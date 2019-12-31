Santhera will hold a conference call today at 13:00 CEST, 12:00 BST,
-- Net revenues of CHF 7.8 million, operating expenses reduced by 16%, net
result of CHF -31.9 million
-- Closing of financing arrangements in April and July to provide in total
up to CHF 32 million with the option to increase to up to CHF 44 million
-- Puldysa(R) (idebenone) expecting CHMP opinion in Q4-2020 following
inclusion of data from SIDEROS trial interim analysis
-- Vamorolone VISION-DMD study nearing full enrollment and 6-month topline
results expected in Q2-2021
-- Worldwide rights to vamorolone in Duchenne muscular dystrophy and all
other indications obtained in September 2020
Pratteln, Switzerland, September 8, 2020 -- Santhera Pharmaceuticals
(SIX: SANN) announces the Company's financial results for the first
half-year 2020 and provides an update on progress made in advancing its
lead compounds for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).
"Our primary focus continues to be on advancing our business towards
several significant inflection points with our DMD drug candidates,
Puldysa and vamorolone, and securing sufficient funds to enable the
ongoing implementation of our growth plans," said Dario Eklund, Chief
Executive Officer of Santhera. "After having successfully secured all
rights to vamorolone, we now have a DMD franchise that has the potential
to address the unmet medical needs of a broad patient population. For
Puldysa, we intend to present the data from the planned interim analysis
of the SIDEROS study to the European regulators and, subject to a
positive CHMP opinion in the fourth quarter 2020, aim at a launch in
Europe in the first quarter 2021. Whilst for vamorolone, our second DMD
drug candidate, we now expect read-out of topline data from the pivotal
VISION-DMD trial in the second quarter 2021 due to the Covid-19-related
delays."
He added: "Our sincere thanks go to all clinical trial participants,
their families and carers, for their commitment to advancing our drug
candidates in minimizing the delays under the severe constraints imposed
by the Covid-19 pandemic. Likewise, we are also appreciative of the
investor support which allowed us to obtain additional financing under
challenging market conditions. I am confident that the upcoming
value-enhancing inflection points will trigger further interest in
Santhera and facilitate the raising of additional finance to support
ongoing development and commercialization activities."
KEY FINANCIALS
-- Net revenues from product sales of CHF 7.8 million
-- Operating expenses of CHF -31.9 million, reduced by 16%
-- Net result of CHF -31.8 million (1H-2019: CHF -26.9 million)
-- Cash and cash equivalents of CHF 19.4 million (June 30, 2020)
-- Operating cash flow CHF -19.8 million
Sales of Raxone phasing out after transfer of business to Chiesi Group
In the first six months 2020, Santhera reported revenue from contracts
with customers of CHF 7.8 million (1H-2019: CHF 18.3 million). The
majority of this revenue reflects sales of Raxone for the treatment of
Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) in France, where Santhera
continues to market the product following the out-licensing and transfer
to Chiesi Group. As previously announced, Chiesi Group has in-licensed
Raxone for LHON and all other ophthalmologic indications for all
territories worldwide, except the US and Canada, for a total
consideration of up to CHF 105 million of which CHF 46.4 million was
recognized as revenue in 2019.
Operating cost reductions of 16%
As a result of rigorous cost saving measures, total operating expenses
for the first half 2020 decreased by 16% year-on-year to CHF 31.9
million (1H-2019: CHF 38.2 million). Development expenses were down 8%
to CHF 17.7 million (1H-2019: CHF 19.3 million) and reflect primarily
costs for ongoing late stage clinical studies, including the Phase 3
SIDEROS trial in DMD, and efforts associated with the pending marketing
authorization application for Puldysa for DMD in Europe. Marketing and
sales expenditures declined by 42% to CHF 6.8 million (1H-2019: CHF 11.6
million) as commercial activities were rescheduled and aligned with the
expected market entry of Puldysa in the first quarter 2021. General and
administrative expenses of CHF 7.2 million were unchanged year-on-year
(1H-2019: CHF 7.2 million). Overall, the Company reported an operating
result of CHF -25.9 million (1H-2019: CHF -22.4 million). Decreased
revenues following the out-licensing were partially compensated by cost
reduction measures, resulting in a net result of CHF -31.8 million
(1H-2019: CHF -26.9 million).
Recent financings provide additional liquidity
As of June 30, 2020, cash and cash equivalents amounted to CHF 19.4
million (December 31, 2019: CHF 31.4 million). In recent months,
Santhera successfully secured additional funds which provide a runway to
advance value-enhancing developments and pre-commercialization
activities for the neuromuscular compounds Puldysa and vamorolone.
In April, Santhera entered into a financing arrangement with IRIS
(France) in the initial gross amount of up to CHF 12 million over 12
months, with the extension option for another CHF 12 million over the
following 12 months. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had received gross
proceeds of CHF 8 million from the arrangement with IRIS. Post period
end, on July 14, 2020, Santhera closed an up to CHF 20 million financing
facility with a fund managed by Highbridge Capital Management, LLC, an
existing investor in the Company. As of September 7, 2020, the Company
has received the first tranche of CHF 7.5 million from this arrangement
with Highbridge Capital Partners, LLC, CHF 5 million of which has been
repaid via the exchange for Company shares. Additional tranches of up to
CHF 12.5 million may be drawn contingent on the achievement of
milestones. The conditional and authorized capital approved in April
2020 by the Annual General Meeting was in part used to serve these
equity-linked financing arrangements.
In parallel, the Company is evaluating a restructuring of the CHF 60
million Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds with a February 2022
maturity.
For ongoing development activities, the preparation for commercial
launch of Puldysa and the payments due following the exercise of the
sub-license option for vamorolone, Santhera will require further
additional funding.
From September 21, 2020, Santhera will be included in both of the SIX
Swiss Exchange healthcare indices: SXI Life Sciences(R), which includes
pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical technology companies, and its
more narrowly defined sub-index SXI Bio+Medtech(R), focused on biotech
and medtech companies, which is expected to further enhance investor
visibility.
PIPELINE MILESTONES AND PROGRESS
With Puldysa and vamorolone, Santhera is building a complementary DMD
product portfolio. The Company expects the availability of both
vamorolone and Puldysa to address the medical needs of DMD patients,
from early to late disease stages, irrespective of age, underlying
dystrophin mutation or ambulatory status. Santhera's pipeline priorities
for the remainder of 2020 continue to focus on advancing its
neuromuscular franchise in DMD, with Puldysa and vamorolone, towards
value-enhancing inflection points:
-- September 2, 2020: Santhera obtains worldwide rights to vamorolone in all
indications
-- Q4-2020: Interim analysis of SIDEROS study and inclusion of data into
regulatory dossier
-- Q4-2020: CHMP opinion on marketing authorization application for Puldysa
in DMD in Europe
-- Q1-2021: Launch of Puldysa in first European markets
-- Q2-2021: Read-out of topline data of pivotal Phase 2b trial for
vamorolone in DMD
-- Q4-2021: NDA (new drug application) filing in the US for vamorolone in
DMD
Puldysa--ahead of DMD SIDEROS interim analysis and CHMP opinion
Puldysa highlights in the first half-year were the renewal of the Early
Access to Medicines Scheme (EAMS) scientific opinion in the UK and the
completion of enrollment into the Phase 3 SIDEROS study in DMD. With the
EAMS renewal for another year, the UK's Medicines and Healthcare
products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has confirmed its positive scientific
opinion for idebenone enabling continued pre-approval access to
idebenone for patients with DMD in respiratory function decline who are
not taking glucocorticoids. In May, Santhera announced full recruitment
into the SIDEROS study and its intention of conducting an interim
analysis by the independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB),
subject to approval of the necessary study protocol amendment. If
positive results are shown, the additional clinical data will be
included into the European conditional marketing authorization
application for which the Company now expects a CHMP opinion in the
fourth quarter of 2020. Simultaneously, preparations for market entry
will be advanced to allow for a launch in Europe in the first quarter
2021, subject to timely product approval. In the US, a positive outcome
of the interim analysis, followed by an early completion of the SIDEROS
study, could allow acceleration of a regulatory filing with the FDA by
approximately one year. Santhera estimates the peak sales potential for
Puldysa to be in excess of USD 500 million in the US and the largest
five EU countries.
Vamorolone--encouraging new long-term clinical data and VISION-DMD
nearly fully enrolled
In June, Santhera's partner ReveraGen completed a long-term, open-label
24-month extension study (VBP15-LTE) in patients with DMD. Enrolled in
this study were patients who had previously completed a 6-month dose
escalation study (VBP15-003) which demonstrated dose-dependent
