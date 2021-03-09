Press Release: Santhera Announces Results of Bondholders' Meeting

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR ANY
Pratteln, Switzerland, March 9, 2021 -- Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX:
SANN) announces that while a large majority of 89 % of bondholders
represented at yesterday's bondholders' meeting voted in favor of the
resolutions proposed by the Company, the required threshold of 2/3 of
all bonds outstanding to pass such resolutions was not met. Bondholders
may still cast their vote for the resolution that would enable a
restructuring of the CHF 60 million 5% Convertible Bonds due 2022.
A total principal amount of CHF 39,130,000 (65%) of the bonds was
represented at the meeting and thereof CHF 34,775,000 or 89% voted in
favor of the resolution. However, these votes in favor, representing 58%
of the total bonds outstanding did not meet the required threshold of
2/3 (or CHF 40 million) for the resolution to be passed. Bondholders who
have not yet cast a vote may still do so within a period of a maximum
two months, unless the Company would decide on a shorter period to
apply.
Santhera has determined that a restructuring of the Bonds is required to
enable Santhera to raise additional financing, if the pivotal VISION-DMD
readout expected for Q2-2021 is positive, and is therefore also crucial
to preserve the Company as a going concern until after such subsequent
financing.
"We are very thankful to the bondholders who already supported our
motions. At the same time, and in order to achieve this crucial
resolution for Santhera, I encourage all bondholders who have not voiced
their opinion yet to submit their votes in order for the resolution to
still be approved," said Dario Eklund, CEO of Santhera. "In anticipation
of continued bondholder support, we are looking forward to the EGM and
hope that our proposals will be approved by our shareholders."
Santhera has called an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to
be held on March 18, 2021, where the Board will propose to the
shareholders, among other items, the authorization and issuance of the
shares required to restructure its outstanding bonds.
Related Documents
Forms to cast bondholder votes are available
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=wdj9dMMEwtMencUGPVydK1JphuDER2J_7ap9w46Y6htf4KUAukjf21KeaLZnY5bsjR6-_juv6fkkVqh0paVhnEZppvMbCdEtnfFReMOVKPbUP98OfwzDhzd3PClOwPU1M8bwv81W2_4zsG-fC9Ge3emrwtXSg-q2iiwBI6kUavc=
here.
Invitation to the Bondholders' Meeting (March 8, 2021), the EGM (March
18, 2021) and accompanying documents:
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=n8pqK7K7E2Oa22LhJ6Vmlvk6Ndj-W4RF1WlgGu93Puc8zBvGIFTYf4HliaN_Zac7jKXWFfyd2tKbLpzkon9-0omE0VEizcgBPdcFUFDQC9lk4ni21qg2k11EeKEK-iz_J2qHx6jaxI6wm7aEqvaWt9Zav8ver134elak9l6RhVsqQYf6vT-ZSChnaT_Fu8KI8i-3B5mRAwGuiT00qgj3wlaegIt5ngZIb4dECEY_o7MwqIdmfimE_EsZT5eJ2aGMAWy8xnlpnv__ICFxdxmFsg==
http://www.santhera.com/investors-and-media/investor-toolbox/share-bondholder-meetings
Press release "Santhera Announces Corporate Update and Proposal to
Strengthen Capital Structure":
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=zKBzWe_EVEIXvh4XLKxC5Jliw20zVpo_D008oM-VAyluiBv5ANtMnBs3ZmI8q9VzTqetPT_T1xKCpiYWuY3hthG4Jdnv_MPXK-AP-WQ5AeZG99YdvODrr5gNiKz8cPXg6QRnwZmEcjRyTvYMJepSpjmA-TQ55FCgYenBorSZAjA=
Link.
Corporate calendar
March 18, 2021 Extraordinary General Meeting
April 27, 2021 Publication of annual
results and Annual Report 2020
June 22, 2021 Annual General Meeting
About Santhera
Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical
company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative
medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet
medical need. Santhera has an exclusive license for all indications
worldwide to vamorolone, a first-in-class dissociative steroid with
novel mode of action, currently investigated in a pivotal study in
patients with DMD as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. The
clinical stage pipeline also includes lonodelestat (POL6014) to treat
cystic fibrosis (CF) and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases as well
as an exploratory gene therapy approach targeting congenital muscular
dystrophies. Santhera out-licensed ex-North American rights to its first
approved product, Raxone(R) (idebenone), for the treatment of Leber's
hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) to Chiesi Group. For further
information, please visit
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=ZHfZzEqqYYrSeA4zAfWI36CLCeKAPHRcBn93jo2ZOAN59aqkMi28dj7Km36MxV03DLV1shCQvXUvjI_uKHqAsg==
www.santhera.com.
Raxone(R) is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.
