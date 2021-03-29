Press Release: Novartis: US Supreme Court denies Sandoz petition to review biosimilar Erelzi(R) (etanercept-szzs) case

-- Decision not to review Federal Circuit July 2020 ruling continues to
prevent Sandoz launch of more affordable Erelzi treatment option for US
patients
-- Sandoz is disappointed US patients affected by chronic autoimmune and
inflammatory disease have to wait until 2029 for availability of
biosimilar Erelzi
-- Sandoz remains committed to pioneering access for patients and
contributing to more sustainable healthcare by launching biosimilar and
generic medicines
Basel, Switzerland, May 17, 2021 -- Sandoz, a global leader in
biosimilar and generic medicines, today announced that the US Supreme
Court has denied its petition to review the Federal Circuit's July 2020
decision concerning the Sandoz biosimilar Erelzi(R) (etanercept-szzs)
for reference medicine Enbrel(R) * (etanercept). The Federal Circuit
previously ruled against Sandoz in a divided decision upholding Amgen's
patents.
"We are disappointed the Supreme Court decided not to review our case,"
said Keren Haruvi, President of Sandoz US and Head of North America.
"Today's decision means Erelzi, a more affordable biosimilar, will not
be available to US patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases
until 2029; nonetheless we remain committed to providing important
treatment options for patients affected by these diseases."
With the trend towards increased spending on specialty medicines only
expected to grow,(1) biosimilars play an important role in enabling more
patients to access biologic medicines and may offer significant savings
for patients, helping to alleviate the overburdened healthcare
system.(2) (,) (3) Estimates suggest that a biosimilar etanercept could
have saved the US healthcare system around USD one billion per year.(4)
Sandoz was the first company to receive approval from the US Food and
Drug Administration (FDA) for a biosimilar etanercept and the first to
launch a biosimilar medicine in the US. Erelzi has been approved in the
US for more than four years, since August 2016, however Sandoz has been
unable to launch this medicine in the US due to the patent litigation.
About biosimilars
A biosimilar is a successor to a biological medicine (known as the
"reference medicine") for which the patent has expired and exclusivity
has been lost. Biosimilars have been shown to have equivalent efficacy
and comparable safety and immunogenicity. Therefore, physicians and
patients can expect the same clinical outcome.
About Erelzi(R)
Erelzi is the Sandoz biosimilar of the reference medicine Enbrel(R).
Erelzi has been studied in a global development program, which included
a comprehensive comparison of Erelzi and Enbrel(R) at the analytical,
preclinical, and clinical levels. The program included preclinical
studies, pharmacokinetic (PK) studies, and the Phase III confirmatory
safety and efficacy EGALITY study. Erelzi is being studied in a real
world setting through COMPACT, a global non-interventional study
conducted in countries such as Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Italy,
Poland, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Erelzi is approved by the
US FDA for the following indications: adult rheumatoid arthritis (RA),
ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis
(JIA), psoriatic arthritis (PsA) and moderate to severe plaque psoriasis
(PsO).
Erelzi(R) is a registered trademark of Novartis AG.
Important Safety Information
Please see full Prescribing Information for Erelzi here
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/fda/fdaDrugXsl.cfm?setid=4cdf4099-db58-43b8-9fbc-afd997ccfa4b&type=display
:
https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/drugsatfda_docs/label/2016/761042lbl.pdf
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words
such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "may," "could," "would,"
"expect," "anticipate," "seek," "look forward," "believe," "committed,"
"investigational," "pipeline," "launch," "reviewing," "evaluating,"
"ongoing," "continues," or similar terms, or by express or implied
discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, launches, new
indications or labelling for Erelzi and the other investigational or
approved biosimilar products described in this press release, or
regarding potential future revenues from such products. You should not
place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking
statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding
future events and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and
uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties
materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual
results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking
statements. There can be no guarantee that Erelzi or the other
investigational or approved biosimilar products described in this press
release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any additional
indications or labelling in any market, or at any particular time.
Neither can there be any guarantee that Erelzi will be launched in the
US at any particular time, or at all. Nor can there be any guarantee
that Erelzi or such other products will be commercially successful in
the future. In particular, our expectations regarding Erelzi and such
other products could be affected by, among other things, litigation
outcomes or other legal action, decisions or delays, including
intellectual property disputes or other legal efforts to prevent or
limit Sandoz from selling its products; the uncertainties inherent in
research and development, including clinical trial results and
additional analysis of existing clinical data; regulatory actions or
delays or government regulation generally; global trends toward health
care cost containment, including government, payor and general public
pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements for increased
pricing transparency; our ability to maintain proprietary intellectual
property protection; the particular prescribing preferences of
physicians and patients; competition in general, including potential
approval of additional biosimilar versions of such products; general
political and economic conditions; safety, quality, data integrity or
manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy
breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and
other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F
on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is
providing the information in this press release as of this date and does
not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements
contained in this press release as a result of new information, future
events or otherwise.
About Sandoz
Sandoz, a Novartis division, is a global leader in generic
pharmaceuticals and biosimilars. Our purpose is to pioneer access for
patients by developing and commercializing novel, affordable approaches
that address unmet medical need. Our ambition is to be the world's
leading and most valued generics company. Our broad portfolio of
high-quality medicines, covering all major therapeutic areas, accounted
for 2020 sales of USD 9.6 billion.
*Enbrel(R) is a registered trademark of Immunex Corporation in the US.
References
1. IQVIA IMS Health and Quintiles. "Biosimilars: Who Saves?". White Paper.
Available
at: https://www.iqvia.com/locations/united-states/library/white-papers/bi
osimilars-who-saves. Accessed on March 29, 2021.
2. IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science. Medicine use and spending in the
US: a review of 2017 and outlook to 2022. Available at:
https://www.iqvia.com/insights/the-iqvia-institute/reports/medicine-use-and-spending-in-the-us-review-of-2017-outlook-to-2022. Accessed
on March 29, 2021.
3. U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Remarks from FDA Commissioner Scott
Gottlieb, M.D., as prepared for delivery at the Brookings Institution on
the release of the FDA's Biosimilar Action Plan [press release].
Available at:. Accessed on March 29, 2021.
4. Data on file. US Healthcare Impact Biosimilar. Sandoz Inc. March 2021.
###
