Press Release: Santhera's Shareholders Approve all Board Proposals at Today's Extraordinary General Meeting

Pratteln, Switzerland, March 18, 2021 -- Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX:
SANN) announces that its shareholders have approved all proposals by the
Board of Directors at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held today
at the Company's domicile in Pratteln, Switzerland. In total, 5,878,667
shares equaling 28% of the Company's share capital were represented.
"We are truly grateful to Santhera's shareholders for their strong vote
of confidence," said Elmar Schnee, Chairman of the Board of Directors.
"Our shareholders have paved the way for a restructuring of Santhera's
outstanding bond and we encourage bondholders who have not yet cast
their vote to do so during the current extension period. We plan to
raise additional capital, subject to a successful restructuring of
Santhera's outstanding bond, in order to prepare for a launch following
a positive top-line study readout with vamorolone in the second
quarter."
All motions by the Board approved
As announced in the recent corporate update, Santhera's Board of
Directors had called the EGM mainly to propose to the shareholders the
authorization and issuance of the shares required to implement planned
financing activities, the restructuring of its CHF 60 million 5%
Convertible Bonds due 2022 (2017/22 Bonds) and for future use by the
Company. Today, the shareholders supported all motions by the Board and
approved an ordinary capital increase by CHF 312,000, an increase of the
authorized capital to the statutory limit of 50% of the issued share
capital and an increase of the total of the two conditional capitals to
the same 50% limit (including an increase of conditional capital for
employee participations of CHF 1,850,000). The shareholders also
endorsed a both time- and performance-based equity instrument for
Executive Management in the form of performance share units (PSU).
Shares for envisaged bond conversion approved -- extension period for
casting votes ongoing
Santhera intends to use part of the approved new capital for
restructuring its 2017/22 Bonds as outlined in the invitation to the
bondholders' meeting of March 8, 2021. Although 89% of the bonds
represented at that meeting, equaling 58% of the total bonds outstanding,
voted in favor of the resolution, these votes did not meet the required
threshold of 2/3 of all outstanding Bonds (or CHF 40 million) for the
resolution to be passed. Santhera has determined that a restructuring of
the Bonds is required to enable Santhera to raise additional financing,
if the pivotal VISION-DMD readout expected for Q2-2021 is positive, and
is therefore also crucial to preserve the Company as a going concern
until after such subsequent financing. Bondholders who have not yet cast
a vote may still do so until May 8, 2021, unless the Company would
decide on a shorter period to apply.
The agenda for the EGM can be viewed
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=WP1mhHU5kEQ7verFZsbpwcaGffvOC2qCIX9BO3NXsF4UXy9JQ2BJGPZYJSKoUS0emBYS_vlg8Ycd4kQjelA4lmRjQHUHoI3lJzkEnJ7-ahcGRfHnZ9nslyHbE8RxCATO2pv0QJdw4uiMo_2Tb-QDdU87awWb8QXXmkSHhDLIduE=
here, where the minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting 2021 will
also be available from the end of next week.
Forms to cast bondholder votes are available
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=WP1mhHU5kEQ7verFZsbpwVYtRqHOGYYKJ1ylgdxbqEBJHx6FpA5IFb58aJMxgs7AhwSVDI8U6JnVpAonqBz4bdHEwc56QJsmGi2GXUTMEG5aAxxbrClaawqRsifnyR9flch5GRxnDjmCDs-U1uawKCLJ-g52hOsWsG_CajlDJok=
here.
Press release "Santhera Announces Corporate Update and Proposal to
Strengthen Capital Structure":
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=t475Gy6tGSKbFRbe5Y7OQ8oX7lmQCEI_aCciC2uoKPbp7NkcCqrijh1wXejIVJyW9Q6E4QjIjYUve69lZx35h7ruxNfmamC_0UpFcwiUrthRHCxyE7F7MiVWzYeTk2Lr4XWrJXzBJt5qjZ795aY66x9RpUX3I9BaolcwtxK-Iow=
Link.
Accompanying documents for Bondholders' Meeting (March 8, 2021) and the
EGM (March 18, 2021) can be viewed at
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=LW5ka503MOx7Qm3XADj7hCgP_DXmhdTsRskVdBaXuWFsbrA48alUdHpxLNIryKBlp5cj_OslejZW7x-MWGbOb5IGG4Yf87nZH9jahn5KAnzxFzXjDR_3iVWBmjeUNTYn1jVRhYbJuNMyJB_2qmoD8N2Cnh_ZQHCtiw8ssb4lXmIXBrb_L_z3lm_cotrD1-uASq892qlFO6FA6rvu6XAlyZMcnOptZ9Rmoi7aOk33IaH3x6zIO0TFZYhXfssfvor4Xga0kcNi0CemagJDO9GEbg==
http://www.santhera.com/investors-and-media/investor-toolbox/share-bondholder-meetings
Corporate calendar
April 27, 2021 Publication of annual results and Annual
Report 2020
June 22, 2021 Annual General Meeting
About Santhera
Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical
company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative
medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet
medical need. Santhera has an exclusive license for all indications
worldwide to vamorolone, a first-in-class dissociative steroid with
novel mode of action, currently investigated in a pivotal study in
patients with DMD as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. The
clinical stage pipeline also includes lonodelestat (POL6014) to treat
cystic fibros.is (CF) and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases as well
as an exploratory gene therapy approach targeting congenital muscular
dystrophies. Santhera out-licensed ex-North American rights to its first
approved product, Raxone(R) (idebenone), for the treatment of Leber's
hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) to Chiesi Group. For further
information, please visit
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=94l6Twxq8hecmMR9Td2KhvY9_z7om4E2bSKEUVrlipQhC2gEvd7Ql9DfGOXZWS6749GDJnJG7ojsfOgKqH_ndA==
www.santhera.com.
Raxone(R) is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=UL649mImnTvr0yJEYaiqubSLGfJUgjBWKfu_WRa_mgwRATxbTFvzo-04yUq3iqvK3xKoUBlDnorx_g7XUPjsiH0qR2vi8hMel9dacnyEMIetw51HF7L9bpb9LBvkOyJS
public-relations@santhera.com or
Eva Kalias, Head External Communications
Phone: +41 79 875 27 80
eva.kalias@santhera.com
