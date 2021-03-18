Press Release: Santhera's Shareholders Approve all Board Proposals at Today's Extraordinary General Meeting

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR ANY

Pratteln, Switzerland, March 18, 2021 -- Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX:

SANN) announces that its shareholders have approved all proposals by the

Board of Directors at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held today

at the Company's domicile in Pratteln, Switzerland. In total, 5,878,667

shares equaling 28% of the Company's share capital were represented.

"We are truly grateful to Santhera's shareholders for their strong vote

of confidence," said Elmar Schnee, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

"Our shareholders have paved the way for a restructuring of Santhera's

outstanding bond and we encourage bondholders who have not yet cast

their vote to do so during the current extension period. We plan to

raise additional capital, subject to a successful restructuring of

Santhera's outstanding bond, in order to prepare for a launch following

a positive top-line study readout with vamorolone in the second

quarter."

All motions by the Board approved

As announced in the recent corporate update, Santhera's Board of

Directors had called the EGM mainly to propose to the shareholders the

authorization and issuance of the shares required to implement planned

financing activities, the restructuring of its CHF 60 million 5%

Convertible Bonds due 2022 (2017/22 Bonds) and for future use by the

Company. Today, the shareholders supported all motions by the Board and

approved an ordinary capital increase by CHF 312,000, an increase of the

authorized capital to the statutory limit of 50% of the issued share

capital and an increase of the total of the two conditional capitals to

the same 50% limit (including an increase of conditional capital for

employee participations of CHF 1,850,000). The shareholders also

endorsed a both time- and performance-based equity instrument for

Executive Management in the form of performance share units (PSU).

Shares for envisaged bond conversion approved -- extension period for

casting votes ongoing

Santhera intends to use part of the approved new capital for

restructuring its 2017/22 Bonds as outlined in the invitation to the

bondholders' meeting of March 8, 2021. Although 89% of the bonds

represented at that meeting, equaling 58% of the total bonds outstanding,

voted in favor of the resolution, these votes did not meet the required

threshold of 2/3 of all outstanding Bonds (or CHF 40 million) for the

resolution to be passed. Santhera has determined that a restructuring of

the Bonds is required to enable Santhera to raise additional financing,

if the pivotal VISION-DMD readout expected for Q2-2021 is positive, and

is therefore also crucial to preserve the Company as a going concern

until after such subsequent financing. Bondholders who have not yet cast

a vote may still do so until May 8, 2021, unless the Company would

decide on a shorter period to apply.

The agenda for the EGM can be viewed

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=WP1mhHU5kEQ7verFZsbpwcaGffvOC2qCIX9BO3NXsF4UXy9JQ2BJGPZYJSKoUS0emBYS_vlg8Ycd4kQjelA4lmRjQHUHoI3lJzkEnJ7-ahcGRfHnZ9nslyHbE8RxCATO2pv0QJdw4uiMo_2Tb-QDdU87awWb8QXXmkSHhDLIduE=

here, where the minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting 2021 will

also be available from the end of next week.

Corporate calendar

April 27, 2021 Publication of annual results and Annual

Report 2020

June 22, 2021 Annual General Meeting

About Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical

company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative

medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet

medical need. Santhera has an exclusive license for all indications

worldwide to vamorolone, a first-in-class dissociative steroid with

novel mode of action, currently investigated in a pivotal study in

patients with DMD as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. The

clinical stage pipeline also includes lonodelestat (POL6014) to treat

cystic fibros.is (CF) and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases as well

as an exploratory gene therapy approach targeting congenital muscular

dystrophies. Santhera out-licensed ex-North American rights to its first

approved product, Raxone(R) (idebenone), for the treatment of Leber's

hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) to Chiesi Group. For further

information, please visit

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=94l6Twxq8hecmMR9Td2KhvY9_z7om4E2bSKEUVrlipQhC2gEvd7Ql9DfGOXZWS6749GDJnJG7ojsfOgKqH_ndA==

www.santhera.com.

Raxone(R) is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

