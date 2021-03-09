Press Release: Santhera Announces Results of Bondholders' Meeting

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR ANY

Pratteln, Switzerland, March 9, 2021 -- Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX:

SANN) announces that while a large majority of 89 % of bondholders

represented at yesterday's bondholders' meeting voted in favor of the

resolutions proposed by the Company, the required threshold of 2/3 of

all bonds outstanding to pass such resolutions was not met. Bondholders

may still cast their vote for the resolution that would enable a

restructuring of the CHF 60 million 5% Convertible Bonds due 2022.

A total principal amount of CHF 39,130,000 (65%) of the bonds was

represented at the meeting and thereof CHF 34,775,000 or 89% voted in

favor of the resolution. However, these votes in favor, representing 58%

of the total bonds outstanding did not meet the required threshold of

2/3 (or CHF 40 million) for the resolution to be passed. Bondholders who

have not yet cast a vote may still do so within a period of a maximum

two months, unless the Company would decide on a shorter period to

apply.

Santhera has determined that a restructuring of the Bonds is required to

enable Santhera to raise additional financing, if the pivotal VISION-DMD

readout expected for Q2-2021 is positive, and is therefore also crucial

to preserve the Company as a going concern until after such subsequent

financing.

"We are very thankful to the bondholders who already supported our

motions. At the same time, and in order to achieve this crucial

resolution for Santhera, I encourage all bondholders who have not voiced

their opinion yet to submit their votes in order for the resolution to

still be approved," said Dario Eklund, CEO of Santhera. "In anticipation

of continued bondholder support, we are looking forward to the EGM and

hope that our proposals will be approved by our shareholders."

Santhera has called an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to

be held on March 18, 2021, where the Board will propose to the

shareholders, among other items, the authorization and issuance of the

shares required to restructure its outstanding bonds.

About Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical

company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative

medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet

medical need. Santhera has an exclusive license for all indications

worldwide to vamorolone, a first-in-class dissociative steroid with

novel mode of action, currently investigated in a pivotal study in

patients with DMD as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. The

clinical stage pipeline also includes lonodelestat (POL6014) to treat

cystic fibrosis (CF) and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases as well

as an exploratory gene therapy approach targeting congenital muscular

dystrophies. Santhera out-licensed ex-North American rights to its first

approved product, Raxone(R) (idebenone), for the treatment of Leber's

hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) to Chiesi Group. For further

information, please visit

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=ZHfZzEqqYYrSeA4zAfWI36CLCeKAPHRcBn93jo2ZOAN59aqkMi28dj7Km36MxV03DLV1shCQvXUvjI_uKHqAsg==

www.santhera.com.

Raxone(R) is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

