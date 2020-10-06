Santhera will hold a conference call today at 13:00 CEST, 12:00 BST,

Pratteln, Switzerland, October 6, 2020 -- Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX:

SANN) announces the discontinuation of its Phase 3 SIDEROS study with

Puldysa(R) (idebenone) in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy

(DMD) who are in respiratory decline and receive concomitant

glucocorticoid treatment. Data from an interim analysis conducted by the

independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) concluded that the

study was unlikely to meet its primary endpoint. As a consequence,

Santhera will discontinue the study, withdraw the European marketing

authorization application and end the global development program for

Puldysa. The Company intends to initiate a restructuring plan for the

business with a focus on retaining key functions for bringing DMD drug

candidate vamorolone to patients and execute on its other pipeline

programs.

Based on the now completed interim analysis which tested for efficacy,

the DSMB has recommended the SIDEROS study be discontinued due to

futility. The interim analysis was based on the primary endpoint of the

study, the change of forced vital capacity % predicted (FVC%p) from

baseline to 18 months of treatment. The outcome revealed that the

probability of reaching the primary endpoint at the end of the study is

too small to merit the continuation of the study. There were no safety

concerns noted by the DSMB.

Santhera will stop the SIDEROS trial (including extension) and

participants who are enrolled in the study will discontinue study

medication and complete the study's follow-up evaluations. Furthermore,

following up on the recommendation from the DSMB, Santhera will discuss

the impact of ending the SIDEROS study on ongoing expanded access

programs with the corresponding regulatory bodies.

"We would like to thank the patients and the families, as well as

investigators and medical professionals, who participated in the SIDEROS

study. Without their contributions we would not be able to advance DMD

research," said Dario Eklund, Chief Executive Officer of Santhera.

"While this is obviously not the outcome we expected, all our efforts in

DMD will now be focused on progressing the promising drug candidate

vamorolone which we recently licensed from ReveraGen to its next

inflection point, the readout of 6-month topline data from the pivotal

VISION-DMD study planned for the second quarter of 2021."

In connection with this decision, Santhera intends to start a

restructuring process, aligning its operations to focus on progressing

vamorolone for DMD, lonodelestat for cystic fibrosis and other lung

diseases and its discovery-stage gene therapy approach for congenital

muscular dystrophy.

Conference Call

Santhera will host a conference call today at 13:00 CEST / 12:00 BST /

07:00 EDT. Dario Eklund, CEO of Santhera, will discuss this update.

Participants are invited to call one of the following numbers 10-15

minutes before the conference call starts (no dial-in code is required):

Europe: +41 58 310 50 00

UK: +44 207 107 06 13

USA: +1 631 570 56 13

About Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical

company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative

medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet

medical need. Santhera has an exclusive license for all indications

worldwide to vamorolone, a first-in-class anti-inflammatory drug

candidate with novel mode of action, currently investigated in a pivotal

study in patients with DMD as an alternative to standard

corticosteroids. The clinical stage pipeline also includes lonodelestat

(POL6014) to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other neutrophilic pulmonary

diseases, as well as omigapil and an exploratory gene therapy approach

targeting congenital muscular dystrophies. Santhera out-licensed

ex-North American rights to its first approved product, Raxone(R)

(idebenone), for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy

(LHON) to Chiesi Group. For further information, please visit

Puldysa(R) and Raxone(R) are trademarks of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

For further information please contact:

public-relations@santhera.com or

Eva Kalias, Head External Communications

Phone: +41 79 875 27 80

eva.kalias@santhera.com

Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements

This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to

subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals

Holding AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking

statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements

involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause

the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of

the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied

by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on

these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or

investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update

these forward-looking statements.

