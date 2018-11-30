Press Release: Novartis to highlight extensive -2

abilities to carry out everyday tasks and was reported by the World
Health Organization to be one of the top 10 causes of years lived with
disability for men and women[10]. It remains under-recognized and
under-treated[9],[11]. Existing preventive therapies have been
repurposed from other indications and are often associated with poor
tolerability and lack of efficacy, with high discontinuation rates among
patients[12].
About Amgen and Novartis Neuroscience Collaboration
In August 2015, Amgen entered into a global collaboration with Novartis
to develop and commercialize pioneering treatments in the field of
migraine and Alzheimer's disease. The collaboration focuses on
investigational Amgen drugs in the migraine field, including Aimovig
(approved by the FDA in May 2018 for the preventive treatment of
migraine in adults). In April 2017, the collaboration was expanded to
include co-commercialization of Aimovig in the U.S. For the migraine
programs, Amgen retains exclusive commercialization rights in the U.S.
(other than for Aimovig as described above) and Japan, and Novartis has
exclusive commercialization rights in Europe, Canada and rest of world.
Also, the companies are collaborating in the development and
commercialization of a beta-secretase 1 (BACE) inhibitor program in
Alzheimer's disease. The oral therapy CNP520 (currently in Phase III for
Alzheimer's disease) is the lead molecule and further compounds from
both companies' pre-clinical BACE inhibitor programs may be considered
as follow-on molecules. At the center of the Amgen and Novartis
neuroscience collaboration is the shared mission to fight migraine and
the stereotypes and misperceptions surrounding this debilitating
disease.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words
such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "expect," "anticipate,"
"look forward," "believe," "committed," "investigational," "pipeline,"
"launch," or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions
regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for
the investigational or approved products described in this press release,
or regarding potential future revenues from such products or the
collaboration with Amgen. You should not place undue reliance on these
statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current
beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to
significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or
more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying
assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from
those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no
guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in
this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any
additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular
time. Neither can there be any guarantee that the collaboration with
Amgen will achieve any or all of its intended goals, or within any
particular time frame. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products
or the collaboration with Amgen will be commercially successful in the
future. In particular, our expectations regarding such products and the
collaboration with Amgen could be affected by, among other things, the
uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical
trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data;
regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global
trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor
and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements
for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain
proprietary intellectual property protection; the outcome of litigation
and legal disputes, including the legal dispute with Amgen regarding our
collaboration agreements in the field of migraine; the particular
prescribing preferences of physicians and patients; general political
and economic conditions; safety, quality or manufacturing issues;
potential or actual data security and data privacy breaches, or
disruptions of our information technology systems, and other risks and
factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the
US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the
information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake
any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in
this press release as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise.
About Novartis
Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.
As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and
digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of
great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently
rank among the world's top companies investing in research and
development. Novartis products reach more than 750 million people
globally and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our
latest treatments. About 105 000 people of more than 140 nationalities
work at Novartis around the world. Find out more at www.novartis.com.
Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at
http://twitter.com/novartis
For Novartis multimedia content, please visit
www.novartis.com/news/media-library
For questions about the site or required registration, please contact
media.relations@novartis.com
