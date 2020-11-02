Press Release: Santhera Implements Reorganization -2

glucocorticoids is limited due to detrimental side-effects.
Vamorolone has been granted Orphan Drug status in the US and in Europe,
has received Fast Track and Rare Pediatric Disease designations by the
US FDA and obtained Promising Innovative Medicine (PIM) status from the
UK MHRA.
About Santhera
Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical
company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative
medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet
medical need. Santhera has an exclusive license for all indications
worldwide to vamorolone, a first-in-class dissociative steroid with
novel mode of action, currently investigated in a pivotal study in
patients with DMD as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. The
clinical stage pipeline also includes lonodelestat (POL6014) to treat
cystic fibrosis (CF) and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases as well
as an exploratory gene therapy approach targeting congenital muscular
dystrophies. Santhera out-licensed ex-North American rights to its first
approved product, Raxone(R) (idebenone), for the treatment of Leber's
hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) to Chiesi Group. For further
information, please visit
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=rLFY4D0Ozdr6Axs0F421GbuuO1ugQrjAJiKfcN70045Aov-S_EbfcdWdkWMPslDuvnjiwGWoT98-6t2iCLFupQ==
www.santhera.com.
Raxone(R) is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.
