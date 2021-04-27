  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
19.05.2021 22:59

Press Release: Novartis to unveil new data at ASCO and EHA from its robust portfolio, including overall survival in prostate and breast cancer

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

-- Overall survival and radiographic PFS from phase III study of

investigational radioligand therapy 177Lu-PSMA-617 VISION trial of

patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer to be

presented at ASCO plenary

-- New Kisqali (ribociclib)* overall survival data from extended follow-up

of MONALEESA-3 trial in patients with postmenopausal HR+/HER2- advanced

or metastatic breast cancer

-- Phase II results for oral, targeted factor B inhibitor iptacopan (LNP023)

as first line monotherapy in anti-C5 treatment-naïve patients with

paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria

-- Updated efficacy and safety results from pivotal ELARA trial of

Kymriah(R) (tisagenlecleucel) in relapsed or refractory follicular

lymphoma

-- Data demonstrate Novartis innovation for patients and strength of its

four therapeutic platforms: targeted therapies, radioligand therapy, cell

and gene therapy and immunotherapy

Basel, May 19, 2021 -- Novartis will present new data from its portfolio

of approved and investigational targeted, radioligand, cell and gene and

immunotherapies at the upcoming 2021 American Society of Clinical

Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting and the 2021 European Hematology

Association (EHA) Virtual Congress. More than 110 abstracts, including

Novartis-sponsored and investigator-initiated trials, will be presented

at the meetings.

"Our bold ambition is to extend and improve the lives of those living

with cancer and serious blood disorders, and ultimately find cures,"

said Susanne Schaffert, PhD, President, Novartis Oncology. "These

exciting data from across our four therapeutic platforms illustrate how

we are uniquely positioned to deliver transformative innovations that

may bring renewed hope for patients."

Key highlights of data accepted by ASCO:

-- Efficacy and safety results from Phase III VISION study of

investigational targeted radioligand therapy 177Lu-PSMA-617

-- Phase 3 study of 177Lu-PSMA-617 in patients with metastatic

castration-resistant prostate cancer (VISION) [Abstract #LBA4;

oral presentation (plenary): Sunday, June 6, 1:00 PM EDT]

-- Kisqali(R) (ribociclib)* overall survival analysis from MONALEESA-3

-- Updated overall survival (OS) results from the Phase III

MONALEESA-3 trial of postmenopausal patients (pts) with HR+/HER2-

advanced breast cancer (ABC) treated with fulvestrant (FUL) +/-

ribociclib (RIB) [Abstract #1001; oral presentation: Saturday,

June 5, 1:30 PM EDT]

-- Piqray(R) (alpelisib) long-term disease control data from SOLAR-1

-- Long-term (LT) Disease Control in Patients (pts) With Hormone

Receptor-Positive (HR+), PIK3CA-Altered Advanced Breast Cancer

(ABC) Treated With Alpelisib (ALP) + Fulvestrant (FUL)

[Abstract #1054; poster session: Friday, June 4, 9:00 AM EDT]

-- Kymriah(R) (tisagenlecleucel) updated efficacy and safety results from

Phase II ELARA trial in patients with relapsed or refractory follicular

lymphoma

-- Efficacy and Safety of Tisagenlecleucel (Tisa-cel) in Adult

Patients (Pts) With Relapsed/Refractory Follicular Lymphoma (r/r

FL): Primary Analysis of the Phase 2 ELARA Trial [ASCO: Abstract

#7508; oral presentation: Monday, June 7, 11:30 AM EDT] / [EHA

encore: Abstract #S210; oral presentation: Friday, June 11, 9:00

AM CEST]

-- Investigational agent tislelizumab** RATIONALE 302 pivotal data in

advanced/unresectable metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma and

Phase II data in patients with MSI-H or dMMR solid tumors

-- RATIONALE 302: Randomized, phase 3 study of tislelizumab versus

chemotherapy as second-line treatment for advanced

unresectable/metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma

[Abstract #4012; poster discussion: Friday, June 4, 9:00 AM EDT]

-- A phase 2 study of tislelizumab monotherapy in patients with

previously treated, locally advanced unresectable or metastatic

microsatellite instability-high/mismatch repair deficient solid

tumors [Abstract #2569; poster discussion: Friday, June 4, 9:00 AM

EDT]

-- Early data demonstrating innovation in solid tumors with novel assets

TNO155 and NIS793; further combination studies and NIS793 Phase III

planned to start later this year

-- Initial results from a dose finding study of TNO155, a SHP2

inhibitor, in adults with advanced solid tumors [Abstract #3005;

oral abstract: Friday, June 4, 11:00 AM EDT]

-- Phase Ib study of the anti-TGF- monoclonal antibody (mAb)

NIS793 combined with spartalizumab (PDR001), a PD-1 inhibitor, in

patients (pts) with advanced solid tumors [Abstract #2509; poster

session: Friday, June 4, 9:00 AM EDT]

-- Analysis of pyrexia-related and efficacy outcomes with new pyrexia

management algorithm in patients with stage III BRAF-mutation positive

melanoma treated with adjuvant Tafinlar(R) (dabrafenib) and Mekinist(R)

(trametinib)

-- Improved pyrexia-related outcomes associated with an adapted

pyrexia adverse event (AE) management algorithm in patients (pts)

treated with adjuvant dabrafenib + trametinib (dab + tram):

Primary results of COMBI-APlus [Abstract #9525; poster session:

Friday, June 4, 9:00 AM EDT]

-- Tabrecta(R) (capmatinib)*** updated analysis from Phase II GEOMETRY

mono-1 trial

-- Capmatinib in MET exon 14-mutated, advanced NSCLC: Updated results

from the GEOMETRY mono-1 study [Abstract #9020; poster session:

Friday, June 4, 9:00 AM EDT]

-- Lutathera(R) (lutetium Lu 177 dotatate)**** final overall survival data

from Phase III NETTER-1 study in adults with somatostatin

receptor-positive midgut neuroendocrine tumors

-- Final overall survival in the phase 3 NETTER-1 study of

177Lu-DOTATATE in patients with midgut neuroendocrine tumors

[Abstract #4112; poster session: Friday, June 4, 9:00 AM EDT]

Key highlights of data accepted by EHA:

-- Iptacopan (LNP023) efficacy and safety results from Phase

II oral monotherapy trial as first-line treatment in patients with

paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria

-- First-Line Treatment of PNH Patients With Iptacopan Leads to Rapid

and Durable Hemoglobin Increase by Controlling Both Intra- and

Extra-Vascular Hemolysis [Abstract #S173; oral presentation:

Friday, June 11, 9:00 AM CEST]

-- Subgroup analyses of REACH2 trial evaluating Jakavi(R) (ruxolitinib)*****

in acute graft-versus-host disease

-- Efficacy and Safety of Ruxolitinib in Patients With

Steroid-Refractory Acute Graft-Vs-Host Disease After Crossover in

the Phase 3 REACH2 Study [Abstract #S236; oral presentation:

Friday, June 11, 9:00 AM CEST]

-- Results from X2105 study of sabatolimab (MBG453), a novel immuno-myeloid

therapy targeting TIM-3, in patients with a myelodysplastic syndromes and

acute myeloid leukemia

-- Sabatolimab Plus Hypomethylating Agents (HMAs) in Patients (Pts)

With High-/Very High-risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome (HR/vHR-MDS)

and Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML): Subgroup Analysis of a Phase 1

Study [Abstract #S168; oral presentation: Friday, June 11, 9:00 AM

CEST]

-- Safety and efficacy results from the Phase II SOAR trial evaluating

Promacta(R)/Revolade(R) (eltrombopag) in patients with severe acquired

aplastic anemia who cannot use ATG

-- An Interventional, Phase 2, Single-Arm Study to Assess the

Efficacy and Safety of Eltrombopag Combined with Cyclosporine as

First-Line Therapy in Adults with Severe Acquired Aplastic Anemia

(SOAR) [Abstract #S172; oral presentation: Friday, June 11, 9:00

AM CEST]

Product Information

Approved indications for products vary by country and not all

indications are available in every country. The product safety and

efficacy profiles have not yet been established outside the approved

indications. Because of the uncertainty of clinical trials, there is no

guarantee that compounds will become commercially available with

additional indications.

For full prescribing information, including approved indications and

important safety information about marketed products, please visit

https://www.novartisoncology.com/news/product-portfolio.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words

such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "may," "could," "would,"

"expect," "anticipate," "seek," "look forward," "believe," "committed,"

"investigational," "pipeline," "launch," or similar terms, or by express

or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new

indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products

described in this press release, or regarding potential future revenues

from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these

statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current

beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to

significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or

more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying

assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 19, 2021 17:00 ET (21:00 GMT)

Nachrichten zu Novartis AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
ETF-Sparplan kann jetzt jeder! Teste jetzt OSKAR, ausgezeichnet mit 5 Sternen von CAPITAL (Anzeige)
18.05.21
Letzte Fabrik in Europa: Novartis-Tochter Sandoz baut Antibiotika-Herstellung aus (Tagesanzeiger.ch)
10.05.21
Aktien Schweiz schließen etwas leichter - Alcon schwach (Dow Jones)
06.05.21
Pharmaindustrie neues Google?: Roche und Novartis wollen an unsere Daten (Tagesanzeiger.ch)
30.04.21
April 2021: Analysten sehen weniger Potenzial bei Novartis-Aktie (finanzen.net)
28.04.21
Novartis: Bilanzvorlage zum letzten Quartal (finanzen.net)
27.04.21
Basler haben freie Kapazitäten : Novartis ist bereit, noch mehr Covid- Impfstoffe herzustellen (Tagesanzeiger.ch)
27.04.21
Pharma: Novartis und Bayer müssen in Italien wegen Betrugsverdacht vor Gericht (Handelsblatt)
27.04.21
Milde Grippe und weniger Arztbesuche - Corona bremst Novartis (Reuters)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Novartis News
RSS Feed
Novartis zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Novartis AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
11:26 UhrNovartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
10:41 UhrNovartis buyDeutsche Bank AG
14.05.2021Novartis buyUBS AG
11.05.2021Novartis buyDeutsche Bank AG
10.05.2021Novartis buyUBS AG
10:41 UhrNovartis buyDeutsche Bank AG
14.05.2021Novartis buyUBS AG
11.05.2021Novartis buyDeutsche Bank AG
10.05.2021Novartis buyUBS AG
30.04.2021Novartis Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
28.04.2021Novartis NeutralCredit Suisse Group
27.04.2021Novartis market-performBernstein Research
23.03.2021Novartis market-performBernstein Research
22.03.2021Novartis market-performBernstein Research
27.01.2021Novartis NeutralCredit Suisse Group
11:26 UhrNovartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.04.2021Novartis UnderweightBarclays Capital
28.04.2021Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.04.2021Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.04.2021Novartis UnderweightBarclays Capital

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Novartis AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Novartis News

21.04.21BioNTech-Aktie stark im Plus: "Noch Luft nach oben" bei Produktionsausbau
27.04.21Novartis-Aktie freundlich: COVID-19 belastet Novartis auch zum Jahresstart - Höhere Produktion von CureVac-Corona-Impfstoff möglich
30.04.21April 2021: Analysten sehen weniger Potenzial bei Novartis-Aktie
28.04.21Novartis: Bilanzvorlage zum letzten Quartal
27.04.21Pharma: Novartis und Bayer müssen in Italien wegen Betrugsverdacht vor Gericht
06.05.21Pharmaindustrie neues Google?: Roche und Novartis wollen an unsere Daten
27.04.21Novartis-Chef - Können Produktion von CureVac-Corona-Impfstoff erhöhen
10.05.21Aktien Schweiz schließen etwas leichter - Alcon schwach
27.04.21Basler haben freie Kapazitäten : Novartis ist bereit. noch mehr Covid- Impfstoffe herzustellen
27.04.21ROUNDUP: Covid-19 belastet Novartis zum Jahresstart - Sandoz-Prognose gesenkt
Weitere Novartis News
Werbung

Trading-News

Zu viel Inflation schadet dem Dollar: Das sollten Sie jetzt wissen!
Biontech mit Milliardenimpfgewinn
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Sehr schwache Handelseröffnung
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: Deutsche Post testet den Einsatz von Blockchain
DZ BANK - Technische Gegenreaktion nach Rallybewegung
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Alternative zum Tagesgeld: Exklusiver Online-Expertenabend morgen Abend um 18.30 Uhr
Global bleibt die Lage ernst
8 Irrtümer über Vermögensverwalter
Starke Technik fürs Depot: Auf diese Zukunftsaktien setzt Fondsmanager Beckers jetzt
Umfrage: Nachhaltige Geldanlage ist Frauen wichtiger als Männern - my-si: Nachhaltig Vermögen aufbauen und vermehren
Legen Sie Ihr Geld gezielt an? Erfahren Sie, wie Sie Ihr optimales Ziel mit Allvest erreichen können. Jetzt kostenlos zum Webinar anmelden.
Die Gefahr einer Deglobalisierung
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Novartis-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Novartis Peer Group News

23:04 UhrBayer sieht Wirksamkeit des Krebsmittels Vitrakvi durch Langzeitdaten bestätigt
23:00 UhrEarly amcenestrant data featured at ASCO support its potential to become a new endocrine backbone therapy for ER+/HER2- breast cancer
23:00 UhrEarly amcenestrant data featured at ASCO support its potential to become a new endocrine backbone therapy for ER+/HER2- breast cancer
21:19 UhrSerbien will Tschechien 100 000 Corona-Impfstoffdosen schenken
18:59 UhrBritische Studie soll Effektivität von dritter Impfung prüfen
18:27 UhrVW. Schenker. Bayer. Deutsche Bank - das war Mittwoch. der 19. Mai 2021
18:16 UhrMÄRKTE EUROPA/Abwärts - Crash am Kryptomarkt löst Turbulenzen aus
17:55 UhrAktien Schweiz auf breiter Front abwärts
17:53 UhrXETRA-SCHLUSS/Sehr schwach - Crash am Kryptomarkt
17:50 UhrBayer-Aktie in Rot: US-Richter sieht Bayers Glyphosat-Vergleich weiter skeptisch

News von

Da ist Suse ganz vorn mit dabei
Ein Blutbad  nicht nur bei Bitcoin
Der Inflations-Irrtum  deshalb ist die Angst der Aktionäre unbegründet
Die Big Short-Wette gegen Tesla
So bekommen Sie das Kindergeld auch für erwachsene Kinder

News von

Fünf Aktienkauf-Tipps zu Bayer, Allianz, Deutsche Post, Linde und Fresenius
DAX im Minus: Inflationssorgen setzen Börsen zu - Bitcoin & Co auf Talfahrt
DAX-Chartanalyse: Offenbar nicht heiß genug
Rentensteuer: Mündliche Verhandlung beginnt - Was für Ruheständler hierzulande jetzt wichtig ist
Silberpreis: Optimismus der Terminmarktprofis auf Dreimonatshoch

Heute im Fokus

Dow letztendlich schwächer -- DAX schließt tiefrot -- Fed hält Leitzins stabil -- E.ON verlängert Dividendenversprechen -- SUSE mit schwachem IPO -- Bitcoin, Google, Zalando, Bayer im Fokus

RWE kooperiert mit Facebook bei Solarprojekt in den USA. Deutsche Börse will nach Rekordjahr weiteres Wachstum liefern. Aktie von Eckert & Ziegler stark - Hauck & Aufhäuser sieht viel Luft. AUTO1 Group verkauft mehr Autos zu höheren Preisen. Corestate Capital mit enttäuschenden Zahlen. Nordex bestückt Windpark in Finnland mit 45,6 Megawatt Leistung. Börsengang voraus: hGears legt Ausgabepreis fest.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Das sind die innovativsten Unternehmen der Welt
Diese Unternehmen setzten auf neue Ideen
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 19 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 19 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die größten Börsencrashs
Die größten Krisen an den Finanzmärkten
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die zehn größten Übernahmen
Wer legte für wen das meiste Geld auf den Tisch?
Die erfolgreichsten Filme aller Zeiten (Stand März 2021)
Welcher Blockbuster spielte den größten Umsatz aller Zeiten ein?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wenn morgen Bundestagswahl wäre, wen würden Sie wählen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen