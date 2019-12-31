Press Release: Santhera Announces Publication of -2

finanzen.net
hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) to Chiesi Group. Further information

at www.santhera.com. For further information, please visit

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=CTdWxyp68vFt-iJ_x1ZE1c2-3NngSbELIeBbXzq0uhCOBS7iZx1KNmrzrLF0mOhok8Mgzr4BvHD2clQ-njYSpw==

www.santhera.com.

Puldysa(R) and Raxone(R) are trademarks of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

About ReveraGen BioPharma

ReveraGen was founded in 2008 to develop first-in-class dissociative

steroidal drugs for Duchenne muscular dystrophy and other chronic

inflammatory disorders. The development of ReveraGen's lead compound,

vamorolone, has also been supported through partnerships with

foundations worldwide, including Muscular Dystrophy Association USA,

Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy, Foundation to Eradicate Duchenne,

Save Our Sons, JoiningJack, Action Duchenne, CureDuchenne, Ryan's Quest,

Alex's Wish, DuchenneUK, Pietro's Fight, Michael's Cause, and Duchenne

Research Fund. ReveraGen has also received generous support from the US

Department of Defense CDMRP, National Institutes of Health (NCATS, NINDS,

NIAMS), and European Commission (Horizons 2020).

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=CTdWxyp68vFt-iJ_x1ZE1SqcqIvOqG468Ro2qySJ9qr_GbyfNyoAgjbpradVAKYS2sk6BduvjbKFWep7vHlf_kUdANI8UMVpKz2MdZmLmms=

www.reveragen.com

For further information please contact:

Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG, Hohenrainstrasse 24, CH-4133

Pratteln

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=HKSckLe62fQaprAPY_aCCASRc6z7ovofGx8YbavVZfbXYIkIunICPWqrCNzjGyIOBw1zEOzbf857pS-Pu4h_EYPLDiBFSGhcRORjDVgh7g11CEqfw5YYgMDRJEAMCNmj

public-relations@santhera.com or

Eva Kalias, Head External Communications

Phone: +41 79 875 27 80

eva.kalias@santhera.com

ReveraGen BioPharma

Eric Hoffman, PhD, Vice President of Research

Phone: + 1 240-672-0295

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=zWad6x8IzLP9ezQ56il0ecBOY7YLfPy-N2-KDchSMzo1skEeNXHQjwZ5z_mmS26Sjywmx5bM0Fxyl1ND9cnEkGpXT0ShHBIOvWWgBh-qpoRH39pSaDQqFWD-th1kh-UP

eric.hoffman@reveragen.com

Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements

This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to

subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals

Holding AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking

statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements

involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause

the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of

the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied

by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on

these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or

investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update

these forward-looking statements.

# # #

Attachment

-- 2020-09-22_LTE-vamorolone_e_final

https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fc78ae17-4b82-4d51-bc4b-07fb7c3bf836

