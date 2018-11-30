Press Release: Novartis to highlight extensive -2

finanzen.net
abilities to carry out everyday tasks and was reported by the World

Health Organization to be one of the top 10 causes of years lived with

disability for men and women[10]. It remains under-recognized and

under-treated[9],[11]. Existing preventive therapies have been

repurposed from other indications and are often associated with poor

tolerability and lack of efficacy, with high discontinuation rates among

patients[12].

About Amgen and Novartis Neuroscience Collaboration

In August 2015, Amgen entered into a global collaboration with Novartis

to develop and commercialize pioneering treatments in the field of

migraine and Alzheimer's disease. The collaboration focuses on

investigational Amgen drugs in the migraine field, including Aimovig

(approved by the FDA in May 2018 for the preventive treatment of

migraine in adults). In April 2017, the collaboration was expanded to

include co-commercialization of Aimovig in the U.S. For the migraine

programs, Amgen retains exclusive commercialization rights in the U.S.

(other than for Aimovig as described above) and Japan, and Novartis has

exclusive commercialization rights in Europe, Canada and rest of world.

Also, the companies are collaborating in the development and

commercialization of a beta-secretase 1 (BACE) inhibitor program in

Alzheimer's disease. The oral therapy CNP520 (currently in Phase III for

Alzheimer's disease) is the lead molecule and further compounds from

both companies' pre-clinical BACE inhibitor programs may be considered

as follow-on molecules. At the center of the Amgen and Novartis

neuroscience collaboration is the shared mission to fight migraine and

the stereotypes and misperceptions surrounding this debilitating

disease.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words

such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "expect," "anticipate,"

"look forward," "believe," "committed," "investigational," "pipeline,"

"launch," or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions

regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for

the investigational or approved products described in this press release,

or regarding potential future revenues from such products or the

collaboration with Amgen. You should not place undue reliance on these

statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current

beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to

significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or

more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying

assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from

those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no

guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in

this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any

additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular

time. Neither can there be any guarantee that the collaboration with

Amgen will achieve any or all of its intended goals, or within any

particular time frame. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products

or the collaboration with Amgen will be commercially successful in the

future. In particular, our expectations regarding such products and the

collaboration with Amgen could be affected by, among other things, the

uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical

trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data;

regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global

trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor

and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements

for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain

proprietary intellectual property protection; the outcome of litigation

and legal disputes, including the legal dispute with Amgen regarding our

collaboration agreements in the field of migraine; the particular

prescribing preferences of physicians and patients; general political

and economic conditions; safety, quality or manufacturing issues;

potential or actual data security and data privacy breaches, or

disruptions of our information technology systems, and other risks and

factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the

US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the

information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake

any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in

this press release as a result of new information, future events or

otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.

As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and

digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of

great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently

rank among the world's top companies investing in research and

development. Novartis products reach more than 750 million people

globally and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our

latest treatments. About 105 000 people of more than 140 nationalities

work at Novartis around the world. Find out more at www.novartis.com.

Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at

http://twitter.com/novartis

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit

www.novartis.com/news/media-library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations@novartis.com

References

[1] Data on File. Novartis. April 2019.

[2] Russo AF. Annu Rev Pharmacol Toxicol. 2015.

[3] Lipton R, Bigal ME, Diamond M, et al. Migraine prevalence, disease

burden, and the need for preventive therapy. Neurology. 2007;68(5)343-9.

[4] Lipton R, Tepper S, Silberstein S, et al. Presented at the 71st

Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Neurology; May 4-10, 2019;

Philadelphia, PA.

[5] Migraine Research Foundation. Chronic Migraine.

https://migraineresearchfoundation.org/about-migraine/what-is-migraine/chronic-migraine/.

Accessed April 2019.

[6] Chou D, Goadsby P, Reuter U, et al. Presented at the 71st Annual

Meeting of the American Academy of Neurology; May 4-10, 2019;

Philadelphia, PA.

[7] Migraine Research Foundation. Migraine facts.

https://migraineresearchfoundation.org/about-migraine/migraine-facts/

(link is external). Accessed March 2019.

[8] National Institute for Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

https://www.ninds.nih.gov/Disorders/All-Disorders/Migraine-Information-Page

(link is external). Accessed July 2018.

[9] World Health Organization. Headache disorders.

http://www.who.int/mediacentre/factsheets/fs277/en/ (link is external).

Accessed July 2018.

[10] GBD 2015. Global, regional, and national incidence, prevalence,

and years lived with disability for 310 diseases and injuries,

1990-2015: a systematic analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study

2015. Lancet 2016; 388:

1545-602.

[11] Diamond S et al. Patterns of Diagnosis and Acute and Preventive

Treatment for Migraine in the United States: Results from the American

Migraine Prevalence and Prevention Study. Headache. 2007;47(3):355-63.

[12] Blumenfeld AM et al. Patterns of use and reasons for

discontinuation of prophylactic medications for episodic migraine and

chronic migraine: results from the second international burden of

migraine study (IBMS-II). Headache. 2013 Apr;53(4):644-55.

# # #

Novartis Media Relations

Central media line: +41 61 324 2200

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Antonio Ligi Angela Fiorin

Novartis External Communications Novartis Global Pharma Communications

+41 79 723 3681 (mobile) +41 61 324 8631(direct)

antonio.ligi@novartis.com +41 79 752 6955 (mobile)

Eric Althoff angela.fiorin@novartis.com

Novartis US External Communications

+1 646 438 4335

eric.althoff@novartis.com

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

Central North America

Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Richard Pulik +1 862 778 3275

Pierre-Michel Bringer +41 61 324 1065 Cory Twining +1 862 778 3258

Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425

Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188

Media Release (PDF): http://hugin.info/134323/R/2243436/885637.pdf

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West

Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely

responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information

contained therein.

Source: Novartis International AG via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

Novartis International AG

P.O. Box Basel Switzerland

WKN: 904278;ISIN: CH0012005267;

http://www.novartis.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 02, 2019 16:30 ET (20:30 GMT)

