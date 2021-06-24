  • Suche
24.06.2021 06:59

Press Release: Santhera and ReveraGen to Present -2-

Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Vamorolone was discovered by US-based ReveraGen BioPharma, Inc. and is being developed in collaboration with Santhera, which owns worldwide rights to the drug candidate in all indications. The vamorolone development program has received funding from several international non-profit foundations and patient organizations, the US National Institutes of Health, the US Department of Defense and the European Commission's Horizon 2020 program.

About Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need. Santhera has an exclusive license for all indications worldwide to vamorolone, a first-in-class dissociative steroid with novel mode of action, which was investigated in a pivotal study in patients with DMD as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. The clinical stage pipeline also includes lonodelestat (POL6014) to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases as well as an exploratory gene therapy approach targeting congenital muscular dystrophies. Santhera out-licensed rights to its first approved product, Raxone(R) (idebenone), outside North America and France for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) to Chiesi Group. For further information, please visit www.santhera.com.

Raxone(R) is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

About ReveraGen BioPharma

ReveraGen was founded in 2008 to develop first-in-class dissociative steroidal drugs for Duchenne muscular dystrophy and other chronic inflammatory disorders. The development of ReveraGen's lead compound, vamorolone, has been supported through partnerships with foundations worldwide, including Muscular Dystrophy Association USA, Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy, Foundation to Eradicate Duchenne, Save Our Sons, JoiningJack, Action Duchenne, CureDuchenne, Ryan's Quest, Alex's Wish, DuchenneUK, Pietro's Fight, Michael's Cause, Duchenne Research Fund, and Jesse's Journey. ReveraGen has also received generous support from the US Department of Defense CDMRP, National Institutes of Health (NCATS, NINDS, NIAMS), and European Commission (Horizons 2020). www.reveragen.com

For further information please contact:

Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG, Hohenrainstrasse 24, CH-4133 Pratteln

public-relations@santhera.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=9LGb_mFHW296AJG2pRSVMlZfPEX3DywR8Bj6-bJwOutVkdWBIpBLjdlnSAHAC7wntGTh9hH3tBRGERM_9KiWpijA2cTc943Gk9_iMKNv9zmV_AzCPTtMKFUxndpuihiD or

Eva Kalias, Head External Communications

Phone: +41 79 875 27 80

eva.kalias@santhera.com

ReveraGen BioPharma

Eric Hoffman, PhD, President and CEO

Phone: + 1 240-672-0295

eric.hoffman@reveragen.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=GtM39pIezUVxUKbcKgp7BJHDzfWHytJbxDqHVn1hvbM7PHwygy_wi_rox54J-pb-Ykp3vTSQ5jck02Jv-KDwLARa6KVOZqyefOAgXiBT8gcHhcY7s1YMQZ5GxuWwkDvQ

Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements

This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

# # #

Attachment

-- 2021 06 24_PPMD_e_final

https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3708521a-e21e-4d28-a087-2aa735228009

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 24, 2021 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

