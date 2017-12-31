Press Release: Santhera Announces Successful Completion of First Clinical Trial with Omigapil in Patients with Congenital Muscular Dystrophy

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG / Santhera Announces Successful
Pratteln, Switzerland, April 5, 2018 - Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX:
SANN) reports the successful completion of the first clinical trial with
omigapil in patients with two forms of congenital muscular dystrophy
(CMD) conducted in the US at the National Institutes of Health (NIH).
The ascending multiple dose cohort study (CALLISTO) met its primary
objective to establish a favorable pharmacokinetic profile of omigapil
and demonstrated that the study drug was safe and well tolerated in
children and adolescents with CMD. Following further data analysis, the
Company will discuss these results with clinical experts and regulatory
authorities to prepare for a pivotal trial in patients with CMD.
The single-center interventional trial to establish the pharmacokinetic
profile and to evaluate the safety and tolerability of omigapil in
pediatric and adolescent patients with CMD was conducted at the NIH's
clinical center in Bethesda, Maryland (USA), and led by Carsten
Bönnemann, MD, and A. Reghan Foley, MD, of the NIH's National
Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke. Ambulant and
non-ambulant patients aged 5-16 years with either of two of the most
common forms of CMD resulting from collagen VI-deficiency (COL6-related
dystrophies or COL6-RDs) or laminin alpha2-deficiency (LAMA2-related
dystrophy or LAMA-RD) were eligible to participate in the trial. A total
of 20 patients were enrolled in this ascending multiple dose cohort
study. Participants were randomized to one of five groups and received
omigapil at a once-daily dose ranging from 0.02 mg/kg to 0.08 mg/kg body
weight as a liquid oral formulation for a period of 3 months.
The trial met its primary objective and established that the
pharmacokinetic profile of omigapil is suitable for further development
in pediatric patients and demonstrated that omigapil was safe and well
tolerated in this fragile population of CMD patients.
"We are grateful to participating patients and their families for
enrolling in this first interventional trial with a drug candidate for
CMD and to the clinical researchers at the NIH for their dedication to
this milestone trial for these forms of CMD," said Thomas Meier, PhD,
CEO of Santhera. "This is an important step towards profiling the
therapeutic potential of omigapil for the LAMA2 and COL6 related forms
of CMD for which there is currently no treatment available. We will now
collaborate with international experts and seek advice from regulators
to further advance the clinical development of omigapil towards a
pivotal trial."
"This collaboration with Santhera and the patient community allowed us
to test for the first time an investigational therapy in children with
these more common types of CMD for which no other treatment options are
currently available," said Carsten Bönnemann. "With the help of Ken
Cheung, PhD at Columbia University, this clinical trial applied an
innovative design by utilizing a novel adaptive dose-finding algorithm.
Upon full analysis, we will share detailed data from the CALLISTO trial
at upcoming scientific conferences and with the patient community. We
look forward to continue working with Santhera, all stakeholders and
regulators to define the fastest development path towards pivotal
efficacy studies for this drug candidate."
"Cure CMD and the CMD community are thrilled that this first-ever
interventional trial for congenital muscular dystrophy has been
successfully completed, in partnership with the NIH and Santhera
Pharmaceuticals," added Rachel Alvarez, Director of Operations for Cure
CMD, a leading non-profit organization focused on finding treatments and
supporting the CMD community. "For the affected individuals and their
families who enrolled in CALLISTO, trial participation represented a
considerable burden, and we are forever grateful for their commitment to
seeing this through to the end."
About Omigapil and the CALLISTO study
Omigapil is a deprenyl-analog with anti-apoptotic properties. Santhera
obtained an exclusive license for omigapil from Novartis for the
development in congenital muscular dystrophies (CMDs). Nonclinical
studies in a disease-relevant model showed that omigapil inhibits cell
death and reduces body weight loss and skeletal deformation, while
increasing locomotive activity and protecting from early mortality (Erb
M et al., J Pharmacol Exp Ther 2009, 331:787-795).
Omigapil has orphan drug designations for CMD in the US and Europe and
was granted Fast Track Designation by the FDA.
The preparation and conduct of the Phase I CALLISTO trial was supported
financially by a public-private partnership including two patient
organizations, the US-based Cure CMD and the Swiss Foundation for
Research on Muscle Diseases (FRSMM), EndoStem, an EU 7th Framework
program, and NIH clinical resources. In addition, the CALLISTO study was
supported by an award from the Office of Orphan Products Development
(OOPD) at the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
About Congenital Muscular Dystrophy
Congenital muscular dystrophies (CMDs) are inherited neuromuscular
conditions characterized by congenital-onset weakness and hypotonia and
have associated dystrophic findings on muscle biopsy. Progressive muscle
weakness, joint contractures and respiratory insufficiency characterize
most CMDs. LAMA2-related and COL6-related dystrophies are the most
common forms of CMD for which no pharmacological therapy is currently
available or in advanced clinical development.
About Santhera
Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical
company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative
medicines for orphan and other diseases with high unmet medical needs.
The portfolio comprises clinical stage and marketed treatments for
neuro-ophthalmologic, neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases. The most
advanced pipeline product, idebenone, is in clinical Phase III for the
treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Santhera's Raxone(R)
(idebenone) is authorized in the European Union, Norway, Iceland,
Liechtenstein and Israel for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic
neuropathy (LHON) and currently commercialized in 20 countries. For
further information, please visit www.santhera.com.
Raxone(R) is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.
