Press Release: Santhera Announces Corporate Update and Proposal to Strengthen Capital Structure

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR ANY
OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO.
-- Pivotal 6-month data readout for vamorolone in Duchenne muscular
dystrophy (DMD) expected in the second quarter of 2021
-- Organization streamlined with a focus on cost savings and progressing
vamorolone
-- Preliminary unaudited result for 2020: net sales CHF 15.0 million; net
loss CHF 71.2 million; cash on hand as of December 31, 2020, CHF 12.4
million
-- Upsized financing from fund managed by Highbridge Capital Management, LLC
(an existing investor in the Company), to satisfy liquidity needs through
the next value-inflection point
-- Further strengthening of Santhera's capital structure through a proposed
convertible bond restructuring supported by its largest convertible
bondholder representing approx. 32% of total bonds outstanding
-- Santhera will call bondholder meeting for March 8, 2021, followed by
Extraordinary General Meeting in March 2021
Pratteln, Switzerland, February 16, 2021 -- Santhera Pharmaceuticals
(SIX: SANN) provides a corporate and pipeline update with near-term
outlook and announces a proposed strengthening of its capital structure.
"The year 2020 was a challenging year for the Company, but I am
delighted that Santhera has emerged in an operationally strong position
with a promising future ahead. We have realigned the organization on
delivering our promising drug candidate vamorolone to patients, having
acquired full rights from ReveraGen and Idorsia in September 2020.
Clinical studies with vamorolone have consistently delivered positive
results and the pivotal VISION-DMD study is progressing with a topline
6-month data readout expected in the next quarter. With the potential
for vamorolone to emerge as a foundational therapy for patients with DMD,
regardless of the genetic mutation, regulatory activities are ongoing
leading up to an FDA submission which we expect to be subject to
priority review," said Dario Eklund, CEO of Santhera. "To satisfy the
Company's immediate capital needs, we have secured additional financing
from Highbridge. In addition, we propose a restructuring of the existing
convertible bond which requires the consent of both bond- and
shareholders and we are confident that we can count on their continued
support. We see this strengthening of Santhera's capital structure as
the best way to secure the Company's operations past the 6-month
VISION-DMD data readout, after which, if positive, we will seek
additional financing to fuel our future growth plans."
Corporate/financial update and proposed capital restructuring
Update on corporate restructuring
The Company implemented an organizational restructuring to reduce costs
and to focus on vamorolone as a consequence of the termination of the
Puldysa program announced in October 2020. The workforce reduction and
operating cost cutting programs are continuing as planned and scheduled
to be completed by the end of March 2021. The result is a lower cost
base and a streamlined and experienced organization, focused on
progressing the development of vamorolone towards commercialization. The
know-how of the core team in the development of DMD drug candidates,
with extensive regulatory experience with the EMA and FDA, strong
relationships with key clinical experts and the patient community, will
be leveraged in order to bring vamorolone to patients.
Preliminary unaudited key financial figures 2020
Key consolidated financial results on a preliminary unaudited basis show
for the year ended December 31, 2020, net sales of CHF 15.0 million,
operating expenses of CHF 62.0 million, a net loss of CHF 71.2 million
(2019: CHF 19.0 million) and, as of December 31, 2020, net cash of CHF
12.4 million and a net equity deficit of CHF 9.7 million.
This financial status has been prepared solely for financing purposes
and can be viewed
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=rOddCSHTwILT6X28Ygh9kbmXmGr7-Qe9MVtJLrgERrM_6SN_pKO-mYxnyAfWHCUxgnxpxUdpsR1LF5HP0sboOQOdYz5kII18cOOp8rJflAIBeed_vEwHoBquZh6-K1iLN_HqdwodlqAUTFW4l9X1WxRQwAXoAtNl1XuPegVoQFY=
here; the Company expects to publish its 2020 Annual Report, with
audited financial statements, on April 27, 2021.
Funding review, upsized financing from Highbridge proposed to satisfy
immediate liquidity needs, and convertible bond restructuring
As of February 15, 2021, and taking into account the interest payment on
the convertible bond scheduled for February 17, 2021, freely available
cash and cash equivalents are projected to amount to CHF 6.9 million
(unaudited). Management forecasts Santhera's operational cash burn rate
to be around CHF 2.5 million per month over the coming few months.
Throughout 2020, under the leadership of the newly appointed CEO and CFO,
Santhera succeeded in securing additional financings which extended cash
reach into 2021. In addition to this already implemented funding, the
Company has recently arranged a pathway to maintain a considerable
liquidity buffer and further strengthen its capital structure. These
actions combined would provide the Company with adequate liquidity
runway to reach its next value-inflection point (expected in Q2-2021),
and increase the likelihood of obtaining additional financing in future.
Santhera's existing investor Highbridge Tactical Credit Master Fund,
L.P. (a fund managed by Highbridge Capital Management LLC, "Highbridge")
has already committed to increasing its existing financing arrangement
with Santhera to provide up to CHF 18 million in senior secured notes
exchangeable by Highbridge (CHF 6 million of which was previously
committed), which will be available in tranches and subject to certain
drawdown conditions. The maturity of such exchangeable notes has been
extended to July 2022 and in consideration for this commitment and
amendment, Highbridge will receive a fee in the form of five-year
warrants (options) for Santhera shares priced at a small premium to a
reference share price determined ahead of the closing of the bond
restructuring (see below).
In addition, Santhera proposes a restructuring of Santhera's existing
CHF 60 million Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds (Bonds, [1]), which
Highbridge as the largest Bond investor with approx. 32% of the
outstanding principal amount has agreed to support.
On February 17, 2021, the Company plans to publish an invitation to a
bondholders' meeting. This meeting is scheduled to be held on March 8,
2021. Santhera proposes to the bondholders to (i) convert 32.5% of the
principal value of each Bond (CHF 19.5 million in aggregate) into shares
at the current conversion price of CHF 64.80 per share and (ii) modify
the terms of the remaining 67.5% of principal value of each Bond (CHF
40.5 million in aggregate) as summarized below (the binding terms of the
amendments are set out in the invitation to the bondholders' meeting):
1) reset the conversion price at 115% of the lower of (i) the VWAP of
one share on February 15, 2021, and (ii) the average of the daily VWAP
of one share during the five consecutive trading days immediately
preceding the closing of the bond restructuring, but in all events not
less than CHF 2.50, with a corresponding amendment of the formula
applicable in a change of control;
2) extend the maturity date to August 17, 2024;
3) increase the interest rate to 7.50% per annum (currently: 5.00%)
as after February 17, 2021, which would keep the absolute amount of
interest payable on each payment date roughly the same;
4) introduce a new possibility of Santhera to pay interest in shares
of Santhera, applying a discount of 10% to the then-prevailing market
price of the shares;
5) interest make-whole: if a bondholder converts a Bond, Santhera
will also pay the accrued interest up to the conversion date as well as
the interest for the 36 months following the conversion date (or up to
the maturity date, if shorter);
6) lowering of the threshold for Santhera's right to redeem the Bonds
early to 150% of the conversion price (currently: 160%); and
7) increase bondholders' rights under the Events of Default.
The proposed bondholder resolution requires a majority of two-thirds of
all Bonds outstanding.
Santhera plans to call an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders,
expected to be held in mid to end of March, 2021, where the Board will
propose to shareholders, among other items, the authorization and
issuance of the shares required to implement the bond restructuring and
the upsized Highbridge financing. Such authorization will require a
majority of two-thirds of all shareholders present at the shareholder
meeting.
To assist in the assessment of strategic, balance sheet and liquidity
options, the Company has retained Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited as sole
financial advisor. Together with its financial advisor, Santhera has
determined that the proposed restructuring of the Bonds is required to
enable Santhera to raise additional financing, if the pivotal VISION-DMD
readout expected for Q2-2021 is positive, and is therefore also crucial
to preserve Santhera as a going concern until after such subsequent
financing.
Pipeline and business development update
Vamorolone -- the cornerstone of Santhera's pipeline
Santhera's activities are primarily focused on advancing vamorolone, a
highly promising drug candidate for the treatment of patients with DMD.
Santhera, together with its licensor ReveraGen, is currently studying
vamorolone for early stage DMD patients requiring an anti-inflammatory,
muscle strengthening treatment with a favorable tolerability profile to
make it suitable for longer term administration and improving quality of
life. Vamorolone binds to the same receptor as corticosteroids but
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
February 16, 2021 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)