  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
Aktienhandel ohne Kaufprovision, ohne Depotgebühr- jetzt bei eToro kostenlos anmelden und investieren! eToro - die führende Social Trading Plattform-w-
18.03.2021 17:44

Press Release: Santhera's Shareholders Approve all Board Proposals at Today's Extraordinary General Meeting

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR ANY

OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO.

Pratteln, Switzerland, March 18, 2021 -- Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX:

SANN) announces that its shareholders have approved all proposals by the

Board of Directors at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held today

at the Company's domicile in Pratteln, Switzerland. In total, 5,878,667

shares equaling 28% of the Company's share capital were represented.

"We are truly grateful to Santhera's shareholders for their strong vote

of confidence," said Elmar Schnee, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

"Our shareholders have paved the way for a restructuring of Santhera's

outstanding bond and we encourage bondholders who have not yet cast

their vote to do so during the current extension period. We plan to

raise additional capital, subject to a successful restructuring of

Santhera's outstanding bond, in order to prepare for a launch following

a positive top-line study readout with vamorolone in the second

quarter."

All motions by the Board approved

As announced in the recent corporate update, Santhera's Board of

Directors had called the EGM mainly to propose to the shareholders the

authorization and issuance of the shares required to implement planned

financing activities, the restructuring of its CHF 60 million 5%

Convertible Bonds due 2022 (2017/22 Bonds) and for future use by the

Company. Today, the shareholders supported all motions by the Board and

approved an ordinary capital increase by CHF 312,000, an increase of the

authorized capital to the statutory limit of 50% of the issued share

capital and an increase of the total of the two conditional capitals to

the same 50% limit (including an increase of conditional capital for

employee participations of CHF 1,850,000). The shareholders also

endorsed a both time- and performance-based equity instrument for

Executive Management in the form of performance share units (PSU).

Shares for envisaged bond conversion approved -- extension period for

casting votes ongoing

Santhera intends to use part of the approved new capital for

restructuring its 2017/22 Bonds as outlined in the invitation to the

bondholders' meeting of March 8, 2021. Although 89% of the bonds

represented at that meeting, equaling 58% of the total bonds outstanding,

voted in favor of the resolution, these votes did not meet the required

threshold of 2/3 of all outstanding Bonds (or CHF 40 million) for the

resolution to be passed. Santhera has determined that a restructuring of

the Bonds is required to enable Santhera to raise additional financing,

if the pivotal VISION-DMD readout expected for Q2-2021 is positive, and

is therefore also crucial to preserve the Company as a going concern

until after such subsequent financing. Bondholders who have not yet cast

a vote may still do so until May 8, 2021, unless the Company would

decide on a shorter period to apply.

The agenda for the EGM can be viewed

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=WP1mhHU5kEQ7verFZsbpwcaGffvOC2qCIX9BO3NXsF4UXy9JQ2BJGPZYJSKoUS0emBYS_vlg8Ycd4kQjelA4lmRjQHUHoI3lJzkEnJ7-ahcGRfHnZ9nslyHbE8RxCATO2pv0QJdw4uiMo_2Tb-QDdU87awWb8QXXmkSHhDLIduE=

here, where the minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting 2021 will

also be available from the end of next week.

Related Documents

Forms to cast bondholder votes are available

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=WP1mhHU5kEQ7verFZsbpwVYtRqHOGYYKJ1ylgdxbqEBJHx6FpA5IFb58aJMxgs7AhwSVDI8U6JnVpAonqBz4bdHEwc56QJsmGi2GXUTMEG5aAxxbrClaawqRsifnyR9flch5GRxnDjmCDs-U1uawKCLJ-g52hOsWsG_CajlDJok=

here.

Press release "Santhera Announces Corporate Update and Proposal to

Strengthen Capital Structure":

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=t475Gy6tGSKbFRbe5Y7OQ8oX7lmQCEI_aCciC2uoKPbp7NkcCqrijh1wXejIVJyW9Q6E4QjIjYUve69lZx35h7ruxNfmamC_0UpFcwiUrthRHCxyE7F7MiVWzYeTk2Lr4XWrJXzBJt5qjZ795aY66x9RpUX3I9BaolcwtxK-Iow=

Link.

Accompanying documents for Bondholders' Meeting (March 8, 2021) and the

EGM (March 18, 2021) can be viewed at

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=LW5ka503MOx7Qm3XADj7hCgP_DXmhdTsRskVdBaXuWFsbrA48alUdHpxLNIryKBlp5cj_OslejZW7x-MWGbOb5IGG4Yf87nZH9jahn5KAnzxFzXjDR_3iVWBmjeUNTYn1jVRhYbJuNMyJB_2qmoD8N2Cnh_ZQHCtiw8ssb4lXmIXBrb_L_z3lm_cotrD1-uASq892qlFO6FA6rvu6XAlyZMcnOptZ9Rmoi7aOk33IaH3x6zIO0TFZYhXfssfvor4Xga0kcNi0CemagJDO9GEbg==

http://www.santhera.com/investors-and-media/investor-toolbox/share-bondholder-meetings

Corporate calendar

April 27, 2021 Publication of annual results and Annual

Report 2020

June 22, 2021 Annual General Meeting

About Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical

company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative

medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet

medical need. Santhera has an exclusive license for all indications

worldwide to vamorolone, a first-in-class dissociative steroid with

novel mode of action, currently investigated in a pivotal study in

patients with DMD as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. The

clinical stage pipeline also includes lonodelestat (POL6014) to treat

cystic fibros.is (CF) and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases as well

as an exploratory gene therapy approach targeting congenital muscular

dystrophies. Santhera out-licensed ex-North American rights to its first

approved product, Raxone(R) (idebenone), for the treatment of Leber's

hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) to Chiesi Group. For further

information, please visit

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=94l6Twxq8hecmMR9Td2KhvY9_z7om4E2bSKEUVrlipQhC2gEvd7Ql9DfGOXZWS6749GDJnJG7ojsfOgKqH_ndA==

www.santhera.com.

Raxone(R) is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

For further information please contact:

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=UL649mImnTvr0yJEYaiqubSLGfJUgjBWKfu_WRa_mgwRATxbTFvzo-04yUq3iqvK3xKoUBlDnorx_g7XUPjsiH0qR2vi8hMel9dacnyEMIetw51HF7L9bpb9LBvkOyJS

public-relations@santhera.com or

Eva Kalias, Head External Communications

Phone: +41 79 875 27 80

eva.kalias@santhera.com

Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements

This publication is not intended to constitute an offer or solicitation

to purchase or invest in securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding

AG in any jurisdiction.

The securities referred to in this publication, including in connection

with the contemplated transaction described in this publication, may not

be publicly offered, directly or indirectly, in Switzerland within the

meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act ("FinSA"). Neither this

communication nor any other information material relating to the

securities referred to in this publication constitutes advertisement

within the meaning of the FinSA or a prospectus pursuant to the FinSA,

and no such prospectus has been or will be prepared for or in connection

with the transaction described in this publication.

This publication does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation

of an offer to purchase, any securities in the United States. The

securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG to which these

materials relate have not been and will not be registered under the

United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"),

and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration

or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the

registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will not be a

public offering of securities in the United States.

This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements

concerning Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG and its business. Such

statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which

could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or

achievements of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG to be materially

different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers

should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements,

particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG disclaims any obligation to update

these forward-looking statements.

# # #

Attachment

-- 2021 03 18_EGM resolutions_e_finalx

https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b78af0bd-72b1-4dc3-9435-65c5aae2224c

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 18, 2021 12:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

Nachrichten zu Santhera Pharmaceuticals AG

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    3
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Santhera Pharmaceuticals News
RSS Feed
Santhera Pharmaceuticals zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Santhera Pharmaceuticals AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
28.02.2011Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
18.02.2011Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
08.02.2011Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
25.10.2010Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
14.10.2010Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
28.02.2011Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
18.02.2011Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
08.02.2011Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
25.10.2010Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
14.10.2010Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Santhera Pharmaceuticals AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Santhera Pharmaceuticals News

24.02.21Press Release: Santhera Calls Extraordinary General Meeting to Seek Approval for Proposed Strengthening of Capital Structure
01.03.21Press Release: Santhera Announces Positive Results with Lonodelestat in Early Phase Cystic Fibrosis Trial
03.03.21Press Release: Santhera Announces Completion of First 6-Month Period of Pivotal VISION-DMD Trial with Vamorolone in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
09.03.21Press Release: Santhera Announces Results of Bondholders' Meeting
10.03.21Press Release: Santhera Completes Capital Increase for Financing Arrangements
01.03.21Press Release: Santhera Announces Positive -2-
10.03.21Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holdi : Santhera Completes Capital Increase for Financing Arrangements
24.02.21Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holdi : Santhera Calls Extraordinary General Meeting to Seek Approval for Proposed Strengthening of Capital Structure
03.03.21Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holdi : Santhera Announces Completion of First 6-Month Period of Pivotal VISION-DMD Trial with Vamorolone in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
09.03.21Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holdi : Santhera Announces Results of Bondholders&#8217; Meeting
Weitere Santhera Pharmaceuticals News
Werbung

Trading-News

Bitcoin - das neue Gold oder doch nur Narrengold?
Am Freitag ist Hexensabbat: Das sollten Sie wissen!
Vontobel: Aufschwung bei den Reiseveranstaltern
Talanx bekräftigt Ausblick
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Neues Hoch
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Warum Risiken am Aktienmarkt keine Rolle spielen
Die Rente mit 63 - Können Sie ohne Abzüge in den Ruhe­stand gehen?
Volkswagen: Die Nr. 1 im DAX attackiert Tesla
Sie möchten mehr über die digitale Altersvorsorge der Allianz erfahren? Jetzt zum Webinar anmelden.
KENN(die)ZAHLEN - Über Konvexität
Wie berechnen Profis die Rendite eines Portfolios?
my-si: Geld anlegen - aber richtig
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Santhera Pharmaceuticals-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Diese Aktie ist der heimliche Profiteur des Volkswagen-Hypes
Mit diesem Trick schlagen Sie mehr aus Ihrer Immobilie heraus
Eigentlich will niemand in eine Stadt wie Pforzheim
Wie gut sind Diamanten aus dem Labor?
Liste der Schande  Von diesen Aktien sollten Sie sich schnell trennen

News von

Wasserstoff Newsblog: US-Investmentbank sieht die Aktie von Plug Power jetzt als "einzigartige Kaufgelegenheit"
Neun Aktien für Gewinne am laufenden Band: Das ist das Geheimnis der Dauerläufer
Grüner Wasserstoff: Die vier Top-Kauf-Tipps der Commerzbank
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Kryptobörse Coinbase mit 68 Milliarden Dollar bewertet
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Agentur - Familie Tönnies prüft Verkauf ihres Fleisch-Konzerns

Heute im Fokus

Nach Rekordhoch: DAX schließt im Plus -- Vantage Tower glänzt beim Börsendebüt -- Lagarde stellt mehr Anleihekäufe in Aussicht -- HeidelCement erhöht Dividende -- Coinbase, Sartorius im Fokus

Fed erhöht Prognosen. EMA hält AstraZeneca-Impfstoff für sicher - Aber Warnhinweis. BaFin prüft extreme Kursausschläge bei Volkswagen. Deutsche Telekom erwartet Marktkonsolidierung. Varta-Chef sieht großen Bedarf für schnell aufladbare Batteriezelle. Swatch-Chef skeptisch bezüglich Rückkehr zu Vorkrisenniveau. Wacker Neuson überrascht mit Dividende und Aktienrückkauf.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die 10 verrücktesten Google-Patente
Welche Ideen hält Google für die Zukunft bereit?
Apple und die Justiz
Wen verklagt Apple als nächstes?
Die 10 beliebtesten Länder zum Investieren
Diese Länder sind besonders beliebt

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
Die größten Premium-Autobauer der Welt 2020
Das sind die größten Hersteller für Luxusuatos im vergangenen Jahr.
Top 10: So viel verdienen die reichsten US-Amerikaner pro Stunde
So viel verdienen die reichsten Amerikaner pro Stunde 2020
Top 10: Die zehn wertvollsten Marken der Welt 2020
Das sind die zehn wertvollsten Marken der Welt 2020
Forbes 400: Die reichsten Hedgefonds-Manager 2020
Wer sind die reichsten Hedgefonds-Manager 2020?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wenn morgen Bundestagswahl wäre, wen würden Sie wählen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen