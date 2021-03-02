Press Release: SIKA ACHIEVES BREAKTHROUGH IN CONCRETE RECYCLING BY DEVELOPING A GROUND-BREAKING NEW PROCESS

Aktien in diesem Artikel

SIKA ACHIEVES BREAKTHROUGH IN CONCRETE RECYCLING BY DEVELOPING A

GROUND-BREAKING NEW PROCESS

Sika has developed a new, ground-breaking recycling process for old

concrete. The old concrete is broken down into the individual parts

gravel, sand and limestone in a simple and efficient process, which also

binds about 60 kg of CO(2) per ton of crushed concrete demolition waste.