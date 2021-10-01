Press Release: Santhera will Publish its Interim Report for the First Half of 2021 on October 15, 2021

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Pratteln, Switzerland, October 1, 2021 : SIX Exchange Regulation has permitted Santhera to publish its interim report for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, on October 15, 2021, at the latest. Following the successful completion of Santhera's equity financing last week, Santhera is in the process of completing the 2021 interim report and Santhera's auditors are currently performing the final review procedures, in particular with regard to the financing, which is a significant event after balance sheet date under applicable reporting standards.

Previously, on September 20, 2021, Santhera has already published key preliminary unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021. These can be viewed here https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=37HXm01z5-viWpMms7z58QW5EWQnvVLGAZ8GdcaiRIYZJ7Jy9Vm4NP94VQa1HPyvId9E3VuxKoW-mu5q524-Q5wEp18CAVJgmFGujHeR1ym537nj0DCi9xavSxn56SLKEaLYzHwIJoiVWfMznfYLARQZfJ2V8tvZ5n_fOLGJWR0=.

As required by SIX Exchange Regulation, Santhera hereby reprints the following extract of the decision of SIX Exchange Regulation (translation from the German original):

The exemption from the obligations for maintaining listing and thus the deferral of the publication of the interim report for the first half of 2021 as well as the filing of this report with SIX Exchange Regulation Ltd by October 15, 2021 at the latest is hereby approved subject to the following proviso (lit. a) and conditions (lit. b):

a. SIX Exchange Regulation Ltd reserves the right to potentially suspend trading in the securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding Ltd for a certain period of time if it does not publish its interim report for the first half-year of 2021 in accordance with the provisions on ad hoc publicity (art. 53 Listing Rules in conjunction with the Directive on Ad hoc Publicity) by 23:59 on Friday, October 15, 2021, at the latest.

b. Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG has to publish a media release regarding the present decision in accordance with the provisions on ad hoc publicity (art. 53 Listing Rules in conjunction with the Directive on Ad hoc Publicity) by Friday, October 1, 2021, 07:30 at the latest. Such media release

-- has to include the full text of clause I of the present decision in a

prominent place;

-- must mention the reasons for postponing the publication and filing of the

interim report for the first half-year of 2021.

