17.09.2019 06:59
Press Release: Santhera to Present Long-Term Data with Puldysa(R) (Idebenone) in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy at Upcoming Medical Congresses

Pratteln, Switzerland, September 17, 2019 -- Santhera Pharmaceuticals

(SIX: SANN) will present data on the therapeutic effects of long-term

treatment with Puldysa(R) (idebenone) in Duchenne muscular dystrophy

(DMD) at the forthcoming medical conferences of the European Paediatric

Neurology Society (EPNS), European Respiratory Society (ERS) and World

Muscle Society (WMS). Clinical experts will present multiple posters on

the evolution of respiratory function and therapeutic effect of

idebenone in patients with DMD.

"It is very rewarding to have the opportunity to share the comprehensive

data package including the new long-term data at such reputable medical

congresses," said Kristina Sjöblom Nygren, MD, Chief Medical

Officer and Head of Development of Santhera. "The data we assembled to

date indicate a disease modifying potential of Puldysa which is highly

relevant for DMD patients in respiratory decline with currently no

alternative treatment options."

Leading clinical experts will present aggregate data and new analyses

from Santhera's Phase II (DELPHI) study, the long-term DELPHI-Extension

study, the pivotal Phase III (DELOS) study [1-5] and the SYROS study in

which patients were treated with idebenone for up to 6 years. In summary,

these data indicate that:

-- Long-term treatment with idebenone can result in a consistent and

sustained reduction in the rate of respiratory function decline.

-- Slowing the deterioration of respiratory function is of predictive value

for important patient-relevant clinical outcomes such as delaying the

time to needing assisted ventilation.

-- The risk of bronchopulmonary adverse events can be reduced during

long-term treatment with idebenone, with lower occurrence and severity of

clinically relevant pulmonary morbidity.

-- Treatment outcomes were consistent between two randomized studies and

their respective long term data collections, supporting the robustness of

the observed treatment effect and the potential of idebenone to preserve

respiratory function in DMD.

Conference posters will be made available the day after each respective

conference on Santhera's website at

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=4lFJHV-GlMg0xkd_-6ewKx7MkzWVKNjYaUcCRBsvgqrofkJds1rwDvzlNQuz4Vwc7GQbN_55i63XcROWew2T8l-RQwk0tXsxL1q83PV8fyvwJb3Np_nWW7nFZL-brqsWRttXNNDdjociR_hkHliEBftxZNZGAYPHheO80lFJw1qLFCc2USJ5MOdtgf85PKeU6Ck5AeUBZEF7eL_tv1oSbsojDApmXL0iwUF_Vd7L-6Pr2cBWG5pe9As58PYoQEDEYOYHqGv4tJP2NATn3-8Z-A==

http://www.santhera.com/investors-and-media/news-and-media-center/scientific-presentations.

The full list of posters and symposia can be found below:

___________________________________________________________________________________

EPNS -- 13th European Paediatric Neurology Society Congress

September 17-21, 2019 | Megaron Athens International Conference Centre |

Athens, Greece

Symposium

"Targeting respiratory dysfunction in DMD"

September 20, 2019 | 13:00-14:30 | Mitropoulos Hall

-- Welcome and introduction -- Argirios Dinopoulos, MD, PhD (Athens, Greece)

-- Respiratory function decline as a predictor of clinical outcomes -- Oscar

H Mayer, MD (Philadelphia, USA)

-- Altering the course of respiratory dysfunction in DMD -- Laurent Servais,

MD, PhD (Oxford, UK and Liège, Belgium)

-- Summary, Q & A and Close -- Argirios Dinopoulos, MD, PhD

Posters

Poster Session 11: Neuromuscular

September 20 | 12:15-13:00 | Poster area

-- Poster #140: Servais et al.: Consistent long-term effect of idebenone on

the rate of respiratory function decline in advanced patients with

Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD)

-- Poster #138: Servais et al.: Long term analysis of the rate of

respiratory function decline in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy

(DMD) in a real-world setting: The SYROS study

___________________________________________________________________________________

ERS -- European Respiratory Society International Congress

September 28 to October 2, 2019 | IFEMA Exhibition Centre | Madrid,

Spain

Oral abstract presentation

Rare and ultra-rare diseases and the lungs: updates and new perspectives

October 2, 2019 | 11:45-12:15 | Session 551, 9B

-- OA5330: Mayer et al.: Evaluating the effect of long-term idebenone

treatment on respiratory morbidity in patients with Duchenne muscular

dystrophy (DMD)

-- OA5331: Mayer et al.: Long term efficacy: Idebenone reduces the rate of

both inspiratory and expiratory functional loss in Duchenne muscular

dystrophy (DMD)

ePosters of the oral presentations will be available throughout the

congress in the poster hall.

___________________________________________________________________________________

WMS -- 24th International Annual Congress of the World Muscle Society

October 1-5, 2019 | Tivoli | Copenhagen, Denmark

Symposium

"Beyond the wheelchair: Targeting respiratory dysfunction in DMD"

October 2, 2019 | 18:30-20:00 | Room Axelborg

-- Welcome and introduction -- Eugenio Mercuri, MD, PhD (Rome, Italy)

-- Respiratory function decline as a predictor of clinical outcomes:

Insights from natural history -- Craig M. McDonald, MD (Sacramento, CA,

USA)

-- Beyond the wheelchair: Measuring clinical significance for patients --

Laurent Servais, MD, PhD (Oxford, UK and Liège, Belgium)

-- What should we expect for the treatment of respiratory dysfunction in

DMD: rate change as the therapeutic goal? -- Eugenio Mercuri, MD, PhD

-- Q&A and Close -- Eugenio Mercuri, MD, PhD

Posters

Poster Session DMD clinical (P.258-268)

October 4, 2019 | 15:00-16:15 | Poster area

-- Poster #P261: Buyse et al.: Consistent long-term effect of idebenone in

reducing respiratory function decline in advanced patients with Duchenne

muscular dystrophy (DMD)

-- Poster #P264: Servais et al.: SYROS study -- long-term reduction in rate

of respiratory function decline in patients with Duchenne muscular

dystrophy (DMD) treated with idebenone

___________________________________________________________________________________

References

[1] Buyse et al. (2015), The Lancet 385:1748-1757

[2] McDonald et al. (2016), Neuromuscular Disorders 26:473-480

[3] Buyse et al. (2017), Pediatric Pulmonology 52:508-515

[4] Mayer et al. (2017), Journal of Neuromuscular Diseases 4:189-198

[5] Buyse et al. (2018), Journal of Neuromuscular Diseases 5: 419-430

About Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

DMD is one of the most common and devastating types of progressive

muscle weakness and degeneration starting at an early age and leading to

early morbidity and mortality due to respiratory failure. It is a

genetic, degenerative disease that occurs almost exclusively in males

with an incidence of up to 1 in 3,500 live male births worldwide. DMD is

characterized by a loss of the protein dystrophin, leading to cell

damage, impaired calcium homeostasis, elevated oxidative stress and

reduced energy production in muscle cells. With age, progressive

respiratory muscle weakness affecting thoracic accessory muscles and the

diaphragm causes respiratory disease, impaired clearance of airway

secretions, recurrent pulmonary infections due to ineffective cough, and

eventually respiratory failure. There is currently no treatment approved

for slowing loss of respiratory function in patients with DMD.

About Idebenone in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Idebenone is a synthetic short-chain benzoquinone and a cofactor for the

enzyme NAD(P)H:quinone oxidoreductase (NQO1) capable of stimulating

mitochondrial electron transport, reducing and scavenging reactive

oxygen species (ROS) and supplementing cellular energy levels.

DELOS was a Phase III, double-blind, placebo-controlled 52-week study

which randomized 64 patients, not taking concomitant steroids, to

receive either idebenone (900 mg/day) or matching placebo. The study met

its primary endpoint, the change from baseline in peak expiratory flow

(PEF) expressed as percent of predicted, which demonstrated that

idebenone can slow the loss of respiratory function. Supportive data for

idebenone were shown in the Phase II double-blind, placebo-controlled

DELPHI study and its 2-year open-label extension study (DELPHI-E).

SYROS was a prospectively planned, retrospective collection of long-term

respiratory function data from 18 patients who completed the DELOS study

and subsequently received idebenone (900 mg/day) under Expanded Access

Programs (EAPs). The SYROS study showed that the previously observed

beneficial effect of idebenone in reducing the rate of respiratory

function decline was maintained for up to six years during treatment.

About Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical

company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative

medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet

medical need. Santhera is building a Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD)

product portfolio to treat patients irrespective of causative mutations,

disease stage or age. A marketing authorization application for

Puldysa(R) (idebenone) is currently under review by the European

Medicines Agency. Santhera has an option to license vamorolone, a

first-in-class dissociative steroid currently investigated in a pivotal

study in patients with DMD to replace standard corticosteroids. The

clinical stage pipeline also includes POL6014 to treat cystic fibrosis

(CF) and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases, as well as omigapil and

an exploratory gene therapy approach targeting congenital muscular

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 17, 2019 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

28.02.2011Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
18.02.2011Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
08.02.2011Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
25.10.2010Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
14.10.2010Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research

