Press Release: Novartis: Zolgensma(R) data -2

possible to halt irreversible motor neuron loss and disease
progression.(5) This is especially critical in SMA Type 1, where motor
neuron degeneration starts before birth and escalates quickly. Loss of
motor neurons cannot be reversed, so SMA patients with symptoms at the
time of treatment will likely require some supportive respiratory,
nutritional and/or musculoskeletal care to maximize functional
abilities.(6) More than 30% of patients with SMA Type 2 will die by age
25.(7)
About Novartis Gene Therapies
Novartis Gene Therapies (formerly AveXis) is reimagining medicine to
transform the lives of people living with rare genetic diseases.
Utilizing cutting-edge technology, we are turning promising gene
therapies into proven treatments, beginning with our transformative gene
therapy for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). This therapy is now approved
in the U.S., Japan, Europe and Brazil, and additional registrations are
being pursued in close to three dozen countries, with regulatory
decisions anticipated in Switzerland, Canada, Israel, Australia,
Argentina and South Korea in late 2020 or early 2021. Our robust
AAV-based pipeline is advancing treatments for Rett syndrome; a genetic
form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) caused by mutations in the
superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) gene; and Friedreich's ataxia. We are
powered by the world's largest gene therapy manufacturing footprint of
more than one million square feet, enabling us to bring these therapies
to patients around the world at quality and scale.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words
such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "may," "could," "would,"
"expect," "anticipate," "seek," "look forward," "believe," "committed,"
"investigational," "pipeline," "launch," or similar terms, or by express
or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new
indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products
described in this press release, or regarding potential future revenues
from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these
statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current
beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to
significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or
more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying
assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from
those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no
guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in
this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any
additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular
time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be
commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations
regarding such products could be affected by, among other things, the
uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical
trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data;
regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global
trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor
and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements
for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain
proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing
preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and
business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate
pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or
manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy
breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and
other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F
on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is
providing the information in this press release as of this date and does
not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements
contained in this press release as a result of new information, future
events or otherwise.
About Novartis
Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.
As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and
digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of
great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently
rank among the world's top companies investing in research and
development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally
and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest
treatments. About 109,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at
Novartis around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com.
References
# # #
