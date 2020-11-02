  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
Login
+++ Die Sendung vor der Wahl. Dazu mit special guest Lisa Giering. Rendezvous mit Harry. Eine besondere Sendung heute um 19 Uhr +++-w-
02.11.2020 07:00

Press Release: Santhera Implements Reorganization -2-

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15 € Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.10. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

glucocorticoids is limited due to detrimental side-effects.

Vamorolone has been granted Orphan Drug status in the US and in Europe,

has received Fast Track and Rare Pediatric Disease designations by the

US FDA and obtained Promising Innovative Medicine (PIM) status from the

UK MHRA.

References:

[1] Heier CR at al. (2013). VBP15, a novel anti--inflammatory and

membrane--stabilizer, improves muscular dystrophy without side effects.

EMBO Mol Med 5: 1569--1585.

[2] Reeves EKM, et al (2013) VBP15: preclinical characterization of a

novel anti-inflammatory delta 9,11 steroid. Bioorg Med Chem

21(8):2241-2249

[3] Heier CR et al. (2019). Vamorolone targets dual nuclear receptors

to treat inflammation and dystrophic cardiomyopathy. Life Science

Alliance DOI 10.26508/lsa.201800186.

[4] Liu X et al. (2020). Disruption of a key ligand-H-bond network

drives dissociative properties in vamorolone for Duchenne muscular

dystrophy treatment. Proc Natl Acad Sci USA. Link

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=c0anYhdf5ZgBXRzmDmb3ywh3nIrKIOe98u3z7SGTiNWp7XqQKiDg_Eeqs6WtX36BPBJCODeirxxEU1S70Gl98LqDoPDP3fRAEyTWJDk1k2o=

[5] ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT02760277, Link

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=c0anYhdf5ZgBXRzmDmb3y-jVGTr4svWTgvktxliJohQ9tQ243BXtJPqsjaNK-TZmT_w2U6GoA9QhCnb3tCoBqraF3dg3-GRTx4Nca3RN4sk=

[6] Hoffman EP et al. (2019). Vamorolone trial in Duchenne muscular

dystrophy shows dose-related improvement of muscle function. Neurology

93: e1312-e1323.

[7] ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT03038399, Link

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=c0anYhdf5ZgBXRzmDmb3y2LASoRTXixf60CbQjhQWEsBaDEsY1x1zNGtneI32l_A8W9vquXJsLIpGM6_GFBb7-FdTzgRJJ-MVaQjglxUgvw=

[8] Smith E, et al. (2020). Efficacy and safety of vamorolone in

Duchenne muscular dystrophy: an 18-month interim analysis of a

non-randomized open-label extension study. PLOS Medicine, Link

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=c0anYhdf5ZgBXRzmDmb3yzhtNj86q2e9MkgSDImnQpmqrmFn2jMUQz5hWXJgFeydnmZKOL-1YYNJ5noBkECDyz8UKwx4zEiVTIrGrICOO2g=

[9] ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT03439670, Link

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=c0anYhdf5ZgBXRzmDmb3yw9zGIP7CkzjLSoXCr9Sq7QYjVg_hpggFgQdi0BTDgh1OKHGCoj0ZKLlrCn4UwazuPQxwN-bTna66IhwPrFg_hZXGDO3ZnkPXPBRisVeffPh0BKoPsq_8wzLPKhrzQWP8g==

[10] ReveraGen website, Link

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=c0anYhdf5ZgBXRzmDmb3y3QmqjZrBUytUsYSAxrsXyXR9FUPBBUutrtwUMAauAU9jpzO5UjQDkAs4aJv2kY2F8WuopiNbkfp8oXK6ATUWuIabhZcbQxFRPgqzB4IzmDxlQM0yC4Slic174O-l9--5vhp_uxTyio1g9BoJKLxZQAy8Q_uOvbISnAA7Pg1iGhh

About Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical

company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative

medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet

medical need. Santhera has an exclusive license for all indications

worldwide to vamorolone, a first-in-class dissociative steroid with

novel mode of action, currently investigated in a pivotal study in

patients with DMD as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. The

clinical stage pipeline also includes lonodelestat (POL6014) to treat

cystic fibrosis (CF) and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases as well

as an exploratory gene therapy approach targeting congenital muscular

dystrophies. Santhera out-licensed ex-North American rights to its first

approved product, Raxone(R) (idebenone), for the treatment of Leber's

hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) to Chiesi Group. For further

information, please visit

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=rLFY4D0Ozdr6Axs0F421GbuuO1ugQrjAJiKfcN70045Aov-S_EbfcdWdkWMPslDuvnjiwGWoT98-6t2iCLFupQ==

www.santhera.com.

Raxone(R) is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

For further information please contact:

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=MYO8-KAksbHH4jzusHcMkqoCNa1uuiF-3TttxcTt_EV37DOaWi86EkO9ptXU7DgRLRjpI8vp-Ed6EcqjHGsde-sB87eC5VUxAGENAVE2aLWvQcAZEtDosR9O16sLUtmR

public-relations@santhera.com or

Eva Kalias, Head External Communications

Phone: +41 79 875 27 80

eva.kalias@santhera.com

Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements

This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to

subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals

Holding AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking

statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements

involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause

the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of

the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied

by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on

these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or

investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update

these forward-looking statements.

# # #

Attachment

-- 2020-11-02_SANN_GoingFoward_e_finalx

https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/15bc5d0a-5234-468b-8284-3b0cc0cdb1d0

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 02, 2020 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Nachrichten zu Santhera Pharmaceuticals AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Santhera Pharmaceuticals News
RSS Feed
Santhera Pharmaceuticals zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Santhera Pharmaceuticals AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
28.02.2011Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
18.02.2011Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
08.02.2011Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
25.10.2010Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
14.10.2010Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
28.02.2011Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
18.02.2011Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
08.02.2011Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
25.10.2010Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
14.10.2010Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Santhera Pharmaceuticals AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Santhera Pharmaceuticals News

06.10.20Press Release: Santhera to Discontinue Phase 3 SIDEROS Study and Development of Puldysa(R) in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) and Focus on Vamorolone
22.10.20Press Release: Santhera Completes Capital Increase for Financing Arrangements
22.10.20Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holdi : Santhera Completes Capital Increase for Financing Arrangements
Weitere Santhera Pharmaceuticals News
Werbung

Trading-News

Scalable Capital | Online-Live-Seminar am 16.11.
Free-Trade-Aktion mit der Consorsbank & Hello bank!  Société Générale-Derivate kostenfrei handeln
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Jeden Montag um 19:00 Uhr LIVE - Special Guest: Lisa Giering
DZ BANK - Corona-Crash Teil 2 und US-Wahl: Jetzt schon kaufen?
Übernahme pusht Symrise - Aktie fällt dennoch
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Robo Advisor Testsieger 2020 im Web Seminar kennenlernen
Die größten Fehler beim Aktienverkauf
Das beste Portfolio für die Altersvorsorge - wie Sie richtig Vermögen fürs Alter aufbauen
Der Geldschrumpftag
Allvest - Powered by Allianz: Lernen Sie uns im kostenlosen Webinar kennen.
Auto anmelden - So geht's!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Exporo: Von dieser attraktiven Investitionschance sollten auch Sie profitieren!
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Santhera Pharmaceuticals-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Jetzt kann Amazons Alexa sogar flüstern
So vermeiden Sie Gedrängel
Der Vorwurf Da wird Politik gekauft hängt mir wirklich zum Hals raus
VW, SAP oder Telekom? Mit diesen Aktien werden Sie zum Gewinner in der Krise
Liefer-Notstand  darum sollten Sie schon jetzt ihre Weihnachts-Pakete ordern

News von

Biontech-Finanzchef Pötting über den Corona-Impfstoffkandidaten: "Wir sind hohe Risiken eingegangen"
DAX-Ausblick: Corona-Welle und US-Wahlen werden für Börsen zur Zitterpartie
Wasserstoff Newsblog: Energieriese setzt bei Großprojekt auf Nel Asa
Börse on air: Auf welche Aktien sollten Anleger rund um den Lockdown setzen, Dirk Müller?
BioNtech-Aktie steigt kräftig: Impfstoff vor Durchbruch, Commerzbank mit hohem Kursziel

Heute im Fokus

Asiens Börsen im Plus -- Siemens Healthineers will wieder auf Wachstumspfad zurück -- Tesla muss Millionen-Bußgeld in Deutschland zahlen - JENOPTIK im Fokus

EU lässt Roche-Mittel Tecentriq-Kombination zur Leberkrebs-Behandlung zu. Niederländische Regierung droht mit Stopp der Staatshilfen für Air France-KLM. Hauptstadtflughafen BER ist eröffnet. FCA-Aktie: Hunderte Anzeigen nach Diesel-Razzia bei Fiat und Iveco.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im September 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Länder sind die größten Goldproduzenten
Wo wird das meiste Gold produziert?
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot (Q2 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

US-Wahl 2020 Trump vs. Biden - Wer macht das Rennen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
07:36 Uhr
Asiens Börsen im Plus -- Siemens Healthineers will wieder auf Wachstumspfad zurück -- Tesla muss Millionen-Bußgeld in Deutschland zahlen - JENOPTIK im Fokus
Webinare
07:37 Uhr
Experten-Seminar: Ohne Gesundheit kein Wachstum - Investieren in aussichtsreiche Healthcaretrends
Ausland
07:41 Uhr
Nestlé übernimmt US-Firma Freshly ganz
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
SAP SE716460
BioNTechA2PSR2
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
BayerBAY001
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
NEL ASAA0B733
XiaomiA2JNY1
Allianz840400
AlibabaA117ME
CureVacA2P71U
Microsoft Corp.870747
Lufthansa AG823212
BASFBASF11