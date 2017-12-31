Press Release: Phase III data in The Lancet show Novartis siponimod significantly improves outcomes in patients with secondary progressive MS

Novartis International AG / Phase III data in The Lancet show Novartis

-- EXPAND shows oral siponimod (BAF312) is the first potential therapy to

meaningfully delay disability progression in typical secondary

progressive MS (SPMS) patients

-- Results demonstrate siponimod also had beneficial effects on clinical

relapses and MRI disease activity, including brain volume loss (brain

shrinkage)

-- Novartis plans to file siponimod for US approval in SPMS in early 2018.

Filing for EU approval planned for later in 2018, pending scientific

consultation with EMA

Basel, March 23, 2018 - Novartis today announced that the full results

from the Phase III EXPAND study of oral, once-daily siponimod (BAF312)

in secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS) were published in the

peer-reviewed journal The Lancet. These pivotal results show significant

reductions in the risk of three- (primary endpoint) and six-month

confirmed disability progression with siponimod versus placebo[1] and

favorable outcomes in other relevant measures of MS disease activity[1].

If approved, siponimod would be the first disease-modifying therapy to

delay disability progression in typical SPMS patients, including many

who had reached a non-relapsing stage and high level of disability.

SPMS is a form of MS that leads to progressive, irreversible disability,

largely independent of relapses[2]. Patients transition to SPMS after an

initial phase of relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS), the most commonly

diagnosed type of MS[3],[4]. There is a high unmet medical need for new

treatments that are safe and effective for patients with SPMS[5].

"Today's published, full EXPAND results show that siponimod can delay

disability progression in typical established SPMS patients, where other

approaches tested so far have been unsuccessful," said Professor Ludwig

Kappos, University Hospital Basel and Principal Investigator of EXPAND.

"These data are all the more impressive when considering that the

majority of patients already had advanced disability when starting

treatment in EXPAND."

Siponimod is an oral selective modulator of sphingosine-1-phosphate

(S1P) receptor subtypes one and five (S1P1 and S1P5)[6],[7]. Full data

from EXPAND show that siponimod reduced the risk of three-month

confirmed disability progression by a statistically significant 21%

versus placebo (p=0.013; primary endpoint); efficacy was consistent

across many pre-defined sub groups[1]. Other clinically relevant

endpoint data show that siponimod, when compared to placebo:

-- Reduced the risk of six-month confirmed disability progression by 26%

(p=0.0058)[1]

-- Slowed the rate of brain volume loss by 23% (relative difference; mean

across 12 and 24 months, p=0.0002)[1],[8]

-- Limited the increase of T2 lesion volume by approximately 80% (mean over

12 and 24 months, p<0.0001)[1],[8]

-- Reduced annualized relapse rate (ARR) by 55% (p<0.0001)[1]

-- Did not show a significant difference in the Timed 25-Foot Walk test and

MS Walking Scale[1]

-- Demonstrated a safety profile that was overall consistent with the known

effects of S1P receptor modulation[1]

"Novartis is dedicated to advancing MS research and pioneering solutions

for people living with SPMS - a complex, debilitating disease," said

Danny Bar-Zohar, Global Head, Neuroscience Development for Novartis.

"The pivotal EXPAND data provides patients, and the medical community

alike, with hope that a much needed, safe and effective treatment option

is on the horizon for SPMS, for which treatment options are scarce. We

look forward to continuing to work with regulatory agencies to make

siponimod available for these patients as fast as possible."

Novartis plans to file for regulatory approval of siponimod for SPMS

with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in early 2018. Novartis

has initiated a scientific advice consultation with the European

Medicines Agency (EMA) and, pending its outcome, plans to file in Q3

2018. The EXPAND results have previously been presented at scientific

congresses.

About the EXPAND study

The EXPAND study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase

III study, comparing the efficacy and safety of siponimod versus placebo

in people with secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS)[1],[9].

It is the largest randomized, controlled study in SPMS to date,

including 1,651 people with SPMS from 31 countries[1],[10]. At the time

of the study, individuals enrolled in EXPAND had a mean age of 48 years

and had been living with MS for approximately 17 years[1]. Patients had

received a diagnosis of SPMS, and also demonstrated progression of

disability in the two years prior to study[1],[9]. They also had an

Expanded Disability Status Scale (EDSS) score between 3.0 and 6.5

inclusive, with a median score of 6.0, which corresponds to the use of a

unilateral walking aid (e.g. a cane or a crutch)[1],[9]. Patients were

randomized to receive either 2mg siponimod once-daily or placebo, in a

2:1 ratio[1],[9]. Patients continued on siponimod treatment in the

open-label, long-term extension part of the study[1].

About siponimod (BAF312)

Siponimod is an investigational, selective modulator of specific

subtypes of the sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) receptor[6]. Siponimod

binds to the S1P1 sub-receptor on lymphocytes, which prevents them from

entering the central nervous system (CNS) of patients with multiple

sclerosis[11],[12]. This leads to the anti-inflammatory effects of

siponimod[11],[12].

Siponimod also enters the CNS and binds to the S1P5 sub-receptor on

specific cells in the CNS (oligodendrocytes and astrocytes)[7]. By

binding to these specific receptors, siponimod has the potential to

modulate damaging cell activity and helps to reduce the loss of

neurological function associated with SPMS[7],[13],[14]. The receptor

specificity and pharmacokinetic properties (e.g. the faster elimination

compared with first-generation S1P modulators) of siponimod facilitate

treatment initiation, while improving its safety and convenience

profile[6].

About Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic disorder of the central nervous

system (CNS) that disrupts the normal functioning of the brain, optic

nerves and spinal cord through inflammation and tissue loss[15]. The

evolution of MS results in an increasing loss of both physical (e.g.

walking) and cognitive (e.g. memory) function. There are three main

types of MS: relapsing remitting MS (RRMS), secondary progressive MS

(SPMS) and primary progressive MS (PPMS)[4].

SPMS is characterized by gradual worsening of neurological function over

time[2]. This leads to a progressive accumulation of disability, largely

independent of relapses, which can severely affect patients' abilities

to carry out everyday activities[2]. It follows an initial phase of RRMS,

which accounts for approximately 85% of all MS diagnoses; a quarter of

people with RRMS will eventually go on to develop SPMS within 10 years

of their initial RRMS diagnosis, rising to more than three-quarters

after 30 years[3],[16]. There remains a high unmet need for effective

and safe treatments to help delay disability progression in SPMS[5].

MS affects approximately 2.3 million people worldwide[3].

About Novartis in Multiple Sclerosis

The Novartis multiple sclerosis (MS) portfolio includes Gilenya(R)

(fingolimod, an S1P modulator), which is indicated for relapsing forms

of MS and is also in development for pediatric MS. Extavia(R)

(interferon beta-1b for subcutaneous injection) is approved in the US

for the treatment of relapsing forms of MS. In Europe, Extavia is

approved to treat people with relapsing-remitting MS, secondary

progressive MS (SPMS) with active disease and people who have had a

single clinical event suggestive of MS.

Investigational compounds include siponimod (BAF312), under

investigation in MS, and ofatumumab (OMB157), a fully human monoclonal

antibody in development for relapsing MS. Ofatumumab targets CD20, and

is currently being investigated in two Phase III pivotal studies.

In the US, the Sandoz Division of Novartis markets Glatopa(R)

(glatiramer acetate injection) 20 mg/mL and 40 mg/mL, generic versions

of Teva's Copaxone(R).

*Copaxone(R) is a registered trademark of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Ltd.

