Press Release: Santhera Completes Capital Increase for Financing Arrangements

Pratteln, Switzerland, November 25, 2020 -- Santhera Pharmaceuticals
(SIX: SANN) announces that it has issued 937,928 treasury shares. The
number of shares recorded in the commercial register has been increased
to 18,983,321 shares.
On November 24, 2020, 937,928 shares were issued out of the existing
authorized capital as treasury shares. Santhera expects to use these
shares for purposes of its financing arrangements. The new shares will
be listed as per November 25, 2020.
About Santhera
Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical
company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative
medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet
medical need. Santhera has an exclusive license for all indications
worldwide to vamorolone, a first-in-class dissociative steroid with
novel mode of action, currently investigated in a pivotal study in
patients with DMD as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. The
clinical stage pipeline also includes lonodelestat (POL6014) to treat
cystic fibrosis (CF) and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases, as well
as an exploratory gene therapy approach targeting congenital muscular
dystrophies. Santhera out-licensed ex-North American rights to its first
approved product, Raxone(R) (idebenone), for the treatment of Leber's
hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) to Chiesi Group. For further
information, please visit
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=Yz0jhM5GyhcZiCCwUfSkMUWeAm3oPF2y6yK1cK4gndeqOJqi3he7a1ZtHQTqUW6t6LPpDkAFvmBi6IpBTT1oFA==
www.santhera.com.
Raxone(R) is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.
For further information please contact:
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=b36oS0l5_zK2rqiiwWW7GUvTbhka7J4U5vWup5ralRWb4voHgLpNSleHVPQkgERpxszE_2xIs8dkHb_tnk9-Mwko-_sQ8w3HQkKwsjjvN_BEfugpCXoJvffCJyDNq9-z
public-relations@santhera.com or
Eva Kalias, Head External Communications
Phone: +41 79 875 27 80
eva.kalias@santhera.com
Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements
This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to
subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals
Holding AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking
statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements
involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause
the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of
the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied
by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on
these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or
investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update
these forward-looking statements.
