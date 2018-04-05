Press Release: Santhera Raises up to CHF 22.1 Million by Placement of Shares and Credit Line

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG / Santhera Raises up to CHF 22.1

Pratteln, Switzerland, April 4, 2019 - Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX:

SANN) announces that it has placed all of the remaining 500,000

registered shares from its existing authorized share capital in a

private placement, resulting in aggregate gross proceeds of CHF 7.1

million. Taken together with the newly established credit line facility

which, subject to certain conditions, amounts up to CHF 15.0 million,

the proceeds of these near-term financing initiatives provide new liquid

funds of up to CHF 22.1 million.

Santhera has placed an aggregate of 500,000 registered shares with

investors at a price of CHF 14.25 per share, representing a 4.5%

discount to the closing price of today, raising gross proceeds of CHF

7.1 million. Santhera expects to issue the new shares during the coming

days from its authorized share capital, excluding existing shareholders'

pre-emptive rights. After completion of the placement, Santhera's share

capital will amount to CHF 11,164,563, divided into 11,164,563

registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 1 each. The share

placement was managed by Mirabaud Securities (Geneva).

About Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical

company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative

medicines for rare and other diseases with high unmet medical needs. The

portfolio comprises clinical stage and marketed treatments for

neuro-ophthalmologic, neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases. Santhera's

Raxone(R) (idebenone) is authorized in the European Union, Norway,

Iceland, Liechtenstein, Israel and Serbia for the treatment of Leber's

hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) and is currently commercialized in

more than 20 countries. For further information, please visit

www.santhera.com.

Raxone(R) and Puldysa(R) are trademarks of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

For further information please contact:

public-relations@santhera.com or

Eva Kalias, Head External Communications

Phone: +41 79 875 27 80

eva.kalias@santhera.com

For Investors:

investor-relations@santhera.com or

Christoph Rentsch, Chief Financial Officer

Hans Vitzthum, LifeSci Advisors

Europe: +41 61 906 89 65 US: +1 212 915 2568

christoph.rentsch@santhera.com

hans@lifesciadvisors.com

