Press Release: Santhera Announces Settlement of -2

This communication qualifies as advertisement pursuant to the Swiss

Financial Services Act (FinSA) and does neither constitute an offer or

invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera

Pharmaceuticals Holding AG nor a prospectus nor a key information

document within the meaning of the FinSA. Investors should make their

decision to accept the Exchange Offer solely based on the Notice of a

Repurchase Offer (Exchange of CHF 60,000,000 Senior Unsecured

Convertible Bonds due 2022) and the preliminary offering and listing

prospectus regarding the New Bonds, each dated March 25, 2021 which,

subject to compliance with applicable securities laws, is accessible via

https://www.santhera.com/investors-and-media/investor-toolbox/bond-exchange-offering.

Investors are furthermore advised to consult their bank or financial

adviser before making any investment decision.

# # #

Attachment

-- 2021 05 04_BondConversion_e_final

https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8414cc24-8c1a-4603-9f9b-db3b39559626

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 04, 2021 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)