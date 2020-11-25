  • Suche
25.11.2020 06:59

Press Release: Santhera Completes Capital Increase for Financing Arrangements

Pratteln, Switzerland, November 25, 2020 -- Santhera Pharmaceuticals

(SIX: SANN) announces that it has issued 937,928 treasury shares. The

number of shares recorded in the commercial register has been increased

to 18,983,321 shares.

On November 24, 2020, 937,928 shares were issued out of the existing

authorized capital as treasury shares. Santhera expects to use these

shares for purposes of its financing arrangements. The new shares will

be listed as per November 25, 2020.

About Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical

company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative

medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet

medical need. Santhera has an exclusive license for all indications

worldwide to vamorolone, a first-in-class dissociative steroid with

novel mode of action, currently investigated in a pivotal study in

patients with DMD as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. The

clinical stage pipeline also includes lonodelestat (POL6014) to treat

cystic fibrosis (CF) and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases, as well

as an exploratory gene therapy approach targeting congenital muscular

dystrophies. Santhera out-licensed ex-North American rights to its first

approved product, Raxone(R) (idebenone), for the treatment of Leber's

hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) to Chiesi Group. For further

information, please visit

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=Yz0jhM5GyhcZiCCwUfSkMUWeAm3oPF2y6yK1cK4gndeqOJqi3he7a1ZtHQTqUW6t6LPpDkAFvmBi6IpBTT1oFA==

www.santhera.com.

Raxone(R) is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

For further information please contact:

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=b36oS0l5_zK2rqiiwWW7GUvTbhka7J4U5vWup5ralRWb4voHgLpNSleHVPQkgERpxszE_2xIs8dkHb_tnk9-Mwko-_sQ8w3HQkKwsjjvN_BEfugpCXoJvffCJyDNq9-z

public-relations@santhera.com or

Eva Kalias, Head External Communications

Phone: +41 79 875 27 80

eva.kalias@santhera.com

Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements

This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to

subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals

Holding AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking

statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements

involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause

the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of

the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied

by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on

these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or

investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update

these forward-looking statements.

# # #

Attachment

-- 2020 11 25_CapIncreaseFinancings_e_final

https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f15844de-0eb0-4b78-813e-d87246ef4fa6

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 25, 2020 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

