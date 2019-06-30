Press Release: Santhera Announces Closing of Licensing Transaction with Chiesi Group for Raxone(R) in LHON

Pratteln, Switzerland, August 2, 2019 -- Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX:

SANN) announces the closing of the licensing transaction with Chiesi

Farmaceutici, an international research-focused healthcare group (Chiesi

Group). As per the agreement, Chiesi Group has in-licensed Raxone(R) for

the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) and the

initial payment of EUR 44 million of the total consideration of up to

EUR 93 million became due.

"We are pleased to have closed the transaction so quickly and

efficiently. We will continue to work closely with Chiesi Group in the

coming months to ensure a smooth transition and a seamless supply of

Raxone to LHON patients," said Thomas Meier, PhD, Chief Executive

Officer of Santhera. "As previously announced, the agreement with Chiesi

Group enables us to focus on business areas core to our long-term growth

strategy through advancing our clinical-stage neuromuscular and

pulmonary programs."

With the closing, Santhera has licensed its rights for the development,

commercialization and distribution of Raxone for the treatment of LHON

and any other potential ophthalmological indications to Chiesi Group for

all territories worldwide except the US and Canada. In an interim phase,

Santhera will provide support services to Chiesi Group to enable a

seamless handover of the business and will continue to commercialize

Raxone for LHON in France.

About Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy and the Therapeutic Use of

Raxone

Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) is a heritable genetic

disease causing profound vision loss and blindness. The disease presents

predominantly in young, otherwise healthy adult males as rapid, painless

loss of central vision, usually leading to permanent bilateral blindness

within a few months of the onset of symptoms. About 95% of patients

harbor one of three pathogenic mutations of the mitochondrial DNA, which

cause a defect in the complex I subunit of the mitochondrial respiratory

chain. This defect leads to decreased cellular energy (ATP) production,

increased reactive oxygen species (ROS) production and retinal ganglion

cell dysfunction, which cause progressive loss of visual acuity and

blindness.

Raxone (idebenone), a synthetic short-chain benzoquinone and a cofactor

for the enzyme NAD(P)H:quinone oxidoreductase (NQO1), circumvents the

complex I defect, reduces and scavenges ROS, restores cellular energy

levels in retinal ganglion cells and promotes recovery of visual acuity.

Current data demonstrate that a majority of patients benefit from

treatment and are protected from progression of visual acuity loss or

experience a clinically relevant recovery of visual acuity.

Raxone for the treatment of LHON was granted orphan drug status in the

EU, US, Switzerland and South Korea.

About Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical

company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative

medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet

medical need. Santhera is building a leading Duchenne muscular dystrophy

(DMD) franchise. A marketing authorization application for Puldysa(R)

(idebenone) is currently under review by the European Medicines Agency.

Santhera has an option to license vamorolone, a first-in-class

dissociative steroid currently investigated in a pivotal study in

patients with DMD to replace standard corticosteroids. The clinical

stage pipeline also includes POL6014 to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and

other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases, as well as omigapil and an

exploratory gene therapy approach targeting congenital muscular

dystrophies. Santhera out-licensed ex-North American rights to its first

approved product, Raxone(R) (idebenone), for the treatment of Leber's

hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) to Chiesi Group. For further

information, please visit

Raxone(R) and Puldysa(R) are trademarks of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

About Chiesi Group

Based in Parma, Italy, Chiesi Farmaceutici is an international

research-oriented group with over 80 years' experience in the

pharmaceutical sector, and is present in 27 countries. The group

researches, develops and commercialises innovative medicines in the

respiratory disease, special care and rare disease therapeutic areas.

The Group's Research & Development centre is based in Parma (Italy) and

integrated with 6 other important research and development groups in

France, the USA, the UK and Sweden, to promote its pre-clinical,

clinical and registration programmes. The Group employs around 5,700

people.

