienrückkauf mit Geld von Investor Softbank
DAX: Beschränkter Spielraum nach oben
Devisen: EUR/CHF - Auf den Widerstand setzen
Charttechnische Dauerläufer: Fünf deutschen Aktien mit neuen Kursrekorden

News von

US-Notenbank schlägt Alarm: Parallelen zu riskanten Hypothekendarlehen vor Finanzkrise bedrohen Wirtschaft
Trump-Klage: Deutsche Bank wollte Manhattan dominieren - jetzt rächt sich der Traum
"Ausgeprägtes Möbelhaus-Sterben": Wie ein Trend Ikea und Co. bedroht
Der Chef einer der größten deutschen Spielefirmen erklärt, warum der Gaming-Markt noch nicht bereit für Streaming ist
Ein Blick in Mark Zuckerbergs geheimes 20-Millionen-Anwesen am Lake Tahoe

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt im Plus -- Dow beendet Tag stabil -- Commerzbank-Bilanz besser als erwartet -- Siemens übertrifft die Erwartungen -- Wirecard erhöht Gewinnausblick -- BVB, MorphoSys, KlöCo im Fokus

Nachfrage nach Uber-Aktien hält sich angeblich in Grenzen. METRO kommt bei Real-Verkauf voran. Gespräche im Handelskrieg gehen weiter. Lyft-Aktie mit Abschlägen nach tiefroten Zahlen. freenet tritt auf der Stelle. Sprint-Aktie verliert: Kundenschwund und Milliardenverlust. OSRAM schließt auch zweites Quartal mit Verlust ab.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Apps & Social Media: Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 18 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 18 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die teuersten Scheidungen
Diesen Menschen kommt das Liebes-Aus teuer zu stehen
Die zehn größten Kapitalvernichter
Hier wurde am meisten Anlegergeld verbrannt
DIe innovativsten Unternehmen
Diese Unternehmen sind am fortschrittlichsten
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier gibt es die beliebtesten Jobs
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie lange halten Sie Ihre Zertifikate durchschnittlich in Ihrem Depot?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
08.05.19
DAX schließt im Plus -- Dow beendet Tag stabil -- Commerzbank-Bilanz besser als erwartet -- Siemens übertrifft die Erwartungen -- Wirecard erhöht Gewinnausblick -- BVB, MorphoSys, KlöCo im Fokus
Sonstiges
08.05.19
In Bitcoins Fußstapfen - Premier-League-Club West Ham United führt Fußball-Token ein
Aktie im Fokus
08.05.19
Sprint-Aktie verliert: Kundenschwund und Milliardenverlust
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
Deutsche Bank AG514000
SteinhoffA14XB9
CommerzbankCBK100
Daimler AG710000
Siemens AG723610
Amazon906866
Allianz840400
BASFBASF11
BayerBAY001
Apple Inc.865985
Lufthansa AG823212
PowerCell Sweden ABA14TK6
TeslaA1CX3T