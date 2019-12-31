Pratteln, Switzerland, September 14, 2020 -- Santhera Pharmaceuticals

(SIX: SANN) announces that Emory University scientists and partner

ReveraGen Biopharma Inc. have published new data on the molecular mode

of action of vamorolone compared to standard corticosteroids (prednisone

and deflazacort) which are thought to explain the unique dissociative

properties of vamorolone. Vamorolone is currently in advanced clinical

development in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) to offer

an alternative to current standard of care in young boys with DMD.

The publication in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

of the US (PNAS) by scientists at the Emory University (Atlanta), the

Binghamton University-State University of New York (New York) and

ReveraGen Biopharma Inc. [1] summarizes structural, biophysical,

computational and biochemical data that further explain the unique

pharmacological properties of vamorolone, clearly setting it apart from

standard corticosteroids, including those currently used as treatment

for patients with DMD. It extends previous publications which

characterized the unique pharmacological properties of vamorolone, a

dissociative steroidal drug candidate that decreased muscle inflammation

and improved muscle strength in mouse models of DMD [2-4]. Moreover,

initial open-label clinical trials with vamorolone showed

dose-responsive efficacy in DMD while biomarker measurements indicated

reduced safety concerns typically associated with traditional

corticosteroid treatments [5-7].

Vamorolone and the active metabolites of prednisone and deflazacort were

compared regarding their molecular interactions with the target receptor

(glucocorticoid receptor, GR), and required accessory proteins

(co-activators, co-repressors). Vamorolone has one less single contact

point with the GR compared to prednisone and deflazacort, and this

changes conformation of the accessory protein binding sites. The data

further show that vamorolone uniformly weakens co-activator associations,

which leads to loss of gene transcriptional activities associated with

safety concerns of corticosteroids. In contrast, vamorolone retains

co-repressor binding necessary for anti-inflammatory activities

associated with efficacy of corticosteroids. This suggests that

vamorolone is a first-in-class partial agonist of the GR, and explains

the dissociative and advantageous pharmacological properties seen in

mouse models of inflammatory disease, and DMD patients.

"Our study provides a molecular model for understanding of the unique

mode of action of vamorolone, which distinguishes it from standard

glucocorticoids such as prednisone and deflazacort", said Eric A.

Ortlund, PhD, Professor at Emory University and corresponding author of

the publication.

"We now understand the molecular basis of the dissociative properties of

vamorolone, which retains the anti-inflammatory capacity but result in a

reduced liability for undesirable side effects. Vamorolone is in

advanced clinical development with the potential to offer an alternative

to current standard of care treatments in young boys with DMD," said

Eric Hoffman, PhD, Vice President of Research at ReveraGen BioPharma and

co-author of the study.

References:

[1] Liu X et al. (2020). Disruption of a key ligand-H-bond network

drives dissociative properties in vamorolone for Duchenne muscular

dystrophy treatment. Proc Natl Acad Sci USA.

https://doi.org/10.1073/pnas.2006890117.

https://doi.org/10.1073/pnas.2006890117.

Link

[2] Heier CR at al. (2013). VBP15, a novel anti--inflammatory and

membrane--stabilizer, improves muscular dystrophy without side effects.

EMBO Mol Med 5: 1569--1585.

[3] Reeves EKM, et al (2013) VBP15: preclinical characterization of a

novel anti-inflammatory delta 9,11 steroid. Bioorg Med Chem

21(8):2241-2249.

[4] Heier CR et al. (2019). Vamorolone targets dual nuclear receptors to

treat inflammation and dystrophic cardiomyopathy. Life Science Alliance

DOI 10.26508/lsa.201800186.

[5] Hoffman EP et al. (2018). Phase 1 trial of vamorolone, a

first-in-class steroid, shows improvements in side effects via

biomarkers bridged to clinical outcomes. Steroids 134: 43-52.

[6] Conklin LS et al. (2018). Phase IIa trial in Duchenne muscular

dystrophy shows vamorolone is a first in-class dissociative steroidal

anti-inflammatory drug. Pharmacological Research 136:140-150.

[7] Hoffman EP et al. (2019). Vamorolone trial in Duchenne muscular

dystrophy shows dose-related improvement of muscle function. Neurology

93: e1312-e1323.

About ReveraGen BioPharma

ReveraGen was founded in 2008 to develop first-in-class dissociative

steroidal drugs for Duchenne muscular dystrophy and other chronic

inflammatory disorders. The development of ReveraGen's lead compound,

vamorolone, has also been supported through partnerships with

foundations worldwide, including Muscular Dystrophy Association USA,

Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy, Foundation to Eradicate Duchenne,

Save Our Sons, JoiningJack, Action Duchenne, CureDuchenne, Ryan's Quest,

Alex's Wish, DuchenneUK, Pietro's Fight, Michael's Cause, and Duchenne

Research Fund. ReveraGen has also received generous support from the US

Department of Defense CDMRP, National Institutes of Health (NCATS, NINDS,

NIAMS), and European Commission (Horizons 2020).

www.reveragen.com

www.reveragen.com

About Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical

company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative

medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet

medical need. Santhera is building a Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD)

product portfolio to treat patients from early to late disease stages,

irrespective of causative mutations, ambulatory status or age. A

marketing authorization application for Puldysa(R) (idebenone) is

currently under review by the European Medicines Agency. Santhera has an

exclusive license for all indications worldwide to vamorolone, a

first-in-class anti-inflammatory drug candidate with novel mode of

action, currently investigated in a pivotal study in patients with DMD

as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. The clinical stage

pipeline also includes lonodelestat (POL6014) to treat cystic fibrosis

(CF) and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases, as well as omigapil and

an exploratory gene therapy approach targeting congenital muscular

dystrophies. Santhera out-licensed ex-North American rights to its first

approved product, Raxone(R) (idebenone), for the treatment of Leber's

hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) to Chiesi Group. Further information

For further information at www.santhera.com.

www.santhera.com.

www.santhera.com.

Puldysa(R) and Raxone(R) are trademarks of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

