Press Release: RECORD RESULTS FOR PROFIT AND CASH FLOW -- SIKA STRONG IN YEAR OF CORONAVIRUS

RECORD RESULTS FOR PROFIT AND CASH FLOW -- SIKA STRONG IN YEAR OF
CORONAVIRUS
-- Sales of CHF 7,877.5 million (-2.9% in CHF, +3.4% in local currencies)
-- EBITDA increased to CHF 1,497.6 million (+7.9%)
-- Operating profit (EBIT) increased to CHF 1,130.5 million (+7.1%)
-- EBIT margin increased to 14.4% (previous year: 13.0%)
-- Net profit up to CHF 825.1 million (+8.8%)
-- Operating free cash flow increased to CHF 1,259.4 million (+22.7%)
-- Reduction of CO2 emissions by 25.9% to 20 kg per ton sold (previous year:
27 kg per ton sold)
-- 6 factories opened or extended, 1 company acquired and one expanded
partnership
-- Proposal for dividend increase of 8.7% to CHF 2.50 (previous year: CHF
2.30)
-- From May 1, 2021: Thomas Hasler to succeed CEO Paul Schuler
-- Outlook for 2021 fiscal year
-- Sales increase in local currencies of 6%--8%
-- Over-proportional increase in EBIT, EBIT margin to reach 15% for
the first time
-- Confirmation of 2023 strategic targets for sustainable, profitable growth
The 2020 fiscal year was overshadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which
had a number of severe effects for the construction and automotive
sectors. Despite this difficult environment, Sika nonetheless achieved
record results. Sales increased by 3.4% in local currencies. Due to
negative currency effects, this equates to a slight decline in sales in
Swiss francs of -2.9% compared to the prior year. Operating profit
(EBIT) grew by an over-proportional 7.1% to CHF 1,130.5 million -- a new
record result. In keeping with this development, new records were also
set for net profit at CHF 825.1 million (+8.8% year-on-year) and
operating free cash flow at CHF 1,259.4 million (+22.7% year-on-year).
Paul Schuler, CEO: "For our success in the challenging market
environment of the last fiscal year, we must thank our employees in
particular. Their strong customer focus and impressive dedication
coupled with our successful business model made a significant
contribution to the Group's resilience in the face of the COVID-19
pandemic. Particularly crisis-resistant in 2020 were the distribution
business and our refurbishment business. In the future, the strong
growth in demand for environmentally-friendly products will make a
further contribution to our positive business development. Sika is the
global leader in solutions for sustainable construction and sustainable
mobility. Already today, a large part of our sales is generated by
technologies that provide sustainability benefits for customers, the
environment, and society."
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC AND MEASURES TAKEN IN RESPONSE
In the majority of the 100 countries in which Sika is present, lengthy
lockdowns have partially restricted construction activity. Furthermore,
many customers in the automotive industry had to close their factories
for a number of weeks. Thanks to its strong market position and swift,
targeted implementation of measures, Sika was able to record very robust
results despite this challenging environment.
The focus of the measures initiated was threefold. Employees, customers,
and suppliers needed to be protected, operating activity was continued
at a high level, and the Group's strong customer focus was retained or
even strengthened. Sika therefore enforced social distancing rules all
around the world at a very early stage, introduced mask-wearing and
protective clothing in production processes, and complied with rigorous
travel restrictions. The emphasis was on working from home wherever
possible, and meetings were held virtually. Sika's close contact with
its customers even increased during the crisis. For example, more than
150,000 webinars were hosted in order to train customers worldwide.
SIKA -- ENABLER OF SUSTAINABLE CONSTRUCTION AND ENVIRONMENTALLY-FRIENDLY
MOBILITY
In addition to the pandemic, climate change poses significant long-term
challenges to society. As part of its growth strategy, Sika has
committed to reducing CO(2) emissions by 12% until 2023, with the
ultimate goal of being climate-neutral by 2050 at the latest. The
interim target is to halve greenhouse gas emissions per ton of product
sold by 2030 compared to the levels recorded in 2019. This is being
achieved by increasing the energy efficiency of the production process,
and obtaining an increasing proportion of the energy it requires from
renewable resources (Scope 1+2). Already in the past fiscal year, Sika
clearly exceeded its prescribed target of a three percent reduction in
CO(2) annually, reducing emissions by no less than 26%. Sika now
releases 20 kg of CO(2) per ton sold (previous year: 27 kg).
However, in its clear commitment to sustainability, Sika is looking not
only to reduce its own CO(2) emissions, but also to help customers
reduce their CO2 footprint massively with innovative solutions and
products. With its various technologies, Sika is in many ways an
"enabler" with the expertise to achieve the goal of climate neutrality
in the construction and automotive industries. Sika's admixtures
facilitate low-emission and resource-saving construction, its facade
systems allow for energy-efficient buildings, and Sika adhesives
contributes to climate-friendly vehicles.
MARKET SHARE GAINS IN ALL REGIONS
In an environment characterized by widespread temporary lockdowns, Sika
managed to grow more strongly than the market in all regions.
Furthermore, the distribution business posted considerable gains in all
regions.
The EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, Africa) reported a sales increase
in local currencies of 4.4% in 2020 (previous year: 11.6%). A strong
improvement started to become apparent in the markets in the fourth
quarter in particular. The countries that benefited from the biggest
recovery were those of southern Europe -- Italy, Spain, Portugal, and
France -- as well as the countries of Eastern Europe, Scandinavia, the
Middle East, and Africa.
The Americas region recorded sales growth in local currencies of 1.0%
(previous year: 19.2%). Despite the high COVID-19 infection rates
witnessed in Mexico, Brazil, and the United States, Sika recorded an
uptrend in the Americas region in the last quarter of 2020. Many cities
in North America continue to be affected by the pandemic and
construction projects have slowed. The situation in Latin America has
seen a clear improvement.
Growth in the Asia/Pacific region amounted to 12.6% (previous year:
35.1%). China in particular performed impressively over the last few
months, recording double-digit organic growth rates, and most target
markets are on a clear growth trajectory. Australia was also able to
contribute to the positive business development of this region. By
contrast, India and a number of countries in the Southeast Asia region
recovered only slowly from the far-reaching effects of the pandemic.
Global Business recorded a sales decline of 11.4% in 2020 (previous
year: 3.0%). In the same period, the automotive sector reported a global
decline in output of 17%. Despite the pandemic-related decline in sales
figures during the crisis year of 2020, Sika is convinced that the
megatrends shaping modern automotive construction -- which include
e-mobility, further new drive concepts, and the trend toward lightweight
construction -- will help the Group to capture additional market share.
RECORD FIGURES FOR PROFIT AND CASH FLOW
The Group was able to post new records for both profit and cash flow in
the fiscal year 2020. This proves that Sika can rapidly adapt to
changing market conditions and work cost-efficiently even in a difficult
year. The material margin recorded a year-on-year increase from 53.6% to
54.8%. Sika increased EBIT by 7.1% to CHF 1,130.5 million (previous
year: CHF 1,055.1 million), while the EBIT margin came in at 14.4%
(previous year: 13.0%). In keeping with this development, net profit
rose by 8.8% to CHF 825.1 million (previous year: CHF 758.5 million).
Yet another record was set by operating free cash flow, which amounted
to CHF 1,259.4 million (previous year: CHF 1,026.1 million).
HIGHER DIVIDEND TO BE PROPOSED
Given the increase in net profit, the Board of Directors will be
proposing an 8.7% increase in the gross dividend to CHF 2.50 at the
Annual General Meeting of April 20, 2021 (previous year: CHF 2.30).
SIKA ENSURES CONTINUITY
On May 1, 2021, Thomas Hasler, currently Head of Global Business and
Industry, will succeed Paul Schuler as CEO. Thomas Hasler has worked for
Sika for 32 years, and has been a Member of Group Management since 2014.
He began his career with Sika as a research chemist working in the area
of adhesives for the Industry business. He then transferred to the
United States in 2005 in order to head up Automotive North America. In
2011, he was appointed Global Head of Automotive. In 2014, he became
Chief Technology Officer and was appointed as a Member of Group
Management. He has been Head of Global Business and Industry since 2018.
Thomas Hasler has made a key contribution to the development and
implementation of Sika's successful growth strategy. Under his
leadership, the "Innovation" growth pillar has been made substantially
more customer-focused and globally-oriented. The early and consistent
promotion of new solutions for sustainable mobility and the modular
building concept are opening up significant additional growth potential
for the company.
Paul Schuler will be proposed for election to the Board of Directors at
the Annual General Meeting of April 20. Frits van Dijk, who has been a
member of the Board of Directors since 2012, will not be standing for
re-election. Esther Berrozpe Galindo, who had been recommended for
appointment to the Board of Directors, has withdrawn her candidacy as
she wishes to focus on a new CEO mandate. Sika regrets her decision but
would like to wish her all the best in her future career.
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
February 18, 2021 23:00 ET (04:00 GMT)