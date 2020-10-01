-- Nearly two-thirds of patients (65.6%) in STR1VE-EU have already achieved
developmental motor milestones not observed in the natural history of SMA
Type 1 at a mean duration of follow-up of 10.6 months, including patients
with a more severe phenotype compared to previous studies
-- Two-thirds of patients (66.7%) were free of feeding support, an important
indicator of stabilization/halting of disease progression
-- New interim Phase 3 STR1VE-EU data presented at WMS support the robust
clinical evidence that have demonstrated a consistent, transformative
benefit across Zolgensma clinical trials for the treatment of patients
with SMA
-- More than 600 patients now treated with Zolgensma, including some more
than five years post-treatment and more than five years old
Basel, October 1, 2020 -- Novartis Gene Therapies today announced new
interim data from the ongoing Phase 3 STR1VE-EU clinical trial for
Zolgensma(R) (onasemnogene abeparvovec) that demonstrated patients with
spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) Type 1 continued to experience significant
therapeutic benefit, including event-free survival, rapid and sustained
improvement in motor function and motor milestone achievement, including
for some patients with more aggressive disease at baseline compared to
previous trials. SMA is a rare, genetic neuromuscular disease caused by
a lack of a functional SMN1 gene that results in the progressive and
irreversible loss of motor neurons, affecting muscle functions,
including breathing, swallowing, and basic movement.(1,2,3) These data
as of December 31, 2019, and presented today during a virtual Clinical
Trial Poster Session as part of the World Muscle Society (WMS) 2020
Virtual Congress, support the robust clinical evidence that has
demonstrated a consistent, transformative benefit across Zolgensma
clinical trials for the treatment of patients with SMA.
"We are seeing further evidence of the potential of Zolgensma to
effectively halt motor neuron loss following a one-time, intravenous
infusion. In STR1VE-EU, patients achieved rapid improvements in motor
function following treatment with Zolgensma, and most have already
achieved motor milestones not observed in the natural history of SMA
Type 1," said Professor Eugenio Mercuri, M.D., PhD., Department of
Pediatric Neurology, Catholic University, Rome, Italy. "These interim
results are especially encouraging considering STR1VE-EU includes some
patients with a more severe phenotype than in the START and STR1VE-US
studies, further supporting the gene therapy's positive benefit/risk
profile, even in this more fragile population."
"These strong interim results from the STR1VE-EU clinical trial continue
to demonstrate consistent and significant therapeutic benefit in
patients with SMA Type 1, the most common form of the disease, adding to
the robust body of clinical evidence for Zolgensma," said Shephard Mpofu,
M.D., SVP, Chief Medical Officer, Novartis Gene Therapies. "With more
than 600 patients now treated, including some more than five years
post-treatment and more than five years old, these data further
reinforce the transformative benefit a one-time dose of Zolgensma has on
SMA patients."
Phase 3 STR1VE-EU Data as of December 31, 2019
STR1VE-EU is designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of a single,
one-time IV infusion of Zolgensma in patients with SMA Type 1 who are
less than six months of age at the time of gene therapy, with one or two
copies of the SMN2 backup gene and who have bi-allelic SMN1 gene
deletion or point mutations. The mean age of dosing was 4.1 months and
the mean age at the onset of symptoms was 1.6 months. The mean
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Infant Test of Neuromuscular
Disorders (CHOP INTEND) score at baseline was 28. Thirty-one of 33
patients (93.9%) were able to swallow thin liquids, and 10 patients
(30.3%) required feeding support at baseline. Nine of thirty patients
(27.3%) required ventilatory support at baseline. STR1VE-EU is distinct
in its inclusion and exclusion criteria and baseline clinical
characteristics of enrolled patients compared with START or STR1VE-US.
Specifically, some patients in STR1VE-EU had a more severe disease
phenotype at baseline, including lower CHOP-INTEND scores and the need
for nutritional and ventilatory support.
At last visit before the data cutoff, patients in STR1VE-EU were between
6.9 and 18.6 months of age, and mean duration in the study was 10.6
(1.8--15.4) months. Thirty-one out of 32 (97%) patients in the
intent-to-treat (ITT) population survived event-free, including 30
(93.8%) who could have reached 10.5 months of age and 18 (56.3%) who
could have reached 13.6 months of age. An event is defined as the need
for tracheostomy or the requirement of >=16 hours of respiratory
assistance per day (via non-invasive ventilatory support) for >=14
consecutive days in the absence of an acute reversible illness,
excluding peri-operative ventilation. Untreated natural history
indicates that only 50% and 25% of babies with SMA Type 1 will survive
event-free by the time they reach 10.5 months of age and 13.6 months of
age, respectively.(3)
Twenty-one patients (65.6%) achieved motor milestones not observed in
the natural history of SMA Type 1. This includes six patients (18.8%)
who could sit independently for >=10 seconds (the primary efficacy
endpoint), 20 patients (66.7%) who gained head control, eight patients
(25%) who were able to roll from back to sides and one patient who could
stand with assistance, crawl and walk with assistance. The mean increase
in CHOP INTEND from baseline was 5.9 points (n=31) which was observed as
early as at one month post-dosing, 10.1 points at 3 months (n=29)
post-dosing, and 13.3 points at six months (n=27) post-dosing.
Twenty-one children (65.6%) enrolled in STR1VE-EU achieved and
maintained a CHOP INTEND score of >=40 points and 12 children (37.5%)
were able to achieve a score of >=50. According to natural history,
untreated patients with SMA Type 1 almost never achieve a CHOP INTEND
score >=40.(3,4)
The majority (91.7%) of patients who were free of ventilatory support at
baseline remained either completely free of ventilatory support or
received prophylactic BiPAP support during the study for acute reasons.
Two-thirds (66.7%) of patients in the ITT population were able to feed
orally without the need for feeding support, an important indicator of
stabilization/halting of disease progression.
As previously reported, one patient discontinued the study because of a
serious adverse event of hypoxic-ischemic brain damage and respiratory
distress that resulted in death. Novartis and the investigator
considered the events and death to be unrelated to treatment with
Zolgensma based on autopsy findings. Thirty-two of 33 patients were
reported to have at least one adverse event (AE), of which six patients
experienced serious adverse events that were considered by the
investigator to be related to Zolgensma. Liver transaminase elevations,
some of which were reported as adverse events, were experienced by 29 of
33 patients (87.9%), but all resolved with the use of prednisolone. Four
patients had reported decreases in platelet counts <75,000, three of
which were isolated laboratory abnormalities without adverse events
reported. Overall, no new safety signals have been identified and the
reported adverse events are consistent with the cumulative safety
profile with Zolgensma.
Novartis Gene Therapies is grateful to the courageous patients and
families who participate in clinical trials, enabling the company to
further its efforts to make a meaningful difference in the lives of
patients with rare genetic diseases.
About Zolgensma(R) (onasemnogene abeparvovec)
Zolgensma(R) is designed to address the genetic root cause of SMA by
providing a functional copy of the human SMN gene to halt disease
progression through sustained SMN protein expression with a single,
one-time IV infusion. Zolgensma was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration in May 2019 and represents the first approved therapeutic
in Novartis Gene Therapies' proprietary platform to treat rare,
monogenic diseases using gene therapy.(5) In addition to the United
States, Zolgensma is approved in Japan, Europe and Brazil. More than 600
patients have been treated with Zolgensma, including clinical trials,
commercially and through the managed access program. Novartis Gene
Therapies is pursuing registration in close to three dozen countries
with regulatory decisions anticipated in Switzerland, Canada, Israel,
Australia, and South Korea in late-2020 or early 2021.(5)
Novartis Gene Therapies has an exclusive, worldwide license with
Nationwide Children's Hospital to both the intravenous and intrathecal
delivery of AAV9 gene therapy for the treatment of all types of SMA; has
an exclusive, worldwide license from REGENXBIO for any recombinant AAV
vector in its intellectual property portfolio for the in vivo gene
therapy treatment of SMA in humans; an exclusive, worldwide licensing
agreement with Généthon for in vivo delivery of AAV9 vector
into the central nervous system for the treatment of SMA; and a
non-exclusive, worldwide license agreement with AskBio for the use of
its self-complementary DNA technology for the treatment of SMA.
About Spinal Muscular Atrophy
SMA is the leading genetic cause of infant death.(1,2) If left untreated,
SMA Type 1 leads to death or the need for permanent ventilation by the
age of two in more than 90% of cases.(3,4)
SMA is a rare, genetic neuromuscular disease caused by a lack of a
functional SMN1 gene, resulting in the rapid and irreversible loss of
motor neurons, affecting muscle functions, including breathing,
swallowing and basic movement.(1) It is imperative to diagnose SMA and
begin treatment, including proactive supportive care, as early as
