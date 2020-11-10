Press Release: Santhera to Present at Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

Pratteln, Switzerland, November 11, 2020 -- Santhera Pharmaceuticals

(SIX: SANN) announces that Dario Eklund, Chief Executive Officer, and

Andrew Smith, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Jefferies

Virtual London Healthcare Conference at 11:10 GMT on November 17, 2020.

Executive management will present an overview of Santhera's strategic

focus and latest developments in moving forward with its lead

development compound vamorolone for the treatment of Duchenne muscular

dystrophy and will host one-to-one meetings.

About Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical

company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative

medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet

medical need. Santhera has an exclusive license for all indications

worldwide to vamorolone, a first-in-class dissociative steroid with

novel mode of action, currently investigated in a pivotal study in

patients with DMD as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. The

clinical stage pipeline also includes lonodelestat (POL6014) to treat

cystic fibrosis (CF) and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases as well

as an exploratory gene therapy approach targeting congenital muscular

dystrophies. Santhera out-licensed ex-North American rights to its first

approved product, Raxone(R) (idebenone), for the treatment of Leber's

hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) to Chiesi Group. For further

information, please visit

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=HXOR2Dc0YFyijroJh_KPfsDh_HjpykRWnVB1Oo61jLyPikja074mtMq-2Lw32cL2NhYfZDLcZTPaxiP9bG9sbA==

www.santhera.com.

Raxone(R) is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

For further information please contact:

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=wftx1NeCkygcQs__cnFK4r-DeRvZvjY6n4SBifA0W2QCwtpP7QJ4RuOQma7LKSlJ6-vWGhB8J30_FTTx0G1Q6sXLYMKEQhES5YFMKUl3Tenyekm-7w_9PJ179DDM7nOD

public-relations@santhera.com or

Eva Kalias, Head External Communications

Phone: +41 79 875 27 80

eva.kalias@santhera.com

# # #

Attachment

-- 2020-11-10_InvestorConference_e_final

https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/cfd1ca3b-bd65-4edc-af43-e1fb4368332f

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 10, 2020 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)