Press Release: Santhera Announces Closing of Licensing Transaction with Chiesi Group for Raxone(R) in LHON

Pratteln, Switzerland, August 2, 2019 -- Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX:
SANN) announces the closing of the licensing transaction with Chiesi
Farmaceutici, an international research-focused healthcare group (Chiesi
Group). As per the agreement, Chiesi Group has in-licensed Raxone(R) for
the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) and the
initial payment of EUR 44 million of the total consideration of up to
EUR 93 million became due.
"We are pleased to have closed the transaction so quickly and
efficiently. We will continue to work closely with Chiesi Group in the
coming months to ensure a smooth transition and a seamless supply of
Raxone to LHON patients," said Thomas Meier, PhD, Chief Executive
Officer of Santhera. "As previously announced, the agreement with Chiesi
Group enables us to focus on business areas core to our long-term growth
strategy through advancing our clinical-stage neuromuscular and
pulmonary programs."
With the closing, Santhera has licensed its rights for the development,
commercialization and distribution of Raxone for the treatment of LHON
and any other potential ophthalmological indications to Chiesi Group for
all territories worldwide except the US and Canada. In an interim phase,
Santhera will provide support services to Chiesi Group to enable a
seamless handover of the business and will continue to commercialize
Raxone for LHON in France.
About Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy and the Therapeutic Use of
Raxone
Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) is a heritable genetic
disease causing profound vision loss and blindness. The disease presents
predominantly in young, otherwise healthy adult males as rapid, painless
loss of central vision, usually leading to permanent bilateral blindness
within a few months of the onset of symptoms. About 95% of patients
harbor one of three pathogenic mutations of the mitochondrial DNA, which
cause a defect in the complex I subunit of the mitochondrial respiratory
chain. This defect leads to decreased cellular energy (ATP) production,
increased reactive oxygen species (ROS) production and retinal ganglion
cell dysfunction, which cause progressive loss of visual acuity and
blindness.
Raxone (idebenone), a synthetic short-chain benzoquinone and a cofactor
for the enzyme NAD(P)H:quinone oxidoreductase (NQO1), circumvents the
complex I defect, reduces and scavenges ROS, restores cellular energy
levels in retinal ganglion cells and promotes recovery of visual acuity.
Current data demonstrate that a majority of patients benefit from
treatment and are protected from progression of visual acuity loss or
experience a clinically relevant recovery of visual acuity.
Raxone for the treatment of LHON was granted orphan drug status in the
EU, US, Switzerland and South Korea.
About Santhera
Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical
company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative
medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet
medical need. Santhera is building a leading Duchenne muscular dystrophy
(DMD) franchise. A marketing authorization application for Puldysa(R)
(idebenone) is currently under review by the European Medicines Agency.
Santhera has an option to license vamorolone, a first-in-class
dissociative steroid currently investigated in a pivotal study in
patients with DMD to replace standard corticosteroids. The clinical
stage pipeline also includes POL6014 to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and
other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases, as well as omigapil and an
exploratory gene therapy approach targeting congenital muscular
dystrophies. Santhera out-licensed ex-North American rights to its first
approved product, Raxone(R) (idebenone), for the treatment of Leber's
hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) to Chiesi Group. For further
information, please visit
www.santhera.com
www.santhera.com.
Raxone(R) and Puldysa(R) are trademarks of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.
About Chiesi Group
Based in Parma, Italy, Chiesi Farmaceutici is an international
research-oriented group with over 80 years' experience in the
pharmaceutical sector, and is present in 27 countries. The group
researches, develops and commercialises innovative medicines in the
respiratory disease, special care and rare disease therapeutic areas.
The Group's Research & Development centre is based in Parma (Italy) and
integrated with 6 other important research and development groups in
France, the USA, the UK and Sweden, to promote its pre-clinical,
clinical and registration programmes. The Group employs around 5,700
people.
www.chiesi.com
www.chiesi.com.
