Press Release: Novartis to divest the Sandoz US dermatology business and generic US oral solids portfolio to Aurobindo

Novartis International AG / Novartis to divest the Sandoz US dermatology

business and generic US oral solids portfolio to Aurobindo. Processed

and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely

responsible for the content of this announcement.

-- Novartis to focus Sandoz division in US on higher growth areas and will

sell selected portions of the Sandoz US portfolio to Aurobindo Pharma USA

Inc.

-- Agreement comprises the Sandoz US generic oral solids and Sandoz US

dermatology businesses with approximately 300 products and H1 2018 sales

of USD 0.6 billion

-- Transaction supports the Sandoz strategy of focusing on complex generics,

value-added medicines and biosimilars to achieve sustainable and

profitable growth in the US

Basel, September 6, 2018 - Novartis today announced it has agreed to

sell selected portions of its Sandoz US portfolio, specifically the

Sandoz US dermatology business and generic US oral solids portfolio, to

Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc., for USD 0.9 billion of cash plus USD 0.1

billion of potential earn-outs. This transaction supports the Sandoz

strategy of focusing on complex generics, value-added medicines and

biosimilars to achieve sustainable and profitable growth in the US over

the long-term.

The Sandoz US portfolios to be sold to Aurobindo include approximately

300 products, as well as additional development projects. The sale

includes the Sandoz US generic and branded dermatology businesses as

well as its dermatology development center. As part of the transaction,

Aurobindo will acquire the manufacturing facilities in Wilson, North

Carolina, as well as Hicksville and Melville, New York. The business had

net sales of USD 0.6 billion in H1, 2018.

"Sharpening our portfolio focus in the US allows us to devote more time

and resources toward our strategy of bringing complex generics,

value-added medicines and biosimilars to patients in the US, creating

higher value and opening up access to important medicines where

alternatives are truly needed," says Richard Francis, CEO Sandoz and

Member of the Novartis Executive Committee. "Through this transaction,

we are refocusing our business but also striving to ensure continuity of

supply of important long-used generic medicines for patients and

customers in the US."

As part of the agreement, approximately 750 employees in Hicksville,

Melville, Wilson and Princeton, New Jersey, as well as the field

representatives for the PharmaDerm branded dermatology business, are

expected to transfer to Aurobindo upon closing. "We recognize that the

transfer of ownership for a business of this size is a complex process,

and we are aware that it may create some uncertainties for our

associates in the US. It is thus a priority for us to make the

transition as clear and quick as possible", says Carol Lynch, President

of Sandoz Inc. and Head of Sandoz North America.

Following the transaction, the Sandoz US portfolio will continue to be

substantial, and will include biosimilars, value-added medicines and

complex generics such as injectables, respiratory and ophthalmics.

Sandoz will continue to focus its clinical development, business

development and investment efforts on these areas.

The transaction is expected to close in the course of 2019 following the

completion of customary closing conditions.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including

"forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States

Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking

statements can generally be identified by words such as "to divest," "to

focus," "will," "strategy," "to achieve," "sustainable," "potential,"

"to be sold," "aims," "expected," "may," "priority," or similar terms,

or by express or implied discussions regarding the potential completion

of the announced transaction; or regarding any potential strategic

benefits, synergies or opportunities as a result of the announced

transaction; or by discussions of strategy, plans, expectations or

intentions. You should not place undue reliance on these statements.

Such forward looking statements are based on our current beliefs and

expectations regarding future events, and are subject to significant

known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these

risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions

prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth

in the forward looking statements. There can be no guarantee that the

proposed transaction will be completed in the expected form or within

the expected time frame or at all. Neither can there be any guarantee

that Sandoz or Novartis will be able to realize any of the potential

strategic benefits, synergies or opportunities as a result of the

transaction. Neither can there be any guarantee that Novartis or Sandoz

will be commercially successful in the future, or achieve any particular

financial results. In particular, our expectations could be affected by,

among other things: an unexpected failure by the parties to complete the

necessary closing conditions or unexpected delays in completing the

closing conditions; the potential that the strategic benefits, synergies

or opportunities expected from the transaction may not be realized or

may take longer to realize than expected; continued generic drug pricing

pressures in the United States and in the rest of the world; global

trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor

and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements

for increased pricing transparency; regulatory actions or delays or

government regulation generally; the inherent uncertainties involved in

predicting shareholder returns; the uncertainties inherent in the

research and development of new healthcare products, including clinical

trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; our

ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property

protection, including the ultimate extent of the impact on Novartis of

the loss of patent protection and exclusivity on key products which

commenced in prior years and will continue this year; safety, quality or

manufacturing issues; uncertainties regarding actual or potential legal

proceedings, including, among others, actual or potential product

liability litigation, litigation and investigations regarding sales and

marketing practices, intellectual property disputes and government

investigations generally; uncertainties involved in the development or

adoption of potentially transformational technologies and business

models; general political and economic conditions, including

uncertainties regarding the effects of ongoing instability in various

parts of the world; uncertainties regarding future global exchange

rates; uncertainties regarding future demand for our products; and

uncertainties regarding potential significant breaches of data security

or data privacy, or disruptions of our information technology systems;

and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form

20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is

providing the information in this press release as of this date and does

not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements

contained in this press release as a result of new information, future

events or otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the

evolving needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel,

Switzerland, Novartis offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these

needs: innovative medicines, cost-saving generic and biosimilar

pharmaceuticals and eye care. Novartis has leading positions globally in

each of these areas. In 2017, the Group achieved net sales of USD 49.1

billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to approximately USD

9.0 billion. Novartis Group companies employ approximately 125,000

full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are sold in

approximately 155 countries around the world. For more information,

please visit http://www.novartis.com.

Sandoz, a Novartis division, is the pioneer and global leader in

biosimilar medicines, and the first pharmaceutical company to receive

approval of a biosimilar in Europe, Japan, and the United States. Sandoz

currently has two biosimilar medicines approved in the US. The company

has the leading biosimilar pipeline and plans to launch several

biosimilars of major oncology and immunology biologics over the next few

years.

Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at

http://twitter.com/novartis

Sandoz is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Sandoz_global at

http://twitter.com/Sandoz_Global

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit

www.novartis.com/news/media-library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations@novartis.com

# # #

Novartis Media Relations Eric Althoff

Central media line: +41 61 324 2200 Novartis Global Media Relations

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com +41 61 324 7999 (direct)

+41 79 593 4202 (mobile)

eric.althoff@novartis.com

Ben Church Antonio Ligi

Sandoz Global Communications Novartis Global External Communications

+49 151 4074 1465 (mobile) +41 61 324 1374 (office)

benjamin.church@sandoz.com +41 79 723 3681 (mobile)

antonio.ligi@novartis.com

Leslie Pott Chris Lewis

Sandoz US Communications Sandoz Global Communications

+1 609 627 5287 (office) +49 174 244 9501 (mobile)

+1 201 354 0279 (mobile) chris.lewis@sandoz.com

leslie.pott@sandoz.com

Novartis Investor Relations

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 05, 2018 22:30 ET (02:30 GMT)

CommerzbankCBK100