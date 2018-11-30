Press Release: Novartis to highlight extensive long-term safety and efficacy data of Aimovig(R) across the spectrum of migraine at AAN

Novartis International AG / Novartis to highlight extensive long-term

safety and efficacy data of Aimovig(R) across the spectrum of migraine

at AAN. Processed and transmitted by West Corporation. The issuer is

solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-- After long-term Aimovig (erenumab) treatment, two-thirds of chronic

migraine patients converted to episodic migraine, experiencing 11 fewer

migraine days per month on average

-- Separate study showed the majority of episodic migraine patients on

Aimovig reported at least a 50% reduction in monthly migraine days at one

year, with one in five being completely migraine free

-- With an estimated 220,000 patients treated with Aimovig worldwide since

launch, the results support Aimovig's unique position as the most

prescribed anti-CGRP, with the longest clinical trial experience[1]

The digital press release with multimedia content can be accessed here:

https://novartis.gcs-web.com/Novartis-to-highlight-extensive-long-term-safety-and-efficacy-data-of-Aimovig-across-the-spectrum-of-migraine-at-AAN

Basel, May 02, 2019 - Novartis today announced that it will present new

long-term data of Aimovig(R) (erenumab) across the migraine spectrum at

the 2019 American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting in

Philadelphia. Data from a one-year open-label extension (OLE) trial

following a three-month double blind study in patients with chronic

migraine (15 or more headache days per month) showed sustained efficacy

and safety in this patient population, including a potential for

conversion to episodic migraine (4-14 headache days a month).

Additionally, one year results of the Phase III STRIVE study reinforced

the sustained efficacy and safety profile of Aimovig in patients with

episodic migraine, including patients who had tried and failed prior

preventive treatments.

Migraine is a highly debilitating disease that has a profound and

limiting impact on peoples' lives, including time spent with family and

friends, or at work[2],[3]. Aimovig is the first and only fully-human

monoclonal antibody that prevents migraine by targeting the calcitonin

gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor. It is self-administered once

monthly via the SureClick(R) autoinjector, does not require a loading

dose and is easy to use[1].

"The results presented at AAN confirm that Aimovig consistently reduced

the burden of migraine across patient types over one year, with a

sustained and positive tolerability profile," said Danny Bar-Zohar,

Global Head, Neuroscience Development for Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

"These data are complemented by the most extensive real world experience

of any anti-CGRP treatment. With Aimovig, Novartis is reimagining

migraine care and we are glad that more and more patients are able to

get their lives back."

Data in Chronic Migraine

An exploratory analysis of one-year OLE data from the pivotal study

evaluating the efficacy and safety of Aimovig in chronic migraine

prevention assessed the conversion rate from chronic to episodic

migraine[4]. Over 20% of chronic migraine sufferers are disabled and

their overall quality of life is greatly diminished. Additionally, 88%

of chronic migraine sufferers have at least one additional chronic

comorbid condition such as depression, anxiety or sleep disturbances[5].

The results at 52 weeks showed more than two-thirds of patients with

chronic migraine on Aimovig converted to episodic migraine by the last

dose received. Patients converting to episodic migraine showed a

reduction of 11 monthly migraine days (MMD) at week 52, from a baseline

of 17 MMD. Both doses had high conversion rates, with the 140 mg dose

numerically higher (76%) compared to Aimovig 70 mg (69%).

"Millions of people with chronic migraine spend at least half of each

month living with the debilitating symptoms of this disease," said

Stewart Tepper, M.D., Neurology Professor at the Geisel School of

Medicine at Dartmouth Medical School. "We are encouraged by these new

findings, which show that long-term erenumab treatment increases the

likelihood that a patient with chronic migraine will experience a

meaningful reduction in migraine days."

Further data from the study evaluating the long-term efficacy and safety

results of Aimovig in patients with chronic migraine during open-label

treatment are also being presented at AAN.

Data in Episodic Migraine

One-year results of the Phase III STRIVE study (including 24-week

double-blind phase and 28-week active treatment phase [ATP]) showed

Aimovig provided sustained efficacy in the prevention of episodic

migraine and a safety profile comparable to that observed in prior

studies[6].

At week 52, patients receiving Aimovig 70 mg or 140 mg from week 24

onward had an average of 4.2 and 4.6 fewer MMD, respectively, compared

to study baseline (8.3 MMD). They also continued to experience

improvements during the ATP (1.1 and 1.8 fewer MMD, respectively). In

addition, an analysis of responder rates from baseline showed more than

six out of 10 patients on either dose of Aimovig had 50% fewer MMD;

around four out of 10 had 75% fewer MMD; and one in five were

migraine-free at week 52.

Additional data from STRIVE and the open-label extension phase of the

LIBERTY study in patients taking Aimovig with episodic migraine who had

failed prior preventive treatments are being presented at AAN.

About the Open-Label Extension Study in Chronic Migraine

The OLE of the pivotal parent study (NCT02066415) was a 52-week,

multicenter study (OLE, NCT02174861) evaluating the long-term efficacy

and safety of Aimovig in chronic migraine prevention in patients taking

Aimovig 70 mg and 140 mg. Patients initially enrolled received 70 mg of

Aimovig monthly. The protocol was amended for patients to receive 140 mg

of Aimovig. Patients who had completed the week-28 visit at the time of

the amendment continued to receive Aimovig 70 mg, and patients who had

enrolled but had not completed the week-28 visit at the time of the

amendment increased from 70 mg to 140 mg of Aimovig at the next visit

such that these patients would have the opportunity to receive at least

six months of Aimovig 140 mg during the 52-week study. All patients who

enrolled after the amendment received Aimovig 140 mg throughout the

study.

Proportions of episodic migraine converters/nonconverters based on

observed data were summarized throughout the OLE (overall population)

and by last dose received (70 mg or 140 mg). Efficacy data were

collected at weeks 1-12, 21-24, 37-40, and 49-52; endpoints included

change from parent study baseline in monthly migraine days (MMD) and

proportion of patients with >=50% reduction from parent study baseline

in MMD.

About STRIVE

STRIVE (Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Erenumab in

Migraine Prevention, NCT02456740) is a global Phase III, multicenter,

randomized 24-week, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating

the safety and efficacy of Aimovig in episodic migraine (characterized

in this study as >=4 to <15 migraine days per month and <15 headache

days per month on average across the three months before screening)

prevention. In the study, 955 patients were randomized to receive

once-monthly subcutaneous placebo, or Aimovig (70 mg or 140 mg) in a

1:1:1 ratio. Patients experienced between four and 14 migraine days each

month, with an average of 8.3 migraine days per month at baseline. The

primary endpoint was change in mean monthly migraine days from baseline

over the last three months of the double-blind treatment phase of the

study (months 4, 5 and 6). Secondary study endpoints assessed included

reduction of at least 50% from baseline in mean MMD, change from

baseline in mean monthly acute migraine-specific medication days, and

changes from baseline in both mean impact on everyday activities domain

and mean physical impairment domain scores on the Migraine Physical

Function Impact Diary (MPFID).

At week-24 (ATP baseline), 845 patients were re-randomized (1:1) to

Aimovig 70 mg or 140 mg for the subsequent 28-week dose-blinded ATP.

Assessments included MMD; monthly acute migraine specific medication

days (MSMD); proportion of patients achieving a >=50%, >=75%, and 100%

reduction in MMD (responder rates: RR); and safety.

About Aimovig (erenumab)

Aimovig is the first EMA, Swissmedic, Australian TGA and FDA-approved

migraine prevention treatment designed specifically to block the

calcitonin gene related peptide receptor (CGRP-R), which plays a

critical role in migraine. Aimovig has been studied in several large,

global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled studies to assess

its safety and efficacy in migraine prevention. More than 3,000 patients

have participated in our overall clinical trial program. This includes

2,600 participants across the four placebo-controlled pivotal Phase II

and Phase III clinical studies as well as participants in further

studies such as LIBERTY, a dedicated study in a difficult-to-treat

treatment failure population. The most common side effects in the

clinical program to date have been viral upper respiratory tract

infection, upper respiratory tract infection, sinusitis, influenza, and

back pain.

Novartis and Amgen are co-commercializing Aimovig in the US. Amgen has

exclusive commercialization rights to the drug in Japan and Novartis has

exclusive rights to commercialize in the rest of the world.

About Migraine

Migraine is a distinct neurological disease[7]. It involves recurrent

attacks of moderate to severe head pain that is typically pulsating,

often unilateral and associated with nausea, vomiting and sensitivity to

light, sound and odors[8]. Migraine is associated with personal pain,

disability and reduced quality of life, and financial cost to

society[9]. It has a profound and limiting impact on an individual's

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 02, 2019 16:30 ET (20:30 GMT)