Press Release: Santhera Raises up to CHF 22.1 Million by Placement of Shares and Credit Line

Pratteln, Switzerland, April 4, 2019 - Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX:
SANN) announces that it has placed all of the remaining 500,000
registered shares from its existing authorized share capital in a
private placement, resulting in aggregate gross proceeds of CHF 7.1
million. Taken together with the newly established credit line facility
which, subject to certain conditions, amounts up to CHF 15.0 million,
the proceeds of these near-term financing initiatives provide new liquid
funds of up to CHF 22.1 million.
Santhera has placed an aggregate of 500,000 registered shares with
investors at a price of CHF 14.25 per share, representing a 4.5%
discount to the closing price of today, raising gross proceeds of CHF
7.1 million. Santhera expects to issue the new shares during the coming
days from its authorized share capital, excluding existing shareholders'
pre-emptive rights. After completion of the placement, Santhera's share
capital will amount to CHF 11,164,563, divided into 11,164,563
registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 1 each. The share
placement was managed by Mirabaud Securities (Geneva).
About Santhera
Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical
company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative
medicines for rare and other diseases with high unmet medical needs. The
portfolio comprises clinical stage and marketed treatments for
neuro-ophthalmologic, neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases. Santhera's
Raxone(R) (idebenone) is authorized in the European Union, Norway,
Iceland, Liechtenstein, Israel and Serbia for the treatment of Leber's
hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) and is currently commercialized in
more than 20 countries. For further information, please visit
www.santhera.com.
Raxone(R) and Puldysa(R) are trademarks of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.
For further information please contact:
public-relations@santhera.com or
Eva Kalias, Head External Communications
Phone: +41 79 875 27 80
eva.kalias@santhera.com
For Investors:
investor-relations@santhera.com or
Christoph Rentsch, Chief Financial Officer
Hans Vitzthum, LifeSci Advisors
Europe: +41 61 906 89 65 US: +1 212 915 2568
christoph.rentsch@santhera.com
hans@lifesciadvisors.com
Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements
This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to
subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals
Holding AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking
statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements
involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause
the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of
the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied
by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on
these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or
investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update
these forward-looking statements.
