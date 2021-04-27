Press Release: Novartis to unveil new data at ASCO and EHA from its robust portfolio, including overall survival in prostate and breast cancer

-- Overall survival and radiographic PFS from phase III study of
investigational radioligand therapy 177Lu-PSMA-617 VISION trial of
patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer to be
presented at ASCO plenary
-- New Kisqali (ribociclib)* overall survival data from extended follow-up
of MONALEESA-3 trial in patients with postmenopausal HR+/HER2- advanced
or metastatic breast cancer
-- Phase II results for oral, targeted factor B inhibitor iptacopan (LNP023)
as first line monotherapy in anti-C5 treatment-naïve patients with
paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria
-- Updated efficacy and safety results from pivotal ELARA trial of
Kymriah(R) (tisagenlecleucel) in relapsed or refractory follicular
lymphoma
-- Data demonstrate Novartis innovation for patients and strength of its
four therapeutic platforms: targeted therapies, radioligand therapy, cell
and gene therapy and immunotherapy
Basel, May 19, 2021 -- Novartis will present new data from its portfolio
of approved and investigational targeted, radioligand, cell and gene and
immunotherapies at the upcoming 2021 American Society of Clinical
Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting and the 2021 European Hematology
Association (EHA) Virtual Congress. More than 110 abstracts, including
Novartis-sponsored and investigator-initiated trials, will be presented
at the meetings.
"Our bold ambition is to extend and improve the lives of those living
with cancer and serious blood disorders, and ultimately find cures,"
said Susanne Schaffert, PhD, President, Novartis Oncology. "These
exciting data from across our four therapeutic platforms illustrate how
we are uniquely positioned to deliver transformative innovations that
may bring renewed hope for patients."
Key highlights of data accepted by ASCO:
-- Efficacy and safety results from Phase III VISION study of
investigational targeted radioligand therapy 177Lu-PSMA-617
-- Phase 3 study of 177Lu-PSMA-617 in patients with metastatic
castration-resistant prostate cancer (VISION) [Abstract #LBA4;
oral presentation (plenary): Sunday, June 6, 1:00 PM EDT]
-- Kisqali(R) (ribociclib)* overall survival analysis from MONALEESA-3
-- Updated overall survival (OS) results from the Phase III
MONALEESA-3 trial of postmenopausal patients (pts) with HR+/HER2-
advanced breast cancer (ABC) treated with fulvestrant (FUL) +/-
ribociclib (RIB) [Abstract #1001; oral presentation: Saturday,
June 5, 1:30 PM EDT]
-- Piqray(R) (alpelisib) long-term disease control data from SOLAR-1
-- Long-term (LT) Disease Control in Patients (pts) With Hormone
Receptor-Positive (HR+), PIK3CA-Altered Advanced Breast Cancer
(ABC) Treated With Alpelisib (ALP) + Fulvestrant (FUL)
[Abstract #1054; poster session: Friday, June 4, 9:00 AM EDT]
-- Kymriah(R) (tisagenlecleucel) updated efficacy and safety results from
Phase II ELARA trial in patients with relapsed or refractory follicular
lymphoma
-- Efficacy and Safety of Tisagenlecleucel (Tisa-cel) in Adult
Patients (Pts) With Relapsed/Refractory Follicular Lymphoma (r/r
FL): Primary Analysis of the Phase 2 ELARA Trial [ASCO: Abstract
#7508; oral presentation: Monday, June 7, 11:30 AM EDT] / [EHA
encore: Abstract #S210; oral presentation: Friday, June 11, 9:00
AM CEST]
-- Investigational agent tislelizumab** RATIONALE 302 pivotal data in
advanced/unresectable metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma and
Phase II data in patients with MSI-H or dMMR solid tumors
-- RATIONALE 302: Randomized, phase 3 study of tislelizumab versus
chemotherapy as second-line treatment for advanced
unresectable/metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma
[Abstract #4012; poster discussion: Friday, June 4, 9:00 AM EDT]
-- A phase 2 study of tislelizumab monotherapy in patients with
previously treated, locally advanced unresectable or metastatic
microsatellite instability-high/mismatch repair deficient solid
tumors [Abstract #2569; poster discussion: Friday, June 4, 9:00 AM
EDT]
-- Early data demonstrating innovation in solid tumors with novel assets
TNO155 and NIS793; further combination studies and NIS793 Phase III
planned to start later this year
-- Initial results from a dose finding study of TNO155, a SHP2
inhibitor, in adults with advanced solid tumors [Abstract #3005;
oral abstract: Friday, June 4, 11:00 AM EDT]
-- Phase Ib study of the anti-TGF- monoclonal antibody (mAb)
NIS793 combined with spartalizumab (PDR001), a PD-1 inhibitor, in
patients (pts) with advanced solid tumors [Abstract #2509; poster
session: Friday, June 4, 9:00 AM EDT]
-- Analysis of pyrexia-related and efficacy outcomes with new pyrexia
management algorithm in patients with stage III BRAF-mutation positive
melanoma treated with adjuvant Tafinlar(R) (dabrafenib) and Mekinist(R)
(trametinib)
-- Improved pyrexia-related outcomes associated with an adapted
pyrexia adverse event (AE) management algorithm in patients (pts)
treated with adjuvant dabrafenib + trametinib (dab + tram):
Primary results of COMBI-APlus [Abstract #9525; poster session:
Friday, June 4, 9:00 AM EDT]
-- Tabrecta(R) (capmatinib)*** updated analysis from Phase II GEOMETRY
mono-1 trial
-- Capmatinib in MET exon 14-mutated, advanced NSCLC: Updated results
from the GEOMETRY mono-1 study [Abstract #9020; poster session:
Friday, June 4, 9:00 AM EDT]
-- Lutathera(R) (lutetium Lu 177 dotatate)**** final overall survival data
from Phase III NETTER-1 study in adults with somatostatin
receptor-positive midgut neuroendocrine tumors
-- Final overall survival in the phase 3 NETTER-1 study of
177Lu-DOTATATE in patients with midgut neuroendocrine tumors
[Abstract #4112; poster session: Friday, June 4, 9:00 AM EDT]
Key highlights of data accepted by EHA:
-- Iptacopan (LNP023) efficacy and safety results from Phase
II oral monotherapy trial as first-line treatment in patients with
paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria
-- First-Line Treatment of PNH Patients With Iptacopan Leads to Rapid
and Durable Hemoglobin Increase by Controlling Both Intra- and
Extra-Vascular Hemolysis [Abstract #S173; oral presentation:
Friday, June 11, 9:00 AM CEST]
-- Subgroup analyses of REACH2 trial evaluating Jakavi(R) (ruxolitinib)*****
in acute graft-versus-host disease
-- Efficacy and Safety of Ruxolitinib in Patients With
Steroid-Refractory Acute Graft-Vs-Host Disease After Crossover in
the Phase 3 REACH2 Study [Abstract #S236; oral presentation:
Friday, June 11, 9:00 AM CEST]
-- Results from X2105 study of sabatolimab (MBG453), a novel immuno-myeloid
therapy targeting TIM-3, in patients with a myelodysplastic syndromes and
acute myeloid leukemia
-- Sabatolimab Plus Hypomethylating Agents (HMAs) in Patients (Pts)
With High-/Very High-risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome (HR/vHR-MDS)
and Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML): Subgroup Analysis of a Phase 1
Study [Abstract #S168; oral presentation: Friday, June 11, 9:00 AM
CEST]
-- Safety and efficacy results from the Phase II SOAR trial evaluating
Promacta(R)/Revolade(R) (eltrombopag) in patients with severe acquired
aplastic anemia who cannot use ATG
-- An Interventional, Phase 2, Single-Arm Study to Assess the
Efficacy and Safety of Eltrombopag Combined with Cyclosporine as
First-Line Therapy in Adults with Severe Acquired Aplastic Anemia
(SOAR) [Abstract #S172; oral presentation: Friday, June 11, 9:00
AM CEST]
