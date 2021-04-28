Press Release: Santhera and ReveraGen Announce New 2.5-year Treatment Data with Vamorolone in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Pratteln, Switzerland, April 28, 2021 -- Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX:
SANN) and ReveraGen Biopharma announce new clinical data of 2.5-year
treatment outcome with vamorolone in patients with Duchenne muscular
dystrophy (DMD). These Phase 2a long-term treatment data demonstrate a
maintenance of treatment effect, equivalent to a delay of about two
years in decline for time to stand (TTSTAND) velocity, and confirm
safety and tolerability benefits of vamorolone over the 2.5-year follow
up period. Long-term treatment with vamorolone resulted in significantly
fewer corticosteroid-associated adverse events than reported in other
clinical trials with other steroids.
A sequence of studies investigated the safety, tolerability and
long-term treatment benefit with vamorolone and provide open-label data
in a total of 46 patients with DMD, aged 4 to up to 10 years (start/end
of treatment), of which 41 (89%) completed a 2.5 years treatment period.
48 participants initially completed a two-week multiple ascending dose
trial VBP15-002 [1], 46 of whom entered the open-label 6-month extension
VBP15-003 [2], covering a dose range of vamorolone of 0.25 to 6.0
mg/kg/day. All of the 46 patients completing the latter study entered
the 24-month long-term extension study VBP15-LTE [3] where all patients
eventually received doses of vamorolone of 2.0 to 6.0 mg/kg/day. The
total exposure to vamorolone treatment in these studies was 113 patient
years. The most commonly administered dose of vamorolone was 6.0
mg/kg/day. The studies, conducted by the Cooperative International
Neuromuscular Research Group (CINRG), evaluated drug-related effects of
vamorolone on timed motor function outcomes and
corticosteroid-associated safety concerns.
Maintenance of treatment effect indicates disease modifying potential of
long-term treatment with vamorolone
Previously reported findings [2] showed that patients treated with the
two highest dose levels of vamorolone (2.0 mg/kg/day or 6.0 mg/kg/day)
improved on average in their time to stand (TTSTAND) velocity by
approximately 0.05 rises/second after 6 months of treatment from
baseline, while patients treated with lower vamorolone doses or
steroid-naïve controls from the CINRG-DMD Natural History Study
(DNHS) showed no change. In practice, this change of 0.05 rises/second
in a velocity is equal to e.g. an improvement from 5 to 4 seconds or
from 8 to 5.7 seconds in the rise time from supine to standing. The
treatment effect of the two highest dose levels of vamorolone was
maintained at 0.05 rises/second at 2.5 years when compared to
age-matched steroid-naive patients from the CINRG-DNHS. These results
are equivalent to a delay of about two years in decline in TTSTAND
velocity, which is consistent with the treatment effect of
glucocorticoids seen in other studies [4, 5], and suggest disease
modifying potential of vamorolone treatment in DMD. A similar change in
trajectory was also observed for time to run/walk 10 meters (TTRW)
compared to steroid-naïve patients from CINRG-DNHS. Assessments of
6-minute walk test (6-MWT) was not conducted in an adequate number of
participants in CINRG-DNHS to allow for a comparison, however, patients
receiving long term treatment with vamorolone remained above their
average baseline value for 6-MWT after 2.5 years which further supports
the long-term efficacy of vamorolone.
Favorable tolerability profile of vamorolone with less
corticosteroid-typical side effects confirmed
The safety and tolerability of vamorolone at 2.5 years was consistent
with previously published 18-month data [3]. Both doses of 2.0 and 6.0
mg/kg/day were safe and well tolerated during 2.5 years of treatment in
DMD patients. Four out of the five patients who discontinued the study
did so for logistical reasons or switching to other trials and only one
patient discontinued from the study due to a disease-related adverse
event (muscle weakness). A longer treatment duration was not associated
with an increase in the incidence of treatment emergent adverse events.
Patients experiencing adverse weight gain on the 6.0 mg/kg/day dose
level (19% annual incidence rate), the most frequent steroid-associated
adverse event, were clinically managed by reducing the dose of
vamorolone to 4.0 or 2.0 mg/kg/day. This resulted in a reduction of the
annual incidence rate to 6%. Other typical adverse events seen
frequently in patients treated with corticosteroids such as Cushingoid
appearance, behavioral abnormalities, skin changes (such as acne) or
abnormal hair growth (hirsutism) were observed in only a few individual
patients or not at all. Incidence rates of these individual events did
not exceed 5% per year of treatment with vamorolone in the LTE.
Importantly there were no reports of stunted growth, commonly reported
in connection with corticosteroid treatment, over the entire follow up
period.
"We are very pleased with the results of this long-term follow-up which
show that treatment benefits of vamorolone are sustained over the
2.5-year follow-up period. Importantly, vamorolone was well tolerated
and we observed far fewer of the side effects typically seen with
corticosteroids in the clinic," said Eric Hoffman, PhD, President and
CEO at ReveraGen BioPharma. "We would like to thank all patients, their
caregivers and health care professionals for their much-valued
participation in these studies which, we are confident, will support our
approach to develop vamorolone as a novel treatment for this devastating
disease."
"These findings indicate the long-term maintenance of treatment effect
and disease modifying potential with vamorolone. We are equally excited
about the findings that vamorolone did not show stunting of growth
typically reported for other corticosteroids, and also resulted in
significantly fewer physician-reported adverse events which are common
reasons for corticosteroid treatment discontinuation," said Dario Eklund,
CEO of Santhera. "We are expecting the 6-month results from the pivotal
Phase 2b VISION-DMD study in Q2-2021 and are confident that they will
provide further evidence to establish vamorolone as an effective
treatment and valuable alternative to corticosteroids for the long-term
treatment for DMD."
Additional data analyses including comparisons to external control
datasets are planned and will be submitted to forthcoming congresses and
for journal publication.
About Vamorolone
Vamorolone is a first-in-class drug candidate that binds to the same
receptor as corticosteroids but modifies its downstream activity and as
such is a dissociative partial agonist [6-8]. This mechanism has the
potential to 'dissociate' efficacy from typical steroid safety concerns
and therefore vamorolone could emerge as a promising alternative to
existing corticosteroids, the current standard of care in children and
adolescent patients with DMD. There is substantial unmet medical need in
this patient group as high-dose corticosteroids have significant
systemic side effects that diminish patient quality of life. In the
pivotal Phase 2b VISION-DMD trial, the last patient has completed the
last visit of the 24-week, placebo- and active-controlled treatment
period and topline 6-month data are expected in Q2-2021, paving the way
for a US NDA submission in Q1-2022. Vamorolone has been granted Orphan
Drug status in the US and in Europe, and has received Fast Track and
Rare Pediatric Disease designations by the US FDA and Promising
Innovative Medicine (PIM) status from the UK MHRA.
Vamorolone was discovered by US-based ReveraGen BioPharma, Inc. and is
being developed in collaboration with Santhera, which owns worldwide
rights to the drug candidate in all indications. The vamorolone
development program has received funding from several international
non-profit foundations and patient organizations, the US National
Institutes of Health, the US Department of Defense and the European
Commission's Horizon 2020 program.
References:
[1] Conklin et al. (2018). Pharmacol Res. 136:140-150.
[2] Hoffman EP et al. (2019). Neurology 93: e1312-e1323.
[3] Smith E, et al. (2020). PLOS Medicine, Link
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=cPbvZiXJfTtluMNIXwi6JWmMvjHJwHvlv0HVi-Pre2E7RzZWnyOEKx9HS18W_xIHJb9ZPdkokpXoc6h4oZKWUd07IvR6c4ylaVqSX1XGaEI=
[4] McDonald CM et al. Lancet. 2018 Feb 3;391(10119):451-461.
[5] Matthews E et al. Cochrane Database Syst Rev. 2016; 5.
[6] Heier CR at al. (2013). EMBO Mol Med 5: 1569--1585.
[7] Reeves EKM, et al (2013). Bioorg Med Chem 21(8):2241-2249.
[8] Liu X, et al. (2020). Proc Natl Acad Sci USA 117:24285-24293.
About Santhera
Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical
company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative
medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet
medical need. Santhera has an exclusive license for all indications
worldwide to vamorolone, a first-in-class dissociative steroid with
novel mode of action, currently investigated in a pivotal study in
patients with DMD as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. The
clinical stage pipeline also includes lonodelestat (POL6014) to treat
cystic fibrosis (CF) and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases as well
as an exploratory gene therapy approach targeting congenital muscular
dystrophies. Santhera out-licensed ex-North American rights to its first
approved product, Raxone(R) (idebenone), for the treatment of Leber's
hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) to Chiesi Group. For further
information, please visit www.santhera.com.
Raxone(R) is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.
About ReveraGen BioPharma
ReveraGen was founded in 2008 to develop first-in-class dissociative
steroidal drugs for Duchenne muscular dystrophy and other chronic
inflammatory disorders. The development of ReveraGen's lead compound,
