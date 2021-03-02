Press Release: SIKA ACHIEVES BREAKTHROUGH IN CONCRETE RECYCLING BY DEVELOPING A GROUND-BREAKING NEW PROCESS

> process has demonstrated
that new concrete containing recycled content performs similarly to an
all-new product. Thanks to additionally developed chemical additives,
further process optimizations can be achieved, such as the flexibility
to tailor specific concrete functionalities.
Paul Schuler, CEO: "In the five largest EU countries alone, roughly 300
million tons of old concrete are generated every year. With complete
recycling of these materials, up to 15 million tons of CO(2) emissions
can be captured. We are convinced that our new process has the potential
to benefit both our customers and the environment."
Frank Hoefflin, Chief Technology Officer, states: "With our strong
expertise in concrete technology, we were able to develop a completely
new recycling process that can be considered a game changer in the
concrete industry. We are already developing complementary chemical
additives and quality enhancers and are pushing the industrialization of
our new technology."
MILESTONE IN CONCRETE RECYCLING
With the new process, old concrete can be completely recycled and saved
from landfill. So far, attempts to recycle old concrete have led to
rather low recycling rates, and only 30% of primary material can be
substituted by these recycled materials in structural concrete. The Sika
innovation will produce high-performance concrete while sequestering a
significant amount of CO(2).
CONTACT
Dominik Slappnig
Corporate Communications &
Investor Relations
+41 58 436 68 21
slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com
