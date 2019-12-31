Pratteln, Switzerland, September 14, 2020 -- Santhera Pharmaceuticals
(SIX: SANN) announces that Emory University scientists and partner
ReveraGen Biopharma Inc. have published new data on the molecular mode
of action of vamorolone compared to standard corticosteroids (prednisone
and deflazacort) which are thought to explain the unique dissociative
properties of vamorolone. Vamorolone is currently in advanced clinical
development in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) to offer
an alternative to current standard of care in young boys with DMD.
The publication in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences
of the US (PNAS) by scientists at the Emory University (Atlanta), the
Binghamton University-State University of New York (New York) and
ReveraGen Biopharma Inc. [1] summarizes structural, biophysical,
computational and biochemical data that further explain the unique
pharmacological properties of vamorolone, clearly setting it apart from
standard corticosteroids, including those currently used as treatment
for patients with DMD. It extends previous publications which
characterized the unique pharmacological properties of vamorolone, a
dissociative steroidal drug candidate that decreased muscle inflammation
and improved muscle strength in mouse models of DMD [2-4]. Moreover,
initial open-label clinical trials with vamorolone showed
dose-responsive efficacy in DMD while biomarker measurements indicated
reduced safety concerns typically associated with traditional
corticosteroid treatments [5-7].
Vamorolone and the active metabolites of prednisone and deflazacort were
compared regarding their molecular interactions with the target receptor
(glucocorticoid receptor, GR), and required accessory proteins
(co-activators, co-repressors). Vamorolone has one less single contact
point with the GR compared to prednisone and deflazacort, and this
changes conformation of the accessory protein binding sites. The data
further show that vamorolone uniformly weakens co-activator associations,
which leads to loss of gene transcriptional activities associated with
safety concerns of corticosteroids. In contrast, vamorolone retains
co-repressor binding necessary for anti-inflammatory activities
associated with efficacy of corticosteroids. This suggests that
vamorolone is a first-in-class partial agonist of the GR, and explains
the dissociative and advantageous pharmacological properties seen in
mouse models of inflammatory disease, and DMD patients.
"Our study provides a molecular model for understanding of the unique
mode of action of vamorolone, which distinguishes it from standard
glucocorticoids such as prednisone and deflazacort", said Eric A.
Ortlund, PhD, Professor at Emory University and corresponding author of
the publication.
"We now understand the molecular basis of the dissociative properties of
vamorolone, which retains the anti-inflammatory capacity but result in a
reduced liability for undesirable side effects. Vamorolone is in
advanced clinical development with the potential to offer an alternative
to current standard of care treatments in young boys with DMD," said
Eric Hoffman, PhD, Vice President of Research at ReveraGen BioPharma and
co-author of the study.
Link
About ReveraGen BioPharma
ReveraGen was founded in 2008 to develop first-in-class dissociative
steroidal drugs for Duchenne muscular dystrophy and other chronic
inflammatory disorders. The development of ReveraGen's lead compound,
vamorolone, has also been supported through partnerships with
foundations worldwide, including Muscular Dystrophy Association USA,
Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy, Foundation to Eradicate Duchenne,
Save Our Sons, JoiningJack, Action Duchenne, CureDuchenne, Ryan's Quest,
Alex's Wish, DuchenneUK, Pietro's Fight, Michael's Cause, and Duchenne
Research Fund. ReveraGen has also received generous support from the US
Department of Defense CDMRP, National Institutes of Health (NCATS, NINDS,
NIAMS), and European Commission (Horizons 2020).
www.reveragen.com
www.reveragen.com
About Santhera
Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical
company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative
medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet
medical need. Santhera is building a Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD)
product portfolio to treat patients from early to late disease stages,
irrespective of causative mutations, ambulatory status or age. A
marketing authorization application for Puldysa(R) (idebenone) is
currently under review by the European Medicines Agency. Santhera has an
exclusive license for all indications worldwide to vamorolone, a
first-in-class anti-inflammatory drug candidate with novel mode of
action, currently investigated in a pivotal study in patients with DMD
as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. The clinical stage
pipeline also includes lonodelestat (POL6014) to treat cystic fibrosis
(CF) and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases, as well as omigapil and
an exploratory gene therapy approach targeting congenital muscular
dystrophies. Santhera out-licensed ex-North American rights to its first
approved product, Raxone(R) (idebenone), for the treatment of Leber's
hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) to Chiesi Group. Further information
at www.santhera.com. For further information, please visit
www.santhera.com.
www.santhera.com.
Puldysa(R) and Raxone(R) are trademarks of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.
