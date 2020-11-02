-- Pivotal readout for vamorolone in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD)
expected in the second quarter of 2021
-- Organizational restructuring to reduce workforce by 50%; annualized cost
reductions of CHF 10 million
-- Cost reductions combined with Highbridge facility amendment position
Santhera for the readout of the VISION-DMD study, Santhera's next key
value inflection point
-- Partnering opportunities under evaluation for vamorolone and lonodelestat
in non-core indications and geographies to enable proactive portfolio
management
-- Kristina Sjöblom Nygren, Chief Medical Officer and Head of
Development, to leave Company by end 2020
Pratteln, Switzerland, November 2, 2020 -- Santhera Pharmaceuticals
(SIX: SANN) provides a corporate update following implementation of an
organizational restructuring and its move to a focus on vamorolone, a
first-in-class dissociative steroid with a novel mode of action, to
which the Company recently obtained global rights in all indications.
Vamorolone, the only dissociative steroid in development, is currently
in a pivotal Phase 2b study in DMD patients with a 6-month readout
expected in the second quarter of 2021. If successful, the results could
lead to an NDA submission with the FDA in the fourth quarter of 2021
which is subject to a fast track review. Santhera currently anticipates
to be first to market with a dissociative steroid in the US in 2022.
The refocusing on vamorolone, following discontinuation of Puldysa,
necessitates a realignment of the organization to bring it in line with
its new priorities and an extension of cash reach to advance the
pipeline, above all vamorolone. Concluded amendments of the existing
financing agreements with certain funds managed by Highbridge Capital
Management, LLC (Highbridge) are to provide up to CHF 15 million,
subject to certain conditions, of additional financing. In combination
with the restructuring of the organization, available cash and
additional measures, this is expected to extend Santhera's cash reach to
its next major value enhancing inflection point in the second quarter
2021.
At the Executive Management level, Santhera will see a change with the
departure of Kristina Sjöblom Nygren, Chief Medical Officer and
Head of Development, for family reasons and to pursue other
opportunities. The search for a successor to secure a seamless
transition has been initiated.
"Moving forward as a Company with a focus on vamorolone, upon
acquisition of global rights in all indications through agreements with
Idorsia and ReveraGen and the termination of the Puldysa program, has
forced us to take difficult decisions but at the same time has opened up
new opportunities," said Dario Eklund, Chief Executive Officer of
Santhera. "We are confident that the restructuring, internal cost
reduction and the amended agreement with Highbridge will allow us to
advance operations to the topline readout in the second quarter of 2021
and will help us bring vamorolone to patients according to plan.
Regretfully, we have to let go of many of our valued colleagues and I
thank all of them for their dedication and efforts to do the very best
for patients. In particular and on behalf of the entire management team,
I would like to thank Kristina, who has played an important role in
shaping and executing our clinical development strategy, for her
valuable contributions to our Company. We wish her and others leaving
all the best for their future. Looking forward, we are pleased to be
able to count on an excellent core team committed to advancing our drug
candidates and the continued support of investors recognizing the value
of our pipeline products, above all vamorolone which would, if approved,
be the first dissociative steroid to enter the US market."
Reorganization to realize cost reduction and advance vamorolone towards
approval and market entry
The adjustment of Santhera's business activities is driven by the focus
on vamorolone and the US, which is expected to be the first market for
this drug candidate, and the need to extend cash reach to Santhera's
next major value enhancing inflection point in the second quarter of
2021. Santhera is reducing its workforce by more than 50 positions to 47
full-time equivalent (FTE) employees. This restructuring will result in
one-time costs of approximately CHF 3 million against recurring annual
cost reductions of CHF 10 million. In addition, external development,
marketing and other operating costs will decrease significantly as
activities related to the terminated Puldysa program are closed out.
Furthermore, the Company will incur a one-time non-cash expense of CHF 9
million resulting from an impairment of inventory and other assets
related to Puldysa as well as the reduction in infrastructure use
arising from the organizational restructuring. Following the impairment,
annualized amortization costs will be reduced by approximately CHF 1
million.
Cash runway sufficient to reach next inflection point and continue
operations as planned
The existing financing with Highbridge has been amended to provide up to
CHF 15 million in senior secured notes exchangeable by Highbridge, with
CHF 5 million available immediately and the balance subject to certain
conditions. These amendments replace Highbridge's existing unused
financing commitments and are required to allow further drawdown
following the termination of the Puldysa program. The Company's cash
balances of CHF 10 million (as of October 31, 2020), together with the
amended Highbridge facility, other financing and cost reduction
initiatives, are expected to provide sufficient funding to reach the
next major value enhancing inflection point, namely the 6-month topline
readout of the VISION-DMD study with vamorolone.
In addition to balance sheet related cash inflows, the Company is
entitled to staggered milestone payments of up to EUR 49 million, if and
when license holder Chiesi Group meets certain sales thresholds for
Raxone, and expects additional income from a 10% share of the Priority
Review Voucher which may be granted to upon approval of vamorolone for
DMD in the US.
Santhera's strategic near- and mid-term priorities
In summary, the near-term focus of Santhera will be on advancing its
late-stage clinical drug candidates vamorolone and lonodelestat and
securing sufficient funding to support operations beyond the second
quarter of 2021. The Company expects a positive 6-month readout of the
vamorolone VISION-DMD trial and a restructuring of the convertible bond
to provide the basis to source additional capital aimed at meeting
future needs. For the mid-term, the Company is pursuing proactive
portfolio management strategy through outlicensing agreements for both
vamorolone (in non-DMD indications and geographies outside the US and
Europe) and lonodelestat as an additional source of future non-dilutive
income streams.
About vamorolone and the path forward
Santhera recently announced the completion of a license assignment from
Idorsia (SIX: IDIA) and the early exercise of a licensing option to
vamorolone with ReveraGen BioPharma, Inc (US: private). ReveraGen,
together with Santhera, is developing vamorolone for early stage DMD
patients requiring an anti-inflammatory, muscle strengthening treatment
with a favorable tolerability profile to make it suitable for longer
term administration. Vamorolone is a first-in-class drug candidate that
binds to the same receptor as corticosteroids but modifies its
downstream activity [1-4]. The molecular distinctions of vamorolone
compared to standard corticosteroids are thought to explain the unique
properties of the drug candidate by dissociating efficacy from typical
steroid safety concerns. Recently published data from open-label studies
(VBP15-003 [5, 6] and VBP15-LTE [7, 8]) evaluated the long-term safety,
tolerability and efficacy of vamorolone in patients with DMD and showed
improvements from baseline with vamorolone on all measured motor
functions through the 18-month follow-up period. These improvements were
comparable to those seen in corticosteroid-treated external control
patients. Additionally, vamorolone did not show stunting of growth, as
seen with deflazacort and prednisone, and also showed fewer
physician-reported adverse events such as mood disturbance, excessive
hair growth, and Cushingoid appearance [8]. On this basis, vamorolone
could emerge as a foundational therapy in DMD for all patients
irrespective of gene mutation and a promising alternative to existing
corticosteroids, the current standard of care in children and adolescent
patients with DMD.
The 6-month topline data from the fully enrolled pivotal VISION-DMD
(VBP15-004 [9]) study are expected in the second quarter of 2021, based
on which a regulatory submission to the FDA is planned for the fourth
quarter of 2021. Subject to FDA approval, Santhera anticipates to be the
first to market with a dissociative steroid in the US in 2022. The
European regulatory authorities require 12-month treatment data and a
filing with the EMA could occur in the first half of 2022 followed by
launch approximately one year later. The Company estimates the peak
sales potential for vamorolone for the DMD indication alone to be in
excess of USD 500 million in the US and the largest five EU countries
combined.
In parallel to the DMD program, Santhera is pursuing partnering
opportunities for vamorolone in additional indications outside DMD and
in geographies outside the US and Europe which could result in
significant future non-dilutive income streams. Preclinical data with
vamorolone has been obtained in in vitro and in vivo models for asthma,
multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, rheumatoid arthritis,
dysferlin muscular dystrophy, critical illness muscle disease, and brain
tumor [10]. In some of these diseases, the prescription of standard
