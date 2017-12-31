Press Release: Novartis to divest the Sandoz US dermatology business and generic US oral solids portfolio to Aurobindo

Novartis International AG / Novartis to divest the Sandoz US dermatology
business and generic US oral solids portfolio to Aurobindo. Processed
and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely
responsible for the content of this announcement.
-- Novartis to focus Sandoz division in US on higher growth areas and will
sell selected portions of the Sandoz US portfolio to Aurobindo Pharma USA
Inc.
-- Agreement comprises the Sandoz US generic oral solids and Sandoz US
dermatology businesses with approximately 300 products and H1 2018 sales
of USD 0.6 billion
-- Transaction supports the Sandoz strategy of focusing on complex generics,
value-added medicines and biosimilars to achieve sustainable and
profitable growth in the US
Basel, September 6, 2018 - Novartis today announced it has agreed to
sell selected portions of its Sandoz US portfolio, specifically the
Sandoz US dermatology business and generic US oral solids portfolio, to
Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc., for USD 0.9 billion of cash plus USD 0.1
billion of potential earn-outs. This transaction supports the Sandoz
strategy of focusing on complex generics, value-added medicines and
biosimilars to achieve sustainable and profitable growth in the US over
the long-term.
The Sandoz US portfolios to be sold to Aurobindo include approximately
300 products, as well as additional development projects. The sale
includes the Sandoz US generic and branded dermatology businesses as
well as its dermatology development center. As part of the transaction,
Aurobindo will acquire the manufacturing facilities in Wilson, North
Carolina, as well as Hicksville and Melville, New York. The business had
net sales of USD 0.6 billion in H1, 2018.
"Sharpening our portfolio focus in the US allows us to devote more time
and resources toward our strategy of bringing complex generics,
value-added medicines and biosimilars to patients in the US, creating
higher value and opening up access to important medicines where
alternatives are truly needed," says Richard Francis, CEO Sandoz and
Member of the Novartis Executive Committee. "Through this transaction,
we are refocusing our business but also striving to ensure continuity of
supply of important long-used generic medicines for patients and
customers in the US."
As part of the agreement, approximately 750 employees in Hicksville,
Melville, Wilson and Princeton, New Jersey, as well as the field
representatives for the PharmaDerm branded dermatology business, are
expected to transfer to Aurobindo upon closing. "We recognize that the
transfer of ownership for a business of this size is a complex process,
and we are aware that it may create some uncertainties for our
associates in the US. It is thus a priority for us to make the
transition as clear and quick as possible", says Carol Lynch, President
of Sandoz Inc. and Head of Sandoz North America.
Following the transaction, the Sandoz US portfolio will continue to be
substantial, and will include biosimilars, value-added medicines and
complex generics such as injectables, respiratory and ophthalmics.
Sandoz will continue to focus its clinical development, business
development and investment efforts on these areas.
The transaction is expected to close in the course of 2019 following the
completion of customary closing conditions.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including
"forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking
statements can generally be identified by words such as "to divest," "to
focus," "will," "strategy," "to achieve," "sustainable," "potential,"
"to be sold," "aims," "expected," "may," "priority," or similar terms,
or by express or implied discussions regarding the potential completion
of the announced transaction; or regarding any potential strategic
benefits, synergies or opportunities as a result of the announced
transaction; or by discussions of strategy, plans, expectations or
intentions. You should not place undue reliance on these statements.
Such forward looking statements are based on our current beliefs and
expectations regarding future events, and are subject to significant
known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these
risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions
prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth
in the forward looking statements. There can be no guarantee that the
proposed transaction will be completed in the expected form or within
the expected time frame or at all. Neither can there be any guarantee
that Sandoz or Novartis will be able to realize any of the potential
strategic benefits, synergies or opportunities as a result of the
transaction. Neither can there be any guarantee that Novartis or Sandoz
will be commercially successful in the future, or achieve any particular
financial results. In particular, our expectations could be affected by,
among other things: an unexpected failure by the parties to complete the
necessary closing conditions or unexpected delays in completing the
closing conditions; the potential that the strategic benefits, synergies
or opportunities expected from the transaction may not be realized or
may take longer to realize than expected; continued generic drug pricing
pressures in the United States and in the rest of the world; global
trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor
and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements
for increased pricing transparency; regulatory actions or delays or
government regulation generally; the inherent uncertainties involved in
predicting shareholder returns; the uncertainties inherent in the
research and development of new healthcare products, including clinical
trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; our
ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property
protection, including the ultimate extent of the impact on Novartis of
the loss of patent protection and exclusivity on key products which
commenced in prior years and will continue this year; safety, quality or
manufacturing issues; uncertainties regarding actual or potential legal
proceedings, including, among others, actual or potential product
liability litigation, litigation and investigations regarding sales and
marketing practices, intellectual property disputes and government
investigations generally; uncertainties involved in the development or
adoption of potentially transformational technologies and business
models; general political and economic conditions, including
uncertainties regarding the effects of ongoing instability in various
parts of the world; uncertainties regarding future global exchange
rates; uncertainties regarding future demand for our products; and
uncertainties regarding potential significant breaches of data security
or data privacy, or disruptions of our information technology systems;
and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form
20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is
providing the information in this press release as of this date and does
not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements
contained in this press release as a result of new information, future
events or otherwise.
About Novartis
Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the
evolving needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel,
Switzerland, Novartis offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these
needs: innovative medicines, cost-saving generic and biosimilar
pharmaceuticals and eye care. Novartis has leading positions globally in
each of these areas. In 2017, the Group achieved net sales of USD 49.1
billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to approximately USD
9.0 billion. Novartis Group companies employ approximately 125,000
full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are sold in
approximately 155 countries around the world. For more information,
please visit http://www.novartis.com.
Sandoz, a Novartis division, is the pioneer and global leader in
biosimilar medicines, and the first pharmaceutical company to receive
approval of a biosimilar in Europe, Japan, and the United States. Sandoz
currently has two biosimilar medicines approved in the US. The company
has the leading biosimilar pipeline and plans to launch several
biosimilars of major oncology and immunology biologics over the next few
years.
Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at
http://twitter.com/novartis
Sandoz is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Sandoz_global at
http://twitter.com/Sandoz_Global
For Novartis multimedia content, please visit
www.novartis.com/news/media-library
For questions about the site or required registration, please contact
media.relations@novartis.com
# # #
Novartis Media Relations Eric Althoff
Central media line: +41 61 324 2200 Novartis Global Media Relations
E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com +41 61 324 7999 (direct)
+41 79 593 4202 (mobile)
eric.althoff@novartis.com
Ben Church Antonio Ligi
Sandoz Global Communications Novartis Global External Communications
+49 151 4074 1465 (mobile) +41 61 324 1374 (office)
benjamin.church@sandoz.com +41 79 723 3681 (mobile)
antonio.ligi@novartis.com
Leslie Pott Chris Lewis
Sandoz US Communications Sandoz Global Communications
+1 609 627 5287 (office) +49 174 244 9501 (mobile)
+1 201 354 0279 (mobile) chris.lewis@sandoz.com
leslie.pott@sandoz.com
Novartis Investor Relations
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
September 05, 2018 22:30 ET (02:30 GMT)