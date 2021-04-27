Press Release: Novartis to unveil new data at -2

those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no
guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in
this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any
additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular
time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be
commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations
regarding such products could be affected by, among other things, the
uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical
trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data;
regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global
trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor
and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements
for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain
proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing
preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and
business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate
pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or
manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy
breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and
other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F
on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is
providing the information in this press release as of this date and does
not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements
contained in this press release as a result of new information, future
events or otherwise.
About Novartis
Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.
As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and
digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of
great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently
rank among the world's top companies investing in research and
development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally
and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest
treatments. About 110,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at
Novartis around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com.
* Kisqali was developed by the Novartis Institutes for BioMedical
Research (NIBR) under a research collaboration with Astex
Pharmaceuticals.
** In January 2021 BeiGene granted Novartis rights to develop,
manufacture, and commercialize tislelizumab in North America, Europe,
and Japan through a collaboration and license agreement.
*** Tabrecta is an oral and selective MET inhibitor licensed to Novartis
by Incyte Corporation in 2009. Under the Agreement, Incyte granted
Novartis worldwide exclusive development and commercialization rights to
capmatinib and certain back-up compounds in all indications.
**** Lutathera is a registered trademark of Advanced Accelerator
Applications, a Novartis company.
***** Jakavi is a registered trademark of Novartis AG in countries
outside the United States. Jakafi is a registered trademark of Incyte
Corporation. Novartis licensed ruxolitinib from Incyte Corporation for
development and commercialization outside the United States.
