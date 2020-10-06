Santhera will hold a conference call today at 13:00 CEST, 12:00 BST,
07:00 EDT. Details are at the end of this statement.
Pratteln, Switzerland, October 6, 2020 -- Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX:
SANN) announces the discontinuation of its Phase 3 SIDEROS study with
Puldysa(R) (idebenone) in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy
(DMD) who are in respiratory decline and receive concomitant
glucocorticoid treatment. Data from an interim analysis conducted by the
independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) concluded that the
study was unlikely to meet its primary endpoint. As a consequence,
Santhera will discontinue the study, withdraw the European marketing
authorization application and end the global development program for
Puldysa. The Company intends to initiate a restructuring plan for the
business with a focus on retaining key functions for bringing DMD drug
candidate vamorolone to patients and execute on its other pipeline
programs.
Based on the now completed interim analysis which tested for efficacy,
the DSMB has recommended the SIDEROS study be discontinued due to
futility. The interim analysis was based on the primary endpoint of the
study, the change of forced vital capacity % predicted (FVC%p) from
baseline to 18 months of treatment. The outcome revealed that the
probability of reaching the primary endpoint at the end of the study is
too small to merit the continuation of the study. There were no safety
concerns noted by the DSMB.
Santhera will stop the SIDEROS trial (including extension) and
participants who are enrolled in the study will discontinue study
medication and complete the study's follow-up evaluations. Furthermore,
following up on the recommendation from the DSMB, Santhera will discuss
the impact of ending the SIDEROS study on ongoing expanded access
programs with the corresponding regulatory bodies.
"We would like to thank the patients and the families, as well as
investigators and medical professionals, who participated in the SIDEROS
study. Without their contributions we would not be able to advance DMD
research," said Dario Eklund, Chief Executive Officer of Santhera.
"While this is obviously not the outcome we expected, all our efforts in
DMD will now be focused on progressing the promising drug candidate
vamorolone which we recently licensed from ReveraGen to its next
inflection point, the readout of 6-month topline data from the pivotal
VISION-DMD study planned for the second quarter of 2021."
In connection with this decision, Santhera intends to start a
restructuring process, aligning its operations to focus on progressing
vamorolone for DMD, lonodelestat for cystic fibrosis and other lung
diseases and its discovery-stage gene therapy approach for congenital
muscular dystrophy.
Conference Call
Santhera will host a conference call today at 13:00 CEST / 12:00 BST /
07:00 EDT. Dario Eklund, CEO of Santhera, will discuss this update.
Participants are invited to call one of the following numbers 10-15
minutes before the conference call starts (no dial-in code is required):
Europe: +41 58 310 50 00
UK: +44 207 107 06 13
USA: +1 631 570 56 13
About Santhera
Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical
company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative
medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet
medical need. Santhera has an exclusive license for all indications
worldwide to vamorolone, a first-in-class anti-inflammatory drug
candidate with novel mode of action, currently investigated in a pivotal
study in patients with DMD as an alternative to standard
corticosteroids. The clinical stage pipeline also includes lonodelestat
(POL6014) to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other neutrophilic pulmonary
diseases, as well as omigapil and an exploratory gene therapy approach
targeting congenital muscular dystrophies. Santhera out-licensed
ex-North American rights to its first approved product, Raxone(R)
(idebenone), for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy
(LHON) to Chiesi Group. For further information, please visit
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=T7rc76oMjeJOVa3w9pmyFVI6unI0_iLxS5a5GaFL-YNaTipZnnLHeSzo5IGIVBJLnIdGwEb0RnCyREfqkGsIHg==
www.santhera.com.
Puldysa(R) and Raxone(R) are trademarks of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.
For further information please contact:
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=ziIFo_6F-LaW6DAvwGLY3RVcZRgPNrVyqpwvHlZhVBuq33nO3gGHTGRV9OpvQmaRqopPs2arL-RLC9ua1aSWHeV3ZJB0HROmvz5arbn0drMmcTX8nONOZWvIEb4ZP48C
public-relations@santhera.com or
Eva Kalias, Head External Communications
Phone: +41 79 875 27 80
eva.kalias@santhera.com
Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements
This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to
subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals
Holding AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking
statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements
involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause
the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of
the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied
by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on
these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or
investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update
these forward-looking statements.
# # #
Attachment
-- 2020-10-06_SiderosPuldysa_e_final
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6ebfc842-83ba-4f91-8027-bface4af00d0
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
October 06, 2020 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)