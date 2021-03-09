  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
09.03.2021 06:59

Press Release: Santhera Announces Results of Bondholders' Meeting

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR ANY

OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO.

Pratteln, Switzerland, March 9, 2021 -- Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX:

SANN) announces that while a large majority of 89 % of bondholders

represented at yesterday's bondholders' meeting voted in favor of the

resolutions proposed by the Company, the required threshold of 2/3 of

all bonds outstanding to pass such resolutions was not met. Bondholders

may still cast their vote for the resolution that would enable a

restructuring of the CHF 60 million 5% Convertible Bonds due 2022.

A total principal amount of CHF 39,130,000 (65%) of the bonds was

represented at the meeting and thereof CHF 34,775,000 or 89% voted in

favor of the resolution. However, these votes in favor, representing 58%

of the total bonds outstanding did not meet the required threshold of

2/3 (or CHF 40 million) for the resolution to be passed. Bondholders who

have not yet cast a vote may still do so within a period of a maximum

two months, unless the Company would decide on a shorter period to

apply.

Santhera has determined that a restructuring of the Bonds is required to

enable Santhera to raise additional financing, if the pivotal VISION-DMD

readout expected for Q2-2021 is positive, and is therefore also crucial

to preserve the Company as a going concern until after such subsequent

financing.

"We are very thankful to the bondholders who already supported our

motions. At the same time, and in order to achieve this crucial

resolution for Santhera, I encourage all bondholders who have not voiced

their opinion yet to submit their votes in order for the resolution to

still be approved," said Dario Eklund, CEO of Santhera. "In anticipation

of continued bondholder support, we are looking forward to the EGM and

hope that our proposals will be approved by our shareholders."

Santhera has called an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to

be held on March 18, 2021, where the Board will propose to the

shareholders, among other items, the authorization and issuance of the

shares required to restructure its outstanding bonds.

Related Documents

Forms to cast bondholder votes are available

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=wdj9dMMEwtMencUGPVydK1JphuDER2J_7ap9w46Y6htf4KUAukjf21KeaLZnY5bsjR6-_juv6fkkVqh0paVhnEZppvMbCdEtnfFReMOVKPbUP98OfwzDhzd3PClOwPU1M8bwv81W2_4zsG-fC9Ge3emrwtXSg-q2iiwBI6kUavc=

here.

Invitation to the Bondholders' Meeting (March 8, 2021), the EGM (March

18, 2021) and accompanying documents:

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=n8pqK7K7E2Oa22LhJ6Vmlvk6Ndj-W4RF1WlgGu93Puc8zBvGIFTYf4HliaN_Zac7jKXWFfyd2tKbLpzkon9-0omE0VEizcgBPdcFUFDQC9lk4ni21qg2k11EeKEK-iz_J2qHx6jaxI6wm7aEqvaWt9Zav8ver134elak9l6RhVsqQYf6vT-ZSChnaT_Fu8KI8i-3B5mRAwGuiT00qgj3wlaegIt5ngZIb4dECEY_o7MwqIdmfimE_EsZT5eJ2aGMAWy8xnlpnv__ICFxdxmFsg==

http://www.santhera.com/investors-and-media/investor-toolbox/share-bondholder-meetings

Press release "Santhera Announces Corporate Update and Proposal to

Strengthen Capital Structure":

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=zKBzWe_EVEIXvh4XLKxC5Jliw20zVpo_D008oM-VAyluiBv5ANtMnBs3ZmI8q9VzTqetPT_T1xKCpiYWuY3hthG4Jdnv_MPXK-AP-WQ5AeZG99YdvODrr5gNiKz8cPXg6QRnwZmEcjRyTvYMJepSpjmA-TQ55FCgYenBorSZAjA=

Link.

Corporate calendar

March 18, 2021 Extraordinary General Meeting

April 27, 2021 Publication of annual

results and Annual Report 2020

June 22, 2021 Annual General Meeting

About Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical

company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative

medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet

medical need. Santhera has an exclusive license for all indications

worldwide to vamorolone, a first-in-class dissociative steroid with

novel mode of action, currently investigated in a pivotal study in

patients with DMD as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. The

clinical stage pipeline also includes lonodelestat (POL6014) to treat

cystic fibrosis (CF) and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases as well

as an exploratory gene therapy approach targeting congenital muscular

dystrophies. Santhera out-licensed ex-North American rights to its first

approved product, Raxone(R) (idebenone), for the treatment of Leber's

hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) to Chiesi Group. For further

information, please visit

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=ZHfZzEqqYYrSeA4zAfWI36CLCeKAPHRcBn93jo2ZOAN59aqkMi28dj7Km36MxV03DLV1shCQvXUvjI_uKHqAsg==

www.santhera.com.

Raxone(R) is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

For further information please contact:

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=ObtNGWHmOXZeRISnjVTYvrcC5btdZfHWPjtS1fK-9Sk-dv6J1RL2wuNdAo-Afjb2R3NgA4vC960njc2eCWiLIGKhn4w37ituMwDjYNJn6Jw6gjJKl071Th9uxrkk4k8x

public-relations@santhera.com or

Eva Kalias, Head External Communications

Phone: +41 79 875 27 80

eva.kalias@santhera.com

Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements

This publication is not intended to constitute an offer or solicitation

to purchase or invest in securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding

AG in any jurisdiction.

The securities referred to in this publication, including in connection

with the contemplated transaction described in this publication, may not

be publicly offered, directly or indirectly, in Switzerland within the

meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act ("FinSA"). Neither this

communication nor any other information material relating to the

securities referred to in this publication constitutes advertisement

within the meaning of the FinSA or a prospectus pursuant to the FinSA,

and no such prospectus has been or will be prepared for or in connection

with the transaction described in this publication.

This publication does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation

of an offer to purchase, any securities in the United States. The

securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG to which these

materials relate have not been and will not be registered under the

United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"),

and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration

or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the

registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will not be a

public offering of securities in the United States.

This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements

concerning Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG and its business. Such

statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which

could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or

achievements of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG to be materially

different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers

should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements,

particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG disclaims any obligation to update

these forward-looking statements.

# # #

Attachment

-- 2021 03 08_BHM_e_final

https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1f748670-2838-4e0c-92ba-873e9375fb92

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 09, 2021 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Nachrichten zu Santhera Pharmaceuticals AG

  • Relevant
    2
  • Alle
    4
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Santhera Pharmaceuticals News
RSS Feed
Santhera Pharmaceuticals zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Santhera Pharmaceuticals AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
28.02.2011Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
18.02.2011Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
08.02.2011Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
25.10.2010Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
14.10.2010Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
28.02.2011Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
18.02.2011Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
08.02.2011Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
25.10.2010Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
14.10.2010Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Santhera Pharmaceuticals AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Santhera Pharmaceuticals News

16.02.21Press Release: Santhera Announces Corporate -3-
16.02.21Press Release: Santhera Announces Corporate Update and Proposal to Strengthen Capital Structure
24.02.21Press Release: Santhera Calls Extraordinary General Meeting to Seek Approval for Proposed Strengthening of Capital Structure
01.03.21Press Release: Santhera Announces Positive Results with Lonodelestat in Early Phase Cystic Fibrosis Trial
03.03.21Press Release: Santhera Announces Completion of First 6-Month Period of Pivotal VISION-DMD Trial with Vamorolone in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
01.03.21Press Release: Santhera Announces Positive -2-
16.02.21Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holdi : Santhera Announces Corporate Update and Proposal to Strengthen Capital Structure
24.02.21Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holdi : Santhera Calls Extraordinary General Meeting to Seek Approval for Proposed Strengthening of Capital Structure
03.03.21Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holdi : Santhera Announces Completion of First 6-Month Period of Pivotal VISION-DMD Trial with Vamorolone in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
Weitere Santhera Pharmaceuticals News
Werbung

Trading-News

DAX  Ausbruch
Corona-Krise beschert Hellofresh Rekordjahr - Aktie mit Verlusten
BNP Paribas: dailyAKTIEN: Apple Aufwärtstrend gebrochen
Vontobel: Clever kombiniert - Aktienanleihen auf Adidas, Lufthansa, Bayer
Sieben Dinge, die Sie über ETF-Sparpläne wissen müssen
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Nachhaltig investieren, aber richtig
Vermögensaufbau neu gedacht. Flexibel und digital. Allvest powered by Allianz
Robo Advisor Testsieger 2020 im Web Seminar kennenlernen
Die Top-Aktien der letzten Woche
my-si: Alternativen zu Strafzinsen mit attraktiven Renditen und gesellschaftlichem Nutzen
Wie ein Optionsschein
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Santhera Pharmaceuticals-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die Malle-Rallye und ein Börsendebüt des Jahres
Existenzielle Frage  Plötzlich fehlen Deutschland drei Millionen Wohnungen
Diese Rohöl-Anomalie beschert Ihnen jetzt hohe Renditen
Vorzeitig in Rente  So können Sie sich den Ausstieg leisten
Aktien mit Stimi-Push und warum Frauen gut fürs Depot sind

News von

DAX-Chartanalyse: Anleger brauchen jetzt Geduld
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Steigende Renditen setzen Goldpreis zu
Wasserstoff: Megahot oder Riesenflop - Wie die Aussichten sind, wo die Chancen liegen
Goldaktien: Warum trotz des Renditeanstiegs Kursgewinne von bis zu 100 Prozent winken
DAX deutlich im Plus - Konjunkturoptimisten übernehmen das Ruder an Europas Börsen

Heute im Fokus

DAX vorbörslich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich freundlich -- Continental erwartet 2021 Umsatz- und Margenzuwachs -- Deutsche Post hebt Ziele weiter an -- Siltronic, FUCHS PETROLUB im Fokus

Aktien von Vantage Towers sollen für 22,50 bis 29,00 Euro verkauft werden. Deutsche Börse ermöglicht Handel mit weiteren Krypto-Produkten. DIC Asset-Chefin blickt weiter zuversichtlich auf Markt für Büroimmobilien. BVB will große Chance auf Viertelfinale nutzen: 'Ansporn genug'. Lungenkrebsmedikament von Novartis verfehlt Studien-Ziel.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 9 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 9 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 9 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Viertes Quartal 2020: Was sich in Carl Icahns Portfolio getan hat
Depot-Details
Die größten Börsengänge vor Alibaba und Aramco
Welches Unternehmen erzielte bislang das größte Emissionsvolumen?
Diese Studiengänge haben die DAX-Chefs absolviert
Diese Studiengänge haben die DAX-Chefs absolviert
4. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Änderungen im Portfolio
4. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie bewerten Sie die Arbeit der Bundesregierung in Zusammenhang mit der Corona-Pandemie?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen