19.05.2021 22:59

Press Release: Novartis to unveil new data at -2-

those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no

guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in

this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any

additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular

time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be

commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations

regarding such products could be affected by, among other things, the

uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical

trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data;

regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global

trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor

and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements

for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain

proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing

preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and

business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate

pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or

manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy

breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and

other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F

on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is

providing the information in this press release as of this date and does

not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements

contained in this press release as a result of new information, future

events or otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.

As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and

digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of

great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently

rank among the world's top companies investing in research and

development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally

and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest

treatments. About 110,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at

Novartis around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com.

Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at

https://twitter.com/novartisnews https://twitter.com/novartisnews

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit

https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library

https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations@novartis.com

# # #

* Kisqali was developed by the Novartis Institutes for BioMedical

Research (NIBR) under a research collaboration with Astex

Pharmaceuticals.

** In January 2021 BeiGene granted Novartis rights to develop,

manufacture, and commercialize tislelizumab in North America, Europe,

and Japan through a collaboration and license agreement.

*** Tabrecta is an oral and selective MET inhibitor licensed to Novartis

by Incyte Corporation in 2009. Under the Agreement, Incyte granted

Novartis worldwide exclusive development and commercialization rights to

capmatinib and certain back-up compounds in all indications.

**** Lutathera is a registered trademark of Advanced Accelerator

Applications, a Novartis company.

***** Jakavi is a registered trademark of Novartis AG in countries

outside the United States. Jakafi is a registered trademark of Incyte

Corporation. Novartis licensed ruxolitinib from Incyte Corporation for

development and commercialization outside the United States.

Novartis Media Relations

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Anja von Treskow Fiona Phillips

Novartis Strategy & Financial Communications Novartis Oncology Communications

+41 61 324 2279 (direct) +1 862 217 9396

+41 79 392 8697 (mobile) fiona.phillips@novartis.com

anja.von_treskow@novartis.com

Julie Masow

Novartis US External Communications

+1 862 579 8456

Julie.masow@novartis.com

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

Central North America

Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Sloan Simpson +1 862 778 5052

Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425

Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 19, 2021 17:00 ET (21:00 GMT)

Nachrichten zu Novartis AG

18.05.21
Letzte Fabrik in Europa: Novartis-Tochter Sandoz baut Antibiotika-Herstellung aus (Tagesanzeiger.ch)
10.05.21
Aktien Schweiz schließen etwas leichter - Alcon schwach (Dow Jones)
06.05.21
Pharmaindustrie neues Google?: Roche und Novartis wollen an unsere Daten (Tagesanzeiger.ch)
30.04.21
April 2021: Analysten sehen weniger Potenzial bei Novartis-Aktie (finanzen.net)
28.04.21
Novartis: Bilanzvorlage zum letzten Quartal (finanzen.net)
27.04.21
Basler haben freie Kapazitäten : Novartis ist bereit, noch mehr Covid- Impfstoffe herzustellen (Tagesanzeiger.ch)
27.04.21
Pharma: Novartis und Bayer müssen in Italien wegen Betrugsverdacht vor Gericht (Handelsblatt)
27.04.21
Milde Grippe und weniger Arztbesuche - Corona bremst Novartis (Reuters)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Analysen zu Novartis AG

11:26 UhrNovartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
10:41 UhrNovartis buyDeutsche Bank AG
14.05.2021Novartis buyUBS AG
11.05.2021Novartis buyDeutsche Bank AG
10.05.2021Novartis buyUBS AG
10:41 UhrNovartis buyDeutsche Bank AG
14.05.2021Novartis buyUBS AG
11.05.2021Novartis buyDeutsche Bank AG
10.05.2021Novartis buyUBS AG
30.04.2021Novartis Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
28.04.2021Novartis NeutralCredit Suisse Group
27.04.2021Novartis market-performBernstein Research
23.03.2021Novartis market-performBernstein Research
22.03.2021Novartis market-performBernstein Research
27.01.2021Novartis NeutralCredit Suisse Group
11:26 UhrNovartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.04.2021Novartis UnderweightBarclays Capital
28.04.2021Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.04.2021Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.04.2021Novartis UnderweightBarclays Capital

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Novartis AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

