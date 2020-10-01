Press Release: Novartis: Zolgensma(R) data -2

finanzen.net
possible to halt irreversible motor neuron loss and disease

progression.(5) This is especially critical in SMA Type 1, where motor

neuron degeneration starts before birth and escalates quickly. Loss of

motor neurons cannot be reversed, so SMA patients with symptoms at the

time of treatment will likely require some supportive respiratory,

nutritional and/or musculoskeletal care to maximize functional

abilities.(6) More than 30% of patients with SMA Type 2 will die by age

25.(7)

About Novartis Gene Therapies

Novartis Gene Therapies (formerly AveXis) is reimagining medicine to

transform the lives of people living with rare genetic diseases.

Utilizing cutting-edge technology, we are turning promising gene

therapies into proven treatments, beginning with our transformative gene

therapy for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). This therapy is now approved

in the U.S., Japan, Europe and Brazil, and additional registrations are

being pursued in close to three dozen countries, with regulatory

decisions anticipated in Switzerland, Canada, Israel, Australia,

Argentina and South Korea in late 2020 or early 2021. Our robust

AAV-based pipeline is advancing treatments for Rett syndrome; a genetic

form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) caused by mutations in the

superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) gene; and Friedreich's ataxia. We are

powered by the world's largest gene therapy manufacturing footprint of

more than one million square feet, enabling us to bring these therapies

to patients around the world at quality and scale.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words

such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "may," "could," "would,"

"expect," "anticipate," "seek," "look forward," "believe," "committed,"

"investigational," "pipeline," "launch," or similar terms, or by express

or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new

indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products

described in this press release, or regarding potential future revenues

from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these

statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current

beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to

significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or

more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying

assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from

those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no

guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in

this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any

additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular

time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be

commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations

regarding such products could be affected by, among other things, the

uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical

trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data;

regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global

trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor

and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements

for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain

proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing

preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and

business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate

pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or

manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy

breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and

other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F

on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is

providing the information in this press release as of this date and does

not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements

contained in this press release as a result of new information, future

events or otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.

As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and

digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of

great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently

rank among the world's top companies investing in research and

development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally

and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest

treatments. About 109,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at

Novartis around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com.

Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at

https://twitter.com/novartisnews

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit

https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations@novartis.com

References

1. Anderton RS and Mastaglia FL. Expert Rev Neurother. 2015;15:895--908.

2. National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD). Spinal Muscular

Atrophy. Available at:

http://rarediseases.org/rarediseases/spinal-muscular-atrophy/. Accessed

October 29, 2019.

3. Finkel RS, McDermott MP, Kaufmann P. et al. Observational study of

spinal muscular atrophy type I and implications for clinical trials.

Neurology. 2014;83:810--7.

4. Kolb SJ, et al. Ann Neurol. 2017;82:883--91.

5. Soler--Botija C, et al. Brain. 2002;125:1624--34.

6. Wang CH, et al. J Child Neurol. 2007;22:1027--49.

7. Darras BT, Finkel RS. "Natural history of spinal muscular atrophy."

In: Sumner CJ, Paushkin S, Ko CP, eds. Spinal Muscular Atrophy: Disease

Mechanisms and Therapy, 2nd ed. London, UK: Academic

Press/Elsevier;2017:399--421.

# # #

Novartis Media Relations

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Anja von Treskow Farah Bulsara Speer

Novartis External Communications SVP, Corporate Communications, Novartis Gene Therapies

+41 79 392 8697 (mobile) +1 312 543 2881 (mobile)

anja.von_treskow@novartis.com farah.speer@novartis.com

Eric Althoff

Novartis US External Communications

+1 646 438 4335

eric.althoff mailto:eric.althoff@novartis.com @novartis.com

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

Central North America

Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Sloan Simpson +1 862 778 5052

Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425

Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 01, 2020 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)

30.09.2020Novartis Conviction BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
29.09.2020Novartis buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
23.09.2020Novartis UnderweightBarclays Capital
23.09.2020Novartis Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
10.09.2020Novartis buyUBS AG
30.09.2020Novartis Conviction BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
29.09.2020Novartis buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
23.09.2020Novartis Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
10.09.2020Novartis buyUBS AG
01.09.2020Novartis overweightMorgan Stanley
21.08.2020Novartis NeutralUBS AG
28.07.2020Novartis neutralMorgan Stanley
22.07.2020Novartis HoldHSBC
22.07.2020Novartis NeutralCredit Suisse Group
21.07.2020Novartis Equal-WeightMorgan Stanley
23.09.2020Novartis UnderweightBarclays Capital
18.08.2020Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.08.2020Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
21.07.2020Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.07.2020Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.

