Pratteln, Switzerland, March 3, 2021 -- Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX:
SANN) announces that the last patient has completed the last visit for
the first period of the placebo-controlled pivotal VISION-DMD study with
vamorolone in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), conducted
by partner ReveraGen Biopharma Inc. Subject to a positive 6-month
topline data readout of this first study phase, this could allow for a
regulatory submission to the US FDA in Q1-2022 with the potential to
offer an alternative to current standard of care in DMD.
The 48-week Phase 2b VISION-DMD study is designed as a pivotal trial to
demonstrate efficacy and safety of vamorolone administered orally at
doses of 2.0 mg/kg/day and 6.0 mg/kg/day versus prednisone 0.75
mg/kg/day and placebo in ambulant boys aged 4 to <7 years with DMD [1].
Efficacy outcome measures are motor function and strength outcomes with
Time to Stand test (TTSTAND) as the primary study endpoint. Additional
analyses compare safety and tolerability between the vamorolone dose
groups, placebo and prednisone. In the now completed 24-week, placebo-
and active-controlled treatment period, patients were randomized to
receive vamorolone 2.0 mg/kg/day, vamorolone 6.0 mg/kg/day, prednisone
0.75 mg/kg/day or matching placebo. For the second treatment period of
another 24 weeks of continued study conduct, patients who previously
received prednisone or placebo have been randomized and will be switched
to one of two doses of vamorolone (2.0 or 6.0 mg/kg/day). This treatment
period where all patients receive vamorolone is evaluating the
persistence of effect in the longer term. In addition to efficacy, the
study aims to confirm the differentiated safety and favorable
tolerability profile of vamorolone with the potential to offer an
alternative to current standard of care. Although glucocorticoids are
part of the current care recommendations for DMD, their adverse effect
profile limits their use as a chronic therapy.
"We are delighted about having achieved this important milestone and are
looking forward to announcing the topline 6-month results of this
pivotal study together with Santhera," said Eric Hoffman, PhD, President
and CEO at ReveraGen BioPharma. "The use of glucocorticoids, despite
having proven benefits in the treatment of DMD, is severely limited due
to side effects and poor tolerability. Our expectation is that
vamorolone will have the benefits but avoids many of the tolerability
issues that limit the use of this standard of care. Our thanks go out to
the study participants, their families and healthcare professionals who,
in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, are enabling us to advance this
pivotal study as intended."
"Based on previously established data, we believe that vamorolone has
the potential to become a foundational therapy in DMD for patients
irrespective of the underlying gene mutation and a promising alternative
to existing corticosteroids," noted Dario Eklund, CEO of Santhera. "Our
organization is whole heartedly dedicated to bringing this novel therapy
to patients who are hoping for a DMD therapy with fewer treatment
limiting side effects, making it suitable for longer term administration
and also improving quality of life."
In the currently completed studies, a total of 48 patients have received
various doses of vamorolone; of which 41 patients have been treated and
evaluated for a period of 2.5 years. Aggregate clinical data from these
open label studies in DMD published to date showed sustained efficacy
and clinical improvement with vamorolone across multiple endpoints [2].
Additionally, vamorolone did not show stunting of growth seen with
deflazacort and prednisone, and also showed fewer physician-reported
adverse events such as mood disturbance, excessive hair growth, and
Cushingoid appearance [2].
About Vamorolone
Vamorolone is a first-in-class drug candidate that binds to the same
receptor as corticosteroids but modifies its downstream activity and as
such is a dissociative partial agonist [3-6]. This mechanism has the
potential to 'dissociate' efficacy from typical steroid safety concerns
and therefore vamorolone could emerge as a promising alternative to
existing corticosteroids, the current standard of care in children and
adolescent patients with DMD. There is substantial unmet medical need in
this patient group as high-dose corticosteroids have significant
systemic side effects that diminish patient quality of life. In the
pivotal Phase 2b VISION-DMD trial [1], the last patient has completed
the last visit of the 24-week, placebo- and active-controlled treatment
period and topline 6-month data are expected in Q2-2021, paving the way
for a US NDA submission in Q1-2022. Vamorolone has been granted Orphan
Drug status in the US and in Europe, and has received Fast Track and
Rare Pediatric Disease designations by the US FDA and Promising
Innovative Medicine (PIM) status from the UK MHRA.
Vamorolone was discovered by US-based ReveraGen BioPharma, Inc. and is
being developed in collaboration with Santhera, which owns worldwide
rights to the drug candidate in all indications. The vamorolone
development program has received funding from several international
non-profit foundations and patient organizations, the US National
Institutes of Health, the US Department of Defense and the European
Commission's Horizon 2020 program.
References:
[1] VISION-DMD (VBP15-004) study information at
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=fXvL9V_hAkyVU5ckUfkCBgYe2MmRiK8FI8e7sZTjJshE-y_kHX4QigKPWYMUxdu-uMBH_L6NE6MFE_o76OtxTFC45gjxtppBUpyAchxFH_NF3Halu1uWgTE_ei6nktDgDvSnxdDqZzu_UFHfRtlM9VDWdnifJzI_k-enHwSDRho=
ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT03439670 and study website
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=lDvmuEFIMvgL0TNfh0Jxuxk5CjEiEeswtH1BHXZsYleifjGU0TCJFt3MCK7ts6TN4XrOPQ7BmQfQLunh-NQ-Zjg8_uHH4jWeQx-uGGRgxRsveo3P_b-fnCn51KhKbTI0RzIZwJ9-5U0k8SGEGKBZAA==
https://vision-dmd.info/2b-trial-information
[2] Smith E, et al. (2020). PLOS Medicine,
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=ttRL4WFXv6QUKsLCOzJ4oGmKrfqegRXrOh8wIkFPXptyI2L4Z8VYfAuDDNtqyQJSq9jrgE_0-4cYvPh984E_raY0kTLY9oUEMxE7Gbb8fEA=
Link
[3] Heier CR at al. (2013). VBP15, a novel anti--inflammatory and
membrane--stabilizer, improves muscular dystrophy without side effects.
EMBO Mol Med 5: 1569--1585.
[4] Reeves EKM, et al (2013) VBP15: preclinical characterization of a
novel anti-inflammatory delta 9,11 steroid. Bioorg Med Chem
21(8):2241-2249
[5] Heier CR et al. (2019). Vamorolone targets dual nuclear receptors
to treat inflammation and dystrophic cardiomyopathy. Life Science
Alliance DOI 10.26508/lsa.201800186.
[6] Liu X et al. (2020). Disruption of a key ligand-H-bond network
drives dissociative properties in vamorolone for Duchenne muscular
dystrophy treatment. Proc Natl Acad Sci USA.
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=ttRL4WFXv6QUKsLCOzJ4oD8TW6zIRRDSThe_fvPB_4hmIcbytap9JhRcv4RWF-1tsO_na3Ecp_e8uLXVgXfPsgt3jdarZMxKMUbxJ23G3o4=
Link
About Santhera
Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical
company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative
medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet
medical need. Santhera has an exclusive license for all indications
worldwide to vamorolone, a first-in-class dissociative steroid with
novel mode of action, currently investigated in a pivotal study in
patients with DMD as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. The
clinical stage pipeline also includes lonodelestat (POL6014) to treat
cystic fibros.is (CF) and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases as well
as an exploratory gene therapy approach targeting congenital muscular
dystrophies. Santhera out-licensed ex-North American rights to its first
approved product, Raxone(R) (idebenone), for the treatment of Leber's
hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) to Chiesi Group. For further
information, please visit
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=8YI4fN-uShNlrU3QjP2HNUNRuV6sPfMVfHc96M4ohc5QH-xkpopSvzwE5-DHosGCgCPjMhgpe3dBMYasK-dtjg==
www.santhera.com.
Raxone(R) is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.
About ReveraGen BioPharma
ReveraGen was founded in 2008 to develop first-in-class dissociative
steroidal drugs for Duchenne muscular dystrophy and other chronic
inflammatory disorders. The development of ReveraGen's lead compound,
vamorolone, has also been supported through partnerships with
foundations worldwide, including Muscular Dystrophy Association USA,
Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy, Foundation to Eradicate Duchenne,
Save Our Sons, JoiningJack, Action Duchenne, CureDuchenne, Ryan's Quest,
Alex's Wish, DuchenneUK, Pietro's Fight, Michael's Cause, and Duchenne
Research Fund. ReveraGen has also received generous support from the US
Department of Defense CDMRP, National Institutes of Health (NCATS, NINDS,
NIAMS), and European Commission (Horizons 2020).
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=8YI4fN-uShNlrU3QjP2HNR1-XotX4zllM4KPsvHsDU33qb4eyFjcnkDhlpgCAel8UcJ-KGezilgiK5yek9zazyE2j1zjiKOiS1NoVfzIuzU=
www.reveragen.com
For further information please contact:
Santhera
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG, Hohenrainstrasse 24, CH-4133
Pratteln
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=KSgwUYixexzvTjysXA4tviy9QV3kcood50EetXW4eqLbpYVTYBy20ZtwvVC5FiBevE22m7utoJ07ipHuGN26_LjtkaDKMelRqnYc6AzIUONIpF-r-mDq28jmRG7Yhg2R
public-relations@santhera.com or
Eva Kalias, Head External Communications
Phone: +41 79 875 27 80
eva.kalias@santhera.com
ReveraGen BioPharma
Eric Hoffman, PhD, President and CEO
Phone: + 1 240-672-0295
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=25i6rt9AusTaisptS5OJgOLgNi5MWaAJAD40J8iPNrD8uf32e7LVnmKB_8yUGqbuI2mttX3llM2id9FRO72dKTPStW7nrjSzo4YxpRtfzhVVFpROowpZLdSSmu8ta5T5
eric.hoffman@reveragen.com
