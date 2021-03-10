  • Suche
10.03.2021 06:59

Press Release: Santhera Completes Capital Increase for Financing Arrangements

Pratteln, Switzerland, March 10, 2021 -- Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX:

SANN) announces that it has issued 480,708 treasury shares. The number

of shares recorded in the commercial register has been increased to

21,510,404 shares.

On March 9, 2021, and as announced when calling the extraordinary

general meeting of shareholders scheduled for March 18, 2021, 480,708

shares were issued out of the existing authorized capital as treasury

shares. Santhera expects to use these shares for purposes of its

financing arrangements. The new shares will be listed as per March 10,

2021.

About Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical

company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative

medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet

medical need. Santhera has an exclusive license for all indications

worldwide to vamorolone, a first-in-class dissociative steroid with

novel mode of action, currently investigated in a pivotal study in

patients with DMD as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. The

clinical stage pipeline also includes lonodelestat (POL6014) to treat

cystic fibrosis (CF) and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases, as well

as an exploratory gene therapy approach targeting congenital muscular

dystrophies. Santhera out-licensed ex-North American rights to its first

approved product, Raxone(R) (idebenone), for the treatment of Leber's

hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) to Chiesi Group. For further

information, please visit

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=n0cgsh_d2b8tS1KfTixAzN4q_O-DrXt_hWj7_Wu3QyvoIkaosmqb1TiC8X0cVXt9FPGGdeXdziRUu53vpQj0Ig==

www.santhera.com.

Raxone(R) is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

For further information please contact:

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=khWPF7nvlVHrVBQqI_HyjPQeWi28fgG2uFposzae9jyj1qaePNg-9E35gOtssT9AUbBd1p1QwRlsgaCcQ0WJhk9hqXQ20VbWpWjKv9HFz8HWPkWR17HAJqzfbqi_ePzH

public-relations@santhera.com or

Eva Kalias, Head External Communications

Phone: +41 79 875 27 80

eva.kalias@santhera.com

Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements

This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to

subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals

Holding AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking

statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements

involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause

the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of

the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied

by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on

these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or

investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update

these forward-looking statements.

# # #

Attachment

-- 2021 03 10_CapIncreaseFinancings_e_finalx

https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/74ef47d3-7a12-4c18-b858-12f3d72cc6f0

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 10, 2021 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

