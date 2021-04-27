Press Release: Novartis to unveil new data at ASCO and EHA from its robust portfolio, including overall survival in prostate and breast cancer

-- Overall survival and radiographic PFS from phase III study of

Basel, May 19, 2021 -- Novartis will present new data from its portfolio

of approved and investigational targeted, radioligand, cell and gene and

immunotherapies at the upcoming 2021 American Society of Clinical

Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting and the 2021 European Hematology

Association (EHA) Virtual Congress. More than 110 abstracts, including

Novartis-sponsored and investigator-initiated trials, will be presented

at the meetings.

"Our bold ambition is to extend and improve the lives of those living

with cancer and serious blood disorders, and ultimately find cures,"

said Susanne Schaffert, PhD, President, Novartis Oncology. "These

exciting data from across our four therapeutic platforms illustrate how

we are uniquely positioned to deliver transformative innovations that

may bring renewed hope for patients."

Key highlights of data accepted by ASCO:

-- Efficacy and safety results from Phase III VISION study of

investigational targeted radioligand therapy 177Lu-PSMA-617

-- Phase 3 study of 177Lu-PSMA-617 in patients with metastatic

castration-resistant prostate cancer (VISION) [Abstract #LBA4;

oral presentation (plenary): Sunday, June 6, 1:00 PM EDT]

-- Kisqali(R) (ribociclib)* overall survival analysis from MONALEESA-3

-- Updated overall survival (OS) results from the Phase III

MONALEESA-3 trial of postmenopausal patients (pts) with HR+/HER2-

advanced breast cancer (ABC) treated with fulvestrant (FUL) +/-

ribociclib (RIB) [Abstract #1001; oral presentation: Saturday,

June 5, 1:30 PM EDT]

-- Piqray(R) (alpelisib) long-term disease control data from SOLAR-1

-- Long-term (LT) Disease Control in Patients (pts) With Hormone

Receptor-Positive (HR+), PIK3CA-Altered Advanced Breast Cancer

(ABC) Treated With Alpelisib (ALP) + Fulvestrant (FUL)

[Abstract #1054; poster session: Friday, June 4, 9:00 AM EDT]

-- Kymriah(R) (tisagenlecleucel) updated efficacy and safety results from

Phase II ELARA trial in patients with relapsed or refractory follicular

lymphoma

-- Efficacy and Safety of Tisagenlecleucel (Tisa-cel) in Adult

Patients (Pts) With Relapsed/Refractory Follicular Lymphoma (r/r

FL): Primary Analysis of the Phase 2 ELARA Trial [ASCO: Abstract

#7508; oral presentation: Monday, June 7, 11:30 AM EDT] / [EHA

encore: Abstract #S210; oral presentation: Friday, June 11, 9:00

AM CEST]

-- Investigational agent tislelizumab** RATIONALE 302 pivotal data in

advanced/unresectable metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma and

Phase II data in patients with MSI-H or dMMR solid tumors

-- RATIONALE 302: Randomized, phase 3 study of tislelizumab versus

chemotherapy as second-line treatment for advanced

unresectable/metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma

[Abstract #4012; poster discussion: Friday, June 4, 9:00 AM EDT]

-- A phase 2 study of tislelizumab monotherapy in patients with

previously treated, locally advanced unresectable or metastatic

microsatellite instability-high/mismatch repair deficient solid

tumors [Abstract #2569; poster discussion: Friday, June 4, 9:00 AM

EDT]

-- Early data demonstrating innovation in solid tumors with novel assets

TNO155 and NIS793; further combination studies and NIS793 Phase III

planned to start later this year

-- Initial results from a dose finding study of TNO155, a SHP2

inhibitor, in adults with advanced solid tumors [Abstract #3005;

oral abstract: Friday, June 4, 11:00 AM EDT]