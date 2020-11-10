Press Release: Santhera to Present at Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

Pratteln, Switzerland, November 11, 2020 -- Santhera Pharmaceuticals
(SIX: SANN) announces that Dario Eklund, Chief Executive Officer, and
Andrew Smith, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Jefferies
Virtual London Healthcare Conference at 11:10 GMT on November 17, 2020.
Executive management will present an overview of Santhera's strategic
focus and latest developments in moving forward with its lead
development compound vamorolone for the treatment of Duchenne muscular
dystrophy and will host one-to-one meetings.
About Santhera
Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical
company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative
medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet
medical need. Santhera has an exclusive license for all indications
worldwide to vamorolone, a first-in-class dissociative steroid with
novel mode of action, currently investigated in a pivotal study in
patients with DMD as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. The
clinical stage pipeline also includes lonodelestat (POL6014) to treat
cystic fibrosis (CF) and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases as well
as an exploratory gene therapy approach targeting congenital muscular
dystrophies. Santhera out-licensed ex-North American rights to its first
approved product, Raxone(R) (idebenone), for the treatment of Leber's
hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) to Chiesi Group. For further
For further information, please visit
www.santhera.com.
www.santhera.com.
Raxone(R) is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.
