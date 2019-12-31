Pratteln, Switzerland, September 11, 2020 -- Santhera Pharmaceuticals
(SIX: SANN) announces that partner ReveraGen Biopharma Inc. has
completed enrollment into the pivotal VISION-DMD study with vamorolone
in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Subject to a
positive study outcome, this could allow for a regulatory submission to
the US FDA in the fourth quarter of 2021 with the potential to offer an
alternative to current standard of care in young boys with DMD.
The 48-week Phase 2b VISION-DMD study (VBP15-004; clinicaltrials.gov:
NCT03439670 [1]) is designed as a pivotal trial to demonstrate efficacy
and safety of vamorolone administered orally at doses of 2.0 mg/kg/day
and 6.0 mg/kg/day versus prednisone 0.75 mg/kg/day and placebo in
ambulant boys ages 4 to <7 years with DMD. Efficacy outcome measures
after the first 24-week treatment period are muscle strength and motor
function outcomes with Time to Stand test (TTSTAND) as the primary study
endpoint. Additional analyses compare various safety and tolerability
markers between the vamorolone dose groups, placebo and prednisone. The
second 24-week treatment period where all patients receive one of two
vamorolone doses will evaluate the persistence of effect in the longer
term. In addition to efficacy, the study aims to confirm the favorable
tolerability profile of vamorolone with the potential to offer an
alternative to current standard of care. Although glucocorticoids are
part of the current care recommendations for DMD, their adverse effect
profile limits their use.
With the current number of 121 patients recruited, the VISION-DMD study
has reached its pre-planned enrollment target. The last patient is
expected to complete the first 24-week treatment period in the first
quarter of 2021 with a topline data readout in the second quarter of
2021. Subject to positive results of this first 24-week treatment period,
this would pave the way for a regulatory submission to the US FDA in the
fourth quarter of 2021.
Vamorolone has been granted Orphan Drug status in the US and in Europe,
and has received Fast Track and Rare Pediatric Disease designations from
the US FDA and Promising Innovative Medicine (PIM) status from the UK
MHRA. On September 2, Santhera signed agreements with ReveraGen and
Idorsia that granted Santhera an exclusive license to vamorolone for all
indications worldwide [2].
"We are very pleased having achieved full enrollment of our pivotal
trial with vamorolone in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy,"
said Eric Hoffman, PhD, Vice President of Research at ReveraGen
BioPharma. "On behalf of the entire study team we would like to thank
patients and their families for their enthusiastic engagement to help
advance the clinical development of vamorolone. We also thank
investigators and study site personnel for their interest and commitment
in completing this study as planned."
"We congratulate ReveraGen on this accomplishment of fully enrolling the
VISION-DMD trial, in times where the conduct of any clinical trial is
very challenging for patients and families, study sites and study
personnel," said Kristina Sjöblom Nygren, MD, Chief Medical Officer
and Head of Development at Santhera. "It is already clear from existing
data from previous studies that vamorolone has tremendous therapeutic
potential for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy and we are
looking forward to the outcome of the 6-month randomized, placebo- and
prednisone-controlled period of the VISION-DMD trial."
About Vamorolone
Vamorolone is a first-in-class drug candidate that binds to the same
receptors as corticosteroids but modifies the downstream activity of the
receptors [3, 4]. This has the potential to 'dissociate' efficacy from
typical steroid safety concerns and therefore could emerge as a valuable
alternative to existing corticosteroids, the current standard of care in
children and adolescent patients with DMD. There is significant unmet
medical need in this patient group as high dose corticosteroids have
significant systemic side effects that detract from patient quality of
life. Vamorolone is being developed by US-based ReveraGen BioPharma Inc.
with participation in funding and design of studies by several
international non-profit foundations, the US National Institutes of
Health, the US Department of Defense and the European Commission's
Horizon 2020 program.
About the clinical development program of Vamorolone in patients with
DMD
The clinical development program with vamorolone in patients with DMD
was initiated following a clinical pharmacology study (VBP15-001) in
healthy volunteers in which biomarker assessments indicated reduced
occurrence of side effects typical for traditional corticosteroid drugs
like bone fragility, metabolic disturbance, immune suppression [5].
The Phase 2a program with vamorolone consisted of two studies that were
conducted back-to-back in 48 boys with DMD aged 4 to <7 years (VBP15-002
and VBP15-003). These studies with a combined duration of 6 months
investigated the efficacy, safety and tolerability of oral
administration of vamorolone at doses of 0.25, 0.75, 2.0 and 6.0
mg/kg/day (12 boys per treatment group). Data from these studies
reported that vamorolone was safe and well tolerated over a period of 6
months with dose- and time-related improvements in various timed
function tests and motor function outcomes [6, 7]. Vamorolone treatment
led to increased serum levels of osteocalcin, a biomarker of bone
formation, suggesting possible reduction of bone morbidities typically
associated with corticosteroids. Biomarker outcomes for adrenal
suppression and insulin resistance also indicated better tolerability of
vamorolone treatment, relative to published studies of corticosteroid
therapy.
All 46 patients who completed the VBP15-003 study requested to continue
vamorolone treatment in the long-term extension, rather than transition
to corticosteroids. This 24-month long-term open-label extension study
(VBP15-LTE) study enabled dose escalation and de-escalation at the
preference of the physician and family and the majority of
physicians/families chose treatment at the highest tested dose of
vamorolone by the end of the VBP15-LTE study.
The now fully enrolled, Phase 2b VISION-DMD trial (VBP15-004)
complements previously conducted clinical studies in DMD. The study is
currently being conducted at over 30 sites across North America, Europe,
Israel and Australia. For more information:
https://vision-dmd.info/2b-trial-information.
References:
[1]
https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03439670?term=vamorolone&draw=2&rank=3
[2] Press release "Santhera Exercises Option to Obtain Worldwide Rights
to Vamorolone in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and All Other Indications",
September 2, 2020, accessible
here.
[3] Heier CR at al. (2013). VBP15, a novel anti--inflammatory and
membrane--stabilizer, improves muscular dystrophy without side effects.
EMBO Mol Med 5: 1569--1585.
[4] Heier CR et al. (2019). Vamorolone targets dual nuclear receptors to
treat inflammation and dystrophic cardiomyopathy. Life Science Alliance
DOI 10.26508/lsa.201800186.
[5] Hoffman EP et al. (2018). Phase 1 trial of vamorolone, a
first-in-class steroid, shows improvements in side effects via
biomarkers bridged to clinical outcomes. Steroids 134: 43-52.
[6] Conklin LS et al. (2018). Phase IIa trial in Duchenne muscular
dystrophy shows vamorolone is a first in-class dissociative steroidal
anti-inflammatory drug. Pharmacological Research 136:140-150.
[7] Hoffman EP et al. (2019). Vamorolone trial in Duchenne muscular
dystrophy shows dose-related improvement of muscle function. Neurology
93: e1312-e1323.
About ReveraGen BioPharma
ReveraGen was founded in 2008 to develop first-in-class dissociative
steroidal drugs for Duchenne muscular dystrophy and other chronic
inflammatory disorders. The development of ReveraGen's lead compound,
vamorolone, has also been supported through partnerships with
foundations worldwide, including Muscular Dystrophy Association USA,
Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy, Foundation to Eradicate Duchenne,
Save Our Sons, JoiningJack, Action Duchenne, CureDuchenne, Ryan's Quest,
Alex's Wish, DuchenneUK, Pietro's Fight, Michael's Cause, and Duchenne
Research Fund. ReveraGen has also received generous support from the US
Department of Defense CDMRP, National Institutes of Health (NCATS, NINDS,
NIAMS), and European Commission (Horizon 2020).
www.reveragen.com
About Santhera
Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical
company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative
medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet
medical need. Santhera is building a Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD)
product portfolio to treat patients from early to late disease stages,
irrespective of causative mutations, ambulatory status or age. A
marketing authorization application for Puldysa(R) (idebenone) is
