Pratteln, Switzerland, February 24, 2021 -- Santhera Pharmaceuticals
(SIX: SANN) announces that it is convening an Extraordinary General
Meeting (EGM) where the Board will propose to shareholders the
authorization and issuance of the shares required to implement the
upsized financing from a fund managed by Highbridge Capital Management,
LLC, and the intended restructuring of its CHF 60 million Senior
Unsecured Convertible Bonds.
This press release complements the earlier announcement "Santhera
Announces Corporate Update and Proposal to Strengthen Capital Structure",
which can be viewed
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=POw-G1Cwje4KeCNmwWUJ-nzJuj1tF8Vl7rDgcn9fwCkmUOlDRaySPXcmAktzjFywBKrQt-A1dQIElLx5lMVXlVwYCBC917QvduBk1jziJuVkQ_Gwov1d2uMOWZFE1e3MuEOcSWPlk6mjtCDslNmnoowycgWRMP54zWLycAgGkKc=
here.
As announced in the recent corporate update, Santhera's Board of
Directors is calling an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), to be held
on March 18, 2021, mainly to propose to the shareholders the
authorization and issuance of the shares required to implement the below
transactions:
Financing arrangement with Highbridge
Santhera's existing investor Highbridge Tactical Credit Master Fund,
L.P. (a fund managed by Highbridge Capital Management, LLC,
"Highbridge") has committed to increasing its existing financing
arrangement with Santhera to provide up to CHF 18 million in senior
secured notes exchangeable by Highbridge (CHF 6 million of which was
previously committed), which will be available in tranches and subject
to certain drawdown conditions. The maturity of such exchangeable notes
has been extended to July 2022 and in consideration for this commitment
and amendment, Highbridge will receive a fee in the form of five-year
warrants (options) for Santhera shares priced at a small premium to a
reference share price determined ahead of the closing of the bond
restructuring.
Bond restructuring
As part of its restructuring activities, Santhera has called a
bondholders' meeting (to be held on March 8, 2021) and proposes to the
holders of the Bonds to (i) convert 32.5% of the principal amount of
each Bond (CHF 19.5 million in aggregate) into shares of Santhera at the
current conversion price of CHF 64.80 per Share and (ii) modify the
terms of the remaining 67.5% of the principal amount of each Bond (CHF
40.5 million in aggregate). The terms of the amendments are set out in
the invitation to the bondholders' meeting. The proposed bondholder
resolution requires a majority of two-thirds of all Bonds outstanding
and Highbridge as the largest bond investor with approx. 32% of the
outstanding principal amount has already agreed to support the
resolution.
The intended strengthening of Santhera's capital structure is dependent,
among others, on the approval of both its bondholders (March 8, 2021)
and shareholders (March 18, 2021). If the EGM does not approve the
required capital increases, the restructuring of the bonds couldn't be
completed and the Company would have insufficient available capital to
fully utilize the recently agreed additional Highbridge finance
facility. As a result, the Company would be significantly limited in its
ability to raise sufficient funding in the short term to continue
operations.
The Board proposes to increase the ordinary share capital by CHF 312,000
for the delivery of shares for the restructuring of part of the
convertible bond, to increase the authorized capital to the statutory
limit of 50% of the issued share capital and to also increase the total
of the two conditional capitals to the same 50% limit (the proposed
increase of the conditional capital for employee participations amounts
to CHF 1,850,000).
The Board of Directors is also requesting shareholder support for a
motion related to a both time and performance based equity instrument
for Executive Management in the form of performance share units (PSU).
The agenda for the EGM, with details on each of the proposed agenda
items and further information, can be viewed
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=POw-G1Cwje4KeCNmwWUJ-sr-b572-P_0NA5Yk1CQ2khN0OaJfzhWslYiYqc712_eNCHg7NW4xNOLPi7HTvoml4RmosjQ6UYOunNN3ldjS_kmZ-c7vuz0t17Arn5i2bsL6Ca53ooNt__st9zkM2Rsw8vifpE4MojUZeunWz28UHU=
here. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, shareholders will be able to
exercise their rights at the EGM solely via the independent proxy. All
proposed capital increases require the approval by two thirds of the
votes represented at the EGM.
Related Documents
Invitation to the Extraordinary General Meeting (March 18, 2021),
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=CAHLD332zQgKTlJvbxIQaU3Dn5CgScgej5WzjKsyqfNFcBNBykNyMxI1eKIv25FTDXRnweQn8vJsJhQ-RXOVrLBHhw4NyYTDza5yd6NBWKHV3IEObNoRze1qJUVceMDR0g-HRvfEU_adSds_7XjidGzGpw_zrEW5szJa0INcOGc=
Link.
Press release "Santhera Announces Corporate Update and Proposal to
Strengthen Capital Structure":
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=CAHLD332zQgKTlJvbxIQaSd9tQIty1LonxeS9uhqQ2UhHhuTtb8jVAHCFrdv7-fyQRFBXk1CC91IonMOkmp15b1gwabs2htRR5g6yURtgkDgNVh0quxgKwe0UTdEGrqFV0ehAOx1rmwlpDd0e3yYFDmi6zrJi4K1eTKwBWwarFE=
Link.
Invitation to the Bondholders' Meeting (March 8, 2021), the EGM (March
18, 2021) and accompanying documents:
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=c0Ta4bB58ke3wvo3e74iNoO_zDYKfWKEVCXKynp4oVxSXOhEjzASK5BSofUiZt7EP7Gf2zs4twWZ7IAhYfi7c8bs1AsiZN0jR2Yhhm9nV886h8YdZ0_45V9Zh3SCTzjkWy_4vj8WsF_4dTj23CN4e4D9xhH8tlvIi9HSerG8_SdBXpJPCH4i5ozKzG8YhlWD-trsXSJnjQe9eybZH-hBu2UneOULIyHHCl3Eecjt8hAGp6FRYplLPPXIJqEMMOhfVzuKqxYfjM-U7aF4w9hURg==
http://www.santhera.com/investors-and-media/investor-toolbox/share-bondholder-meetings
Corporate calendar
March 8, 2021 Bondholder Meeting
March 18, 2021 Extraordinary General Meeting
April 27, 2021 Publication of annual
results and Annual Report 2020
June 22, 2021 Annual General Meeting
About Santhera
Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical
company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative
medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet
medical need. Santhera has an exclusive license for all indications
worldwide to vamorolone, a first-in-class dissociative steroid with
novel mode of action, currently investigated in a pivotal study in
patients with DMD as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. The
clinical stage pipeline also includes lonodelestat (POL6014) to treat
cystic fibros.is (CF) and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases as well
as an exploratory gene therapy approach targeting congenital muscular
dystrophies. Santhera out-licensed ex-North American rights to its first
approved product, Raxone(R) (idebenone), for the treatment of Leber's
hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) to Chiesi Group. For further
information, please visit
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=9WlCock9CcSY8edtyYIKHmIu7xgvuvM33FMDr6gqMkc5CEN24zOdk4ERWNBj2MSOqiT-iNAgY4mSFydoU_qvjw==
www.santhera.com.
Raxone(R) is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.
For further information please contact:
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=gLHjOIlMIWDFSpGa_PI824_HsxmVOhJXsMdnOo_bkdU7mLk8IgUrcZ25kVlHy3yYJ53O_s4dxiRWcn_t_Hp5Pw19N6Gr3zyBBrocOsGRCTw4kuD1GJuscfuiiAlk9EZe
public-relations@santhera.com or
Eva Kalias, Head External Communications
Phone: +41 79 875 27 80
eva.kalias@santhera.com
Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements
This publication is not intended to constitute an offer or solicitation
to purchase or invest in securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding
AG in any jurisdiction.
The securities referred to in this publication, including in connection
with the contemplated transaction described in this publication, may not
be publicly offered, directly or indirectly, in Switzerland within the
meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act ("FinSA"). Neither this
communication nor any other information material relating to the
securities referred to in this publication constitutes advertisement
within the meaning of the FinSA or a prospectus pursuant to the FinSA,
and no such prospectus has been or will be prepared for or in connection
with the transaction described in this publication.
This publication does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation
of an offer to purchase, any securities in the United States. The
securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG to which these
materials relate have not been and will not be registered under the
United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"),
and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration
or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the
registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will not be a
public offering of securities in the United States.
This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements
concerning Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG and its business. Such
statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which
could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or
achievements of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG to be materially
different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers
should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements,
particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision.
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG disclaims any obligation to update
these forward-looking statements.
