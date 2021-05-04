Press Release: Santhera Announces Settlement of Exchange Offer and Issuance of New Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds due 2024

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN ANY JURISDICTION IN
WHICH IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO
Pratteln, Switzerland, May 4, 2021 -- Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX:
SANN) announces the settlement of the exchange offer in respect of its
CHF 60 Million Convertible Bonds due 2022 and the issuance of CHF
30,270,375 Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds due 2024.
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG is settling today its offer to
exchange its outstanding CHF 60 million 5% Convertible Bonds due 2022
(the 2017/22 Bonds) on the terms set out in the Notice of Repurchase
Offer dated March 25, 2021 (the Exchange Offer). Upon settlement,
2017/22 Bonds in the aggregate principal amount of CHF 15,155,000 remain
in circulation.
Santhera will issue today Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds due 2024
(the 2021/24 Bonds) in the aggregate principal amount of CHF 30,270,375,
on the terms set out in the issuance and listing prospectus dated May 4,
2021, to those holders of the 2017/22 Bonds who accepted the Exchange
Offer. The principal amount/denomination of the 2021/24 Bonds is CHF
3,375 per bond, with a conversion price of CHF 3.00 and a conversion
ratio of 1,123 shares per bond.
In addition, holders of the 2017/22 Bonds which accepted the Exchange
Offer will receive an aggregate of 233,194 Santhera shares (or 26 shares
per 2017/22 Bond).
The admission to trading and thereafter the listing of the 2021/24 Bonds
will be applied for by Basler Kantonalbank as listing agent. The first
trading day of the 2021/24 Bonds will be set, once the necessary
approvals of SIX Exchange Regulation Ltd have been granted, and notified
to the holders of the 2021/24 Bonds.
After the settlement and issuance of the new bonds, the Company's share
capital will be as follows:
Ordinary share capital 26,201,136(1)
Conditional capital for financings 8,195,418
Conditional capital for employee participation
programs 2,537,052
Authorized capital 6,711,202
(1) Of which more than 2,300,000 treasury
shares
Conversion of the 2021/24 Bonds, excluding any make whole interest,
would utilize 10,080,371 underlying shares, the balance of 4,826,249
conditional and authorized shares is expected to be required to satisfy
existing agreements or additional financing.
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited is serving as sole financial advisor to
the Company.
Related documents
Overview bonds issued by Santhera:
https://www.santhera.com/investors-and-media/investor-toolbox/bonds
Notice of a Repurchase Offer (Exchange of CHF 60,000,000 Senior
Unsecured Convertible Bonds due 2022):
https://www.santhera.com/investors-and-media/investor-toolbox/bond-exchange-offering
Preliminary Issuance and Listing Prospectus Regarding the New Bonds:
https://www.santhera.com/investors-and-media/investor-toolbox/bond-exchange-offering
Corporate calendar
June 22, 2021 Annual General Meeting
About Santhera
Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical
company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative
medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet
medical need. Santhera has an exclusive license for all indications
worldwide to vamorolone, a first-in-class dissociative steroid with
novel mode of action, currently investigated in a pivotal study in
patients with DMD as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. The
clinical stage pipeline also includes lonodelestat (POL6014) to treat
cystic fibrosis (CF) and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases as well
as an exploratory gene therapy approach targeting congenital muscular
dystrophies. Santhera out-licensed ex-North American rights to its first
approved product, Raxone(R) (idebenone), for the treatment of Leber's
hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) to Chiesi Group. For further
information, please visit www.santhera.com.
Raxone(R) is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.
For further information please contact:
public-relations@santhera.com
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=7pvHCJip8-h2OTgiw7Go_-hSa10FnpbcHISgE9oNZUovRGyGYAopFAxRPITOKWHp-ERlypQW4HkMg7Y4yOFm6jkFsEbhYKtPHiE3YkVvGYNBTVvgYqRAONuOrsB5Vk2S
or
Eva Kalias, Head External Communications
Phone: +41 79 875 27 80
eva.kalias@santhera.com
Forward-looking Statements
This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements
concerning Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG and its business. Such
statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which
could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or
achievements of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG to be materially
different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers
should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements,
particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision.
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG disclaims any obligation to update
these forward-looking statements.
Offer Restrictions
The Exchange Offer is not being made and will not be made, directly or
indirectly, in any country or jurisdiction in which the Exchange Offer
would be considered unlawful or otherwise violate any applicable laws or
regulations, or which would require the Company or any of its
subsidiaries to change or amend the terms or conditions of the Exchange
Offer in any material way, to make an additional filing with any
governmental, regulatory or other authority or take additional action in
relation to the Exchange Offer. It is not intended to extend the
Exchange Offer to any such country or jurisdiction. Any such document
relating to the Exchange Offer must neither be distributed in any such
country or jurisdiction nor be sent into such country or jurisdiction,
and must not be used for the purpose of soliciting the purchase of
securities of the Company by any person or entity resident or
incorporated in any such country or jurisdiction.
United States
The Exchange Offer is being made in the United States in reliance on,
and compliance with, Section 14(e) of the US Securities Exchange Act of
1934 and Regulation 14E thereunder.
The Company, certain affiliated companies and the nominees or brokers
(acting as agents) may make certain purchases of, or arrangements to
purchase, 2017/22 Bonds outside the Exchange Offer during the period in
which the Exchange Offer remains open for acceptance. If such purchases
or arrangements to purchase are made they will be made outside the
United States and will comply with applicable law, including the
Exchange Act.
The Company as the offeror is a Swiss company. Information distributed
in connection with the Exchange Offer is subject to Swiss disclosure
requirements that are different from those of the United States.
Financial statements and financial information included herein are
prepared in accordance with Swiss accounting standards that may not be
comparable to the financial statements or financial information of
United States companies.
It may be difficult for you to enforce your rights and any claim you may
have arising under the U.S. federal securities laws in respect of the
Exchange Offer, since the Company is located in Switzerland and all of
its officers and directors are residents of Switzerland or elsewhere
outside of the United States. You may not be able to sue the Company or
its officers or directors in a Swiss court or another court outside the
United States for violations of the U.S. securities laws. Finally, it
may be difficult to compel the Company and its affiliates to subject
themselves to a U.S. court's judgment.
United Kingdom
The communication of this publication and any other documents or
materials relating to the Exchange Offer is not being made and such
documents and/or materials have not been approved by an authorized
person for the purposes of section 21 of the Financial Services and
Markets Act 2000 (the FSMA), as amended. Accordingly, such documents
and/or materials are not being distributed to, are not directed at and
must not be passed on to, the general public in the United Kingdom. The
communication of such documents and/or materials is exempt from the
restriction on financial promotions under section 21 of the FSMA on the
basis that it is only directed at and may only be communicated to (1)
persons within the United Kingdom falling within the definition of
investment professionals (as defined in Article 19(5) of the Financial
Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the
Order)) or (2) persons falling within Article 43(2) of the Order, or (3)
to other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated (together
Relevant Persons). The investment activity to which this document
relates will only be engaged in with Relevant Persons and persons who
are not Relevant Persons should not rely on it.
European Economic Area
In any Member State of the European Economic Area (the EEA and each a
Member State), this communication is only addressed to, and is only
directed at, "qualified investors" within the meaning of the Prospectus
Regulation. Each person in a Member State or in the United Kingdom who
receives any communication in respect of the Exchange Offer contemplated
in this announcement will be deemed to have represented, warranted and
agreed to and with the Company and the Tender Agent that it is a
qualified investor within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation. For
these purposes, the expression "Prospectus Regulation" means Regulation
(EU) 2017/1129 and Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of United
Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act
2018. The 2017/22 Bonds have not been admitted to trading on a regulated
market in the EEA or in the United Kingdom.
Switzerland
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
May 04, 2021 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)