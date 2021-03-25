Press Release: Santhera Launches Exchange Offer for its CHF 60 Million Convertible Bonds

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN ANY JURISDICTION IN
Pratteln, Switzerland, March 25, 2021 -- Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX:
SANN) announces an offer to exchange its outstanding CHF 60 million 5%
Convertible Bonds due 2022 on the same economic terms as previously
proposed to the bondholders' meeting of March 8, 2021.
Santhera announces the publication of an offer (the Exchange Offer) to
the holders of its outstanding CHF 60 million 5% Convertible Bonds due
2022 (ISIN: CH0353955195, the 2017/22 Bonds) to exchange all 2017/22
Bonds in circulation. Santhera launches the Exchange Offer following the
recent bondholders' meeting held on March 8, 2021. At that meeting, a
large majority of 89% of bonds represented voted in favor of the
amendments to the terms of the 2017/22 Bonds proposed by the Company,
however, the required threshold of 2/3 of all bonds outstanding to pass
the amendments was not met. With the Exchange Offer, Santhera wishes to
enable the holders of the 2017/22 Bonds to exchange their 2017/22 Bonds
on a voluntary basis on the same economic terms, mutatis mutandis, as
had been proposed to the bondholders' meeting.
In exchange for each 2017/22 Bond with a nominal value of CHF 5,000,
Santhera offers
-- 26 shares of Santhera and
-- one new 7.5% Convertible Bond due on August 17, 2024 with a nominal value
of CHF 3,375 and a significantly reduced conversion price, to be issued
by the Company and to be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (each a New
Bond, see details in table).
Highbridge Tactical Credit Master Fund, L.P., the largest holder of the
2017/22 Bonds holding 32% of all 2017/22 Bonds in circulation, has
informed the Company that it will accept the Exchange Offer.
The Company believes that a restructuring of the 2017/22 Bonds is needed
to enable it to raise additional financing, if the pivotal VISION-DMD
readout expected for the second quarter of 2021 is positive. Such
restructuring is therefore also crucial to preserve the Company as a
going concern until after such subsequent financing.
Key differences between the 2017/22 Bonds and the New Bonds:*
Bond Term 2017/22 Bonds New Bonds
---------------------- ------------------------------------
Conversion price CHF 64.80 115% of the lower of (a) CHF
per share 4.80 (closing share price on
SIX Swiss Exchange on February
15, 2021) and (b) the average
(mean) of the daily VWAP of
one share for the five trading
days immediately preceding (but
excluding) the settlement of
the Exchange Offer, but in the
case of (a) or (b) not less
CHF 2.50.
Maturity February 17, 2022 August 17, 2024
Nominal value per CHF 5,000 CHF 3,375
bond
Interest p.a. 5% 7.5%
(CHF 250 per bond) (CHF 253.13 per bond)
Interest payment In cash In cash or, at the option of
Santhera, in shares at a 10%
discount to the then-prevailing
market price of the shares.
Interest None If a bondholder converts a bond,
make-whole Santhera will pay the interest
for the three years following
the conversion date (or up to
the maturity date, if shorter)
in addition to the accrued interest
up to the conversion date. The
possibility of Santhera to pay
interest in shares also applies
to the interest make-whole.
Santhera's right 160% of the conversion 150% of the conversion price
to redeem Bonds price
Events of default Increase of bondholders' rights
----------------- ------------------------------------
*) This overview is qualified in its entirety by the terms of the New
Bonds set forth in the preliminary issuance and listing prospectus
regarding the New Bonds, which is available to eligible recipients as
indicated below.
The terms of the Exchange Offer are set forth in the Notice of a
Repurchase Offer published by the Company today in accordance with the
Swiss rules on public tender offers. The Exchange Offer is subject to
certain offer restrictions and certain conditions, including minimum
acceptance of 50%. In parallel to launching the Exchange Offer, the
Company is seeking additional consents to its proposals to the
bondholders' meeting in order to achieve the requisite two-thirds
majority. If the Company obtains the necessary number of additional
consents in time, the Exchange Offer will not be completed and the
original bond restructuring would be pursued.
The exchange offer period is expected to start on April 6, 2021, and end
at 5:00 p.m. (CEST) on April 19, 2021. If the Exchange Offer is declared
successful after the expiry of the offer period, an additional
acceptance period is expected to start on April 21, 2021, and end at
5:00 p.m. (CEST) on April 27, 2021. The Exchange Offer is planned to be
settled on or around May 4, 2021.
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited is serving as sole financial advisor to
the Company.
About Santhera
Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical
company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative
medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet
medical need. Santhera has an exclusive license for all indications
worldwide to vamorolone, a first-in-class dissociative steroid with
novel mode of action, currently investigated in a pivotal study in
patients with DMD as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. The
clinical stage pipeline also includes lonodelestat (POL6014) to treat
cystic fibrosis (CF) and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases as well
as an exploratory gene therapy approach targeting congenital muscular
dystrophies. Santhera out-licensed ex-North American rights to its first
approved product, Raxone(R) (idebenone), for the treatment of Leber's
hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) to Chiesi Group. For further
information, please visit
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=dzhxNCYg81MErlAzHricjDfT-Iq2TCjPHMnOOIezR56VsemK0Y7DRk4_kwWdRsCArC6ClPzT2SMGHyxfMCOkiA==
www.santhera.com.
Raxone(R) is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.
For further information please contact:
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=NqjPUvnoEDSpS7Vdl2bNkqLPdAxpTgyAgU19n1f_kpmvUHJ3n4_074MsznuMGprtnpjRgoJ-iV3JLtM-v2pvGDU_s9PMXUBNezgILBtc9J8eH1Cp_ZXp-MYazZH0Kcut
public-relations@santhera.com or
Eva Kalias, Head External Communications
Phone: +41 79 875 27 80
eva.kalias@santhera.com
