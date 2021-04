Press Release: Schweiter Technologies extends PET production capacity and takes stake in JMB Wind Engineering

Steinhausen, April 9, 2021 -- Schweiter Technologies is strengthening

its 3A Composites core materials business by a PET foam production

extension in Poland and has simultaneously signed and closed an

agreement to acquire 40% of JMB Wind Engineering ("JMB").

JMB (www.jmbwind.com), based in Goleniów, Poland, is a leading

company in core materials kit design and production, mainly for wind

turbines, with operations in Poland and Portugal.

After the successful start of a PET production line in China in 2020, to

expand the capacities in Europe another satellite PET production site is

planned for at JMB in Poland, which offers ideal production facilities

and logistics.

JMB will continue to operate as a stand-alone entity, with the existing

management team continuing to run the business from its bases in Poland

and Portugal. The minority stake in JMB forms the basis of a strategic

partnership with a leading European kitting company that will allow both

groups to better serve their customers.

For further information please contact:

Martin Klöti, CFO

Tel. +41 41 757 77 00, Fax +41 41 757 70 01, martin.kloeti@schweiter.com

Please find the Media release in the PDF attached:

Media release (PDF)

