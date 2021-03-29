Press Release: Novartis: US Supreme Court denies Sandoz petition to review biosimilar Erelzi(R) (etanercept-szzs) case

-- Decision not to review Federal Circuit July 2020 ruling continues to

prevent Sandoz launch of more affordable Erelzi treatment option for US

patients

-- Sandoz is disappointed US patients affected by chronic autoimmune and

inflammatory disease have to wait until 2029 for availability of

biosimilar Erelzi

-- Sandoz remains committed to pioneering access for patients and

contributing to more sustainable healthcare by launching biosimilar and

generic medicines

Basel, Switzerland, May 17, 2021 -- Sandoz, a global leader in

biosimilar and generic medicines, today announced that the US Supreme

Court has denied its petition to review the Federal Circuit's July 2020

decision concerning the Sandoz biosimilar Erelzi(R) (etanercept-szzs)

for reference medicine Enbrel(R) * (etanercept). The Federal Circuit

previously ruled against Sandoz in a divided decision upholding Amgen's

patents.

"We are disappointed the Supreme Court decided not to review our case,"

said Keren Haruvi, President of Sandoz US and Head of North America.

"Today's decision means Erelzi, a more affordable biosimilar, will not

be available to US patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases

until 2029; nonetheless we remain committed to providing important

treatment options for patients affected by these diseases."

With the trend towards increased spending on specialty medicines only

expected to grow,(1) biosimilars play an important role in enabling more

patients to access biologic medicines and may offer significant savings

for patients, helping to alleviate the overburdened healthcare

system.(2) (,) (3) Estimates suggest that a biosimilar etanercept could

have saved the US healthcare system around USD one billion per year.(4)

Sandoz was the first company to receive approval from the US Food and

Drug Administration (FDA) for a biosimilar etanercept and the first to

launch a biosimilar medicine in the US. Erelzi has been approved in the

US for more than four years, since August 2016, however Sandoz has been

unable to launch this medicine in the US due to the patent litigation.

About biosimilars

A biosimilar is a successor to a biological medicine (known as the

"reference medicine") for which the patent has expired and exclusivity

has been lost. Biosimilars have been shown to have equivalent efficacy

and comparable safety and immunogenicity. Therefore, physicians and

patients can expect the same clinical outcome.

About Erelzi(R)

Erelzi is the Sandoz biosimilar of the reference medicine Enbrel(R).

Erelzi has been studied in a global development program, which included

a comprehensive comparison of Erelzi and Enbrel(R) at the analytical,

preclinical, and clinical levels. The program included preclinical

studies, pharmacokinetic (PK) studies, and the Phase III confirmatory

safety and efficacy EGALITY study. Erelzi is being studied in a real

world setting through COMPACT, a global non-interventional study

conducted in countries such as Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Italy,

Poland, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Erelzi is approved by the

US FDA for the following indications: adult rheumatoid arthritis (RA),

ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis

(JIA), psoriatic arthritis (PsA) and moderate to severe plaque psoriasis

(PsO).

Erelzi(R) is a registered trademark of Novartis AG.

Important Safety Information

Please see full Prescribing Information for Erelzi here

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/fda/fdaDrugXsl.cfm?setid=4cdf4099-db58-43b8-9fbc-afd997ccfa4b&type=display

:

https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/drugsatfda_docs/label/2016/761042lbl.pdf

About Sandoz

Sandoz, a Novartis division, is a global leader in generic

pharmaceuticals and biosimilars. Our purpose is to pioneer access for

patients by developing and commercializing novel, affordable approaches

that address unmet medical need. Our ambition is to be the world's

leading and most valued generics company. Our broad portfolio of

high-quality medicines, covering all major therapeutic areas, accounted

for 2020 sales of USD 9.6 billion.

*Enbrel(R) is a registered trademark of Immunex Corporation in the US.

References

1. IQVIA IMS Health and Quintiles. "Biosimilars: Who Saves?". White Paper.

Available

at: https://www.iqvia.com/locations/united-states/library/white-papers/bi

osimilars-who-saves. Accessed on March 29, 2021.

2. IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science. Medicine use and spending in the

US: a review of 2017 and outlook to 2022. Available at:

https://www.iqvia.com/insights/the-iqvia-institute/reports/medicine-use-and-spending-in-the-us-review-of-2017-outlook-to-2022. Accessed

on March 29, 2021.

3. U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Remarks from FDA Commissioner Scott

Gottlieb, M.D., as prepared for delivery at the Brookings Institution on

the release of the FDA's Biosimilar Action Plan [press release].

Available at:. Accessed on March 29, 2021.

4. Data on file. US Healthcare Impact Biosimilar. Sandoz Inc. March 2021.

###

