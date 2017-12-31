Press Release: Novartis to divest the Sandoz US dermatology business and generic US oral solids portfolio to Aurobindo

Novartis International AG / Novartis to divest the Sandoz US dermatology

-- Novartis to focus Sandoz division in US on higher growth areas and will

sell selected portions of the Sandoz US portfolio to Aurobindo Pharma USA

Inc.

-- Agreement comprises the Sandoz US generic oral solids and Sandoz US

dermatology businesses with approximately 300 products and H1 2018 sales

of USD 0.6 billion

-- Transaction supports the Sandoz strategy of focusing on complex generics,

value-added medicines and biosimilars to achieve sustainable and

profitable growth in the US

Basel, September 6, 2018 - Novartis today announced it has agreed to

sell selected portions of its Sandoz US portfolio, specifically the

Sandoz US dermatology business and generic US oral solids portfolio, to

Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc., for USD 0.9 billion of cash plus USD 0.1

billion of potential earn-outs. This transaction supports the Sandoz

strategy of focusing on complex generics, value-added medicines and

biosimilars to achieve sustainable and profitable growth in the US over

the long-term.

The Sandoz US portfolios to be sold to Aurobindo include approximately

300 products, as well as additional development projects. The sale

includes the Sandoz US generic and branded dermatology businesses as

well as its dermatology development center. As part of the transaction,

Aurobindo will acquire the manufacturing facilities in Wilson, North

Carolina, as well as Hicksville and Melville, New York. The business had

net sales of USD 0.6 billion in H1, 2018.

"Sharpening our portfolio focus in the US allows us to devote more time

and resources toward our strategy of bringing complex generics,

value-added medicines and biosimilars to patients in the US, creating

higher value and opening up access to important medicines where

alternatives are truly needed," says Richard Francis, CEO Sandoz and

Member of the Novartis Executive Committee. "Through this transaction,

we are refocusing our business but also striving to ensure continuity of

supply of important long-used generic medicines for patients and

customers in the US."

As part of the agreement, approximately 750 employees in Hicksville,

Melville, Wilson and Princeton, New Jersey, as well as the field

representatives for the PharmaDerm branded dermatology business, are

expected to transfer to Aurobindo upon closing. "We recognize that the

transfer of ownership for a business of this size is a complex process,

and we are aware that it may create some uncertainties for our

associates in the US. It is thus a priority for us to make the

transition as clear and quick as possible", says Carol Lynch, President

of Sandoz Inc. and Head of Sandoz North America.

Following the transaction, the Sandoz US portfolio will continue to be

substantial, and will include biosimilars, value-added medicines and

complex generics such as injectables, respiratory and ophthalmics.

Sandoz will continue to focus its clinical development, business

development and investment efforts on these areas.

The transaction is expected to close in the course of 2019 following the

completion of customary closing conditions.

