-- License gives Santhera worldwide rights to vamorolone, now also including
the major markets Japan and South Korea, and paves the way for partnering
in additional indications
-- Agreements with Idorsia and ReveraGen give Santhera immediate control
over vamorolone and defer milestone-related payments
-- Transaction establishes Santhera as a leading company in rare
neuromuscular diseases with two late-stage assets addressing the medical
need of DMD patients from early to late disease stages
Pratteln, Switzerland, and Rockville, MD, USA, September 2, 2020 --
Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) announces that it has signed
agreements with Idorsia (SIX: IDIA) and ReveraGen BioPharma Inc., making
Santhera a direct license holder of vamorolone. Under the agreements,
Santhera has obtained an exclusive license from ReveraGen, the
originator of vamorolone, for all indications worldwide. The agreements
create further value for Santhera through the transfer of rights for the
previously excluded markets Japan and South Korea, the right to grant
sublicenses and a share in the expected Priority Review Voucher.
Vamorolone, a first-in-class anti-inflammatory drug candidate with a
novel mode of action, is currently being investigated in the pivotal
Phase 2b VISION-DMD study in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy
(DMD) by originator ReveraGen and completion of study enrollment is
expected shortly.
Under the amended terms, Santhera expects a reduction in cash outflow in
the range of USD 18-24 million in the next 12-18 months. In exchange for
the revised license rights, Idorsia will receive 366,667 Santhera shares
and an exchangeable note in the amount of CHF 10 million and ReveraGen
will receive USD 7 million, in monthly instalments of up to USD 500,000,
to fund the ongoing clinical development of vamorolone.
Dario Eklund, Chief Executive Officer of Santhera, said: "We are excited
about the license transfer of vamorolone to Santhera. Our decision to
exercise the option now has been driven by a combination of factors
including the availability of encouraging clinical efficacy and safety
data with vamorolone, enhanced deal terms and the ability to gain full
control over the asset. We look forward to contributing our significant
expertise to advancing vamorolone in DMD and exploring additional
business development opportunities. We believe that having two promising,
complementary, late stage assets for DMD in our pipeline will enable
increased access to potentially transformative treatments for a wider
patient population. We are grateful to Idorsia, our anchor shareholder,
for enabling early access to the license, highlighting its confidence in
Santhera as the best suited company to bring vamorolone to patients."
Eric Hoffman, PhD, Vice President of Research of ReveraGen BioPharma,
said: "We are delighted about the revised contractual arrangement and
being able to work directly with Santhera as the licensee for
vamorolone. Santhera's experience in both development of DMD drug
candidates and the commercialization of a rare disease product positions
it well to bring vamorolone to patients. Our work to date clearly shows
that vamorolone not only holds the potential to become a new standard of
care for patients with DMD but also could benefit patients in a number
of other inflammatory diseases."
The agreements now signed with ReveraGen and Idorsia
Idorsia has assigned its original agreement with ReveraGen to Santhera.
Santhera has thus become a direct contracting party with ReveraGen and
with a signed early option exercise this allows Santhera to gain
exclusive and immediate access to vamorolone and defers some early
milestone-related payments until after study readout. Under the terms of
the agreements now signed with ReveraGen and Idorsia, Santhera has
obtained an exclusive license, including sublicensing rights, for
vamorolone in all indications and all territories worldwide, now also
including Japan and South Korea. Additionally, ReveraGen is the holder
of a Rare Pediatric Disease designation, which may result in receipt of
a Priority Review Voucher upon approval of vamorolone for DMD. Santhera
will have a share in any revenues of a potential sale of such a voucher.
The license agreements [1] were revised and include the following term
amendments:
As consideration for the assignment of its licensing option for
vamorolone to Santhera, Idorsia will receive 366,667 Santhera shares,
increasing Idorsia's equity position in Santhera to close to 12%.
Milestone payments by Santhera up to and including potential FDA
approval will be reduced by USD 18 million to USD 72 million (previously
USD 90 million). Santhera's obligations are a payment of up to USD 7
million, payable in monthly instalments of up to USD 500,000 to
ReveraGen, to fund development including the Phase 2b VISION-DMD study;
USD 5 million to ReveraGen at the time when FDA supports an NDA filing
with Phase 2b 6-month data; a non-interest bearing exchangeable note to
Idorsia in the amount of CHF 10 million; and USD 50 million (previously
USD 60 million) in total for FDA approval. Since the exchangeable note
is payable up to 65% in Santhera shares, at Santhera's discretion, this
could potentially reduce cash outlay by an additional USD 6.5 million.
Furthermore, Santhera will receive 10% of any potential proceeds that
could arise from the monetization of the expected Priority Review
Voucher. Upon achievement of the first USD 100 million revenue, an
additional USD 5 million milestone payment is due to Idorsia.
Santhera estimates the peak sales potential for vamorolone for the DMD
indication alone to be in excess of USD 500 million in the US and the
largest five EU countries.
With Puldysa(R) and vamorolone, Santhera is building a complementary DMD
product portfolio
Vamorolone is in development for young DMD patients requiring an
anti-inflammatory, muscle strengthening treatment before onset of
respiratory function decline. Based on the cumulative knowledge obtained
from extensive non-clinical studies and Phase 1 and Phase 2a clinical
studies with vamorolone, ReveraGen is currently conducting the pivotal
Phase 2b VISION-DMD trial and anticipates full study enrollment shortly.
Subject to positive results of the first 6-month treatment period, now
expected in the second quarter of 2021 due to delays caused by the
Covid-19 pandemic, this would pave the way for a regulatory submission
to the US FDA in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Puldysa (idebenone) for patients with DMD in respiratory function
decline who are not taking glucocorticoids is currently under regulatory
review in Europe for which Santhera anticipates a CHMP opinion in the
fourth quarter of 2020. The Company expects the combination of
vamorolone and Puldysa to address the medical needs of DMD patients,
from early to late disease stages, irrespective of age, underlying
dystrophin mutation or ambulatory status.
Vamorolone and Puldysa have been granted Orphan Drug status in the US
and in Europe, Fast Track and Rare Pediatric Disease designations by the
US FDA and Promising Innovative Medicine (PIM) status by the UK MHRA. In
the UK, Puldysa is available to patients through the Early Access to
Medicines Scheme (EAMS).
Santhera will further discuss the option exercise in the conference call
on the occasion of the publication of the First Half-year Results on
September 8, 2020.
Reference:
[1] Press release "Santhera Enters into Agreement to Acquire Option from
Idorsia for Exclusive Sub-License of First-in-class Dissociative Steroid
Vamorolone", November 20, 2018, accessible
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=158a6dkVFzx5yghLvnI2gxuOmAyS8WD9_coMMZvcidfBY1BfOchVNL0F2ienPUjlu8-H6vxRz-BHKsNUSaM3W1uoeHcpHQLjB-P9CsvFDk9jnsEnCneXgcRFnHMai1gZNOPItcj8-G9F8x9ptSvDeGIXQZPPf1c0CllDRQElwH-6wKVmEP0RkfwqO5VZLC_9
here.
About Vamorolone -- a first-in-class anti-inflammatory drug candidate
with a novel mode of action
Vamorolone is a first-in-class drug candidate that binds to the same
receptors as corticosteroids but modifies the downstream activity of the
receptors. This has the potential to 'dissociate' efficacy from typical
steroid safety concerns and therefore could emerge as a valuable
alternative to corticosteroids, the current standard of care in children
and adolescent patients with DMD. There is a clear unmet medical need in
this patient group as high dose corticosteroids have significant
systemic side effects that detract from patient quality of life.
Vamorolone is being developed by US-based ReveraGen BioPharma Inc. with
participation in funding and design of studies by several international
non-profit foundations, the US National Institutes of Health, the US
Department of Defense and the European Commission's Horizon 2020
program.
About Santhera
Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical
company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative
medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet
medical need. Santhera is building a Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD)
product portfolio to treat patients from early to late disease stages,
irrespective of causative mutations, ambulatory status or age. A
marketing authorization application for Puldysa(R) (idebenone) is
currently under review by the European Medicines Agency. Santhera has an
exclusive license for all indications worldwide to vamorolone, a
first-in-class anti-inflammatory drug candidate with novel mode of
action, currently investigated in a pivotal study in patients with DMD
as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. The clinical stage
pipeline also includes lonodelestat (POL6014) to treat cystic fibrosis
(CF) and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases, as well as omigapil and
an exploratory gene therapy approach targeting congenital muscular
