Press Release: Santhera Announces Successful Completion of First Clinical Trial with Omigapil in Patients with Congenital Muscular Dystrophy

Pratteln, Switzerland, April 5, 2018 - Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX:

SANN) reports the successful completion of the first clinical trial with

omigapil in patients with two forms of congenital muscular dystrophy

(CMD) conducted in the US at the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

The ascending multiple dose cohort study (CALLISTO) met its primary

objective to establish a favorable pharmacokinetic profile of omigapil

and demonstrated that the study drug was safe and well tolerated in

children and adolescents with CMD. Following further data analysis, the

Company will discuss these results with clinical experts and regulatory

authorities to prepare for a pivotal trial in patients with CMD.

The single-center interventional trial to establish the pharmacokinetic

profile and to evaluate the safety and tolerability of omigapil in

pediatric and adolescent patients with CMD was conducted at the NIH's

clinical center in Bethesda, Maryland (USA), and led by Carsten

Bönnemann, MD, and A. Reghan Foley, MD, of the NIH's National

Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke. Ambulant and

non-ambulant patients aged 5-16 years with either of two of the most

common forms of CMD resulting from collagen VI-deficiency (COL6-related

dystrophies or COL6-RDs) or laminin alpha2-deficiency (LAMA2-related

dystrophy or LAMA-RD) were eligible to participate in the trial. A total

of 20 patients were enrolled in this ascending multiple dose cohort

study. Participants were randomized to one of five groups and received

omigapil at a once-daily dose ranging from 0.02 mg/kg to 0.08 mg/kg body

weight as a liquid oral formulation for a period of 3 months.

The trial met its primary objective and established that the

pharmacokinetic profile of omigapil is suitable for further development

in pediatric patients and demonstrated that omigapil was safe and well

tolerated in this fragile population of CMD patients.

"We are grateful to participating patients and their families for

enrolling in this first interventional trial with a drug candidate for

CMD and to the clinical researchers at the NIH for their dedication to

this milestone trial for these forms of CMD," said Thomas Meier, PhD,

CEO of Santhera. "This is an important step towards profiling the

therapeutic potential of omigapil for the LAMA2 and COL6 related forms

of CMD for which there is currently no treatment available. We will now

collaborate with international experts and seek advice from regulators

to further advance the clinical development of omigapil towards a

pivotal trial."

"This collaboration with Santhera and the patient community allowed us

to test for the first time an investigational therapy in children with

these more common types of CMD for which no other treatment options are

currently available," said Carsten Bönnemann. "With the help of Ken

Cheung, PhD at Columbia University, this clinical trial applied an

innovative design by utilizing a novel adaptive dose-finding algorithm.

Upon full analysis, we will share detailed data from the CALLISTO trial

at upcoming scientific conferences and with the patient community. We

look forward to continue working with Santhera, all stakeholders and

regulators to define the fastest development path towards pivotal

efficacy studies for this drug candidate."

"Cure CMD and the CMD community are thrilled that this first-ever

interventional trial for congenital muscular dystrophy has been

successfully completed, in partnership with the NIH and Santhera

Pharmaceuticals," added Rachel Alvarez, Director of Operations for Cure

CMD, a leading non-profit organization focused on finding treatments and

supporting the CMD community. "For the affected individuals and their

families who enrolled in CALLISTO, trial participation represented a

considerable burden, and we are forever grateful for their commitment to

seeing this through to the end."

About Omigapil and the CALLISTO study

Omigapil is a deprenyl-analog with anti-apoptotic properties. Santhera

obtained an exclusive license for omigapil from Novartis for the

development in congenital muscular dystrophies (CMDs). Nonclinical

studies in a disease-relevant model showed that omigapil inhibits cell

death and reduces body weight loss and skeletal deformation, while

increasing locomotive activity and protecting from early mortality (Erb

M et al., J Pharmacol Exp Ther 2009, 331:787-795).

Omigapil has orphan drug designations for CMD in the US and Europe and

was granted Fast Track Designation by the FDA.

The preparation and conduct of the Phase I CALLISTO trial was supported

financially by a public-private partnership including two patient

organizations, the US-based Cure CMD and the Swiss Foundation for

Research on Muscle Diseases (FRSMM), EndoStem, an EU 7th Framework

program, and NIH clinical resources. In addition, the CALLISTO study was

supported by an award from the Office of Orphan Products Development

(OOPD) at the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

About Congenital Muscular Dystrophy

Congenital muscular dystrophies (CMDs) are inherited neuromuscular

conditions characterized by congenital-onset weakness and hypotonia and

have associated dystrophic findings on muscle biopsy. Progressive muscle

weakness, joint contractures and respiratory insufficiency characterize

most CMDs. LAMA2-related and COL6-related dystrophies are the most

common forms of CMD for which no pharmacological therapy is currently

available or in advanced clinical development.

About Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical

company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative

medicines for orphan and other diseases with high unmet medical needs.

The portfolio comprises clinical stage and marketed treatments for

neuro-ophthalmologic, neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases. The most

advanced pipeline product, idebenone, is in clinical Phase III for the

treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Santhera's Raxone(R)

(idebenone) is authorized in the European Union, Norway, Iceland,

Liechtenstein and Israel for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic

neuropathy (LHON) and currently commercialized in 20 countries. For

further information, please visit www.santhera.com.

Raxone(R) is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

