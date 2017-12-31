Press Release: Phase III data in The Lancet show -2

23.03.2018 00:30
such products will be commercially successful in the future. In

particular, our expectations regarding such products could be affected

by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and

development, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of

existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government

regulation generally; global trends toward health care cost containment,

including government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement

pressures; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual

property protection; the particular prescribing preferences of

physicians and patients; general political and economic conditions;

safety, quality or manufacturing issues; potential or actual data

security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our information

technology systems, and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis

AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange

Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release

as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any

forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result

of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the

evolving needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel,

Switzerland, Novartis offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these

needs: innovative medicines, cost-saving generic and biosimilar

pharmaceuticals and eye care. Novartis has leading positions globally in

each of these areas. In 2017, the Group achieved net sales of USD 49.1

billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to approximately USD

9.0 billion. Novartis Group companies employ approximately 122,000

full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are sold in

approximately 155 countries around the world. For more information,

please visit http://www.novartis.com.

Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at

http://twitter.com/novartis

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit

www.novartis.com/news/media-library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations@novartis.com

References

[1] Kappos L et al. Siponimod versus placebo in secondary progressive

multiple sclerosis: a double-blinded randomized, phase 3 study. The

Lancet. 2018; DOI 10.1016/S0140-6736(18)30475-6.

[2] MS Society. Secondary Progressive MS (SPMS).

https://www.mssociety.org.uk/what-is-ms/types-of-ms/secondary-progressive-spms

(link is external). Accessed January 2018.

[3] Multiple Sclerosis International Federation. Atlas of MS 2013.

http://www.msif.org/wp-content/uploads/2014/09/Atlas-of-MS.pdf (link is

external). Accessed January 2018.

[4] MS Society. Types of MS.

https://www.mssociety.org.uk/what-is-ms/types-of-ms (link is external).

Accessed January 2018.

[5] Mehr SR, Zimmerman MP. Reviewing the unmet needs of patients with

multiple sclerosis. Am Health Drug Benefits. 2015; 8(6): 426-431.

[6] Gergely P et al. The selective sphingosine 1-phosphate receptor

modulator BAF312 redirects lymphocyte distribution and has

species-specific effects on heart rate. Br J Pharmacol. 2012; 167(5):

1035-47.

[7] Tavares A et al. Brain distribution of MS565, an imaging analogue

of siponimod (BAF312), in non-human primates. Neurology. 2014; 82(10):

suppl. P1.168.

[8] Kappos L et al. Efficacy of siponimod in secondary progressive

multiple sclerosis: results of the Phase 3 study. Plenary session

presentation at the 69(th) American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting;

April 22-28, 2017, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Presentation number P4.

[9] ClinicalTrials.gov. Exploring the Efficacy and Safety of

Siponimod in Patients With Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis

(EXPAND).

https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT01665144?term=BAF312+expand&rank=1

(link is external). Accessed January 2018.

[10] Kappos L et al. Baseline Subgroup Characteristics of EXPAND: A

Phase 3 Study of Siponimod (BAF312) for the Treatment of Secondary

Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (P3.084). Neurology. 2016; 86(16): suppl.

P3.084.

[11] Brinkmann V, Billich A, Baumruker T et al. Fingolimod (FTY720):

discovery and development of an oral drug to treat multiple sclerosis.

Nat Rev Drug Discov 2010; 9(11): 883-97.

[12] Chun J, Hartung HP. Mechanism of action of oral fingolimod

(FTY720) in multiple sclerosis. Clin Neuropharmacol 2010; 33(2): 91-101.

[13] Aslanis V et al. Siponimod (BAF312) (and/or its metabolites)

penetrates into the CNS and distributes to white matter areas. Mult

Scler J. 2012; 18(10): suppl. P792.

[14] Brana C et al. Immunohistochemical detection of

sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor 1 and 5 in human multiple sclerosis

lesions. Neuropathol Appl Neurobiol. 2014; 40(5): 564-78.

[15] PubMed Heath. Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmedhealth/PMH0001747/ (link is external).

Accessed January 2018.

[16] Tremlett H et al. The natural history of secondary-progressive

multiple sclerosis. Mult Scler. 2008; 14: 314-324.

# # #

Novartis Media Relations

Central media line: +41 61 324 2200

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Eric Althoff Angela Fiorin

Novartis Global Media Relations Novartis Global Pharma Communications

+41 61 324 7999 (direct) +41 61 324 8631 (direct)

+41 79 593 4202 (mobile) +41 79 752 6955 (mobile)

eric.althoff@novartis.com angela.fiorin@novartis.com

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

Central North America

Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Richard Pulik +1 212 830 2448

Pierre-Michel Bringer +41 61 324 1065 Cory Twining +1 212 830 2417

Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425

Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188

Media release (PDF): http://hugin.info/134323/R/2178695/840822.pdf

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf

of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely

responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information

contained therein.

Source: Novartis International AG via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

Novartis International AG

P.O. Box Basel Switzerland

WKN: 904278;ISIN: CH0012005267;

http://www.novartis.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 22, 2018 19:30 ET (23:30 GMT)

