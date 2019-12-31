Pratteln, Switzerland, September 22, 2020 -- Santhera Pharmaceuticals
(SIX: SANN) announces that partner ReveraGen Biopharma Inc. and their
academic collaborators have published new open-label, long-term clinical
data on the safety, tolerability and efficacy of vamorolone in patients
with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). These 18-month treatment data
extend previously published 24-week treatment data, and show a reduction
of corticosteroid-specific side effects and sustained efficacy with
vamorolone including clinical improvement through the 18-month follow-up
period.
This publication in the journal PLOS Medicine [1] provides peer-reviewed
and detailed open-label data in patients with DMD treated for 18 months
with vamorolone. A multi-center, open-label, 24-week trial (VBP15-003;
[2, 3]) with a total 24-month long-term extension (VBP15-LTE; [4]) was
conducted by the Cooperative International Neuromuscular Research Group
(CINRG) and evaluated drug-related effects of vamorolone on motor
outcomes and corticosteroid-associated safety concerns. This publication
covers the 24-week Phase 2a trial (VBP15-003) and the first 12 months of
the open-label extension trial (VBP15-LTE) adding up to a total
treatment period of 18 months.
"This long-term study showed significant continued clinical improvement
of all outcomes measured over an 18-month follow-up period," said Edward
C. Smith, MD, Associate Professor of Pediatrics, Duke University, Durham
(North Carolina, USA), clinical investigator and lead-author of the
publication. "Treatment-related efficacy responses with vamorolone were
similar to those seen in an external control group with
corticosteroid-treated patients. Both 4-stair climb and 10-meter
run/walk tests were significantly improved when compared to
steroid-naïve natural history control subjects."
"Importantly, we also found that vamorolone did not show stunting of
growth seen with deflazacort and prednisone, and vamorolone also showed
fewer physician-reported adverse events such as mood disturbance,
excessive hair growth, and Cushingoid appearance," noted Eric Hoffman,
PhD, Vice President of Research at ReveraGen BioPharma, Inc. and
co-author of the study.
DMD trial participants (4 to <7 years at entry) treated with 2.0 or 6.0
mg/kg/day vamorolone for the full 18-month period (n=23) showed clinical
improvement of all motor outcomes from baseline to month 18 (time to
stand velocity, p = 0.012 [95% CI 0.010, 0.068 event/second]; run/walk
10 meters velocity, p < 0.001 [95% CI 0.220, 0.491 meters/second]; climb
4 stairs velocity, p = 0.001 [95% CI 0.034, 0.105 event/second];
6-minute walk test, p = 0.001 [95% CI 31.14, 93.38 meters]; North Star
Ambulatory Assessment, p < 0.001 [95% CI 2.702, 6.662 points]). Outcomes
in vamorolone-treated DMD patients (n = 46) were compared to
group-matched participants in the CINRG Duchenne Natural History Study
(corticosteroid-naïve, n = 19; corticosteroid-treated, n = 68) over
a similar 18-month period. Time to stand was not significantly different
between vamorolone-treated and corticosteroid-naïve participants (p
= 0.088; least squares [LS] mean 0.042 [95% CI --0.007, 0.091]), but
vamorolone-treated participants showed significant improvement compared
to group-matched corticosteroid-naïve participants for run/walk 10
meters velocity (p = 0.003; LS mean 0.286 [95% CI 0.104, 0.469]) and
climb 4 stairs velocity (p = 0.027; LS mean 0.059 [95% CI 0.007,
0.111]). The vamorolone-related improvements were similar in magnitude
to corticosteroid-related improvements. Corticosteroid-treated
participants showed stunting of growth, whereas vamorolone-treated trial
participants did not (p < 0.001; LS mean 15.86 [95% CI 8.51, 23.22]).
Physician-reported incidences of adverse events (AEs) for Cushingoid
appearance, hirsutism, weight gain, and behavior change were less for
vamorolone than published incidences for prednisone and deflazacort.
About Vamorolone
Vamorolone is a first-in-class drug candidate that binds to the same
receptor as corticosteroids but modifies its downstream activity and as
such is a dissociative partial agonist [5-8]. This mechanism has the
potential to 'dissociate' efficacy from typical steroid safety concerns
and therefore vamorolone could emerge as a promising alternative to
existing corticosteroids, the current standard of care in children and
adolescent patients with DMD. There is substantial unmet medical need in
this patient group as high-dose corticosteroids have significant
systemic side effects that diminish patient quality of life. The
fully-enrolled, pivotal Phase 2b VISION-DMD trial (VBP15-004, [10, 11],
https://vision-dmd.info/2b-trial-information) is currently being
conducted at study sites across North America, Europe, Israel and
Australia and topline 6-month data are expected in Q2-2021, paving the
way for a US NDA submission in Q4-2021. Vamorolone has been granted
Orphan Drug status in the US and in Europe, and has received Fast Track
and Rare Pediatric Disease designations by the US FDA and Promising
Innovative Medicine (PIM) status from the UK MHRA.
Vamorolone was discovered by US-based ReveraGen BioPharma, Inc. and is
being developed in collaboration with Santhera, which owns worldwide
rights to the drug candidate in all indications. The vamorolone
development program has received funding from several international
non-profit foundations and patient organizations, the US National
Institutes of Health, the US Department of Defense and the European
Commission's Horizon 2020 program.
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=ZSQnH36bK71NSKDgB5vuCjOwOF8_LTHNexatzX4g9vq_7ahlLlZLFiQmmxGUIaUxLb392W4MQE-p1CBj679K4sGkz-n9dhisKqyFsm7xbCM=
Link
About Santhera
Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical
company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative
medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet
medical need. Santhera is building a Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD)
product portfolio to treat patients from early to late disease stages,
irrespective of causative mutations, ambulatory status or age. A
marketing authorization application for Puldysa(R) (idebenone) is
currently under review by the European Medicines Agency. Santhera has an
exclusive license for all indications worldwide to vamorolone, a
first-in-class anti-inflammatory drug candidate with novel mode of
action, currently investigated in a pivotal study in patients with DMD
as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. The clinical stage
pipeline also includes lonodelestat (POL6014) to treat cystic fibrosis
(CF) and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases, as well as omigapil and
an exploratory gene therapy approach targeting congenital muscular
dystrophies. Santhera out-licensed ex-North American rights to its first
approved product, Raxone(R) (idebenone), for the treatment of Leber's
