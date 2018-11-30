Press Release: Novartis to highlight extensive -2

abilities to carry out everyday tasks and was reported by the World

Health Organization to be one of the top 10 causes of years lived with

disability for men and women[10]. It remains under-recognized and

under-treated[9],[11]. Existing preventive therapies have been

repurposed from other indications and are often associated with poor

tolerability and lack of efficacy, with high discontinuation rates among

patients[12].

About Amgen and Novartis Neuroscience Collaboration

In August 2015, Amgen entered into a global collaboration with Novartis

to develop and commercialize pioneering treatments in the field of

migraine and Alzheimer's disease. The collaboration focuses on

investigational Amgen drugs in the migraine field, including Aimovig

(approved by the FDA in May 2018 for the preventive treatment of

migraine in adults). In April 2017, the collaboration was expanded to

include co-commercialization of Aimovig in the U.S. For the migraine

programs, Amgen retains exclusive commercialization rights in the U.S.

(other than for Aimovig as described above) and Japan, and Novartis has

exclusive commercialization rights in Europe, Canada and rest of world.

Also, the companies are collaborating in the development and

commercialization of a beta-secretase 1 (BACE) inhibitor program in

Alzheimer's disease. The oral therapy CNP520 (currently in Phase III for

Alzheimer's disease) is the lead molecule and further compounds from

both companies' pre-clinical BACE inhibitor programs may be considered

as follow-on molecules. At the center of the Amgen and Novartis

neuroscience collaboration is the shared mission to fight migraine and

the stereotypes and misperceptions surrounding this debilitating

disease.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words

such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "expect," "anticipate,"

"look forward," "believe," "committed," "investigational," "pipeline,"

"launch," or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions

regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for

the investigational or approved products described in this press release,

or regarding potential future revenues from such products or the

collaboration with Amgen. You should not place undue reliance on these

statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current

beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to

significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or

more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying

assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from

those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no

guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in

this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any

additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular

time. Neither can there be any guarantee that the collaboration with

Amgen will achieve any or all of its intended goals, or within any

particular time frame. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products

or the collaboration with Amgen will be commercially successful in the

future. In particular, our expectations regarding such products and the

collaboration with Amgen could be affected by, among other things, the

uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical

trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data;

regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global

trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor

and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements

for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain

proprietary intellectual property protection; the outcome of litigation

and legal disputes, including the legal dispute with Amgen regarding our

collaboration agreements in the field of migraine; the particular

prescribing preferences of physicians and patients; general political

and economic conditions; safety, quality or manufacturing issues;

potential or actual data security and data privacy breaches, or

disruptions of our information technology systems, and other risks and

factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the

US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the

information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake

any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in

this press release as a result of new information, future events or

otherwise.

# # #

