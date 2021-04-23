Press Release: Santhera to Announce 2020 Results on April 29, 2021

Pratteln, Switzerland, April 23, 2021 -- Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX:

SANN) will announce its audited 2020 results on Thursday, April 29,

2021, at 07:00 CEST and will host a conference call at 14:00 CEST.

Publication of the 2020 financial results and the 2020 Annual Report on

April 29 (instead of April 27 as previously stated) will allow the

Company to consider the results of the ongoing Exchange Offer for its

CHF 60 million 5% Convertible Bonds for which the additional acceptance

period is expected to end on April 27, 2021, 17:00 CEST.

CEO Dario Eklund and CFO Andrew Smith will discuss the 2020 financial

results and recent corporate developments in the conference call at

14:00 CEST / 13:00 BST / 08:00 EDT the same day. Participants are

invited to call one of the following numbers 10-15 minutes before the

conference call starts (no dial-in code is required):

Europe: +41 58 310 50 00

UK: +44 207 107 06 13

USA: +1 631 570 56 13

About Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical

company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative

medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet

medical need. Santhera has an exclusive license for all indications

worldwide to vamorolone, a first-in-class dissociative steroid with

novel mode of action, currently investigated in a pivotal study in

patients with DMD as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. The

clinical stage pipeline also includes lonodelestat (POL6014) to treat

cystic fibrosis (CF) and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases, as well

as an exploratory gene therapy approach targeting congenital muscular

dystrophies. Santhera out-licensed ex-North American rights to its first

approved product, Raxone(R) (idebenone), for the treatment of Leber's

hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) to Chiesi Group. For further

information, please visit www.santhera.com.

Raxone(R) is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

