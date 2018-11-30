Press Release: Novartis to highlight extensive long-term safety and efficacy data of Aimovig(R) across the spectrum of migraine at AAN

Novartis International AG / Novartis to highlight extensive long-term
safety and efficacy data of Aimovig(R) across the spectrum of migraine
at AAN.
solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-- After long-term Aimovig (erenumab) treatment, two-thirds of chronic
migraine patients converted to episodic migraine, experiencing 11 fewer
migraine days per month on average
-- Separate study showed the majority of episodic migraine patients on
Aimovig reported at least a 50% reduction in monthly migraine days at one
year, with one in five being completely migraine free
-- With an estimated 220,000 patients treated with Aimovig worldwide since
launch, the results support Aimovig's unique position as the most
prescribed anti-CGRP, with the longest clinical trial experience[1]
Basel, May 02, 2019 - Novartis today announced that it will present new
long-term data of Aimovig(R) (erenumab) across the migraine spectrum at
the 2019 American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting in
Philadelphia. Data from a one-year open-label extension (OLE) trial
following a three-month double blind study in patients with chronic
migraine (15 or more headache days per month) showed sustained efficacy
and safety in this patient population, including a potential for
conversion to episodic migraine (4-14 headache days a month).
Additionally, one year results of the Phase III STRIVE study reinforced
the sustained efficacy and safety profile of Aimovig in patients with
episodic migraine, including patients who had tried and failed prior
preventive treatments.
Migraine is a highly debilitating disease that has a profound and
limiting impact on peoples' lives, including time spent with family and
friends, or at work[2],[3]. Aimovig is the first and only fully-human
monoclonal antibody that prevents migraine by targeting the calcitonin
gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor. It is self-administered once
monthly via the SureClick(R) autoinjector, does not require a loading
dose and is easy to use[1].
"The results presented at AAN confirm that Aimovig consistently reduced
the burden of migraine across patient types over one year, with a
sustained and positive tolerability profile," said Danny Bar-Zohar,
Global Head, Neuroscience Development for Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
"These data are complemented by the most extensive real world experience
of any anti-CGRP treatment. With Aimovig, Novartis is reimagining
migraine care and we are glad that more and more patients are able to
get their lives back."
Data in Chronic Migraine
An exploratory analysis of one-year OLE data from the pivotal study
evaluating the efficacy and safety of Aimovig in chronic migraine
prevention assessed the conversion rate from chronic to episodic
migraine[4]. Over 20% of chronic migraine sufferers are disabled and
their overall quality of life is greatly diminished. Additionally, 88%
of chronic migraine sufferers have at least one additional chronic
comorbid condition such as depression, anxiety or sleep disturbances[5].
The results at 52 weeks showed more than two-thirds of patients with
chronic migraine on Aimovig converted to episodic migraine by the last
dose received. Patients converting to episodic migraine showed a
reduction of 11 monthly migraine days (MMD) at week 52, from a baseline
of 17 MMD. Both doses had high conversion rates, with the 140 mg dose
numerically higher (76%) compared to Aimovig 70 mg (69%).
"Millions of people with chronic migraine spend at least half of each
month living with the debilitating symptoms of this disease," said
Stewart Tepper, M.D., Neurology Professor at the Geisel School of
Medicine at Dartmouth Medical School. "We are encouraged by these new
findings, which show that long-term erenumab treatment increases the
likelihood that a patient with chronic migraine will experience a
meaningful reduction in migraine days."
Further data from the study evaluating the long-term efficacy and safety
results of Aimovig in patients with chronic migraine during open-label
treatment are also being presented at AAN.
Data in Episodic Migraine
One-year results of the Phase III STRIVE study (including 24-week
double-blind phase and 28-week active treatment phase [ATP]) showed
Aimovig provided sustained efficacy in the prevention of episodic
migraine and a safety profile comparable to that observed in prior
studies[6].
At week 52, patients receiving Aimovig 70 mg or 140 mg from week 24
onward had an average of 4.2 and 4.6 fewer MMD, respectively, compared
to study baseline (8.3 MMD). They also continued to experience
improvements during the ATP (1.1 and 1.8 fewer MMD, respectively). In
addition, an analysis of responder rates from baseline showed more than
six out of 10 patients on either dose of Aimovig had 50% fewer MMD;
around four out of 10 had 75% fewer MMD; and one in five were
migraine-free at week 52.
Additional data from STRIVE and the open-label extension phase of the
LIBERTY study in patients taking Aimovig with episodic migraine who had
failed prior preventive treatments are being presented at AAN.
About the Open-Label Extension Study in Chronic Migraine
The OLE of the pivotal parent study (NCT02066415) was a 52-week,
multicenter study (OLE, NCT02174861) evaluating the long-term efficacy
and safety of Aimovig in chronic migraine prevention in patients taking
Aimovig 70 mg and 140 mg. Patients initially enrolled received 70 mg of
Aimovig monthly. The protocol was amended for patients to receive 140 mg
of Aimovig. Patients who had completed the week-28 visit at the time of
the amendment continued to receive Aimovig 70 mg, and patients who had
enrolled but had not completed the week-28 visit at the time of the
amendment increased from 70 mg to 140 mg of Aimovig at the next visit
such that these patients would have the opportunity to receive at least
six months of Aimovig 140 mg during the 52-week study. All patients who
enrolled after the amendment received Aimovig 140 mg throughout the
study.
Proportions of episodic migraine converters/nonconverters based on
observed data were summarized throughout the OLE (overall population)
and by last dose received (70 mg or 140 mg). Efficacy data were
collected at weeks 1-12, 21-24, 37-40, and 49-52; endpoints included
change from parent study baseline in monthly migraine days (MMD) and
proportion of patients with >=50% reduction from parent study baseline
in MMD.
About STRIVE
STRIVE (Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Erenumab in
Migraine Prevention, NCT02456740) is a global Phase III, multicenter,
randomized 24-week, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating
the safety and efficacy of Aimovig in episodic migraine (characterized
in this study as >=4 to <15 migraine days per month and <15 headache
days per month on average across the three months before screening)
prevention. In the study, 955 patients were randomized to receive
once-monthly subcutaneous placebo, or Aimovig (70 mg or 140 mg) in a
1:1:1 ratio. Patients experienced between four and 14 migraine days each
month, with an average of 8.3 migraine days per month at baseline. The
primary endpoint was change in mean monthly migraine days from baseline
over the last three months of the double-blind treatment phase of the
study (months 4, 5 and 6). Secondary study endpoints assessed included
reduction of at least 50% from baseline in mean MMD, change from
baseline in mean monthly acute migraine-specific medication days, and
changes from baseline in both mean impact on everyday activities domain
and mean physical impairment domain scores on the Migraine Physical
Function Impact Diary (MPFID).
At week-24 (ATP baseline), 845 patients were re-randomized (1:1) to
Aimovig 70 mg or 140 mg for the subsequent 28-week dose-blinded ATP.
Assessments included MMD; monthly acute migraine specific medication
days (MSMD); proportion of patients achieving a >=50%, >=75%, and 100%
reduction in MMD (responder rates: RR); and safety.
About Aimovig (erenumab)
Aimovig is the first EMA, Swissmedic, Australian TGA and FDA-approved
migraine prevention treatment designed specifically to block the
calcitonin gene related peptide receptor (CGRP-R), which plays a
critical role in migraine. Aimovig has been studied in several large,
global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled studies to assess
its safety and efficacy in migraine prevention. More than 3,000 patients
have participated in our overall clinical trial program. This includes
2,600 participants across the four placebo-controlled pivotal Phase II
and Phase III clinical studies as well as participants in further
studies such as LIBERTY, a dedicated study in a difficult-to-treat
treatment failure population. The most common side effects in the
clinical program to date have been viral upper respiratory tract
infection, upper respiratory tract infection, sinusitis, influenza, and
back pain.
Novartis and Amgen are co-commercializing Aimovig in the US. Amgen has
exclusive commercialization rights to the drug in Japan and Novartis has
exclusive rights to commercialize in the rest of the world.
About Migraine
Migraine is a distinct neurological disease[7]. It involves recurrent
attacks of moderate to severe head pain that is typically pulsating,
often unilateral and associated with nausea, vomiting and sensitivity to
light, sound and odors[8]. Migraine is associated with personal pain,
disability and reduced quality of life, and financial cost to
society[9]. It has a profound and limiting impact on an individual's
