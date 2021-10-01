  • Suche
01.10.2021 06:59

Press Release: Santhera will Publish its Interim Report for the First Half of 2021 on October 15, 2021

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Pratteln, Switzerland, October 1, 2021 : SIX Exchange Regulation has permitted Santhera to publish its interim report for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, on October 15, 2021, at the latest. Following the successful completion of Santhera's equity financing last week, Santhera is in the process of completing the 2021 interim report and Santhera's auditors are currently performing the final review procedures, in particular with regard to the financing, which is a significant event after balance sheet date under applicable reporting standards.

Previously, on September 20, 2021, Santhera has already published key preliminary unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021. These can be viewed here https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=37HXm01z5-viWpMms7z58QW5EWQnvVLGAZ8GdcaiRIYZJ7Jy9Vm4NP94VQa1HPyvId9E3VuxKoW-mu5q524-Q5wEp18CAVJgmFGujHeR1ym537nj0DCi9xavSxn56SLKEaLYzHwIJoiVWfMznfYLARQZfJ2V8tvZ5n_fOLGJWR0=.

As required by SIX Exchange Regulation, Santhera hereby reprints the following extract of the decision of SIX Exchange Regulation (translation from the German original):

The exemption from the obligations for maintaining listing and thus the deferral of the publication of the interim report for the first half of 2021 as well as the filing of this report with SIX Exchange Regulation Ltd by October 15, 2021 at the latest is hereby approved subject to the following proviso (lit. a) and conditions (lit. b):

a. SIX Exchange Regulation Ltd reserves the right to potentially suspend trading in the securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding Ltd for a certain period of time if it does not publish its interim report for the first half-year of 2021 in accordance with the provisions on ad hoc publicity (art. 53 Listing Rules in conjunction with the Directive on Ad hoc Publicity) by 23:59 on Friday, October 15, 2021, at the latest.

b. Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG has to publish a media release regarding the present decision in accordance with the provisions on ad hoc publicity (art. 53 Listing Rules in conjunction with the Directive on Ad hoc Publicity) by Friday, October 1, 2021, 07:30 at the latest. Such media release

-- has to include the full text of clause I of the present decision in a

prominent place;

-- must mention the reasons for postponing the publication and filing of the

interim report for the first half-year of 2021.

About Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need. Santhera has an exclusive license for all indications worldwide to vamorolone, a first-in-class dissociative steroid with novel mode of action, which was investigated in a pivotal study in patients with DMD as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. The clinical stage pipeline also includes lonodelestat (POL6014) to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases as well as an exploratory gene therapy approach targeting congenital muscular dystrophies. Santhera out-licensed rights to its first approved product, Raxone(R) (idebenone), outside North America and France for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) to Chiesi Group. For further information, please visit www.santhera.com.

Raxone(R) is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

For further information please contact:

public-relations@santhera.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=fFBtsOS1gZTXIgHGhG3EOIUWqBhSh6HQommtghPJNU8fL8YI5BpAkmSXiZHvqFl_Aiq6RFcKx48H65Qxb1vQ5NAFSm6Xpykeqnh_dFOusej_dDENB5Pl5vuJFs6khu2R or

Eva Kalias, Head External Communications

Phone: +41 79 875 27 80

eva.kalias@santhera.com

Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements

This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

# # #

