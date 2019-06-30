Press Release: Santhera Announces Executive Management Change

Pratteln, Switzerland, August 9, 2019 -- Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX:

SANN) announces that Christoph Rentsch has decided to step down as Chief

Financial Officer of Santhera by end of this year, in order to pursue

his career outside the Company.

A search for a succession has been initiated and Christoph Rentsch will

continue to support the company during the transition period.

Elmar Schnee, Chairman of Santhera, said: "Christoph has been a key

member of the Executive Management Team over the past four years and has

been instrumental in successfully delivering concepts and resources for

the strategic diversification of the Company's pipeline during that

period. On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank him for his hard

work and major contribution to advance Santhera's long-term growth

strategy."

"I am very grateful to Christoph for his contribution to the promising

development of Santhera, particularly for the successful execution of

several corporate finance transactions over the past years. On behalf of

the entire management team, I thank him for his valuable contributions

and wish him all the best for the future," added Thomas Meier, PhD,

Chief Executive Officer of Santhera.

About Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical

company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative

medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet

medical need. Santhera is building a leading Duchenne muscular dystrophy

(DMD) franchise. A marketing authorization application for Puldysa(R)

(idebenone) is currently under review by the European Medicines Agency.

Santhera has an option to license vamorolone, a first-in-class

dissociative steroid currently investigated in a pivotal study in

patients with DMD to replace standard corticosteroids. The clinical

stage pipeline also includes POL6014 to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and

other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases, as well as omigapil and an

exploratory gene therapy approach targeting congenital muscular

dystrophies. Santhera out-licensed ex-North American rights to its first

approved product, Raxone(R) (idebenone), for the treatment of Leber's

hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) to Chiesi Group. For further

information, please visit

www.santhera.com.

Raxone(R) and Puldysa(R) are trademarks of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

For further information please contact:

public-relations@santhera.com or

Eva Kalias, Head External Communications

Phone: +41 79 875 27 80

eva.kalias@santhera.com

