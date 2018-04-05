finanzen.net
04.04.2019
Press Release: Santhera Raises up to CHF 22.1 Million by Placement of Shares and Credit Line

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG / Santhera Raises up to CHF 22.1

Million by Placement of Shares and Credit Line. Processed and

transmitted by West Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for

the content of this announcement.

Pratteln, Switzerland, April 4, 2019 - Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX:

SANN) announces that it has placed all of the remaining 500,000

registered shares from its existing authorized share capital in a

private placement, resulting in aggregate gross proceeds of CHF 7.1

million. Taken together with the newly established credit line facility

which, subject to certain conditions, amounts up to CHF 15.0 million,

the proceeds of these near-term financing initiatives provide new liquid

funds of up to CHF 22.1 million.

Santhera has placed an aggregate of 500,000 registered shares with

investors at a price of CHF 14.25 per share, representing a 4.5%

discount to the closing price of today, raising gross proceeds of CHF

7.1 million. Santhera expects to issue the new shares during the coming

days from its authorized share capital, excluding existing shareholders'

pre-emptive rights. After completion of the placement, Santhera's share

capital will amount to CHF 11,164,563, divided into 11,164,563

registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 1 each. The share

placement was managed by Mirabaud Securities (Geneva).

About Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical

company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative

medicines for rare and other diseases with high unmet medical needs. The

portfolio comprises clinical stage and marketed treatments for

neuro-ophthalmologic, neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases. Santhera's

Raxone(R) (idebenone) is authorized in the European Union, Norway,

Iceland, Liechtenstein, Israel and Serbia for the treatment of Leber's

hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) and is currently commercialized in

more than 20 countries. For further information, please visit

www.santhera.com.

Raxone(R) and Puldysa(R) are trademarks of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

For further information please contact:

public-relations@santhera.com or

Eva Kalias, Head External Communications

Phone: +41 79 875 27 80

eva.kalias@santhera.com

For Investors:

investor-relations@santhera.com or

Christoph Rentsch, Chief Financial Officer

Hans Vitzthum, LifeSci Advisors

Europe: +41 61 906 89 65 US: +1 212 915 2568

christoph.rentsch@santhera.com

hans@lifesciadvisors.com

Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements

This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to

subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals

Holding AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking

statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements

involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause

the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of

the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied

by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on

these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or

investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update

these forward-looking statements.

# # #

News Release Capital Raised:

http://hugin.info/137261/R/2240724/883610.pdf

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West

Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely

responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information

contained therein.

Source: Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG

Hohenrainstrasse 24 Pratteln Switzerland

ISIN: CH0027148649;

http://www.santhera.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 04, 2019 13:33 ET (17:33 GMT)

