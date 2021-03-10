Press Release: Santhera Completes Capital Increase for Financing Arrangements

Pratteln, Switzerland, March 10, 2021 -- Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX:

SANN) announces that it has issued 480,708 treasury shares. The number

of shares recorded in the commercial register has been increased to

21,510,404 shares.

On March 9, 2021, and as announced when calling the extraordinary

general meeting of shareholders scheduled for March 18, 2021, 480,708

shares were issued out of the existing authorized capital as treasury

shares. Santhera expects to use these shares for purposes of its

financing arrangements. The new shares will be listed as per March 10,

2021.

About Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical

company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative

medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet

medical need. Santhera has an exclusive license for all indications

worldwide to vamorolone, a first-in-class dissociative steroid with

novel mode of action, currently investigated in a pivotal study in

patients with DMD as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. The

clinical stage pipeline also includes lonodelestat (POL6014) to treat

cystic fibrosis (CF) and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases, as well

as an exploratory gene therapy approach targeting congenital muscular

dystrophies. Santhera out-licensed ex-North American rights to its first

approved product, Raxone(R) (idebenone), for the treatment of Leber's

hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) to Chiesi Group. For further

information, please visit

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=n0cgsh_d2b8tS1KfTixAzN4q_O-DrXt_hWj7_Wu3QyvoIkaosmqb1TiC8X0cVXt9FPGGdeXdziRUu53vpQj0Ig==

www.santhera.com.

Raxone(R) is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

