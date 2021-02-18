Press Release: RECORD RESULTS FOR PROFIT AND CASH -2

in %
---------------------- ---------- ------- ---------- ------- ------------
Net sales 8,109.2 7,877.5 --2.9
---------------------- ---------- ------- ---------- ------- ------------
Gross result 53.6 4,344.0 54.8 4,314.8 --0.7
---------------------- ---------- ------- ---------- ------- ------------
Operating profit
before depreciation
(EBITDA) 17.1 1,387.6 19.0 1,497.6 +7.9
---------------------- ---------- ------- ---------- ------- ------------
Operating profit
(EBIT) 13.0 1,055.1 14.4 1,130.5 +7.1
---------------------- ---------- ------- ---------- ------- ------------
Net profit 9.4 758.5 10.5 825.1 +8.8
---------------------- ---------- ------- ---------- ------- ------------
Net profit per share
(EPS) in CHF 5.30 5.82 +9.8
---------------------- ---------- ------- ---------- ------- ------------
Operating free cash
flow 12.7 1,026.1 16.0 1,259.4 +22.7
---------------------- ---------- ------- ---------- ------- ------------
Balance sheet total 9,959.7 9,794.0 --1.7
---------------------- ---------- ------- ---------- ------- ------------
Shareholders' equity 3,161.2 3,288.0
---------------------- ---------- ------- ---------- ------- ------------
Equity ratio in % 31.7 33.6
---------------------- ---------- ------- ---------- ------- ------------
Net working capital 18.1 1,471.2 16.9 1,329.5
---------------------- ---------- ------- ---------- ------- ------------
ROCE in % 19.2 16.6
---------------------- ---------- ------- ---------- ------- ------------
Number of employees 25,141 24,848 --1.2
---------------------- ---------- ------- ---------- ------- ------------
The Annual Report and the media conference/analyst presentation on the
2020 financial year can be downloaded at www.sika.com.
Link to Annual Report: www.sika.com/annualreport
Link to live transmission of the media, investor, and analyst
presentation of February 19, 2021, 10.00 a.m. (CET): www.sika.com/live
FINANCIAL CALENDAR
Net sales first quarter 2021 Tuesday, April 20,
2021
53rd Annual General Meeting Tuesday, April 20,
2021
Half-Year Report 2021 Thursday, July 22,
2021
Results first nine months 2021 Friday, October 22,
2021
Net sales 2021 Tuesday, January 11,
2022
Media conference/analyst presentation on 2021 full-year Friday, February 18,
results 2022
CONTACT
Dominik Slappnig
Corporate Communications &
Investor Relations
+41 58 436 68 21
slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com
SIKA AG CORPORATE PROFILE
Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the
development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing,
damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor
vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 100 countries around the
world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its 25,000 employees
generated annual sales of CHF 7.88 billion in 2020.
The media release can be downloaded from the following link:
Media Release
