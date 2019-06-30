Press Release: Santhera Announces Executive Management Change

Pratteln, Switzerland, August 9, 2019 -- Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX:
SANN) announces that Christoph Rentsch has decided to step down as Chief
Financial Officer of Santhera by end of this year, in order to pursue
his career outside the Company.
A search for a succession has been initiated and Christoph Rentsch will
continue to support the company during the transition period.
Elmar Schnee, Chairman of Santhera, said: "Christoph has been a key
member of the Executive Management Team over the past four years and has
been instrumental in successfully delivering concepts and resources for
the strategic diversification of the Company's pipeline during that
period. On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank him for his hard
work and major contribution to advance Santhera's long-term growth
strategy."
"I am very grateful to Christoph for his contribution to the promising
development of Santhera, particularly for the successful execution of
several corporate finance transactions over the past years. On behalf of
the entire management team, I thank him for his valuable contributions
and wish him all the best for the future," added Thomas Meier, PhD,
Chief Executive Officer of Santhera.
About Santhera
Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical
company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative
medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet
medical need. Santhera is building a leading Duchenne muscular dystrophy
(DMD) franchise. A marketing authorization application for Puldysa(R)
(idebenone) is currently under review by the European Medicines Agency.
Santhera has an option to license vamorolone, a first-in-class
dissociative steroid currently investigated in a pivotal study in
patients with DMD to replace standard corticosteroids. The clinical
stage pipeline also includes POL6014 to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and
other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases, as well as omigapil and an
exploratory gene therapy approach targeting congenital muscular
dystrophies. Santhera out-licensed ex-North American rights to its first
approved product, Raxone(R) (idebenone), for the treatment of Leber's
hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) to Chiesi Group. For further
information, please visit
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=OCW6jU_5br-i55GaeHLPc4FZPuHoFdssjKqrTXW0ivbcMLk40MVvM6M68gp-9gBurj21qZrWtoT0NefT5KKZRg==
www.santhera.com.
Raxone(R) and Puldysa(R) are trademarks of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.
For further information please contact:
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=yN4RCrxkLHDoQBub2IGnUdGDuY9zZ31JwjlH8qNCnKq7XUaY2MBXn3vJsEePm3GWZdrbAFNbsW2V2zn70QMWv_Toe2dl6mWwbsSv-xDIxqi9BmnHFNNhzLBJ4cwuH-vi
public-relations@santhera.com or
Eva Kalias, Head External Communications
Phone: +41 79 875 27 80
eva.kalias@santhera.com
Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements
This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to
subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals
Holding AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking
statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements
involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause
the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of
the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied
by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on
these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or
investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update
these forward-looking statements.
# # #
Attachment
-- 2019 08 09_MgmtChange_e_News
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e20778cc-4d19-4622-ade1-84e1e7a0dabb
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
August 09, 2019 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)