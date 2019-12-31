Santhera will hold a conference call today at 13:00 CEST, 12:00 BST,

-- Net revenues of CHF 7.8 million, operating expenses reduced by 16%, net

result of CHF -31.9 million

-- Closing of financing arrangements in April and July to provide in total

up to CHF 32 million with the option to increase to up to CHF 44 million

-- Puldysa(R) (idebenone) expecting CHMP opinion in Q4-2020 following

inclusion of data from SIDEROS trial interim analysis

-- Vamorolone VISION-DMD study nearing full enrollment and 6-month topline

results expected in Q2-2021

-- Worldwide rights to vamorolone in Duchenne muscular dystrophy and all

other indications obtained in September 2020

Pratteln, Switzerland, September 8, 2020 -- Santhera Pharmaceuticals

(SIX: SANN) announces the Company's financial results for the first

half-year 2020 and provides an update on progress made in advancing its

lead compounds for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

"Our primary focus continues to be on advancing our business towards

several significant inflection points with our DMD drug candidates,

Puldysa and vamorolone, and securing sufficient funds to enable the

ongoing implementation of our growth plans," said Dario Eklund, Chief

Executive Officer of Santhera. "After having successfully secured all

rights to vamorolone, we now have a DMD franchise that has the potential

to address the unmet medical needs of a broad patient population. For

Puldysa, we intend to present the data from the planned interim analysis

of the SIDEROS study to the European regulators and, subject to a

positive CHMP opinion in the fourth quarter 2020, aim at a launch in

Europe in the first quarter 2021. Whilst for vamorolone, our second DMD

drug candidate, we now expect read-out of topline data from the pivotal

VISION-DMD trial in the second quarter 2021 due to the Covid-19-related

delays."

He added: "Our sincere thanks go to all clinical trial participants,

their families and carers, for their commitment to advancing our drug

candidates in minimizing the delays under the severe constraints imposed

by the Covid-19 pandemic. Likewise, we are also appreciative of the

investor support which allowed us to obtain additional financing under

challenging market conditions. I am confident that the upcoming

value-enhancing inflection points will trigger further interest in

Santhera and facilitate the raising of additional finance to support

ongoing development and commercialization activities."

KEY FINANCIALS

-- Net revenues from product sales of CHF 7.8 million

-- Operating expenses of CHF -31.9 million, reduced by 16%

-- Net result of CHF -31.8 million (1H-2019: CHF -26.9 million)

-- Cash and cash equivalents of CHF 19.4 million (June 30, 2020)

-- Operating cash flow CHF -19.8 million

Sales of Raxone phasing out after transfer of business to Chiesi Group

In the first six months 2020, Santhera reported revenue from contracts

with customers of CHF 7.8 million (1H-2019: CHF 18.3 million). The

majority of this revenue reflects sales of Raxone for the treatment of

Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) in France, where Santhera

continues to market the product following the out-licensing and transfer

to Chiesi Group. As previously announced, Chiesi Group has in-licensed

Raxone for LHON and all other ophthalmologic indications for all

territories worldwide, except the US and Canada, for a total

consideration of up to CHF 105 million of which CHF 46.4 million was

recognized as revenue in 2019.

Operating cost reductions of 16%

As a result of rigorous cost saving measures, total operating expenses

for the first half 2020 decreased by 16% year-on-year to CHF 31.9

million (1H-2019: CHF 38.2 million). Development expenses were down 8%

to CHF 17.7 million (1H-2019: CHF 19.3 million) and reflect primarily

costs for ongoing late stage clinical studies, including the Phase 3

SIDEROS trial in DMD, and efforts associated with the pending marketing

authorization application for Puldysa for DMD in Europe. Marketing and

sales expenditures declined by 42% to CHF 6.8 million (1H-2019: CHF 11.6

million) as commercial activities were rescheduled and aligned with the

expected market entry of Puldysa in the first quarter 2021. General and

administrative expenses of CHF 7.2 million were unchanged year-on-year

(1H-2019: CHF 7.2 million). Overall, the Company reported an operating

result of CHF -25.9 million (1H-2019: CHF -22.4 million). Decreased

revenues following the out-licensing were partially compensated by cost

reduction measures, resulting in a net result of CHF -31.8 million

(1H-2019: CHF -26.9 million).

Recent financings provide additional liquidity

As of June 30, 2020, cash and cash equivalents amounted to CHF 19.4

million (December 31, 2019: CHF 31.4 million). In recent months,

Santhera successfully secured additional funds which provide a runway to

advance value-enhancing developments and pre-commercialization

activities for the neuromuscular compounds Puldysa and vamorolone.

In April, Santhera entered into a financing arrangement with IRIS

(France) in the initial gross amount of up to CHF 12 million over 12

months, with the extension option for another CHF 12 million over the

following 12 months. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had received gross

proceeds of CHF 8 million from the arrangement with IRIS. Post period

end, on July 14, 2020, Santhera closed an up to CHF 20 million financing

facility with a fund managed by Highbridge Capital Management, LLC, an

existing investor in the Company. As of September 7, 2020, the Company

has received the first tranche of CHF 7.5 million from this arrangement

with Highbridge Capital Partners, LLC, CHF 5 million of which has been

repaid via the exchange for Company shares. Additional tranches of up to

CHF 12.5 million may be drawn contingent on the achievement of

milestones. The conditional and authorized capital approved in April

2020 by the Annual General Meeting was in part used to serve these

equity-linked financing arrangements.

In parallel, the Company is evaluating a restructuring of the CHF 60

million Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds with a February 2022

maturity.

For ongoing development activities, the preparation for commercial

launch of Puldysa and the payments due following the exercise of the

sub-license option for vamorolone, Santhera will require further

additional funding.

From September 21, 2020, Santhera will be included in both of the SIX

Swiss Exchange healthcare indices: SXI Life Sciences(R), which includes

pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical technology companies, and its

more narrowly defined sub-index SXI Bio+Medtech(R), focused on biotech

and medtech companies, which is expected to further enhance investor

visibility.

PIPELINE MILESTONES AND PROGRESS

With Puldysa and vamorolone, Santhera is building a complementary DMD

product portfolio. The Company expects the availability of both

vamorolone and Puldysa to address the medical needs of DMD patients,

from early to late disease stages, irrespective of age, underlying

dystrophin mutation or ambulatory status. Santhera's pipeline priorities

for the remainder of 2020 continue to focus on advancing its

neuromuscular franchise in DMD, with Puldysa and vamorolone, towards

value-enhancing inflection points:

-- September 2, 2020: Santhera obtains worldwide rights to vamorolone in all

indications

-- Q4-2020: Interim analysis of SIDEROS study and inclusion of data into

regulatory dossier

-- Q4-2020: CHMP opinion on marketing authorization application for Puldysa

in DMD in Europe

-- Q1-2021: Launch of Puldysa in first European markets

-- Q2-2021: Read-out of topline data of pivotal Phase 2b trial for

vamorolone in DMD

-- Q4-2021: NDA (new drug application) filing in the US for vamorolone in

DMD

Puldysa--ahead of DMD SIDEROS interim analysis and CHMP opinion

Puldysa highlights in the first half-year were the renewal of the Early

Access to Medicines Scheme (EAMS) scientific opinion in the UK and the

completion of enrollment into the Phase 3 SIDEROS study in DMD. With the

EAMS renewal for another year, the UK's Medicines and Healthcare

products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has confirmed its positive scientific

opinion for idebenone enabling continued pre-approval access to

idebenone for patients with DMD in respiratory function decline who are

not taking glucocorticoids. In May, Santhera announced full recruitment

into the SIDEROS study and its intention of conducting an interim

analysis by the independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB),

subject to approval of the necessary study protocol amendment. If

positive results are shown, the additional clinical data will be

included into the European conditional marketing authorization

application for which the Company now expects a CHMP opinion in the

fourth quarter of 2020. Simultaneously, preparations for market entry

will be advanced to allow for a launch in Europe in the first quarter

2021, subject to timely product approval. In the US, a positive outcome

of the interim analysis, followed by an early completion of the SIDEROS

study, could allow acceleration of a regulatory filing with the FDA by

approximately one year. Santhera estimates the peak sales potential for

Puldysa to be in excess of USD 500 million in the US and the largest

five EU countries.

Vamorolone--encouraging new long-term clinical data and VISION-DMD

nearly fully enrolled

In June, Santhera's partner ReveraGen completed a long-term, open-label

24-month extension study (VBP15-LTE) in patients with DMD. Enrolled in

this study were patients who had previously completed a 6-month dose

escalation study (VBP15-003) which demonstrated dose-dependent

