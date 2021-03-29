Press Release: Novartis: US Supreme Court denies Sandoz petition to review biosimilar Erelzi(R) (etanercept-szzs) case

  • Suche
-- Decision not to review Federal Circuit July 2020 ruling continues to

prevent Sandoz launch of more affordable Erelzi treatment option for US

patients

-- Sandoz is disappointed US patients affected by chronic autoimmune and

inflammatory disease have to wait until 2029 for availability of

biosimilar Erelzi

-- Sandoz remains committed to pioneering access for patients and

contributing to more sustainable healthcare by launching biosimilar and

generic medicines

Basel, Switzerland, May 17, 2021 -- Sandoz, a global leader in

biosimilar and generic medicines, today announced that the US Supreme

Court has denied its petition to review the Federal Circuit's July 2020

decision concerning the Sandoz biosimilar Erelzi(R) (etanercept-szzs)

for reference medicine Enbrel(R) * (etanercept). The Federal Circuit

previously ruled against Sandoz in a divided decision upholding Amgen's

patents.

"We are disappointed the Supreme Court decided not to review our case,"

said Keren Haruvi, President of Sandoz US and Head of North America.

"Today's decision means Erelzi, a more affordable biosimilar, will not

be available to US patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases

until 2029; nonetheless we remain committed to providing important

treatment options for patients affected by these diseases."

With the trend towards increased spending on specialty medicines only

expected to grow,(1) biosimilars play an important role in enabling more

patients to access biologic medicines and may offer significant savings

for patients, helping to alleviate the overburdened healthcare

system.(2) (,) (3) Estimates suggest that a biosimilar etanercept could

have saved the US healthcare system around USD one billion per year.(4)

Sandoz was the first company to receive approval from the US Food and

Drug Administration (FDA) for a biosimilar etanercept and the first to

launch a biosimilar medicine in the US. Erelzi has been approved in the

US for more than four years, since August 2016, however Sandoz has been

unable to launch this medicine in the US due to the patent litigation.

About biosimilars

A biosimilar is a successor to a biological medicine (known as the

"reference medicine") for which the patent has expired and exclusivity

has been lost. Biosimilars have been shown to have equivalent efficacy

and comparable safety and immunogenicity. Therefore, physicians and

patients can expect the same clinical outcome.

About Erelzi(R)

Erelzi is the Sandoz biosimilar of the reference medicine Enbrel(R).

Erelzi has been studied in a global development program, which included

a comprehensive comparison of Erelzi and Enbrel(R) at the analytical,

preclinical, and clinical levels. The program included preclinical

studies, pharmacokinetic (PK) studies, and the Phase III confirmatory

safety and efficacy EGALITY study. Erelzi is being studied in a real

world setting through COMPACT, a global non-interventional study

conducted in countries such as Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Italy,

Poland, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Erelzi is approved by the

US FDA for the following indications: adult rheumatoid arthritis (RA),

ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis

(JIA), psoriatic arthritis (PsA) and moderate to severe plaque psoriasis

(PsO).

Erelzi(R) is a registered trademark of Novartis AG.

Important Safety Information

Please see full Prescribing Information for Erelzi here

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/fda/fdaDrugXsl.cfm?setid=4cdf4099-db58-43b8-9fbc-afd997ccfa4b&type=display

:

https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/drugsatfda_docs/label/2016/761042lbl.pdf

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words

such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "may," "could," "would,"

"expect," "anticipate," "seek," "look forward," "believe," "committed,"

"investigational," "pipeline," "launch," "reviewing," "evaluating,"

"ongoing," "continues," or similar terms, or by express or implied

discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, launches, new

indications or labelling for Erelzi and the other investigational or

approved biosimilar products described in this press release, or

regarding potential future revenues from such products. You should not

place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking

statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding

future events and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and

uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties

materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual

results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking

statements. There can be no guarantee that Erelzi or the other

investigational or approved biosimilar products described in this press

release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any additional

indications or labelling in any market, or at any particular time.

Neither can there be any guarantee that Erelzi will be launched in the

US at any particular time, or at all. Nor can there be any guarantee

that Erelzi or such other products will be commercially successful in

the future. In particular, our expectations regarding Erelzi and such

other products could be affected by, among other things, litigation

outcomes or other legal action, decisions or delays, including

intellectual property disputes or other legal efforts to prevent or

limit Sandoz from selling its products; the uncertainties inherent in

research and development, including clinical trial results and

additional analysis of existing clinical data; regulatory actions or

delays or government regulation generally; global trends toward health

care cost containment, including government, payor and general public

pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements for increased

pricing transparency; our ability to maintain proprietary intellectual

property protection; the particular prescribing preferences of

physicians and patients; competition in general, including potential

approval of additional biosimilar versions of such products; general

political and economic conditions; safety, quality, data integrity or

manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy

breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and

other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F

on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is

providing the information in this press release as of this date and does

not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements

contained in this press release as a result of new information, future

events or otherwise.

About Sandoz

Sandoz, a Novartis division, is a global leader in generic

pharmaceuticals and biosimilars. Our purpose is to pioneer access for

patients by developing and commercializing novel, affordable approaches

that address unmet medical need. Our ambition is to be the world's

leading and most valued generics company. Our broad portfolio of

high-quality medicines, covering all major therapeutic areas, accounted

for 2020 sales of USD 9.6 billion.

Sandoz on social media

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sandoz/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/sandoz_global

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sandozglobal/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sandozglobal

CEO Richard Saynor on LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/in/richard-saynor/

*Enbrel(R) is a registered trademark of Immunex Corporation in the US.

References

1. IQVIA IMS Health and Quintiles. "Biosimilars: Who Saves?". White Paper.

Available

at: https://www.iqvia.com/locations/united-states/library/white-papers/bi

osimilars-who-saves. Accessed on March 29, 2021.

2. IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science. Medicine use and spending in the

US: a review of 2017 and outlook to 2022. Available at:

https://www.iqvia.com/insights/the-iqvia-institute/reports/medicine-use-and-spending-in-the-us-review-of-2017-outlook-to-2022. Accessed

on March 29, 2021.

3. U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Remarks from FDA Commissioner Scott

Gottlieb, M.D., as prepared for delivery at the Brookings Institution on

the release of the FDA's Biosimilar Action Plan [press release].

Available at:. Accessed on March 29, 2021.

4. Data on file. US Healthcare Impact Biosimilar. Sandoz Inc. March 2021.

###

Novartis Media Relations

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Julie Masow Allison Schneider

Novartis US Communications Sandoz US Communications

+1 862 579 8456 (mobile) +1 609 619 9089 (mobile)

julie.masow@novartis.com allison.schneider@sandoz.com

Chris Lewis Michelle Bauman

Sandoz Global Communications Sandoz Global Communications

+49 174 244 9501 (mobile) +1 973 714 8043 (mobile)

chris.lewis@sandoz.com michelle.bauman@sandoz.com

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

Central North America

Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Sloan Simpson +1 862 778 5052

Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425

Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 17, 2021 10:43 ET (14:43 GMT)

