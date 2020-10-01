finanzen.net
01.10.2020

Press Release: Novartis: Zolgensma(R) data including patients with more severe SMA at baseline further demonstrate therapeutic benefit, including prolonged e...

-- Nearly two-thirds of patients (65.6%) in STR1VE-EU have already achieved

developmental motor milestones not observed in the natural history of SMA

Type 1 at a mean duration of follow-up of 10.6 months, including patients

with a more severe phenotype compared to previous studies

-- Two-thirds of patients (66.7%) were free of feeding support, an important

indicator of stabilization/halting of disease progression

-- New interim Phase 3 STR1VE-EU data presented at WMS support the robust

clinical evidence that have demonstrated a consistent, transformative

benefit across Zolgensma clinical trials for the treatment of patients

with SMA

-- More than 600 patients now treated with Zolgensma, including some more

than five years post-treatment and more than five years old

Basel, October 1, 2020 -- Novartis Gene Therapies today announced new

interim data from the ongoing Phase 3 STR1VE-EU clinical trial for

Zolgensma(R) (onasemnogene abeparvovec) that demonstrated patients with

spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) Type 1 continued to experience significant

therapeutic benefit, including event-free survival, rapid and sustained

improvement in motor function and motor milestone achievement, including

for some patients with more aggressive disease at baseline compared to

previous trials. SMA is a rare, genetic neuromuscular disease caused by

a lack of a functional SMN1 gene that results in the progressive and

irreversible loss of motor neurons, affecting muscle functions,

including breathing, swallowing, and basic movement.(1,2,3) These data

as of December 31, 2019, and presented today during a virtual Clinical

Trial Poster Session as part of the World Muscle Society (WMS) 2020

Virtual Congress, support the robust clinical evidence that has

demonstrated a consistent, transformative benefit across Zolgensma

clinical trials for the treatment of patients with SMA.

"We are seeing further evidence of the potential of Zolgensma to

effectively halt motor neuron loss following a one-time, intravenous

infusion. In STR1VE-EU, patients achieved rapid improvements in motor

function following treatment with Zolgensma, and most have already

achieved motor milestones not observed in the natural history of SMA

Type 1," said Professor Eugenio Mercuri, M.D., PhD., Department of

Pediatric Neurology, Catholic University, Rome, Italy. "These interim

results are especially encouraging considering STR1VE-EU includes some

patients with a more severe phenotype than in the START and STR1VE-US

studies, further supporting the gene therapy's positive benefit/risk

profile, even in this more fragile population."

"These strong interim results from the STR1VE-EU clinical trial continue

to demonstrate consistent and significant therapeutic benefit in

patients with SMA Type 1, the most common form of the disease, adding to

the robust body of clinical evidence for Zolgensma," said Shephard Mpofu,

M.D., SVP, Chief Medical Officer, Novartis Gene Therapies. "With more

than 600 patients now treated, including some more than five years

post-treatment and more than five years old, these data further

reinforce the transformative benefit a one-time dose of Zolgensma has on

SMA patients."

Phase 3 STR1VE-EU Data as of December 31, 2019

STR1VE-EU is designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of a single,

one-time IV infusion of Zolgensma in patients with SMA Type 1 who are

less than six months of age at the time of gene therapy, with one or two

copies of the SMN2 backup gene and who have bi-allelic SMN1 gene

deletion or point mutations. The mean age of dosing was 4.1 months and

the mean age at the onset of symptoms was 1.6 months. The mean

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Infant Test of Neuromuscular

Disorders (CHOP INTEND) score at baseline was 28. Thirty-one of 33

patients (93.9%) were able to swallow thin liquids, and 10 patients

(30.3%) required feeding support at baseline. Nine of thirty patients

(27.3%) required ventilatory support at baseline. STR1VE-EU is distinct

in its inclusion and exclusion criteria and baseline clinical

characteristics of enrolled patients compared with START or STR1VE-US.

Specifically, some patients in STR1VE-EU had a more severe disease

phenotype at baseline, including lower CHOP-INTEND scores and the need

for nutritional and ventilatory support.

At last visit before the data cutoff, patients in STR1VE-EU were between

6.9 and 18.6 months of age, and mean duration in the study was 10.6

(1.8--15.4) months. Thirty-one out of 32 (97%) patients in the

intent-to-treat (ITT) population survived event-free, including 30

(93.8%) who could have reached 10.5 months of age and 18 (56.3%) who

could have reached 13.6 months of age. An event is defined as the need

for tracheostomy or the requirement of >=16 hours of respiratory

assistance per day (via non-invasive ventilatory support) for >=14

consecutive days in the absence of an acute reversible illness,

excluding peri-operative ventilation. Untreated natural history

indicates that only 50% and 25% of babies with SMA Type 1 will survive

event-free by the time they reach 10.5 months of age and 13.6 months of

age, respectively.(3)

Twenty-one patients (65.6%) achieved motor milestones not observed in

the natural history of SMA Type 1. This includes six patients (18.8%)

who could sit independently for >=10 seconds (the primary efficacy

endpoint), 20 patients (66.7%) who gained head control, eight patients

(25%) who were able to roll from back to sides and one patient who could

stand with assistance, crawl and walk with assistance. The mean increase

in CHOP INTEND from baseline was 5.9 points (n=31) which was observed as

early as at one month post-dosing, 10.1 points at 3 months (n=29)

post-dosing, and 13.3 points at six months (n=27) post-dosing.

Twenty-one children (65.6%) enrolled in STR1VE-EU achieved and

maintained a CHOP INTEND score of >=40 points and 12 children (37.5%)

were able to achieve a score of >=50. According to natural history,

untreated patients with SMA Type 1 almost never achieve a CHOP INTEND

score >=40.(3,4)

The majority (91.7%) of patients who were free of ventilatory support at

baseline remained either completely free of ventilatory support or

received prophylactic BiPAP support during the study for acute reasons.

Two-thirds (66.7%) of patients in the ITT population were able to feed

orally without the need for feeding support, an important indicator of

stabilization/halting of disease progression.

As previously reported, one patient discontinued the study because of a

serious adverse event of hypoxic-ischemic brain damage and respiratory

distress that resulted in death. Novartis and the investigator

considered the events and death to be unrelated to treatment with

Zolgensma based on autopsy findings. Thirty-two of 33 patients were

reported to have at least one adverse event (AE), of which six patients

experienced serious adverse events that were considered by the

investigator to be related to Zolgensma. Liver transaminase elevations,

some of which were reported as adverse events, were experienced by 29 of

33 patients (87.9%), but all resolved with the use of prednisolone. Four

patients had reported decreases in platelet counts <75,000, three of

which were isolated laboratory abnormalities without adverse events

reported. Overall, no new safety signals have been identified and the

reported adverse events are consistent with the cumulative safety

profile with Zolgensma.

Novartis Gene Therapies is grateful to the courageous patients and

families who participate in clinical trials, enabling the company to

further its efforts to make a meaningful difference in the lives of

patients with rare genetic diseases.

About Zolgensma(R) (onasemnogene abeparvovec)

Zolgensma(R) is designed to address the genetic root cause of SMA by

providing a functional copy of the human SMN gene to halt disease

progression through sustained SMN protein expression with a single,

one-time IV infusion. Zolgensma was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug

Administration in May 2019 and represents the first approved therapeutic

in Novartis Gene Therapies' proprietary platform to treat rare,

monogenic diseases using gene therapy.(5) In addition to the United

States, Zolgensma is approved in Japan, Europe and Brazil. More than 600

patients have been treated with Zolgensma, including clinical trials,

commercially and through the managed access program. Novartis Gene

Therapies is pursuing registration in close to three dozen countries

with regulatory decisions anticipated in Switzerland, Canada, Israel,

Australia, and South Korea in late-2020 or early 2021.(5)

Novartis Gene Therapies has an exclusive, worldwide license with

Nationwide Children's Hospital to both the intravenous and intrathecal

delivery of AAV9 gene therapy for the treatment of all types of SMA; has

an exclusive, worldwide license from REGENXBIO for any recombinant AAV

vector in its intellectual property portfolio for the in vivo gene

therapy treatment of SMA in humans; an exclusive, worldwide licensing

agreement with Généthon for in vivo delivery of AAV9 vector

into the central nervous system for the treatment of SMA; and a

non-exclusive, worldwide license agreement with AskBio for the use of

its self-complementary DNA technology for the treatment of SMA.

About Spinal Muscular Atrophy

SMA is the leading genetic cause of infant death.(1,2) If left untreated,

SMA Type 1 leads to death or the need for permanent ventilation by the

age of two in more than 90% of cases.(3,4)

SMA is a rare, genetic neuromuscular disease caused by a lack of a

functional SMN1 gene, resulting in the rapid and irreversible loss of

motor neurons, affecting muscle functions, including breathing,

swallowing and basic movement.(1) It is imperative to diagnose SMA and

begin treatment, including proactive supportive care, as early as

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 01, 2020 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)

XiaomiA2JNY1
Lufthansa AG823212