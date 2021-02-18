  • Suche
19.02.2021 04:59

Press Release: RECORD RESULTS FOR PROFIT AND CASH -2-

CONTINUATION OF SUCCESSFUL GROWTH STRATEGY AND OUTLOOK

Despite the coronavirus crisis and its repercussions for operating

results, Sika is confirming its 2023 strategic targets. The company

remains aligned for long-term success and profitable growth. With its

focus on the six strategic pillars -- market penetration, innovation,

operational efficiency, acquisitions, strong corporate values, and

sustainability -- Sika is seeking to grow by 6%--8% a year in local

currencies up to 2023. From 2021, the company is aiming to increase its

EBIT margin to 15%--18%. Projects in the areas of operations, logistics,

procurement, and product formulation should result in an annual

improvement in operating costs equivalent to 0.5% of sales.

For the 2021 fiscal year, Sika is expecting an increase in sales in

local currencies of 6%--8%, along with an over-proportional rise in

EBIT. The EBIT margin should for the first time reach 15%.

KEY FIGURES 2020

as % of as % of

in CHF mn net sales 2019 net sales 2020 in %

---------------------- ---------- ------- ---------- ------- ------------

Net sales 8,109.2 7,877.5 --2.9

---------------------- ---------- ------- ---------- ------- ------------

Gross result 53.6 4,344.0 54.8 4,314.8 --0.7

---------------------- ---------- ------- ---------- ------- ------------

Operating profit

before depreciation

(EBITDA) 17.1 1,387.6 19.0 1,497.6 +7.9

---------------------- ---------- ------- ---------- ------- ------------

Operating profit

(EBIT) 13.0 1,055.1 14.4 1,130.5 +7.1

---------------------- ---------- ------- ---------- ------- ------------

Net profit 9.4 758.5 10.5 825.1 +8.8

---------------------- ---------- ------- ---------- ------- ------------

Net profit per share

(EPS) in CHF 5.30 5.82 +9.8

---------------------- ---------- ------- ---------- ------- ------------

Operating free cash

flow 12.7 1,026.1 16.0 1,259.4 +22.7

---------------------- ---------- ------- ---------- ------- ------------

Balance sheet total 9,959.7 9,794.0 --1.7

---------------------- ---------- ------- ---------- ------- ------------

Shareholders' equity 3,161.2 3,288.0

---------------------- ---------- ------- ---------- ------- ------------

Equity ratio in % 31.7 33.6

---------------------- ---------- ------- ---------- ------- ------------

Net working capital 18.1 1,471.2 16.9 1,329.5

---------------------- ---------- ------- ---------- ------- ------------

ROCE in % 19.2 16.6

---------------------- ---------- ------- ---------- ------- ------------

Number of employees 25,141 24,848 --1.2

---------------------- ---------- ------- ---------- ------- ------------

The Annual Report and the media conference/analyst presentation on the

2020 financial year can be downloaded at www.sika.com.

Link to Annual Report: www.sika.com/annualreport

Link to live transmission of the media, investor, and analyst

presentation of February 19, 2021, 10.00 a.m. (CET): www.sika.com/live

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Net sales first quarter 2021 Tuesday, April 20,

2021

53rd Annual General Meeting Tuesday, April 20,

2021

Half-Year Report 2021 Thursday, July 22,

2021

Results first nine months 2021 Friday, October 22,

2021

Net sales 2021 Tuesday, January 11,

2022

Media conference/analyst presentation on 2021 full-year Friday, February 18,

results 2022

CONTACT

Dominik Slappnig

Corporate Communications &

Investor Relations

+41 58 436 68 21

slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=fTXwLywrdhNgDP0dZ1hMwh6XNd2BO9dLD8R2GY35hwcDgsw5kiLRsfdaf_5mluvY46l7mLAURMHxyWnBRIj5QKLtSm01C9wiBm4_hjAsH_Wqlr5g6hb-azgtsG_ikvcV

SIKA AG CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the

development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing,

damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor

vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 100 countries around the

world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its 25,000 employees

generated annual sales of CHF 7.88 billion in 2020.

The media release can be downloaded from the following link:

Media Release

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=6fLAqawls5gf8GjXGAQl2xfp8-pHh3DoTOR5copxeadidkecHQwQrttY-6JWYhpqjtiyHsLHXFluVRfq8kKQ_NPFSkDLGt81Na0apxoupO1LLPJ7p-u96_nYFylBpYVOY0GWo6IaCKhG3hLIjDIiVA2_Vc6DngExN86uUKxq0s0=

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 18, 2021 23:00 ET (04:00 GMT)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

