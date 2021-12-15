  • Suche
15.12.2021 13:16

Press Release: Santhera's Shareholders Approve all Board Proposals at Today's Extraordinary General Meeting

Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Pratteln, Switzerland, December 15, 2021 -- Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) announces that its shareholders have approved all proposals by the Board of Directors at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held today at the Company's domicile in Pratteln, Switzerland. In total, 15,454,014 shares equaling 28.3% of the Company's share capital were represented.

"We thank Santhera's shareholders for their approval of all our motions, " said Elmar Schnee, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "Their consent is an acknowledgment of the funding required to advance vamorolone to market and support pipeline progress as well as an appreciation of our strategies and plans to do so."

Santhera will require additional funding during 2022 to enable continued pipeline development and preparations for the commercialization of vamorolone. With their approval of all proposed capital increases at today's EGM, Santhera's shareholders gave the Company a flexible financing instrument and enabled the Board of Directors to issue new shares for financing purposes and to enter into equity or equity-based financings or re-financings, all at a moment favorable to Santhera and complementary to potential non-dilutive funding arrangements.

The shareholders' approvals included:

-- Ordinary capital increase by CHF 20,000,000 to CHF 74,607,810 by issuing

20,000,000 fully paid-in registered shares with a par value of CHF 1

each.

-- Increase of authorized capital from CHF 11,862,424 by CHF 15,441,481 to

CHF 27,303,905 and its extension until December 14, 2023.

-- Increase of conditional capital for financings by CHF 15,038,128 to

CHF 21,878,228.

As previously announced, both the authorized capital and the conditional capital for financing would be increased again in a second step by CHF 10,000,000 each if the ordinary capital increase can be fully consummated within three months from December 15, 2021, the date of the EGM.

The agenda with full details on all motions can be viewed here https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=sLlpPtxGQa6qtdB333Lc9fzriz4B-QO3WfcN_21CX0AHqGTihyQVhEslm_YNsc9yzT-6rQzewOSIM08RJYf7k6KoxBd8-IawGA86jC9XWtIZWwiF6lXQi7HflV5ILgj_Z95eeYTdefS66wlQ6m9uN0LkBfVbJ6GjbkhtKQuvqt0=, where the minutes of this EGM will also be available from the end of next week.

About Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need. Santhera has an exclusive license for all indications worldwide to vamorolone, a first-in-class dissociative steroid with novel mode of action, which was investigated in a pivotal study in patients with DMD as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. The clinical stage pipeline also includes lonodelestat to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases as well as an exploratory gene therapy approach targeting congenital muscular dystrophies. Santhera out-licensed rights to its first approved product, Raxone(R) (idebenone), outside North America and France for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) to Chiesi Group. For further information, please visit www.santhera.com.

Raxone(R) is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

For further information please contact:

public-relations@santhera.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=-RY5a-H8WF4R3n85KgV9OHKcxRnL-KBOReG6vJyRRhCAo9X3pgBx-Jo2JsHiFvdV-FZtaG5UcEvBe20ykpJRZj-T3OZuzEk5qFR2lEofq5ba1WiR66y3MT8NLuhdWuJ2 or

Eva Kalias, Head External Communications

Phone: +41 79 875 27 80

eva.kalias@santhera.com

Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements

This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

# # #

Attachment

-- 2021 12 15_EGMresolutions_e_final

https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f3cef311-6394-4559-88ff-e15496f17c6a

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 15, 2021 07:17 ET (12:17 GMT)

