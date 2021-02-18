Press Release: RECORD RESULTS FOR PROFIT AND CASH -2

Aktien in diesem Artikel

CONTINUATION OF SUCCESSFUL GROWTH STRATEGY AND OUTLOOK

Despite the coronavirus crisis and its repercussions for operating

results, Sika is confirming its 2023 strategic targets. The company

remains aligned for long-term success and profitable growth. With its

focus on the six strategic pillars -- market penetration, innovation,

operational efficiency, acquisitions, strong corporate values, and

sustainability -- Sika is seeking to grow by 6%--8% a year in local

currencies up to 2023. From 2021, the company is aiming to increase its

EBIT margin to 15%--18%. Projects in the areas of operations, logistics,

procurement, and product formulation should result in an annual

improvement in operating costs equivalent to 0.5% of sales.

For the 2021 fiscal year, Sika is expecting an increase in sales in

local currencies of 6%--8%, along with an over-proportional rise in

EBIT. The EBIT margin should for the first time reach 15%.

KEY FIGURES 2020

