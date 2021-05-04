Press Release: Santhera Announces Settlement of Exchange Offer and Issuance of New Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds due 2024

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN ANY JURISDICTION IN

WHICH IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO

Pratteln, Switzerland, May 4, 2021 -- Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX:

SANN) announces the settlement of the exchange offer in respect of its

CHF 60 Million Convertible Bonds due 2022 and the issuance of CHF

30,270,375 Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds due 2024.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG is settling today its offer to

exchange its outstanding CHF 60 million 5% Convertible Bonds due 2022

(the 2017/22 Bonds) on the terms set out in the Notice of Repurchase

Offer dated March 25, 2021 (the Exchange Offer). Upon settlement,

2017/22 Bonds in the aggregate principal amount of CHF 15,155,000 remain

in circulation.

Santhera will issue today Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds due 2024

(the 2021/24 Bonds) in the aggregate principal amount of CHF 30,270,375,

on the terms set out in the issuance and listing prospectus dated May 4,

2021, to those holders of the 2017/22 Bonds who accepted the Exchange

Offer. The principal amount/denomination of the 2021/24 Bonds is CHF

3,375 per bond, with a conversion price of CHF 3.00 and a conversion

ratio of 1,123 shares per bond.

In addition, holders of the 2017/22 Bonds which accepted the Exchange

Offer will receive an aggregate of 233,194 Santhera shares (or 26 shares

per 2017/22 Bond).

The admission to trading and thereafter the listing of the 2021/24 Bonds

will be applied for by Basler Kantonalbank as listing agent. The first

trading day of the 2021/24 Bonds will be set, once the necessary

approvals of SIX Exchange Regulation Ltd have been granted, and notified

to the holders of the 2021/24 Bonds.

After the settlement and issuance of the new bonds, the Company's share

capital will be as follows:

Ordinary share capital 26,201,136(1)

Conditional capital for financings 8,195,418

Conditional capital for employee participation

programs 2,537,052

Authorized capital 6,711,202

(1) Of which more than 2,300,000 treasury

shares

Conversion of the 2021/24 Bonds, excluding any make whole interest,

would utilize 10,080,371 underlying shares, the balance of 4,826,249

conditional and authorized shares is expected to be required to satisfy

existing agreements or additional financing.

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited is serving as sole financial advisor to

the Company.

About Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical

company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative

medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet

medical need. Santhera has an exclusive license for all indications

worldwide to vamorolone, a first-in-class dissociative steroid with

novel mode of action, currently investigated in a pivotal study in

patients with DMD as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. The

clinical stage pipeline also includes lonodelestat (POL6014) to treat

cystic fibrosis (CF) and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases as well

as an exploratory gene therapy approach targeting congenital muscular

dystrophies. Santhera out-licensed ex-North American rights to its first

approved product, Raxone(R) (idebenone), for the treatment of Leber's

hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) to Chiesi Group. For further

information, please visit www.santhera.com.

Raxone(R) is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

For further information please contact:

public-relations@santhera.com

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=7pvHCJip8-h2OTgiw7Go_-hSa10FnpbcHISgE9oNZUovRGyGYAopFAxRPITOKWHp-ERlypQW4HkMg7Y4yOFm6jkFsEbhYKtPHiE3YkVvGYNBTVvgYqRAONuOrsB5Vk2S

or

Eva Kalias, Head External Communications

Phone: +41 79 875 27 80

eva.kalias@santhera.com

Forward-looking Statements

This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements

concerning Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG and its business. Such

statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which

could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or

achievements of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG to be materially

different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers

should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements,

particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG disclaims any obligation to update

these forward-looking statements.

