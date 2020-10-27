Press Release: Roman Sonderegger named new CEO of Schweiter Technologies

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Steinhausen, 28 September 2021 -- The Board of Directors of Schweiter Technologies AG has appointed Roman Sonderegger as the new CEO of the Schweiter Technologies Group. The 45-year-old Swiss citizen is currently Head of Business Unit Wheat & Rye at the Bühler Group and will take up his new position on 1 May 2022, succeeding Heinz Baumgartner, who will continue to lead the Group until his departure as previously announced.

Heinz Baumgartner has been with Schweiter Technologies since 1996 and CEO of the Group since 2008. Under his leadership, the company has adopted a new strategic focus on the composites business and continued to develop through organic growth and acquisitions. In connection with the planned change in senior management, he will leave his role as CEO, at his own request, in 2022 once the familiarization period of his successor has been completed, but will remain a member of the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors would like to thank him for his outstanding record and accomplishments throughout his association with the Schweiter Technologies Group over more than twenty-five years.

Roman Sonderegger will take up his new post from 1 May 2022 and assume the duties and role of his predecessor after an introductory period. He has a master's degree in Industrial Management and Manufacturing from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH) Zurich and a bachelor's in Mechanical Engineering from the same institute.

After occupying a number of management positions in supply chain management and working as a consultant at the Boston Consulting Group, he has been employed in various roles at the Bühler Group since 2010, including as Head of Sales & Service Operations Group and Managing Director of Bühler Southern Africa. Since 2019, he has been Head of Business Unit Wheat & Rye and Customer Service Milling Solutions.

Roman Sonderegger has an excellent track record in corporate management. His in-depth knowledge of supply chain management, markets, sales and product innovation will be a particularly valuable contribution. In Mr Sonderegger the Board of Directors is delighted to have found a CEO who is eminently suited to Schweiter Technologies on a personal as well as a professional level.

