  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
05.02.2021 06:59

Press Release: Santhera Completes Capital Increase for Financing Arrangements

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Pratteln, Switzerland, February 5, 2021 -- Santhera Pharmaceuticals

(SIX: SANN) announces that it has issued 1,600,000 treasury shares. The

number of shares recorded in the commercial register has been increased

to 21,029,696 shares.

On February 4, 2021, 1,600,000 shares were issued out of the existing

authorized capital as treasury shares. Santhera expects to use these

shares for purposes of its financing arrangements. The new shares will

be listed as per February 9, 2021.

About Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical

company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative

medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet

medical need. Santhera has an exclusive license for all indications

worldwide to vamorolone, a first-in-class dissociative steroid with

novel mode of action, currently investigated in a pivotal study in

patients with DMD as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. The

clinical stage pipeline also includes lonodelestat (POL6014) to treat

cystic fibrosis (CF) and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases, as well

as an exploratory gene therapy approach targeting congenital muscular

dystrophies. Santhera out-licensed ex-North American rights to its first

approved product, Raxone(R) (idebenone), for the treatment of Leber's

hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) to Chiesi Group. For further

information, please visit

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=JaWggiNQ5ZLVgbHPqLXDEhQRJelq6GXFJrzttnCajI6jvf0W_XS5piWPyyOD3WkF0S88ajNH6HFl2YEy6xiVxg==

www.santhera.com.

Raxone(R) is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

For further information please contact:

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=2eXfLnNO3grQDyuWqZzS8mvig52WyHitMmssq-HSnWzbj6jM-ueOafntLPYZ0xBq9Lzzt2u9MqdTzLHJ0qR1y5FgIuTdG0MVAvBTjcJxsYbFV7u-x2EvOf0H3B6WrHs5

public-relations@santhera.com or

Eva Kalias, Head External Communications

Phone: +41 79 875 27 80

eva.kalias@santhera.com

Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements

This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to

subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals

Holding AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking

statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements

involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause

the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of

the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied

by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on

these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or

investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update

these forward-looking statements.

# # #

Attachment

-- 2021 02 05_CapIncreaseFinancings_e_final

https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8464b1eb-7696-4728-94a4-c39f5cff09df

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 05, 2021 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Nachrichten zu Santhera Pharmaceuticals AG

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Santhera Pharmaceuticals News
RSS Feed
Santhera Pharmaceuticals zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Santhera Pharmaceuticals AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
28.02.2011Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
18.02.2011Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
08.02.2011Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
25.10.2010Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
14.10.2010Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
28.02.2011Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
18.02.2011Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
08.02.2011Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
25.10.2010Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
14.10.2010Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Santhera Pharmaceuticals AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Santhera Pharmaceuticals News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Santhera Pharmaceuticals News
Werbung

Trading-News

Vontobel: Interview: Charttechnischer Ausblick 2021 mit passenden Hebelprodukten
Physische vs synthetische ETFs: Alles was Sie wissen müssen
UPS liefert satten Wachstumssprung - Aktie vor wichtigem Test
Hohe KGVs: Wie lange können die Aktienmärkte die Bewertungsniveaus noch halten?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Abwartende Haltung
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Die neuen Formen der privaten Altersvorsorge: Wie Sie gewinnbringend für den Ruhestand vorsorgen
Kanadische Cannabis-Aktie Tilray einmal mehr auf Höhenflug
KENN(die)ZAHLEN - Zahlen lügen nicht?
Financial Fact: Asiatische Indizes überzeugen mit neuen Höchstständen.
Hohe Sicherheit, attraktive Renditechancen? Jetzt Allvest entdecken.
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Santhera Pharmaceuticals-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

SPACs  diesen Megahype sollten Anleger kennen
Das ist ein Tsunami  Die riskante Wette auf die Schwellenländer
Börsengang macht Berliner Gebrauchtwagenhändler zu Milliardären
113 Millionen Euro Gewinn  doch der Erfolg der Deutschen Bank ist trügerisch 
So erfüllen Sie sich den Traum vom Hof auf dem Land

News von

DAX-Chartanalyse: Trendkanal verlassen - Abwärtsbewegung ist vorbei
VW-Aktie, BMW & Co.: Fünf deutsche Aktien mit bereits erhöhten Kurszielen
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Rekordjagd der Kryptowährung Ethereum geht weiter
Wasserstoff Newsblog: E.ON will Wasserstoffgeschäft mit Partnern ausbauen
DAX ringt mit 14.000er Marke - Bayer und Daimler schieben an

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt über 14.000 Punkten -- US-Börsen schließen grün -- CureVac erlöst Kapitalerhöhung -- Merck & Co rutscht ins Minus -- Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, Infineon, Bayer, AUTO1, CANCOM im Fokus

Deutsche Bank geht wegen Wirecard-Email auf größere Distanz zu AR-Mitglied. Yellen will keine übereilten Schlüsse aus Fall GameStop ziehen. BaFin fordert von Goldman Sachs Maßnahmen gegen Geldwäsche. Bayer-Konkurrent Corteva profitiert von besseren Agrarmärkten. Erstanträge auf US-Arbeitslosenhilfe fallen kräftig. VERBIO mit Umsatz- und Gewinnsprung im ersten Halbjahr.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, sich zur Ruhe zu setzen?
Der Big Mac Index 2021
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Das sind die teuersten Filmproduktionen der Welt
Das sind die teuersten Kinofilme der US-amerikanischen Filmbranche
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Brauchen wir in Deutschland mehr Finanzbildung?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen