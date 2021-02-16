Press Release: Santhera Announces Corporate Update and Proposal to Strengthen Capital Structure

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR ANY

OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO.

-- Pivotal 6-month data readout for vamorolone in Duchenne muscular

dystrophy (DMD) expected in the second quarter of 2021

-- Organization streamlined with a focus on cost savings and progressing

vamorolone

-- Preliminary unaudited result for 2020: net sales CHF 15.0 million; net

loss CHF 71.2 million; cash on hand as of December 31, 2020, CHF 12.4

million

-- Upsized financing from fund managed by Highbridge Capital Management, LLC

(an existing investor in the Company), to satisfy liquidity needs through

the next value-inflection point

-- Further strengthening of Santhera's capital structure through a proposed

convertible bond restructuring supported by its largest convertible

bondholder representing approx. 32% of total bonds outstanding

-- Santhera will call bondholder meeting for March 8, 2021, followed by

Extraordinary General Meeting in March 2021

Pratteln, Switzerland, February 16, 2021 -- Santhera Pharmaceuticals

(SIX: SANN) provides a corporate and pipeline update with near-term

outlook and announces a proposed strengthening of its capital structure.

"The year 2020 was a challenging year for the Company, but I am

delighted that Santhera has emerged in an operationally strong position

with a promising future ahead. We have realigned the organization on

delivering our promising drug candidate vamorolone to patients, having

acquired full rights from ReveraGen and Idorsia in September 2020.

Clinical studies with vamorolone have consistently delivered positive

results and the pivotal VISION-DMD study is progressing with a topline

6-month data readout expected in the next quarter. With the potential

for vamorolone to emerge as a foundational therapy for patients with DMD,

regardless of the genetic mutation, regulatory activities are ongoing

leading up to an FDA submission which we expect to be subject to

priority review," said Dario Eklund, CEO of Santhera. "To satisfy the

Company's immediate capital needs, we have secured additional financing

from Highbridge. In addition, we propose a restructuring of the existing

convertible bond which requires the consent of both bond- and

shareholders and we are confident that we can count on their continued

support. We see this strengthening of Santhera's capital structure as

the best way to secure the Company's operations past the 6-month

VISION-DMD data readout, after which, if positive, we will seek

additional financing to fuel our future growth plans."

Corporate/financial update and proposed capital restructuring

Update on corporate restructuring

The Company implemented an organizational restructuring to reduce costs

and to focus on vamorolone as a consequence of the termination of the

Puldysa program announced in October 2020. The workforce reduction and

operating cost cutting programs are continuing as planned and scheduled

to be completed by the end of March 2021. The result is a lower cost

base and a streamlined and experienced organization, focused on

progressing the development of vamorolone towards commercialization. The

know-how of the core team in the development of DMD drug candidates,

with extensive regulatory experience with the EMA and FDA, strong

relationships with key clinical experts and the patient community, will

be leveraged in order to bring vamorolone to patients.

Preliminary unaudited key financial figures 2020

Key consolidated financial results on a preliminary unaudited basis show

for the year ended December 31, 2020, net sales of CHF 15.0 million,

operating expenses of CHF 62.0 million, a net loss of CHF 71.2 million

(2019: CHF 19.0 million) and, as of December 31, 2020, net cash of CHF

12.4 million and a net equity deficit of CHF 9.7 million.

This financial status has been prepared solely for financing purposes

and can be viewed

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=rOddCSHTwILT6X28Ygh9kbmXmGr7-Qe9MVtJLrgERrM_6SN_pKO-mYxnyAfWHCUxgnxpxUdpsR1LF5HP0sboOQOdYz5kII18cOOp8rJflAIBeed_vEwHoBquZh6-K1iLN_HqdwodlqAUTFW4l9X1WxRQwAXoAtNl1XuPegVoQFY=

here; the Company expects to publish its 2020 Annual Report, with

audited financial statements, on April 27, 2021.

Funding review, upsized financing from Highbridge proposed to satisfy

immediate liquidity needs, and convertible bond restructuring

As of February 15, 2021, and taking into account the interest payment on

the convertible bond scheduled for February 17, 2021, freely available

cash and cash equivalents are projected to amount to CHF 6.9 million

(unaudited). Management forecasts Santhera's operational cash burn rate

to be around CHF 2.5 million per month over the coming few months.

Throughout 2020, under the leadership of the newly appointed CEO and CFO,

Santhera succeeded in securing additional financings which extended cash

reach into 2021. In addition to this already implemented funding, the

Company has recently arranged a pathway to maintain a considerable

liquidity buffer and further strengthen its capital structure. These

actions combined would provide the Company with adequate liquidity

runway to reach its next value-inflection point (expected in Q2-2021),

and increase the likelihood of obtaining additional financing in future.

Santhera's existing investor Highbridge Tactical Credit Master Fund,

L.P. (a fund managed by Highbridge Capital Management LLC, "Highbridge")

has already committed to increasing its existing financing arrangement

with Santhera to provide up to CHF 18 million in senior secured notes

exchangeable by Highbridge (CHF 6 million of which was previously

committed), which will be available in tranches and subject to certain

drawdown conditions. The maturity of such exchangeable notes has been

extended to July 2022 and in consideration for this commitment and

amendment, Highbridge will receive a fee in the form of five-year

warrants (options) for Santhera shares priced at a small premium to a

reference share price determined ahead of the closing of the bond

restructuring (see below).

In addition, Santhera proposes a restructuring of Santhera's existing

CHF 60 million Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds (Bonds, [1]), which

Highbridge as the largest Bond investor with approx. 32% of the

outstanding principal amount has agreed to support.

On February 17, 2021, the Company plans to publish an invitation to a

bondholders' meeting. This meeting is scheduled to be held on March 8,

2021. Santhera proposes to the bondholders to (i) convert 32.5% of the

principal value of each Bond (CHF 19.5 million in aggregate) into shares

at the current conversion price of CHF 64.80 per share and (ii) modify

the terms of the remaining 67.5% of principal value of each Bond (CHF

40.5 million in aggregate) as summarized below (the binding terms of the

amendments are set out in the invitation to the bondholders' meeting):

1) reset the conversion price at 115% of the lower of (i) the VWAP of

one share on February 15, 2021, and (ii) the average of the daily VWAP

of one share during the five consecutive trading days immediately

preceding the closing of the bond restructuring, but in all events not

less than CHF 2.50, with a corresponding amendment of the formula

applicable in a change of control;

2) extend the maturity date to August 17, 2024;

3) increase the interest rate to 7.50% per annum (currently: 5.00%)

as after February 17, 2021, which would keep the absolute amount of

interest payable on each payment date roughly the same;

4) introduce a new possibility of Santhera to pay interest in shares

of Santhera, applying a discount of 10% to the then-prevailing market

price of the shares;

5) interest make-whole: if a bondholder converts a Bond, Santhera

will also pay the accrued interest up to the conversion date as well as

the interest for the 36 months following the conversion date (or up to

the maturity date, if shorter);

6) lowering of the threshold for Santhera's right to redeem the Bonds

early to 150% of the conversion price (currently: 160%); and

7) increase bondholders' rights under the Events of Default.

The proposed bondholder resolution requires a majority of two-thirds of

all Bonds outstanding.

Santhera plans to call an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders,

expected to be held in mid to end of March, 2021, where the Board will

propose to shareholders, among other items, the authorization and

issuance of the shares required to implement the bond restructuring and

the upsized Highbridge financing. Such authorization will require a

majority of two-thirds of all shareholders present at the shareholder

meeting.

To assist in the assessment of strategic, balance sheet and liquidity

options, the Company has retained Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited as sole

financial advisor. Together with its financial advisor, Santhera has

determined that the proposed restructuring of the Bonds is required to

enable Santhera to raise additional financing, if the pivotal VISION-DMD

readout expected for Q2-2021 is positive, and is therefore also crucial

to preserve Santhera as a going concern until after such subsequent

financing.

Pipeline and business development update

Vamorolone -- the cornerstone of Santhera's pipeline

Santhera's activities are primarily focused on advancing vamorolone, a

highly promising drug candidate for the treatment of patients with DMD.

Santhera, together with its licensor ReveraGen, is currently studying

vamorolone for early stage DMD patients requiring an anti-inflammatory,

muscle strengthening treatment with a favorable tolerability profile to

make it suitable for longer term administration and improving quality of

life. Vamorolone binds to the same receptor as corticosteroids but

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 16, 2021 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)